65 Side Businesses You Can Start

Product Licensing
Got a unique idea for a new product? You can create the idea, get it patented and then sell the licensing rights to another company so you don’t have to spend the time manufacturing and shipping the items yourself. Thanks to the flexibility of this business model, there’s tons of scalability and profit potential.
Vehicle Advertising
Some businesses will pay people to place ads in their vehicles and drive around. You can offer up your own vehicle as another income stream.
Professional Organizer
Help clients get organized by going through their homes and/or offices and coming up with systems for storing and utilizing all of their items.
Home Inspector
If you have some knowledge about homes and local codes, you can offer your services as an inspector for people who are buying and/or selling their homes.
Smartphone Repair
With the growing popularity of smartphones, more people are in need of repair services for things like cracked screens or broken buttons.
Hair Stylist
Use your hair styling talents to offer cutting, coloring and/or styling services to local clients out of your home or a rented space.
Makeup Artist
Likewise, you can offer makeup services to people before special events or those looking to purchase new makeup products.
Furniture Upcycler
If you’re the DIY type, you can purchase cheap or used furniture and give it an upgrade with some paint or other unique touches.
Junk Remover
When businesses or individuals go through construction or clean out their spaces, they may find themselves in need of junk removal services. If you have the right equipment, you can charge a fee to remove those items for clients.
Pet Groomer
Animal lovers, you can offer grooming services to dogs, cats and other furry friends out of your home.
Domain Seller
Just as you can buy and resell physical items, you can purchase online domain names and then resell them to interested buyers.
Online Course Instructor
Share your knowledge on a particular subject with interested students by offering online courses. Find a subject you’re passionate about and one with little competition to really set your course apart and maximize profits.
Baker
Love baking? You can sell baked goods online, at events or to local businesses.
Caterer
Or if you prefer putting together more all-inclusive meals, you can offer catering services on the weekends or for occasional events in your area.
Logo Designer
If you’ve got some design savvy, you can offer your services to businesses looking for simple logos or other branding elements. This is an incredibly profitable and scalable idea.
Illustrator
You can also offer your services as an illustrator for more in-depth pieces or even sell prints of your artwork.
Woodworker
You can build a variety of different items with wood, from furniture to small toys, and then sell them online or to local stores.
Event Planner
Help clients plan parties, weddings and other events by dealing with vendors, managing guest lists and organizing other aspects.
Copywriter
Use your writing skills to put together copy for websites or other professional outlets.
YouTube Personality
You can start a YouTube channel to share information about any number of topics that interest you. Then you can make money through ads or influencer promotions. The more you scale your business, the more potential there is for profit.
Social Media Influencer
You can also become an influencer on other social platforms, sharing information about various products and brands.
Music Instructor
If you play an instrument or even sing, you can offer music or voice lessons out of your home or a rented space.
Stock Photographer
Photographers, you can take photos and submit them to stock photography sites so that people can use or purchase them for their own sites or content.
DJ
Offer your services as a DJ for bars, restaurants or even special events in your area.
Business Consultant
Use your business knowledge to help others by offering coaching or consulting services to other business owners or related clients. The market demand for seasoned consulting is high, depending on your niche and background.
Public Speaker
Or if you have interesting knowledge on a topic, you can offer your services as a speaker for various events.
Jewelry Maker
Create your own unique jewelry designs and sell them online or at local craft fairs.
Landscaper
Or you can offer to mow lawns, pull weeds or do other landscaping work throughout the summer.
Athletic Trainer
Share your athletic or fitness knowledge with clients through courses or personal training sessions.
Pool Cleaner
Spend time outside and make some extra money during the summer months by offering to clean pools for people in your community.
Clothing Alterations
If you know how to sew, you can offer alteration services to customers who need clothing or other fabric re-sized or changed in some way.
Child Care Provider
Babysitting or child care services make for a great side business. You can run a part time day care out of your home or just babysit for families on occasion. There’s tons of market demand and ability to scale this business over time.
Voice Actor
Companies often hire voice actors to help with commercials, videos or other audio content. You can offer your services to those companies if you’ve got a unique or commanding voice.
Investor
You can also make some extra income by investing in businesses or even helping others choose where to invest their money.
Balancing Act: Navigating Part-Time Entrepreneurship
While launching a full-time business might be the ultimate goal for many, it’s important to recognize that not every entrepreneur is in a position to dive headfirst into business ownership. There are individuals who prefer to start small or work part-time on business ideas to supplement their income or fulfill their entrepreneurial aspirations. Here’s a look at the challenges and benefits of part-time entrepreneurship, and some strategies for effectively managing this balancing act.
Challenges and Benefits of Part-Time Entrepreneurship
Starting a side business while maintaining other commitments comes with its own set of challenges. Time management becomes critical as you juggle between your primary job, personal life, and business aspirations. It can be challenging to carve out dedicated time for your side venture without compromising other areas of your life.
However, there are also notable benefits to embarking on the part-time entrepreneurship journey. Firstly, it provides a lower-risk entry into the business world. You can test your business idea, validate its market potential, and refine your strategies without the full financial commitment that a full-time business would demand. Additionally, part-time entrepreneurship allows you to maintain a stable income while gradually building your business, reducing the financial strain that often accompanies full-time startups.
Strategies for Success
- Clear Goals and Priorities: Define your goals for the side business. Are you looking to eventually transition to full-time entrepreneurship? Or do you want to maintain it as a supplementary income stream? Clarifying your objectives will guide your decisions and actions.
- Effective Time Management: Create a detailed schedule that allocates specific time blocks for your part-time business. Consistency is key. Even dedicating a few hours each day can yield meaningful progress over time.
- Delegate and Automate: Identify tasks that can be outsourced or automated. Utilize tools and platforms to streamline processes and save time, allowing you to focus on high-value activities.
- Mindful Balance: Avoid burnout by striking a healthy work-life balance. Overexerting yourself in both your day job and your side business can lead to exhaustion. Make time for relaxation, hobbies, and spending quality time with loved ones.
- Progressive Growth: Accept that your side business may not grow at the same pace as a full-time venture. Embrace incremental progress and celebrate milestones along the way.
- Networking and Support: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, whether in-person or through online communities. Their insights and experiences can provide valuable guidance and motivation.
- Adaptability: Be prepared to adjust your strategies based on feedback and changing circumstances. Flexibility is essential when managing multiple commitments.
|Strategy
|Description
|Clear Goals and Priorities
|Define your goals for the side business, whether it's transitioning to full-time entrepreneurship or maintaining it as supplemental income. Clearly defined objectives will guide your decisions and actions.
|Effective Time Management
|Develop a detailed schedule allocating specific time blocks for your part-time business. Consistency, even with a few hours each day, can lead to substantial progress over time.
|Delegate and Automate
|Identify tasks that can be outsourced or automated. Utilize tools and platforms to streamline processes, saving time for high-value activities that demand your personal attention.
|Mindful Balance
|Strike a healthy work-life balance to prevent burnout. Avoid overexertion in both your day job and side business by making time for relaxation, hobbies, and spending quality moments with loved ones.
|Progressive Growth
|Recognize that your side business may grow at a different pace than full-time ventures. Embrace gradual progress and celebrate milestones along the way, acknowledging your accomplishments.
|Networking and Support
|Connect with fellow entrepreneurs through in-person interactions or online communities. Gain insights and motivation from their experiences, which can offer valuable guidance throughout your journey.
|Adaptability
|Be ready to adapt strategies based on feedback and changing circumstances. Flexibility is crucial when managing multiple commitments. Adjust your approach to effectively navigate challenges and seize opportunities.
|Part-time Entrepreneurship
|Combines discipline, effective time management, and adaptability. Setting realistic goals, managing time, and fostering a supportive network allow you to navigate challenges and pursue entrepreneurial dreams alongside existing commitments. Every small step contributes to your business success.
Part-time entrepreneurship requires a unique blend of discipline, time management, and adaptability. By setting realistic goals, managing your time effectively, and cultivating a supportive network, you can navigate the challenges and enjoy the benefits of pursuing your entrepreneurial dreams without leaving your existing commitments behind. Remember, every step forward, no matter how small, brings you closer to your ultimate vision of business success.
This is a great article that I will share with students in the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sometimes starting a business can seem daunting and too hard to think of something new, but there are a list of options that can get people started. The Uber or a Lyft Driver mentioned in this article has become a popular one for students and recent graduates in Reno. Thanks for the article I shared it via @KyRoBiz.
The Internet is truly powerful. Now you can do all these on the side and still make some money. It is amazing how much you can make if you are willing to do all the hard work.
Thanks for your idea Annie. Currently, I doing web design for the part time. After reading your post, I have gained some other ideas to do some other things. It’s really helpful
Hey Annie,
Great work indeed and very much useful post. I am a school teacher and doing part-time blogging. I always try to give the time when i get. Your post is awesome and so many ways you have shared on your post. So, people can choose the appropriate job from your post if they read the entire post.
Annie, thank you for sharing.
The articles is a great resources to entrepreneurs looking for ideas to start business.