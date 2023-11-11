11 Places to Get Wood Craft Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Crafting with wood can be an enjoyable and fulfilling hobby, as well as a great business. However, growing your wood crafting business relies on finding the best wood craft supplies for your products.

There are many different shops out there where you can explore supplies with exceptional customer service. We’ll look at some of the best places you can get wood craft supplies for your business.

What are wood crafts?

Wood crafts refer to the process of carving or fashioning items out of wood. There are many traditional methods to craft items out of wood, as well as more modern ways to craft wooden items.

Wood crafts can be made using a variety of ways, such as power and hand tools to achieve various kinds of looks and finishes. Additionally, wood crafts can also be made with decorative tools such as cutouts, letters, and other shapes to create different types of products.

Can you start a business selling wood crafts?

Starting a business selling wood crafts can be a rewarding venture due to the timeless appeal of wooden items and the opportunity to create a variety of products that blend artistry and function. Here’s how you can approach this business idea:

Understand the Market: Research what wood items are in demand. Look for trends in home decor, furniture, and personalized gifts. Visit craft fairs, browse online marketplaces, and check out boutique stores to see what’s selling.

Research what wood items are in demand. Look for trends in home decor, furniture, and personalized gifts. Visit craft fairs, browse online marketplaces, and check out boutique stores to see what’s selling. Identify Your Niche: Decide whether you will specialize in decorative items, furniture, custom pieces, or a particular style like rustic, modern, or traditional. Focusing on a niche can help you stand out in the market.

Decide whether you will specialize in decorative items, furniture, custom pieces, or a particular style like rustic, modern, or traditional. Focusing on a niche can help you stand out in the market. Source Quality Materials: Find reliable suppliers for quality wood and crafting materials. Consider the type of wood you’ll use based on availability, cost, and the preferences of your target market.

Find reliable suppliers for quality wood and crafting materials. Consider the type of wood you’ll use based on availability, cost, and the preferences of your target market. Develop Your Craft: Perfect your skills with the tools and techniques needed to create your products. This might involve taking courses, apprenticing with a master craftsman, or practicing extensively.

Perfect your skills with the tools and techniques needed to create your products. This might involve taking courses, apprenticing with a master craftsman, or practicing extensively. Create a Portfolio: Build a collection of your work to showcase your skills and design aesthetic. A portfolio is essential for attracting customers, especially for custom work.

Build a collection of your work to showcase your skills and design aesthetic. A portfolio is essential for attracting customers, especially for custom work. Price Your Products: Calculate the cost of materials, time, and overhead to determine pricing. Make sure to factor in a profit margin while staying competitive.

Calculate the cost of materials, time, and overhead to determine pricing. Make sure to factor in a profit margin while staying competitive. Legalize Your Business: Register your business, get the necessary licenses, and understand tax implications. Consider getting business insurance to protect your enterprise.

Register your business, get the necessary licenses, and understand tax implications. Consider getting business insurance to protect your enterprise. Set Up a Workshop: Ensure you have a dedicated space for crafting and storing your products. Your workshop should be well-organized and safe.

Ensure you have a dedicated space for crafting and storing your products. Your workshop should be well-organized and safe. Market Your Business: Online Presence: Create a professional website with an online store. Utilize social media platforms to reach a broader audience. Craft Shows: Attend local and national craft shows to exhibit your work and network with potential customers. Etsy and Other Marketplaces: Consider selling on Etsy, Amazon Handmade, or other online marketplaces that cater to handcrafted goods. Local Outlets: Partner with local furniture stores, boutiques, and gift shops to carry your items.

Customer Relations: Provide excellent customer service, which includes custom orders, responding promptly to inquiries, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Provide excellent customer service, which includes custom orders, responding promptly to inquiries, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Expand Your Offerings: As your business grows, consider expanding your product line or offering custom design services.

As your business grows, consider expanding your product line or offering custom design services. Sustainable Practices: Adopt sustainable practices by using reclaimed wood or responsibly sourced materials, which can be a selling point for many customers.

Starting a woodcraft business involves not just the creation of products but also mastering the art of entrepreneurship. Paying close attention to product quality, customer trends, and effective marketing will help set up a solid foundation for a successful venture.

What is the best wood to use for crafts?

Picking the best wood to use for crafts will largely depend on the item you’re trying to make. For example, wood like oak, birch, maple, or cherry can be great for furniture items and toys. Other types of wood, such as basswood, are more beginner-friendly and easier to start with if you have not made wood crafts before.

What other supplies do you need for a wood crafting business?

There are a few different types of supplies you will need for a wood crafting business, such as:

Where is the best place to buy wooden craft supplies for business?

There are many options available if you’re looking to buy wooden craft supplies for your business. You can find wood craft supplies on general marketplace websites such as Amazon and Etsy and specialist websites where you can navigate across different categories for wood craft supplies.

Top Places to Buy Wood Craft Supply

To help you find the best wood craft supplies used by wood artists and professionals, here are some of the top websites where you can search and purchase wood supplies.

1. Amazon

Amazon is a great site if you’re seeking to buy a wide range of woodcraft supplies and business supplies. You can find many products to extend the life of your products, create high-quality wood crafts, and even more niche supplies such as shapes, letters, and other craft supplies for your wood crafting needs.

2. Etsy

Etsy is another marketplace that could be a valuable option for wood craft supplies. The Etsy marketplace has a wide seller base, which means there are many types of wood craft supplies available. You can find many types of wood craft supplies on Etsy, including a variety of functional wood craft tools, such as planks and slabs in different types of wood. The Etsy marketplace also includes more decorative supplies for dedicated crafters. You can also find shapes, letters, finishings, and other types of supplies on Etsy.

3. Woodcraft.com

Woodcraft.com is one of the top options if you are looking to shop for wood craft supplies. Woodcraft.com includes a power tools category, hand tools category, finishing category, and other types of supplies to make it a one-stop solution. You can also create an account on the website to have your order and payment information in one place on Woodcraft to make it easier to consistently order supplies for your woodworking business from Woodcraft.com.

4. American Woodcrafters Supply Company

American Woodcrafters Supply Company is a dedicated site for wood artisans and woodworkers. The American Woodcrafters Supply Company is a specialist website for woodworking supplies, with a wide range of options available. The American Woodcrafters Supply Company offers low prices on much-needed supplies for wood crafting for dedicated small manufacturers, hobbyists, and crafters. There are many craft categories available for a variety of different types of wood projects.

5. Woodcrafter

Woodcrafter is another specialist website for wood craft supplies but with more of a focus on cutouts, letters, shapes, and other decorative types of supplies. Woodcrafter does not have products such as hand tools or power tools, but they do have a lot of supplies that can elevate wood products and help you create unique wood products for your business.

Woodcrafter also includes hardware, parts, and ornaments that can be used for wood crafting such as wooden bowls, pegs, knobs, beads, eggs, and other shapes.

6. Bear Woods Supplies

Bear Woods Supplies is more of a general wood craft supply store, with a wide range of choices for professional wood crafters looking to take their products to the next level. Bear Wood Supplies’ product categories include wood craft supplies, wooden shapes, and woodworking parts. Bear Woods Supplies also sell adhesives, coatings, sanding as well as hardware options for woodworking projects.

7. Rockler

Another woodcraft supply marketplace to consider is Rockler if you are seeking high-quality woodcraft supplies. Rockler offers a wide range of woodworking supplies, including raw materials, hardware, power tools, and hand tools.

For woodworking businesses seeking a consistent supplier with great products, Rockler could be the right fit. Additionally, Rockler also has product categories such as items for woodworking workshops, plans and templates for different types of wooden designs, and more.

8. Woodturners Catalog

The Woodturners Catalog includes a vast array of items that are perfect for professional woodworkers. At the Woodturners Catalog, you can find project kits, power tools, hand tools, finishings, and other key products to create wooden items. Woodturners Catalog also includes other items needed for woodworking, such as turning blanks, workshop supplies, hardware, and finishings for wood products.

9. Oaktree Supply

Oaktree Supply is another woodcraft supply website with a vast inventory of items for professional woodworkers. Oaktree Supply includes necessary items such as hand tools and power tools for woodworking, as well as more challenging to find tools and supplies for wood craft projects. Additionally, Oaktree Supply has other types of supplies for woodworking, such as hardware, accessories, and finishings, making it a one-stop solution for wood crafting.

10. Peachtree Woodworking Supply Company

Another woodworking supply company to consider for woodcraft supplies is Peachtree Woodworking Supply Company. Their website has all the woodcraft supplies needed for professional woodworkers, such as power tools, hand tools, machinery, abrasive and sanding products, woodworking plans, and much more. Peachtree Woodworking Supply Company is another one-stop solution for woodcraft supplies since it has both basic and advanced tools available for woodworking.

11. Woodworker’s Supply

If you are seeking a specialist woodworking shop to purchase wood craft supplies, Woodworker’s Supply should be a consideration. Woodworker’s Supply includes machinery, hardware, and power tools needed for woodworking. The website also sells other wood craft supplies such as adhesives, abrasives, fasteners, finishers, and different types of supplies. Additionally, Woodworker’s Supply also sells niche products, such as hardware needed to create wood products, such as furniture.

12. Woodpecker Crafts

Woodpecker Crafts includes raw materials for woodworking, as well as hardware and other supplies for wood crafting. Woodpecker Crafts sells raw materials such as plywood and cutouts. This includes different types of woods, including Baltic birch, wood cutouts, wood dowels, furniture hardware, wood craft sticks and parts, wooden boxes, and trays, as well as other materials perfect for professional woodworkers and hobbyists.

Top Wood Craft Supplies for Businesses

Pine

Pine is a softwood that is lightweight and easy to work with. It’s often used for furniture, cabinetry, and decorative items where a rustic appearance is desired. Pine is relatively inexpensive and widely available, making it a good choice for beginners. However, its soft nature means it can dent and scratch easily.

Oak

Oak is a hardwood that is highly durable and strong, with a prominent grain pattern. It comes in two varieties: red and white. Red oak is more common and has a reddish tint, while white oak is a bit harder and has a yellowish cast. Both are excellent for furniture, flooring, and outdoor projects due to their resistance to moisture and decay.

Maple

Maple is a dense, hard wood with a fine, consistent grain. It comes in hard and soft varieties. Hard maple is often used in cutting boards, workbenches, and flooring due to its resistance to abrasion. Soft maple, which is still quite hard compared to other woods, is easier to work with and is used for furniture and detailed woodworking.

Cherry

Cherry wood is prized for its rich, warm color that deepens with age and exposure to sunlight. It has a fine, straight grain and is relatively easy to work with. Cherry is often used in fine furniture, cabinetry, and decorative items. Its smooth finish and aging properties make it a favorite for heirloom pieces.

Walnut

Walnut is a luxurious hardwood known for its deep, chocolate brown color, often with purplish overtones and darker streaks. It is strong yet easy to shape and finish, making it a preferred wood for high-quality furniture, veneer, and carvings. Walnut is more expensive than many other types of wood due to its beauty and scarcity.

Birch

Birch is a hard, strong wood with a high shock resistance. It has a light-colored surface with a fine grain, making it attractive for furniture making and millwork. Birch is also used in plywood fabrication and is excellent for items that require a strong, durable wood that holds screws and nails well.

Mahogany

Mahogany is an exotic hardwood with a straight, fine, and even grain. It’s valued for its reddish-brown color that darkens over time, and for its durability. It’s relatively free of voids and pockets, which makes it a top choice for high-end furniture, boat construction, and fine woodwork.

Cedar

Cedar is a softwood known for its rich aroma, natural insect-repellent properties, and high resistance to decay. It has a reddish hue and is lightweight yet strong. Cedar is often used for outdoor projects like decks, furniture, and fences, as well as in closet linings and chests.

Redwood

Redwood is highly resistant to moisture, decay, and insects due to its natural oils. It’s a stable wood that’s ideal for outdoor furniture and structures. Its color ranges from a light pinkish brown to a deep reddish-brown. Due to its durability in outdoor conditions, redwood is a preferred choice for patios, decks, and garden projects.

Poplar

Poplar is a soft hardwood that is more affordable and easier to find than some other hardwoods. It is pale in color with a fine grain, and because it’s less durable than other hardwoods, it’s often used for more temporary structures or as a paint-grade wood.

Ash

Ash is a tough hardwood known for its excellent bending abilities, making it a favorite for woodworking projects that require curved pieces, like chairs and other furniture. It has a light color with a pronounced grain, resembling oak, and is also used for sports equipment such as baseball bats and hockey sticks.

Teak

Teak is an exotic hardwood that is extremely resistant to moisture and decay, making it ideal for outdoor furniture and boat building. Its natural oils provide a smooth finish and it’s known for its durability and the ability to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Wood Type Hardness Workability Grain Color Cost Best Use Pine Soft Easy Knotty Light Yellow to White $ Rustic furniture, practice projects Oak Hard Moderate Prominent Light to Medium Brown $$ Furniture, flooring, outdoor projects Maple Very Hard Moderate/Hard Fine Creamy White to Light Reddish Brown $$ Cutting boards, workbenches, fine furniture Cherry Hard Easy Fine Rich Reddish Brown $$$ Fine furniture, cabinetry Walnut Hard Easy Straight with swirls Dark Brown to Purple-black $$$$ Luxury furniture, veneer Birch Hard Moderate Fine Light Yellow to White $$ Furniture, plywood, millwork Mahogany Hard Easy Fine Reddish Brown $$$ High-end furniture, boat building Cedar Soft Easy Straight with knots Pinkish to Reddish Brown $$ Outdoor projects, closet linings Redwood Soft Easy Straight Light Pinkish Brown to Deep Reddish Brown $$$ Outdoor furniture, decks Poplar Medium Very Easy Fine Light Cream to Yellowish Green $ Painted projects, temporary structures Ash Hard Easy Pronounced Light to Medium Brown $$ Bent furniture, sporting goods Teak Very Hard Moderate Straight to Wavy Golden to Medium Brown $$$$ Outdoor furniture, boat building

Wood Glue

Wood glue is an adhesive used to tightly bond pieces of wood together. The most common types are PVA (polyvinyl acetate), also known as “white glue,” and aliphatic resin, often referred to as “carpenter’s glue” or “yellow glue.” Wood glue creates a bond stronger than the wood itself when applied correctly and allowed to set, making it ideal for woodworking joints.

Polyurethane Finish

Polyurethane is a clear finish that offers a high level of protection and durability. It can come in oil-based or water-based varieties and different sheens from matte to high gloss. Polyurethane is applied with a brush or sprayer and is ideal for projects that will endure wear and tear, like tabletops and flooring. It’s known for its resistance to water, heat, and chemicals.

Sanding Sealer

Sanding sealer is applied to wood before finishing to ensure a smooth, even surface. It seals the wood grain, making it easier to sand down and prepare for the final topcoat. Sanding sealer can be particularly helpful with porous woods that would otherwise absorb significant amounts of finish or stain unevenly.

Wood Stain

Wood stains are applied to wood to enhance the natural grain pattern and add color. Stains penetrate the wood and can provide a range of finishes from transparent to solid, depending on the product. Staining is often followed by the application of a protective clear coat.

Danish Oil

Danish oil is a blend of oil and varnish that penetrates the wood, hardens, and then seals to protect the surface. It’s easy to apply with a cloth and can be built up with multiple coats. Danish oil provides a durable, water-resistant finish while enhancing the wood’s natural beauty.

Shellac

Shellac is a natural product made from the secretion of the lac bug. It provides a high-gloss finish that’s excellent for achieving a vintage look. Shellac is fast-drying and can be applied with a brush or pad. It’s not as durable as polyurethane and is susceptible to damage from water and alcohol.

Lacquer

Lacquer provides a durable, hard, and scratch-resistant finish. It dries quickly and can be polished to a high shine. Lacquer is usually sprayed on and can be clear or tinted. It’s commonly used on furniture and cabinetry.

Tung Oil

Tung oil is a traditional finishing product that penetrates the wood to provide a tough, flexible, and water-resistant surface. It enhances the wood’s grain, giving it depth and warmth. Tung oil finishes are easy to maintain and can be reapplied as needed.

Linseed Oil

Linseed oil, particularly boiled linseed oil, is a popular wood finish that penetrates deeply into the wood, protecting it from scratches and changes in humidity. It gives the wood a soft luster and can be used alone or as a base for other finishes.

Wood Wax

Wood wax is used to provide a protective coating that also gives a lustrous sheen. It can be made from various materials, including beeswax or carnauba wax, and may be combined with oils. Wood wax is typically applied after a sealer and buffs to a soft glow.

Wood Preservative

Wood preservatives are used to protect wood from rot, fungi, and insect attack, particularly in outdoor applications. These are often used for decks, fences, and outdoor furniture to extend the life of the wood.

Epoxy Resin

Epoxy resin can be used as an adhesive, filler, or a topcoat finish. It’s extremely strong and waterproof, making it suitable for a range of applications, including inlays, coatings for tabletops, and bonding wood with other materials.

Supply Type Application Finish Durability Drying Time Best Used For Wood Glue Adhesive Bonding wood pieces Invisible Very High Variable Wood joints Polyurethane Finish Finish Topcoat protection Variable High Hours to Days Wear surfaces Sanding Sealer Sealer Prep for final finish Invisible Moderate Minutes to Hours Porous woods Wood Stain Finish Coloring wood Variable Low to Moderate Hours Enhancing grain Danish Oil Finish/Sealer Sealing and finishing Natural Moderate Hours to Days Natural look Shellac Finish Topcoat finish High Gloss Moderate Minutes to Hours Vintage look Lacquer Finish Topcoat protection High Gloss High Minutes to Hours Furniture Tung Oil Finish/Sealer Sealing and finishing Natural High Days Warmth & depth Linseed Oil Finish/Sealer Sealing and finishing Satin Moderate Days Base finish Wood Wax Finish Topcoat sheen and protect Satin Low Minutes to Hours Final coat Wood Preservative Preservative Protecting outdoor wood Variable High Hours to Days Outdoor wood Epoxy Resin Adhesive/Finish Bonding, filling, coating Glossy Very High Hours to Days Versatile uses

More Wood Craft Tools for Businesses

Chisels

Chisels are hand tools with a shaped cutting edge of blade on its end, for carving or cutting a hard material such as wood. They come in various shapes and sizes, and their use depends on the specific woodworking task at hand. A woodworker uses a chisel for cleaning out joints and saw cuts, paring, and chopping out corners. They are often hit with a mallet, but some are designed to be used by hand pressure.

Hand Saws

There are many types of hand saws, such as rip saws, crosscut saws, and coping saws. They are used for cutting wood in various directions and shapes. A rip saw is used to cut along the grain, a crosscut saw is used for cutting across the grain, and a coping saw is used for making intricate shapes and interior cutouts. The user must carefully select the right type of saw and blade teeth configuration for the task at hand.

Planes

A plane is a tool for shaping wood. Hand planes are used to flatten, reduce the thickness of, and impart a smooth surface to a rough piece of lumber. As the plane is moved over the surface of the wood, the blade cuts off shavings of wood. A finely-tuned plane, used skillfully, is capable of producing a finish as smooth as that from sandpaper.

Carving Tools

These specialized chisels and knives are used for detailed wood carving. They come in various shapes and sizes, designed to create different textures, lines, and effects in the wood. Carving tools require a steady hand and a lot of practice to master, but they can create intricate and beautiful designs.

Mallets and Hammers

Mallets and hammers are used in conjunction with chisels to apply controlled force. A mallet is usually made of wood or rubber and is used to deliver gentle blows to a chisel when carving or cutting. Hammers, on the other hand, are used for tasks like driving nails or fitting parts. The choice between a mallet and a hammer depends on the delicacy of the work and the need for control.

Rasp and Files

Rasps and files are abrasive tools that refine the shape and smooth out the surfaces of wood. They come in various shapes and coarseness levels for different stages of the shaping process. A rasp has a series of individual teeth and is used for rapidly removing wood, while a file has a crisscross pattern of teeth for finer removal.

Measuring and Marking Tools

This category includes rulers, tape measures, squares, marking gauges, and marking knives. Accurate measurement and marking are crucial in woodworking to ensure precision cuts and joins. A tape measure is used for longer dimensions, a square to ensure right angles, and marking tools to lay out cuts and joints before sawing or chiseling.

Clamps and Vises

Clamps and vises are used to hold wood in place while working on it. They come in many different sizes and styles, such as C-clamps, bar clamps, pipe clamps, and bench vises. They are essential for tasks that require stability, like gluing, sawing, or planing.

Scrapers

A scraper is a rectangular piece of metal with a sharp edge, used to smooth wood surfaces. It can remove fine shavings of wood, much finer than what is possible with sandpaper. Scrapers are particularly useful in working with figured wood that may tear out with a plane blade.

Spokeshaves

A spokeshave is a tool used to shape and smooth woods in woodworking. It is traditionally used to shape spokes for wooden wheelbarrows, chairs, and other items. The tool consists of a blade fastened to a handle at both ends. The woodworker uses both hands to push the spokeshave across the surface of the wood to shave off thin layers.

Tool Type Primary Use Cutting Motion Precision Surface Finish Best Used For Chisels Cutting Carving, cutting, cleaning joints Paring/Chopping High Smooth to rough Detailed work, joints, and corners Hand Saws Cutting Sawing wood in various directions and shapes Push/Pull Moderate Rough Dimensioning lumber, cutouts Planes Shaping Flattening, smoothing, and reducing thickness Push Very High Very Smooth Surface preparation, fine finishing Carving Tools Carving Detailed and artistic wood carving Varied Very High Smooth Intricate designs and textures Mallets and Hammers Impact Applying force to chisels, driving nails Hammering Low to High N/A Carving with chisels, assembly Rasps and Files Abrading Refining shapes, smoothing surfaces Rubbing Moderate Smooth to rough Shaping, final touches before sanding Measuring and Marking Tools Measurement Ensuring precision cuts and joins N/A Very High N/A Layout and accuracy Clamps and Vises Holding Securing wood while working on it N/A N/A N/A Gluing, sawing, planing, drilling Scrapers Smoothing Fine smoothing of wood surfaces Scraping High Very Smooth Final finishing, working with figured wood Spokeshaves Shaping Shaping and smoothing curves Push/Pull High Smooth Curved surfaces, wheel spokes

Circular Saw

A circular saw is a versatile power tool that can cut through wood with a round blade spinning at high speeds. It’s portable and can be used to make straight cuts quickly and efficiently. It can be guided freehand or by using a fence, which is helpful for making long, straight cuts. Circular saws can be used for a variety of tasks, from cutting sheet goods like plywood to trimming lumber.

Table Saw

A table saw is a woodworking staple and one of the most versatile tools in a woodshop. It consists of a circular blade that emerges from a slot in the table. The height and angle of the blade can be adjusted to control the depth and angle of the cut. It’s excellent for making precise cuts, such as rip cuts, crosscuts, and bevel cuts, and can be fitted with various blades for different materials and finishes.

Miter Saw

Also known as a chop saw, the miter saw is designed for making accurate crosscuts and miters in a workpiece at a selected angle. It’s perfect for cutting molding, trim, and framing material. The saw’s blade is mounted on a swing arm that pivots left or right to produce angled cuts. Miter saws can be compound, which pivot in multiple directions, allowing for beveled and angled cuts simultaneously.

Jigsaw

A jigsaw is a handheld tool that allows for cutting irregular curves and shapes in wood, metal, or other materials. It has a fine blade that moves up and down, enabling it to cut intricate patterns and tight curves with precision. It’s often used in cabinetry and furniture making, as well as in situations where circular saws cannot be used.

Band Saw

A band saw uses a long, flexible blade that rotates around two or more wheels to cut material. It’s particularly good for making precise curved cuts, as well as for resawing and ripping lumber. It can also make more delicate cuts than a circular saw, making it ideal for detailed work like notches or inlays.

Drill Press

A drill press is a stationary tool that drills precise holes at exact depths. It stands on the floor or mounts on a bench or stand and consists of a base, a column, a table, a spindle, and a drill head. It is much more accurate than a handheld drill and is used for drilling repetitive holes or holes that must be at a strict angle or precise depth.

Router

A router is a tool used to hollow out an area of wood. It’s commonly used in cabinetry and woodworking for tasks such as adding decorative edges to timber, creating joints, and hollowing out grooves. Routers are extremely versatile when used with various bits and jigs and can be used freehand or mounted on a router table for added precision.

Orbital Sander

An orbital sander is a hand-held tool that sands in a random-orbit action, which means the sanding blade delivers a random-orbit, non-repeating pattern. This prevents swirl marks on the wood. It’s used for fine sanding, smoothing, and finishing surfaces before final assembly or finishing and can be used on wood, plastic, or metal.

Thickness Planer

A thickness planer, also known as a thicknesser, is a machine to trim boards to a consistent thickness throughout their length and flat on both surfaces. It is used for preparing wood for fine furniture making, ensuring material is uniform in size, which is critical for joinery and finishing work.

Compound Miter Saw

This power tool is a more advanced version of the basic miter saw, allowing the angle of the cutting blade to be adjusted in two planes for cutting both miter and bevel. This is particularly useful for cutting complex angles such as those required for crown molding or picture frames.

Scroll Saw

A scroll saw is a small electric or pedal-operated saw used to cut intricate curves in wood, metal, or other materials. It’s similar to a band saw or jigsaw but provides more accuracy for delicate cutouts and is commonly used in intarsia, fretwork, and marquetry.

Wood Lathe

A wood lathe is a machine tool that rotates the workpiece on its axis to perform various operations such as cutting, sanding, knurling, drilling, or deformation, most commonly to create symmetrical objects. It’s widely used for detailed work on spindles, bowls, and other decorative wood items.

Tool Type Cut Type Precision Mobility Power Source Typical Use Circular Saw Power saw Straight, long Moderate High Electric Quick, rough cuts; sheet goods, lumber trimming Table Saw Stationary saw Straight, precise High Low Electric Precise cuts; rip cuts, crosscuts, bevel cuts Miter Saw Power saw Angled, crosscuts Very High Moderate Electric Accurate crosscuts, angled cuts; trim, framing Jigsaw Handheld saw Curved, intricate High High Electric Irregular shapes, tight curves; cabinetry, furniture Band Saw Stationary saw Curved, resawing High Low Electric Curved cuts, detailed work; resawing, ripping lumber Drill Press Stationary tool Holes Very High Low Electric Precise holes, repetitive drilling; strict angles/depths Router Handheld/tool Hollowing, edges High High Electric Decorative edges, joints, grooves; cabinetry, woodworking Orbital Sander Handheld sander Smoothing Moderate High Electric Fine sanding, finishing surfaces; before final assembly Thickness Planer Stationary tool Thicknessing High Low Electric Uniform thickness; fine furniture making, joinery preparation Compound Miter Saw Power saw Compound angles Very High Moderate Electric Complex angles; crown molding, picture frames Scroll Saw Stationary saw Intricate curves Very High Low Electric Detailed cutouts; intarsia, fretwork, marquetry Wood Lathe Stationary tool Symmetrical shapes High Low Electric Symmetrical objects; spindles, bowls, decorative items

Which woodworking projects sell the best?

There are many types of woodworking projects that sell well. The best woodworking project to sell includes wooden signs, bookshelves, and photo frames, as they do not require a lot of raw materials to get started and are easy to make.

What are the woodworking trends in 2023?

Woodworking has become an increasingly popular trend, and wooden products are likely to be in high demand over 2023, specially handcrafted, small-batch artisanal items. Woodworking trends in 2023 include decorative box options for home decor, multifunctional furniture, and distressed and weathered wooden products for those seeking a vintage or antique look.

Is a woodworking business profitable?

A woodworking business can be profitable if the right supplies are purchased, and you can create products that customers are looking for. Additionally, a profitable woodworking business should focus on crafting high-quality, durable wood products in order to find success with customers.

