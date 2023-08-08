If you own a retail business and think you can relax after the holiday rush, you might need to reconsider. With these 18 ways to profit from the post holiday retail rush, you’ll discover that cash remains a perennial gift, and gift cards are gaining in popularity.

Consequently, you’re likely to have just as many people hitting your store after Christmas, seeking to spend their gift money, as you did before the holidays looking for the perfect presents.

Additionally, there will be customers looking to return that not-so-perfect gift and treat themselves to something they genuinely desire.

So, how can you make the most of the busy post-holiday season and maintain both your sanity and profits?

Benefits of Sales: Before vs. After Holidays

Should a small business host a sale before the holidays or wait until after? Here’s a side-by-side comparison to guide your decision:

Before Holidays After Holidays Capitalizes on gift buying Capitalizes on gift card and cash spending Greater foot traffic due to holiday shoppers Opportunity to clear out seasonal stock Can charge premium prices due to high demand Discounts attract more budget-conscious shoppers Build brand loyalty before major shopping season Foster goodwill with post-holiday deals and marketing Sales driven more by emotion/urgency Cater to "self-gifters" and reward mentality

18 Ways to Profit From the Post Holiday Retail Rush

1. Be prepared

In the bustling aftermath of the festive season, while many employees are longing for a well-deserved break, it’s vital to ensure business continuity.

You should anticipate the influx of shoppers and those coming in for returns, necessitating a well-staffed store.

One effective strategy to motivate your team might involve offering compensatory off days later in January.

Alternatively, think about bonuses or other incentives. These can be particularly enticing for those employees who step up to work during what are often seen as less preferred shifts.

2. Make it fun

While the initial charm of the holidays might be waning, it’s essential to ensure that the post-holiday shopping ambiance isn’t devoid of warmth and cheer.

Given the sometimes chaotic nature of post-holiday shopping, maintaining a fun atmosphere can mitigate stress. Streaming uplifting music or curating a playlist can be a great start.

Also, consider setting up a refreshment station stocked with beverages and snacks to cater to weary shoppers. Moreover, a mini makeover for your store with fresh, lively décor can work wonders.

This prevents shoppers from being constantly reminded of the holiday season that just ended and uplifts their mood.

3. Speed up wait times

The post-holiday period often sees a surge in product returns, which can result in longer waiting times if not managed effectively.

One pragmatic solution is to have dedicated counters or point-of-sale stations solely for returns and exchanges, distinct from regular purchase counters. Such separation can enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

It’s not uncommon for customers to be visibly irked when stuck behind a lengthy return, especially if they have a quick purchase to make. Streamlined processes can ensure smooth operations and happier customers.

4. Engage and upsell

Returns are inevitable, but how they’re handled can make all the difference. It’s not just about processing a return; it’s an opportunity to engage and potentially make another sale.

When a customer approaches with a return, train your salespeople to approach the situation as a conversation starter.

While being courteous, they can suggest alternative products or even introduce ongoing sales or promotions.

It’s about demonstrating that even if the original purchase wasn’t perfect, there are numerous other items that might better fit their needs.

5. Get mobile

Using modern technology can dramatically improve the shopping experience. If your store uses mobile point-of-sale systems like card readers compatible with smartphones or tablets, you can truly revolutionize how transactions are handled.

This tech enables salespeople to process returns or showcase alternative products anywhere within the store, providing a seamless and personal shopping journey.

By meeting the customer where they are, it reduces the need for them to queue, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

6. Discount, but don’t go crazy

Post-holiday shoppers, armed with gift cards or cash gifts, are often more liberal in their spending habits. It’s tempting to think that slashing prices dramatically will lure them in, but it’s a delicate balancing act.

While discounts can be an effective way to clear out leftover seasonal stock, it’s essential to maintain profitability.

Reflect on the kind of deals you provided during the peak holiday season, and offer post-holiday discounts that are attractive but still ensure good profit margins.

7. It’s OK to be selfish

After the whirlwind of the holidays, where people often buy gifts for others, there’s a distinct shift in consumer mindset.

They are now ready to indulge themselves a bit. This is where your marketing should pivot. Craft messages that resonate with this sentiment, urging them to splurge a little on themselves.

Phrases like “Indulge Yourself” or “You’ve Earned This” can resonate deeply with those looking to use their gift money.

8. Reach out

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to remain on your customers’ radar. Employ digital tools like email marketing and leverage the power of social media to ensure continuous engagement.

Perhaps offer exclusive deals to loyal customers or those who made significant holiday purchases. Social media contests, like prompting customers to share their best holiday gift, can foster engagement and increase visibility.

Remember, it’s about building a relationship, showing appreciation, and ensuring they see value every time they think of your store.

More Ways to Profit Post Holiday Retail Rush

9. Extend Return Policies

Lengthening your return and exchange policies post-holidays can ease customer concerns and enhance their shopping experience. This flexibility might encourage them to shop more, knowing they have more time to make decisions.

10. Leverage Gift Card Sales

Promote the sale of gift cards aggressively post-holidays. Gift cards not only ensure future sales but also bring in new customers who might become repeat buyers.

11. Focus on Inventory Management

Efficiently manage your inventory to avoid overstocking on holiday items. Quick clearance of holiday-specific stock through strategic discounts can help maintain a fresh and appealing store appearance.

12. Offer Loyalty Programs

Initiate or highlight loyalty programs to encourage repeat business. Reward returning customers with special post-holiday offers or points to foster long-term loyalty.

13. Host In-Store Events

Organize in-store events or workshops related to your products to draw customers back into your store. This can be an excellent opportunity to clear out leftover stock while providing a unique shopping experience.

14. Promote Online Shopping

Boost your online marketing efforts to attract customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes after the busy holiday season. Offer exclusive online discounts or free shipping to incentivize purchases.

15. Bundle Products

Create product bundles with holiday overstock paired with year-round items. This strategy not only clears out seasonal inventory but also introduces customers to your broader product range.

16. Personalized Marketing Campaigns

Use data collected during the holiday season to send personalized marketing messages and offers. Tailoring your approach can lead to higher engagement and sales.

17. Refresh Your Store Layout

Post-holidays, give your store a fresh look by reorganizing product displays and introducing new items. This change can re-engage repeat customers and attract new ones.

18. Train Staff for Upselling

Equip your staff with the skills to upsell or cross-sell effectively. This can increase the average transaction size, turning returns and exchanges into opportunities for additional sales.

Each of these strategies aims to optimize the post-holiday rush, enhancing both sales and customer satisfaction.

