15 Tips for Online Ad Video Creation

Google recently unveiled a new video ad creation app to help small businesses in ad video creation. If video ads are part of your marketing strategy, then there are some key things you need to keep in mind in order to make your ads as effective as possible.

How to Create a Better Ad Video

Have a Specific Goal in Mind

Saying that you want your video ad to help your business isn’t enough. There are several different ways you can support your mission through video ads. You can create one to increase sales of a particular product.

You can create one to increase awareness of your brand. You can create one to explain exactly what your business does to clear up any potential confusion. And there are plenty other potential goals you can choose for your video.

You might even make multiple video ads to support different goals. But there should be a clear and specific purpose behind each ad.

Tell a Story

Even with different purposes, every video ad should tell some kind of story, preferably one that your potential customers can relate to.

For example, if you’re creating a video to promote a software product, you could start off by explaining a problem that your customers might face, like confusion when it comes to the accounting process. Then show how your software program can solve that problem through simplifying those accounting processes.

Even a simple narrative can help you get your point across in a way that people will understand. And it can also make your video more entertaining.

Get Right to the Point

Viewers often have the opportunity to skip over video ads to get to the video they want to watch after just a few seconds. So if you want to have an impact on as many viewers as possible, you need to get to the point quickly.

Within the first few seconds, you need to either get your main message across or do something to grab people’s attention. If you don’t, they’re likely to just skip over the rest of your video and never see or hear your message.

Choose the Right Style

Video ads that do comedy well tend to get a lot of attention online. But what that does is make a lot of other companies try for comedic video ads. However, if comedy isn’t your strong point, and if it’s not going to really fit with your brand or message, it’s not going to do your business any good.

There are plenty of effective styles you can shoot for, including comedy, instructional, inspirational, dramatic and more. So think about your brand’s style and your goal for the ad and choose the style that’s most likely to help you achieve it.

Do Something You Can’t Do with Other Formats

Another common mistake businesses make is using video when the message you’re conveying can easily be said on other formats. If you’re just going to sit in front of a camera and read a message word for word, you might as well just write a blog post.

But if you add in some cool visuals or have customers ask questions that you answer in your own words, then it becomes a video that’s actually worth watching.

Make It Look Professional

You don’t necessarily need every top of the line piece of video equipment to shoot an effective ad. But if it looks like it was shot on an early-2000’s flip phone, not many people are likely to stick around and watch.

Just make sure that you have enough decent equipment to shoot footage that is clear and not blurry. And find or create good lighting so that your subject is easily visible.

Steer Clear of Jargon

When you work in a particular industry every day, it can be easy to forget that your customers don’t think the same way you do. If you’re creating a video that explains how to use a product or what some of the important features are, make sure you explain it in a way that your customers are going to understand and see the benefit from.

For example, if you’re explaining a piece of software, don’t just use the terminology that you and your team use to sum up a particular feature. Instead, say what that feature actually does for small businesses.

Saying that your product simplifies the accounting process by giving you fill-in-the-blank forms is more effective than using the technical terminology you might use to describe those forms around the office.

Use Demonstrations

Demonstrations can also be incredibly effective in video ads. Instead of you just explaining how something works or how it could benefit your customers, you can actually show them.

This can give your customers a real live view of how they could benefit from using your product or service. And it can give your video some actually interesting visuals.

Include a Call to Action

What do you want viewers to do upon watching your video ad? Do you want them to purchase your product? Tell them where they can find it. Do you want them to subscribe to your YouTube channel? Provide the link and ask them to subscribe.

Do you want them to continue watching more videos? Add those links and tell them what they can find there. If you want your viewers to take some kind of action, you need to make it very clear and easy for them right at the end of your video ad.

Give Them Multiple Ways to Engage With You

Of course, some viewers may not be ready to buy your product or service right away. But if your video ad caught their interest enough, they might just choose to keep you on their radar. So give them some options.

At the end of your video, you might choose to tell them to visit your website to purchase your product as the main call to action. But you can also mention that they can sign up for email updates when new products come in, in case they aren’t ready to buy right now.

Or you could provide links to your social media accounts so they can keep your business in mind for the future.

Optimize for Search Engines

Enhancing your online ad video for search engine visibility is crucial. Utilize relevant keywords in the video’s title, description, and tags to improve searchability.

This SEO approach increases the likelihood of your video appearing in search results, drawing more viewers and potential customers. Videos often rank higher than text in search engines, so optimizing your video content is a significant advantage.

Focus on Mobile Users

With smartphones increasingly prevalent, it’s vital to create videos optimized for mobile viewing. Ensure your videos are responsive and viewable on smaller screens.

Tailor the aspect ratio, video length, and loading times for mobile users who often have shorter attention spans and varying internet speeds.

Engage with a Strong Opening

The first few seconds of your video are critical in capturing attention. Start with a compelling opening, like a thought-provoking question, interesting fact, or visually striking image. This not only grabs attention but sets the tone for the rest of your video.

Use High-Quality Audio

Audio quality is as important as visual quality in online ad videos. Poor audio can detract from the experience, regardless of visual appeal. Invest in quality microphones, consider recording environment acoustics, and ensure clear audio without distracting background noises.

Track and Analyze Performance

Continuously improve your online ad videos by tracking and analyzing their performance. Use analytics tools to understand viewer engagement, watch times, click-through rates, and conversion rates. This data offers insights into effective strategies and guides data-driven decisions for future videos.

The Evolving Landscape of Video Advertising

In an ever-changing digital landscape, staying ahead of emerging trends and technological advancements is crucial for harnessing the full potential of video advertising. Consider the following insights to adapt your strategies for optimal results:

Embrace Short-Form Content As attention spans decrease, short-form video content gains traction. Experiment with bite-sized videos that deliver concise messages and capture viewers’ interest quickly.

Harness the Power of Live Streaming Live streaming offers real-time engagement and authenticity. Utilize platforms like Facebook Live, Instagram Live, and YouTube Live to connect with your audience in a direct and unscripted manner.

Explore Interactive Video Formats Interactive videos encourage active participation from viewers. Incorporate clickable elements, quizzes, polls, and choose-your-own-adventure narratives to enhance engagement.

Prioritize Mobile-Friendly Content Mobile devices are a primary platform for video consumption. Optimize your videos for mobile viewing with vertical formats, subtitles, and clear visuals.

Leverage User-Generated Content Encourage your audience to create and share their videos related to your brand. User-generated content adds authenticity and fosters a sense of community.

Personalize and Segment Your Audience Tailor video content to different audience segments for maximum relevance. Leverage data and insights to deliver personalized messages that resonate with specific demographics.

Utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation AI-powered tools can optimize video creation, distribution, and targeting. Automation streamlines processes, allowing you to focus on strategy and creativity.

Experiment with Virtual and Augmented Reality VR and AR offer immersive experiences that captivate audiences. Consider using these technologies to showcase products, simulate experiences, or enhance storytelling.

Integrate Video in Email Campaigns Video-rich emails drive higher engagement and click-through rates. Embed videos in your email marketing campaigns to convey messages more dynamically.

Measure and Adapt Continuously monitor video performance metrics. Use analytics to refine your strategies, identify successful tactics, and adapt to changing audience preferences.



By embracing these evolving trends, you can create video content that not only resonates with your audience but also keeps your brand at the forefront of technological innovation. As video advertising continues to evolve, your ability to adapt and innovate will define your success in the competitive digital landscape.

Conclusion

In the wake of Google’s launch of a new video ad creation app tailored for small businesses, the art of crafting impactful video advertisements takes on a new level of importance. To navigate this dynamic landscape successfully, the key principles outlined above serve as a guide to create video ads that leave a lasting impression. Each step—from setting clear objectives and weaving compelling narratives to employing engaging styles and leveraging unique features—plays a pivotal role in ensuring that your video ads resonate with your target audience. As digital technology and consumer behavior continue to evolve, these strategies offer a compass to steer your video marketing endeavors toward optimal results.

Recognizing that video ads are not just about promotion but also about storytelling, interaction, and brand affinity, you’re poised to harness the full potential of this medium. By adhering to professionalism in visuals and messaging, and by providing multiple avenues for engagement, you foster a holistic experience that resonates with viewers beyond the screen. The shifting landscape of video advertising is both an opportunity and a challenge, where staying attuned to emerging trends, like the growing emphasis on short-form content and the power of interactive elements, is essential for maintaining a competitive edge.

The culmination of these strategies propels your video ads beyond mere marketing tools, transforming them into vehicles for brand identity, engagement, and community building. As you journey through this dynamic realm, remember that innovation and adaptability are your greatest allies. By embracing evolving trends, utilizing cutting-edge technologies, and heeding the preferences of your audience, you can truly unlock the potential of video advertising and pave the way for a compelling digital presence in the modern marketplace.