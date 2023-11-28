Where to Find Wholesale Craft Supplies

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding wholesale craft supplies for new and established crafts businesses is one of the best ways to save on costs and increase profits. By finding wholesale deals, craft businesses can find better deals on supplies and create more products at a time along with craft ideas to sell.

You can also use wholesale craft supplies to sell in bulk to other craft businesses, either the supplies themselves or any crafts you create. For this article, we will identify some of the best places to find wholesale craft supplies to help you grow your crafts business.

14 Best Places to Find Bulk Craft Supplies

Finding the best wholesale craft supplies distributors can be challenging, especially if you aren’t quite sure where to look. It’s important to look for businesses that offer a wide selection of items to choose from so that you can have your pick when it comes to craft supplies. You should also be looking for businesses that offer fast shipping and flexibility when it comes to exchanges and returns to make the process easier. To help with finding the best wholesale primitive craft supplies, we’ve rounded up some of the best suppliers

1. Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading Company has a wide range of craft supplies that a craft business will find useful. Their products include kids craft sets, scrapbooking and paper crafts, yarn and needlework supplies and other items. Prices are affordable and cost-effective for high-quality products, making it a good option for wholesale businesses.

Oriental Trading Company is also a wholesale bead supplier, and has options for jewels and other embellishments for jewelry craft businesses. Oriental Trading, however, is US-based and offers competitive shipping but cannot ship to international locations.

2. Michaels

Michaels is one of the most popular wholesale craft suppliers and has a wide array of all kinds of art supplies. You can find sequins, paint, yarn, craft paper, and many different types of material, including ribbon, wrapping paper, embellishments, and more. If you’re looking for wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more, then Michaels should be at the top of your list.

Their supply options ensure that crafts businesses across different mediums can find what they’re looking for at good prices compared to the market. Michaels also offers free shipping within the US above a certain amount, and international rates are also available.

3. Baker Ross

Baker Ross has all of the supplies needed to inspire true creativity – and find wholesale supplies! Similar to Michaels, Baker Ross is the perfect choice if you’re looking for wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more.

Based in the UK, Baker Ross offers free domestic shipping and paid international shipping. With Baker Ross, you can find a variety of bulk craft supplies depending on your product size, making it easy to scale up and down as needed for projects and products.

4. CB Flowers & Crafts

Compared to Michaels and Baker Ross, CB Flowers and Crafts is a bit more specialized, so it’s best used as a supplier for specific types of projects and products. CB Flowers and Crafts has a wide range of flower crafts and embellishments in many different shapes and sizes.

CB Flowers and Crafts also includes additional products such as glitter, jewels, lace trims, wedding accessories, and other party supplies that can work well for bulk crafts. In addition, CB Flowers and Crafts offer free nationwide shipping when you order bulk craft supplies through their store.

5. Joann

Joann’s is another giant in the world of bulk craft supplies, so you are bound to find many great crafting supplies for your business when you shop with them. Joann is a great option for those seeking wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more.

You can find information and supplies for paper crafts, such as craft paper, art supplies, a lot of color variation in supplies, as well as a lot of unique finds in their shop such as sequins, canvas, paint, and jewels. Joanns has a lot to offer for bulk crafting supplies when it comes to in-store pickup deals and shipping as well to make it a great deal.

6. Mazer Wholesale

US-based Mazer Wholesale is a slightly different category from the others, as they offer hardware and tools that could be useful for craft activities. Including items from Mazer Wholesale can balance the crafting supplies you are offering. Since customers and shops can also purchase the tools needed for creating some of the crafts – thereby making it a full-service offering.

You can find a wide range of supplies, including craft paper and stationery, restoration supplies, tools, and hardware, among other options, on the Mazer Wholesale site.

7 . Craft Outlet

Craft Outlet is another great business to work with if you’re looking for unique pieces and craft supplies. Craft Outlet is a wholesale ribbon supplier, wholesale fabric supplier and also offers a host of other craft options such as mesh, florals, ornaments, wreaths, and more to help you broaden your products and selection.

If you are also looking for supplies to go with your crafts, Craft Outlet has options for that too, so it’s another full-service wholesale business to work with. Craft Outlet also has deals for free shipping for crafting supplies ordered over a certain amount, as well as a flexible 90-day return policy for their products.

8. Kole Imports

If you’re looking for cost-effective wholesale craft supplies, Kole Imports should be one of your top choices. Kole Imports has a lot of selection for both kids and adults craft supplies so that you can use their products for many different projects.

You’ll find things like glue, paper crafts, brushes, sponges, stickers, and other supplies that are great for DIY projects. These are great craft supplies for home decor and other businesses, so there is a lot of potential with how you can sell them. Kole Imports is US-based, with competitive shipping options available.

9. eBay

One of the benefits of using eBay is the huge variety of wholesale crafts available for you to choose from. eBay is one of the best solutions if you’re looking for hard-to-find suppliers such as wholesale leather suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, and other types of crafts. You’ll be able to find it all on eBay. You can message sellers to negotiate deals or simply order bulk supplies and accessories as needed. Make sure you research eBay sellers, so you know who you are buying from by looking at past reviews and sales to ensure they are trustworthy.

10. Paper Mart

As you might have guessed from the name, Paper Mart has a wide range of craft supplies for paper crafts and activities. As a wholesale paper supplier, Paper Mart bulk craft supplies can be used in various ways, so there is a lot of opportunities to experiment. Paper Mart is also a wholesale fabric supplier and wholesale floral supplier.

You can browse their selection on their site, and their products also include embellishments, glitter, washi tapes, and other accessories to add additional value to your paper products and other crafts.

11. Dollar Days

Dollar Days is another suitable option if you’re looking for affordable wholesale craft supplies. Dollar Days has a very wide selection of supplies, including art supplies such as paint, canvas, and brushes.

Dollar Days also has embellishments such as sequins, flowers, jewels, as well as supplies for sewing. Although their product catalog may not be as vast as some of the other options, Dollar Days offers a lot of value for a shop, and it can be a cost-effective option for certain types of businesses.

12. Wholesale Central

Wholesale Central works a little differently than the other options, as it’s more of a repository for wholesale craft suppliers. You can filter based on location to find bulk craft supplies near you and choose from convenient options.

Wholesale Central also allows users to filter their content based on the types of supplies needed, making it easier to browse the site and find the best suppliers. You can choose from traditional crafts, flower suppliers, wholesale fabric suppliers, and others on their site.

13. Amazon

Amazon tends to be the most convenient option for most projects and craft supplies for various reasons. There are many sellers to choose from, and there is a lot of information available on the product pages and reviews that can help with picking suppliers.

You can also avail faster shipping on specific types of products through Amazon Prime, which can be great for kickstarting projects right away. In addition, Amazon offers all kinds of bulk craft supplies, making it an easy and fast option that you can get started with right away.

14. Factory Direct Craft

Factory Direct Craft can be incredibly useful if you’re looking for high-quality and affordable bulk craft supplies. Factory Direct Craft is great as a wholesale ribbon supplier, wholesale glitter supplier, painting supplies, florals, jewels, among other options. You can also find wood, fairy garden, and doll supplies, making it a better option for harder-to-find materials and supplies for DIY and wholesale.

There is a wide selection of different types of crafting supplies that are suitable for both adults and kids depending on the type of product you offer. Factory Direct Craft has options for shipping to another country as well as the United States, making it accessible across the world.

Popular Types of Wholesale Craft Supplies

Scrapbooking Paper

Scrapbooking paper is a specialty paper used in scrapbooking and other paper crafts. It comes in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and sizes. Buying scrapbooking paper in bulk is common among avid scrapbookers or those undertaking large projects, as it offers a diverse selection for page backgrounds, photo matting, and decorative elements.

Glitter

Glitter is a collection of tiny, reflective particles that come in various colors and sizes. It is used to add sparkle and visual interest to a range of crafts, including card making, scrapbooking, and decorations. Bulk purchases are practical for those who use glitter frequently, as it can be used liberally and can run out quickly.

Ribbon

Ribbon is a narrow, flexible material, often made from fabric like silk, satin, or grosgrain. It’s used in numerous crafts for decoration, tying, and trimming. Buying ribbon in bulk is economical for crafters who use it for accents in sewing, packaging, or decorative projects, ensuring a wide variety of colors and styles are on hand.

Hot Glue Sticks

Hot glue sticks are used with a hot glue gun, a common tool in crafting for quick and strong adhesion. They are essential for bonding various materials like fabric, wood, plastic, and more. Bulk purchases of glue sticks are common since they are a consumable item heavily used in many types of projects.

Foam Sheets

Foam sheets are lightweight and flexible sheets used in a variety of crafts, including children’s crafts, costume making, and scrapbooking. They can be cut, glued, and shaped easily. Buying foam sheets in bulk is practical for those needing various colors and thicknesses for diverse projects.

Felt

Felt is a non-woven fabric that’s easy to cut and doesn’t fray, making it popular in crafting. It’s used in a range of projects from children’s crafts to sophisticated home décor items. Purchasing felt in bulk is economical, especially for those who use it regularly in various colors and thicknesses.

Pipe Cleaners

Pipe cleaners are flexible sticks made from wire and fuzzy material, commonly used in crafting, especially for children’s projects. They can be bent into shapes, cut, or used as embellishments. Bulk purchases are practical for educators, parents, or crafters who use them frequently in activities and projects.

Craft Paint

Craft paint is a type of paint used for decorative crafts and artistic projects on various surfaces like wood, glass, fabric, and canvas. It comes in a wide range of colors and finishes. Buying in bulk is cost-effective for those who do a lot of craft painting, ensuring a wide palette and ample supply.

Mod Podge

Mod Podge is a water-based sealer, glue, and finish used in decoupage and other crafts. It can be used to adhere paper or fabric to surfaces and to give a protective coating. Bulk purchases are common among crafters who engage in projects involving decoupage, collage, or scrapbooking.

Clay

Clay, including polymer clay and air-dry clay, is used in crafting for making sculptures, beads, and decorative items. It can be shaped, molded, and baked or left to dry, depending on the type. Buying clay in bulk is practical for those who frequently engage in sculpting or making custom handmade items, ensuring enough material for larger or multiple projects.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Scrapbooking Paper Specialty paper used in scrapbooking and other paper crafts, available in various colors, patterns, and sizes. Used for page backgrounds, photo matting, and decorative elements in scrapbooking. Common among scrapbookers for large projects, offering diverse selection. Glitter Tiny, reflective particles in various colors and sizes, used to add sparkle to crafts. Adds sparkle and visual interest in card making, scrapbooking, and decorations. Practical for frequent use as it can be used liberally and runs out quickly. Ribbon Narrow, flexible material often made from fabrics like silk, satin, or grosgrain. Used for decoration, tying, and trimming in various crafts. Economical for crafters, ensuring a wide variety of colors and styles. Hot Glue Sticks Used with a hot glue gun for quick and strong adhesion in various crafts. Essential for bonding materials like fabric, wood, plastic in crafting. Consumable item heavily used in many types of projects. Foam Sheets Lightweight and flexible sheets, easy to cut, glue, and shape for various crafts. Used in children's crafts, costume making, and scrapbooking. Practical for needing various colors and thicknesses in diverse projects. Felt Non-woven fabric that's easy to cut and doesn't fray, used in a wide range of projects. Popular in children's crafts, home décor, and a variety of other projects. Economical, especially for those who use it regularly in various colors and thicknesses. Pipe Cleaners Flexible sticks made from wire and fuzzy material, often used in children's crafts. Used for shaping, cutting, or as embellishments in crafting activities. Practical for educators, parents, or crafters using them frequently in projects. Craft Paint Type of paint for decorative crafts on surfaces like wood, glass, fabric, and canvas. Used for painting and decorating various craft projects. Cost-effective for those doing a lot of craft painting, ensuring a wide palette. Mod Podge Water-based sealer, glue, and finish used in decoupage and other crafts. Used to adhere paper or fabric to surfaces and as a protective coating in crafts. Common among crafters in projects involving decoupage, collage, or scrapbooking. Clay Used for making sculptures, beads, and decorative items, can be baked or air-dried. Used in sculpting and custom handmade projects. Practical for those engaged in sculpting or making multiple custom items.

Acrylic Paint

Acrylic paint is a versatile and fast-drying paint made of pigment suspended in acrylic polymer emulsion. It’s widely favored by artists for its flexibility and durability. Acrylics can be used in a variety of techniques, ranging from thin washes (similar to watercolor) to thick, impasto applications. They can be applied to a wide range of surfaces, including canvas, paper, wood, and even fabric. Buying in bulk is cost-effective as acrylic paint is a staple for many artists and is used in large quantities, especially in larger works or murals.

Canvas Rolls

Canvas rolls are bulk rolls of canvas fabric, typically made from cotton or linen, used for painting. Artists stretch the canvas over wooden frames to create a sturdy surface for their artwork. This material is primarily used for oil and acrylic painting. Bulk purchases are common as they allow artists to cut and stretch canvas to their desired size, making it a practical and economical choice for those who paint regularly or create large-scale works.

Sketchbooks

Sketchbooks are booklets or pads containing plain paper, used for sketching and drawing. They come in various sizes and paper types, accommodating different mediums like pencils, charcoal, and ink. Artists often buy these in bulk as sketchbooks are essential for practicing, brainstorming ideas, and keeping a visual journal of their work. Bulk purchases ensure that artists always have a fresh sketchbook on hand when inspiration strikes.

Graphite Pencils

Graphite pencils, made of a mix of graphite and clay, are basic tools for drawing, sketching, and shading. They come in different grades, from hard (lighter marks) to soft (darker marks). Artists use a range of pencils to create different textures and shades in their work. Buying these in bulk is common as pencils are used frequently and can wear down quickly, especially softer grades.

Brushes

Brushes are essential tools for painters, used to apply paint to surfaces. They come in various shapes (round, flat, filbert) and sizes and can be made from synthetic or natural bristles. Brushes are used for different techniques and effects in painting. Bulk purchases are practical as brushes can wear out with use and different types and sizes are needed for various painting techniques.

Watercolor Paper

Watercolor paper is a thick, absorbent paper specially designed for watercolor painting. It comes in different textures and weights, suitable for various techniques. This paper can withstand heavy washes without warping or deteriorating. Artists often buy watercolor paper in bulk because it’s a consumable item and having a good supply is beneficial for those who practice watercolor painting regularly.

Oil Paint

Oil paint is made of pigments suspended in oil, typically linseed oil. It’s known for its rich color, buttery texture, and slow drying time, which allows artists to work on a painting over an extended period. Oil paint is often purchased in bulk by artists who use it as their primary medium, as it allows them to maintain a consistent stock of their most used colors.

Charcoal Sticks

Charcoal sticks are made from charred wood and are used for drawing, sketching, and shading. They produce deep, rich blacks and can be smudged for various effects. Artists often buy charcoal in bulk as it is a fundamental drawing material that is frequently used and consumed quickly during the creative process.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Acrylic Paint Versatile and fast-drying paint made of pigment in acrylic polymer emulsion. Used in a variety of painting techniques on surfaces like canvas, paper, wood, fabric. Cost-effective, essential for artists, especially in larger works or murals. Canvas Rolls Bulk rolls of canvas fabric, typically cotton or linen, used for painting. Stretched over frames to create a surface for oil and acrylic painting. Allows cutting and stretching to desired size, practical for regular painting. Sketchbooks Booklets or pads containing plain paper, used for sketching and drawing. Essential for practicing, brainstorming ideas, keeping a visual journal. Ensures a fresh sketchbook is always on hand when inspiration strikes. Graphite Pencils Made of graphite and clay, available in different grades for drawing and shading. Creating different textures and shades in drawing and sketching. Frequently used, can wear down quickly, especially softer grades. Brushes Tools for applying paint, available in various shapes, sizes, and bristle types. Used for different painting techniques and effects. Can wear out with use, variety of types and sizes needed for different techniques. Watercolor Paper Thick, absorbent paper designed for watercolor painting, in different textures and weights. Suitable for various watercolor techniques, withstands heavy washes. Consumable item, good supply beneficial for regular watercolor practice. Oil Paint Pigments suspended in oil, typically linseed oil, known for rich color and slow drying. Used in painting for work over extended periods, offers rich color and texture. Maintains consistent stock of most used colors, primary medium for many artists. Charcoal Sticks Made from charred wood, used for drawing, sketching, and shading. Used in drawing and sketching to produce deep, rich blacks and various effects. Fundamental drawing material, frequently used and consumed quickly.

Fabric

Fabric is the primary material used in sewing. It comes in countless varieties, including cotton, polyester, silk, denim, and more, each suitable for different types of projects. Buying fabric in bulk is economical, especially for those who sew frequently or work on large projects like quilting or garment making. Bulk purchases also ensure a consistent supply of the same dye lot, which is important for color uniformity in large projects.

Thread

Thread is a fundamental sewing supply used to stitch pieces of fabric together. It’s available in various materials, such as cotton, polyester, and nylon, each with different strengths and uses. Sewists often buy thread in bulk, particularly in neutral colors like black, white, and beige, as these are commonly used and can run out quickly, especially when working on large projects or doing a lot of sewing.

Needles

Needles are essential for hand sewing and machine sewing. They come in various sizes and types, designed for different fabrics and sewing techniques. Bulk purchases of needles are practical because they can become dull or break with use, and having a variety on hand is convenient for tackling different projects without interruption.

Pins

Pins are used to hold fabric in place before it is sewn. They come in various lengths, thicknesses, and head types. Sewists often buy pins in bulk as they are used in large numbers and can easily be lost or become bent and unusable.

Buttons

Buttons are not just functional, serving as fasteners on garments, but can also be decorative. They come in a vast array of sizes, shapes, and materials. Buying buttons in bulk is common as it ensures a ready supply for various projects, and bulk purchases often provide a better variety and price.

Zippers

Zippers are fasteners used in a variety of sewing projects, from clothing to bags. They come in different lengths, colors, and types (like metal, nylon, and invisible zippers). Buying zippers in bulk is economical and ensures that sewists have the right type and size on hand when needed.

Elastic

Elastic is used in sewing to create stretchable waistbands, cuffs, and other snug-fitting parts of garments. It comes in various widths and types, such as braided, knitted, and woven. Purchasing elastic in bulk is practical for those who make a lot of garments, especially activewear or children’s clothing, where elastic is frequently used.

Interfacing

Interfacing is a material used to provide additional structure and support to fabric, often used in collars, cuffs, and waistbands. It comes in different weights and can be either fusible or sew-in. Bulk purchasing of interfacing is cost-effective for regular sewists, as it’s a staple in garment construction.

Bias Tape

Bias tape is a strip of fabric cut on the bias (diagonally to the grain of the fabric) and is used for binding the edges of fabric. It’s commonly used in garment sewing and quilting. Buying bias tape in bulk is convenient for those who use it frequently, as it ensures a consistent stock for finishing edges neatly and uniformly.

Velcro

Velcro, or hook and loop fasteners, are used in a variety of sewing projects as a convenient and adjustable closure method. It comes in different lengths and widths. Bulk purchases are practical for those who use Velcro often in their projects, such as in children’s clothing, bags, or home décor items.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Fabric Primary material in varieties like cotton, polyester, silk, denim. Frequently used in quilting, garment making, large projects. Economical for frequent use, ensures consistent supply and dye lots. Thread Used to stitch fabric together, available in materials like cotton, polyester, nylon. Stitching pieces of fabric together in various sewing projects. Commonly used colors can run out quickly, especially in large projects. Needles Essential for hand and machine sewing, available in various sizes and types. Hand sewing and machine sewing for different fabrics and techniques. Can become dull or break, having a variety on hand is convenient. Pins Used to hold fabric in place before sewing, available in different lengths and thicknesses. Holding fabric in place in preparation for sewing. Used in large numbers, easily lost or can become bent. Buttons Functional and decorative, available in a variety of sizes, shapes, materials. Serving as fasteners on garments, adding decorative elements. Ensures a ready supply for various projects, often better variety and price. Zippers Fasteners for clothing and bags, available in different lengths and types. Used as fasteners in a variety of sewing projects. Economical, ensures having the right type and size on hand. Elastic Used for creating stretchable parts in garments, available in various widths and types. Creating stretchable waistbands, cuffs in garments like activewear, children's clothing. Practical for frequent use in garments where elasticity is required. Interfacing Provides structure to fabric, used in collars, cuffs, available in different weights. Adding support and structure in garment construction. Cost-effective, a staple in garment construction. Bias Tape Fabric strip for binding edges, cut on the bias, used in garment sewing and quilting. Finishing edges neatly and uniformly in various sewing projects. Convenient for frequent use, ensures consistent stock for finishing edges. Velcro Adjustable closure method, used in clothing, bags, home décor. Providing convenient, adjustable closures in various sewing items. Practical for frequent use in projects requiring adjustable closures.

Yarn

Yarn is the primary material used in knitting and crocheting. It comes in various fibers like wool, cotton, acrylic, and blends, each with different characteristics. Buying yarn in bulk is essential for large projects like blankets or for those who knit or crochet regularly. It ensures consistency in dye lots (important for color uniformity) and is often more cost-effective.

Knitting Needles

Knitting needles are tools used to create knitted fabrics. They come in various sizes and types, including straight, circular, and double-pointed. Bulk purchases of knitting needles are practical for avid knitters who need different sizes and types for various projects. Having a range of needles on hand allows for flexibility in choosing projects without the need to purchase new needles each time.

Crochet Hooks

Crochet hooks are used to loop and interlock yarn in crochet. They come in various sizes and materials like aluminum, plastic, or bamboo. Crocheters often buy hooks in bulk to have a complete set for different yarn weights and projects. This ensures they have the right hook size available for any pattern they wish to tackle.

Stitch Markers

Stitch markers are small markers used in knitting and crocheting to mark specific points in a pattern, such as the beginning of a round or the location of increases/decreases. Since these are small and easy to lose, buying them in bulk is common. They’re essential for keeping track of complex patterns.

Wool Roving

Wool roving is unspun wool, used in needle felting or to create handspun yarn. It’s popular in fiber arts for its versatility. Bulk purchases are common among fiber artists who spin their own yarn or those engaged in large-scale felting projects.

Blocking Mats

Blocking mats are used in the finishing process of knitting and crocheting projects. They are foam mats where completed projects are pinned and shaped to their final dimensions. Buying these in bulk can be practical for those who work on multiple projects simultaneously or teach classes.

Darning Needles

Darning needles are large, blunt needles used in knitting and crocheting for weaving in ends and sewing pieces together. They are essential for finishing projects. Purchasing these needles in bulk is practical since they’re a basic tool that’s frequently used and can be easily misplaced.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Yarn Primary material in various fibers like wool, cotton, acrylic, blends. Used in large projects like blankets or by regular knitters and crocheters. Essential for consistency in dye lots, more cost-effective for large projects. Knitting Needles Tools for creating knitted fabrics, available in different sizes and types. Creating different knitted fabrics and projects. Having a range of sizes and types allows flexibility in project choices. Crochet Hooks Used to loop and interlock yarn in crochet, available in various sizes and materials. Looping and interlocking yarn in various crochet projects. Ensures having the right hook size available for any crochet pattern. Stitch Markers Small markers used to mark specific points in knitting and crocheting patterns. Marking the beginning of rounds or locations of increases/decreases. Small and easy to lose, essential for complex patterns. Wool Roving Unspun wool used in needle felting or creating handspun yarn. Used in needle felting or for spinning own yarn. Common among fiber artists engaged in large-scale projects. Blocking Mats Foam mats used in finishing process to shape and size completed projects. Shaping and sizing knitted or crocheted projects in their final stage. Practical for working on multiple projects simultaneously or teaching. Darning Needles Large, blunt needles for weaving in ends and sewing pieces together in knitting and crocheting. Finishing knitting and crocheting projects, weaving in ends, sewing pieces together. Frequently used and easily misplaced basic tool.

Wood Planks or Boards

Wood planks or boards are the fundamental materials in wood crafting. They come in various types of wood like pine, oak, cedar, and more, each offering different textures and strengths. Buying wood in bulk is cost-effective for large projects or for woodworkers who consistently create new pieces. The choice of wood type depends on the project’s needs, such as durability, appearance, and workability.

Sandpaper

Sandpaper is used to smooth and finish wood surfaces. It comes in various grits, with lower numbers being coarser and higher numbers being finer. Bulk purchases of sandpaper are common as it’s a consumable item used extensively in preparing wood surfaces for finishing or in between coats of paint or stain.

Wood Glue

Wood glue is an adhesive specifically formulated for bonding wood. It’s essential in joinery and assembly of wood projects. Woodworkers often buy glue in bulk because it’s a staple in the workshop used in nearly every project, and different types of wood glue may be needed for different applications.

Screws and Nails

Screws and nails are basic fasteners used in wood crafting for joining pieces together. They come in various lengths and types, suited for different kinds of wood and projects. Buying these in bulk is practical as they are used in large numbers and it’s beneficial to have a variety of sizes and types on hand.

Finishes and Stains

Finishes and stains are used to protect the wood and enhance its appearance. This includes products like varnish, lacquer, and wood stain. Woodworkers often buy these in bulk, especially those they use frequently, as consistent application is key to achieving a professional look.

Dowels

Dowels are cylindrical rods, usually made of wood, used in furniture making and other wood crafts for reinforcement, as axles in toys, or as decorative elements. Buying dowels in bulk is cost-effective for woodworkers who frequently use them for joinery or as a component in their projects.

Veneer

Veneer is a thin slice of wood used to cover the surface of less expensive materials, giving the appearance of solid wood. It’s commonly used in cabinetry and furniture making. Bulk purchases are common for large projects or workshops that regularly use veneer for a high-quality finish.

Saw Blades

Saw blades are used in cutting wood and come in various types for different saws like circular saws, jigsaws, and table saws. Each type of blade is designed for specific cuts and materials. Woodworkers often buy blades in bulk to ensure they always have sharp, appropriate blades for different cutting needs.

Wood Filler

Wood filler is used to fill holes, cracks, or gaps in wood. It’s essential for achieving a smooth, finished appearance in woodworking projects. Bulk purchasing is practical as it’s frequently used to prepare surfaces before painting or staining.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Wood Planks/Boards Fundamental materials in various types of wood like pine, oak, cedar. Creating new pieces, large projects, offering different textures and strengths. Cost-effective for large projects, consistent creation of pieces. Sandpaper Used to smooth and finish wood surfaces, available in various grits. Preparing wood surfaces for finishing or between coats of paint or stain. Consumable item used extensively, variety of grits needed. Wood Glue Adhesive formulated for bonding wood, essential in joinery and assembly. Joinery, assembly of wood projects, varying types for different applications. Staple in the workshop, used in nearly every project. Screws and Nails Fasteners for joining wood pieces, available in various lengths and types. Joining wood pieces in various woodworking projects. Used in large numbers, variety of sizes and types needed. Finishes and Stains Used to protect and enhance wood appearance, includes varnish, lacquer, stain. Protecting and enhancing the appearance of wood in various projects. Consistent application key for professional look, frequently used. Dowels Cylindrical rods used for reinforcement, as axles in toys, or decorative elements. Used in furniture making, as axles in toys, or as decorative elements. Cost-effective for frequent use in joinery or as components. Veneer Thin slice of wood used to cover surfaces, giving the appearance of solid wood. Common in cabinetry and furniture making for a high-quality finish. Common for large projects or regular use in high-quality finishes. Saw Blades Used in cutting wood, available for different saws and specific cuts. Essential for making various cuts in wood crafting. Ensuring sharp, appropriate blades for different cutting needs. Wood Filler Used to fill holes, cracks, or gaps in wood for a smooth, finished appearance. Preparing surfaces before painting or staining, achieving a finished look. Frequently used, practical for large or multiple projects.

Beads

Beads are one of the most essential elements in jewelry making. They come in a vast array of materials, sizes, shapes, and colors, including glass, metal, wood, and semi-precious stones. Bulk purchases of beads are common as they are the primary decorative element in many jewelry pieces, and having a variety of beads on hand allows for creativity and flexibility in design.

Wire

Wire is used in jewelry making for creating frameworks, clasps, and decorative elements. It comes in different materials (like copper, sterling silver, and gold-filled), gauges (thickness), and hardness levels. Buying wire in bulk is practical as it’s a fundamental material used in various aspects of jewelry making, and different projects require different types and sizes of wire.

Findings

Findings are the metal components used to join together different parts of jewelry. This category includes clasps, jump rings, ear wires, and crimps. Bulk purchases are common because findings are used in almost every piece of jewelry and are consumed in large quantities, especially for those who create a lot of jewelry.

Chain

Chain is used as a primary component in necklaces and bracelets. It comes in various styles, sizes, and metals. Buying chain in bulk is economical for jewelry makers, especially those who produce these types of jewelry in large quantities, as it ensures a consistent supply for various projects.

Cabochons

Cabochons are polished, non-faceted gemstones, often used in jewelry making. They are typically oval or round and are set into bezels or used in wire wrapping. Bulk purchasing of cabochons is practical for jewelers who frequently use these stones in their designs, offering a variety of colors and materials to work with.

Charms and Pendants

Charms and pendants are decorative elements that hang from jewelry pieces like necklaces and bracelets. They come in a wide range of designs, materials, and themes. Buying these in bulk allows jewelry makers to have a diverse selection for different designs and collections.

Earring Backs

Earring backs are the small components that secure earrings in place. They come in different styles like butterfly backs, screw backs, and rubber stops. Purchasing these in bulk is essential for anyone making earrings, as they are small and easily misplaced, and are essential for earring functionality.

Supply Description Common Uses Reason for Bulk Purchase Beads Essential decorative elements in various materials, sizes, shapes, and colors. Primary decorative element in many jewelry pieces, allows for creativity in design. Having a variety of beads on hand allows for flexibility in design. Wire Used for frameworks, clasps, and decorative elements in different materials and gauges. Creating different jewelry structures and components. Different projects require different types and sizes of wire. Findings Metal components like clasps, jump rings, ear wires, and crimps used in assembly. Joining together different parts of jewelry in almost every piece. Used in large quantities in almost every piece of jewelry. Chain Primary component in necklaces and bracelets, available in various styles and metals. Used in necklaces and bracelets as a fundamental element. Ensures a consistent supply for various projects. Cabochons Polished, non-faceted gemstones, typically oval or round, used in bezels or wire wrapping. Used in a variety of jewelry designs, offering color and material variety. Practical for those who frequently use these stones in their designs. Charms and Pendants Decorative elements that hang from jewelry, available in a wide range of designs and materials. Adding decorative flair to necklaces and bracelets. Allows jewelers to have a diverse selection for different designs. Earring Backs Small components that secure earrings, available in styles like butterfly backs and screw backs. Securing earrings in place, essential for earring functionality. Easily misplaced, essential for earring making.

What is the best wholesale craft outlet?

The best wholesale craft outlet is Michaels, because of the extensive variety they option. Michaels is a one-stop shop for crafts, making it easier to find what you are looking for and experiment with different materials and mediums. Michaels has a wide product selection, which also includes bulk blank T-shirts, affordable pricing, and is suitable for craft businesses looking to expand their offerings to customers. Michaels also offers competitive shipping for international customers, and free in-store pickup and delivery for US-based customers, offering further value.

Where can you buy bulk jewelry supplies?

There are many suppliers available for those looking for bulk jewelry suppliers, with lots of variety to choose from. Some of the best places to buy bulk jewelry supplies include:

Michaels

Joanns

Factory Direct Craft

Craft Outlet

Baker Ross

Oriental Trading Company

Where can you buy wholesale floral craft supplies?

If you are looking for wholesale floral craft supplies, there are quite a few great options that you can seek out. You can find the best floral craft supplies at the following retailers:

CB Flowers and Crafts

Joann

Craft Outlet

Dollar Days

Amazon

Where can you find wholesale craft blanks?

It can be difficult to find high-quality wholesale craft blanks at affordable prices. However, there are plenty of retailers that stock wholesale craft blanks for your business, including:

Michaels

Joann

Amazon

Factory Direct Craft

eBay

Where can you find wholesale craft glitter?

Wholesale craft glitter can be found at many retailers and suppliers at cost-effective pricing for bulk supplies. Some of the top places to find wholesale craft glitter include:

Joann

Michaels

Factory Direct Craft

Craft Outlet

Paper Mart

Kole Imports

Where can you find wholesale wood craft supplies?

Finding genuine, high-quality wood craft supplies is not always easy, unless you work with the right suppliers. There are many retailers that stock wholesale wood craft supplies at great pricing, some of which include:

Factory Direct Craft

eBay

Craft Outlet

Amazon

Baker Ross

