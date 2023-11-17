In the News: Facade Improvement Grants of Up To $30,000

Facade Improvement Grants offer a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to revitalize their storefronts, enhancing their visual appeal and attracting more customers. These grants, typically provided by local governments or community organizations, cover a portion of the cost for exterior renovations.

By improving their physical appearance, businesses can not only boost their own profitability and foot traffic but also contribute to the overall aesthetic and economic vitality of their neighborhoods. This investment not only benefits the individual business owners but also uplifts the community, encouraging further development and investment in the area.

Small business grants can be especially useful when it comes to making major improvements, like commercial building upgrades. Luckily, several communities recently launched small business grant programs to cover facade improvements and physical upgrades.

Small Business News November 17, 2023

In the news this week, the announcement of customizable GPTs by OpenAI will open great opportunities for small businesses. There is also a reminder from the IRS for dealers and sellers of clean vehicles to register their business on the Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) tool immediately and certainly by December 1, 2023. Keep reading this week’s roundup for these and other small business news.

OpenAI has announced the launch of GPTs, a groundbreaking feature allowing users to create custom versions of ChatGPT for various applications. This innovation caters to a wide range of personal and professional needs, offering unprecedented flexibility in AI interaction. Creating Custom GPTs: No Coding Required GPTs stand out for their ease of creation, requiring no coding skills.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is issuing a final call to private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Tennessee affected by the severe winter storm of December 2022. The deadline for federal economic injury disaster loan applications is fast approaching on December 8, 2023.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a reminder to dealers and sellers of clean vehicles: register your business on the Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) tool immediately, and certainly by December 1, 2023, to be eligible for advance payments starting January 1, 2024.

Leading international technology company Zoho reports a 45% increase in its Zoho Finance Platform’s global customer base. The impressive platform has over 230 marketplace extensions and a new enterprise-grade developer portal. Zoho also released Zoho Practice, a comprehensive management application designed for accounting professionals to further improve the platform’s ecosystem.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently announced a series of inflation adjustments affecting over 60 tax provisions for the 2024 tax year. Small business owners should take note of these changes, as they could significantly impact their financial planning and tax strategies. Revenue Procedure 2023-34 offers comprehensive details on these adjustments.

A new report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, in collaboration with Fiverr Business Solutions, highlights a significant shift in the business workforce dynamic. The report reveals that, on average, freelancers perform 20% of the work within organizations. Yet, it also uncovers a strategic oversight in managing this growing freelance fraction effectively.

Apple Inc. has rolled out a new, more budget-friendly Apple Pencil, heralding a wave of enhanced digital interactivity and creativity for iPad users, including small business owners. This new accessory, boasting the revered precision and versatility of its predecessors, is now available for order in the U.S. and 32 additional countries and regions.

eRank’s 2023 Etsy Buying Habits Survey offers a comprehensive look at the factors that motivate Etsy shoppers in the United States. The survey, featuring responses from 1,000 individuals across a wide age range, provides critical data for Etsy sellers aiming to optimize their shops for increased sales, especially as the holiday season approaches.

A new survey from OnePoll and Melio reveals that 76% of small business owners are confident in their ability to navigate potential economic downturns. Amidst high interest rates and inflation, small businesses display resilience and a positive outlook on financial health.

Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup, equipped with the groundbreaking M3 family of chips. The new series, starting at $1,599 for the 14-inch model, promises a performance caliber that Apple claims will redefine the professional laptop experience.

A recent Intuit QuickBooks survey uncovered U.S. consumers signal a 42% year-over-year increase in their spending at these enterprises despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

Apple has introduced its latest 24-inch iMac, now powered by the innovative M3 chip. This new iteration of the iconic all-in-one design is not just a powerhouse of productivity but also a symbol of technological elegance, boasting an expansive 4.5K Retina display and a vibrant array of colors. The new iMac’s 4.5K Retina display, housing 11.