Wall Clocks: Picks For Your Office or Business

Having a wall clock may seem redundant these days since everyone has phones, computers, and other tech that can display the time. However, wall clocks are still an important accessory in your office or business. Most people rely on wall clocks just as much as the ones on their devices, and they can also double as wall decorations. Wall clocks are also helpful for employees to set their times and for customers to easily see what time it is.

Below are some great wall clocks we found on Amazon. To determine our picks, we used several criteria based on important factors. Here are those factors and how we found our picks:

When selecting a wall clock for your small business, it’s important to consider several key factors that can impact both functionality and ambiance. Here’s a carefully considered methodology to guide you in choosing a wall clock that meets your business needs:

Visibility and Size – Ensure the clock is easily readable from a distance. Consider the size of the space where the clock will be placed. Importance Scale: 9/10 Design and Aesthetics – The clock should complement the interior design of your business, reinforcing the atmosphere you wish to create. Importance Scale: 7/10 Accuracy and Reliability – Opt for clocks with a reputation for maintaining accurate time over long periods. Importance Scale: 10/10 Durability and Quality – A well-constructed clock made from high-quality materials can be a long-term investment. Importance Scale: 8/10 Brand Reputation – Consider clocks from reputable manufacturers that offer good customer service and warranties. Importance Scale: 6/10 Features – Decide if you need additional features like alarms, weather information, or timers based on your business operations. Importance Scale: 5/10 Power Source – Choose between battery-operated or electric clocks depending on the availability and reliability of power outlets in your space. Importance Scale: 7/10 Ease of Maintenance – The clock should be easy to clean and maintain, with readily available parts. Importance Scale: 6/10 Price – Balance cost with features and longevity. Sometimes investing a bit more upfront can save you money in the long run. Importance Scale: 7/10 Noise Level – In a business environment, a silent or nearly silent clock may be preferable to avoid distractions. Importance Scale: 8/10

Each of these criteria is important in its own right, but the scale we’ve provided can help prioritize based on your specific needs and the nature of your business.

Additional Features to Consider:

Battery Life & Power Options : Some clocks come with extended battery life or alternative power options like solar. This reduces the need for frequent replacements.

: Some clocks come with extended battery life or alternative power options like solar. This reduces the need for frequent replacements. Durability : In more rugged settings like workshops or garages, you’d want a clock that can withstand dust and occasional bumps.

: In more rugged settings like workshops or garages, you’d want a clock that can withstand dust and occasional bumps. Visibility : Large clear numerals and backlight options can be helpful in bigger rooms or for those with vision constraints.

: Large clear numerals and backlight options can be helpful in bigger rooms or for those with vision constraints. Temperature & Humidity Display: Some advanced clocks also display room conditions which can be useful for certain businesses.

Wall Clocks For Your Office or Business

Marathon Slim Jumbo Atomic Clock

This large digital wall clock by Marathon features a slim design, easy to read 10-inch display, and shows the full calendar date and temperature as well as the time. The display can be set to English, Spanish, or French.

Marathon Slim Atomic Wall Clock

SEIKO St James Brushed Metal Clock

This stylish brushed metal clock by Seiko is battery-powered and silent, and its classic design will look great anywhere.

SEIKO 11 Inch St James Brushed Metal Wall Clock

Bernhard Products 2 pack Wall Clocks

Get 2 analog wall clocks for one low price with this set from Bernhard. Both clocks are 10″ in diameter and use 1 AA battery. They are said to be easy to hang and match any environment.

Bernhard Products Black Wall Clocks

Sharp Atomic Analog Clock

This atomic wall clock by Sharp resets regularly by radio-control and adjusts automatically for daylight savings time. It is 12 inches in diameter and matches any style of room or office.

Sharp Atomic Analog Wall Clock

Infinity Instruments Mid Century Modern Wall Clock

This cool-looking clock is in the style of a 1950’s diner clock. It features silent ticking and is available in many exciting colors.

Retro 9-inch Silent Sweep Non-Ticking Mid Century Modern Kitchen Diner

Braun Classic Large Analog Wall Clock

Braun’s classic wall clock features easy to read dial layout and contrasting hour and minute hands. It has a semi-tempered glass lens and requires one AA battery for operation.

Braun Classic Large Analogue Wall Clock

La Crosse Technology Atomic Digital Clock

This atomic digital clock features self-setting time and date, alarm options, and an easy-to-hang design. It automatically updates for seasonal time changes and can be used on the wall or free-standing.

La Crosse Technology WT-8005U-S Atomic Digital Wall

J. Tyler Ultra Quiet Quartz Mechanism Wall Clock

A stylish addition to any wall, this silent wall clock is classy and keeps the time. Its 12-inch diameter and large numbers make it easy to read.

Black & Wood, Large Wall Clock

Modern Style Silent Clock

This 12″ clock comes in a variety of colors and features large, clear numbers. It’s battery-operated and has a 90-day warranty.

12 Inch Non-Ticking Wall Clock Silent Battery Operated Round Wall Clock

LED Digital Wall Clock with Large Display

This digital wall clock displays the time for all with its 2.8″ digits. It has an anti-reflective design, 3 brightness levels, and a USB port.

Wall Clock – LED Digital Wall Clock with Large Display

Modern Designed Non-Ticking Wall Clock

A modern design on the face makes this wall clock functional and stylish. It has analog numbers around the face and a small digital display in the center that shows the date and temperature.

Modern Silent Non-Ticking Wall Clock

Large Display LED Digital Clock with Remote Control

The 16.2-inch display on this clock has jumbo numbers and shows the date, day, and temperature. You can also set 2 separate alarms and it has a remote control.

Digital Wall Clock Large Display, 16.2 Inch Large Wall Clocks

Round Wood Clock with 3D Numbers

The 3D numbers make this clock extra easy to read, and it looks great, too. Because the numbers are 3D, there is no cover on this clock. It’s available in 4 different styles and runs on batteries.

12 Inches Round Wood Wall Clock with 3D Arabic Numerals

FirsTime & Co. Kensington Wall Clock

This uniquely designed analog clock has a contemporary design, with large hour digits and small minute digits. It is made of plastic with a glass lens, an aged white face, and oil rubbed bronze finish.

FirsTime & Co.® Kensington Wall Clock

Large Roman Numeral Wall Clock

This clock is made from durable wrought iron, and its simple design and Roman numerals make it as much a piece of décor as a functional timepiece.

Large Wall Clock – 24-inch_ 60cm _ Roman Numeral Wall Clocks

Raynic LED Word Display Dimmable Digital Clock

An 11.5-inch display shows the time, day, date, and temperature. It has a USB charging port, 3 alarms, and can be hung on the wall or used on a desktop.

Digital Clock, Raynic 11.5-inch Large LED Word Display Dimmable Digital Wall Clock

Driini Modern Pendulum Clock

This modern wall clock has a Scandinavian-inspired design and is made from metal. It runs on 2 AA batteries and will look beautiful on any wall.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

SEIKO Octagonal Solid Oak Wall Clock

A classic design can’t be beat. This solid oak framed clock by Seiko is battery-powered and has a 12″ face.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Decorative Silent Metal Starburst Clock

Mid-century modern is a very popular décor style, and this starburst clock is a great example of it. It is 21.6″ tall, silent, and will definitely have people asking where you got it.

Large Wall Clock Metal Decorative, Mid Century Silent Non-Ticking

