2023 Holiday Shipping Schedule: Key Deadlines for UPS Deliveries

As the holiday season approaches, understanding the 2023 Holiday Shipping Schedule for UPS is crucial for both businesses and individuals to ensure the timely delivery of packages. UPS has outlined a comprehensive schedule detailing the last days to ship for guaranteed delivery by December 23.

Key Dates and Services in the UPS Holiday Shipping Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 18 : Regular pickup and delivery service. Business as usual.

: Regular pickup and delivery service. Business as usual. Tuesday, Dec. 19 : Normal service continues. Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select packages for delivery on Dec. 22.

: Normal service continues. Last day to ship packages for delivery on Dec. 22. Wednesday, Dec. 20 : Regular service. Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments for Dec. 22 delivery.

: Regular service. Deadline for shipments for Dec. 22 delivery. Thursday, Dec. 21 : Normal operations. Final day to send UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Dec. 22.

: Normal operations. Final day to send for delivery on Dec. 22. Friday, Dec. 22 : Standard pickup and delivery service.

: Standard pickup and delivery service. Saturday, Dec. 23 : Usual Saturday service. UPS Next Day Air packages shipped today are due for delivery on Dec. 26.

: Usual Saturday service. packages shipped today are due for delivery on Dec. 26. Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve : No regular UPS services. UPS Express Critical service available.

: No regular UPS services. service available. Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day (UPS Holiday) : No UPS services. UPS Express Critical remains available.

: No UPS services. remains available. Tuesday, Dec. 26 : Regular services resume.

: Regular services resume. Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Thursday, Dec. 28 : Normal pickup and delivery service.

: Normal pickup and delivery service. Friday, Dec. 29 : Last day for UPS Next Day Air shipments for Dec. 30 delivery.

: Last day for shipments for Dec. 30 delivery. Saturday, Dec. 30 : Usual Saturday service.

: Usual Saturday service. Monday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day (UPS Holiday) : No UPS services, except UPS Express Critical .

: No UPS services, except . Tuesday, Jan. 2: Normal UPS services resume.

Important Notes

Air and International Shipments : Includes various UPS Next Day and 2nd Day services, along with Worldwide Express options.

: Includes various UPS Next Day and 2nd Day services, along with Worldwide Express options. Ground Service on Saturday: Refers to UPS 3 Day Select Service, UPS Ground, and related services.

Customers should be aware of the UPS weight and size requirements for packages, as those exceeding these limits will not be accepted for transportation. The details provided in this schedule, including service guarantees, are subject to change.

For businesses, particularly those in e-commerce and retail, adhering to these shipping deadlines is essential to ensure customer satisfaction during the holiday rush. Individuals sending gifts to loved ones should also plan accordingly to avoid disappointments. Staying informed about these key dates will help ensure a smooth and successful holiday season for all UPS customers.

