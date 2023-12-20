14 Airbnb Apps for 2023

Are you a property owner, manager, or Airbnb host looking for the best Airbnb app to make your rental business run smoothly? Look no further! We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite apps for Airbnb in 2023 to streamline your processes and increase your revenue. From communication and scheduling to analyzing data and optimizing pricing, these apps will make managing your rental a breeze. Let’s get started!
5 Ways Vacation Rental Apps & Tools Help Airbnb Hosts
Being an Airbnb host is a great way to earn extra income while giving people a place to stay during their next big adventure. Here are five ways vacation rental apps and tools can help Airbnb hosts:
- Communication and scheduling: With vacation rental apps, you can easily communicate with your guests and schedule cleanings, maintenance, and other appointments.
- Analyzing data: Review your rental’s performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize your operations.
- Optimizing pricing: Use dynamic pricing tools to adjust your rates based on demand, seasonality, and other factors.
- Listing management: Keep your rental listing up-to-date and compliant with local laws and regulations.
- Guest management: Get to know your guests and provide them with a 5-star experience from start to finish.
Choosing the Top Airbnb Apps: Our Methodology
Choosing the right Airbnb app for managing your listings can be pivotal in streamlining your operations and enhancing guest experiences. Here’s our curated methodology for selecting the best Airbnb apps for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector, with each rated on a scale of one to ten, with ten representing the most crucial elements:
- User Interface and Ease of Use (9/10)
- The app should have an intuitive interface that’s easy to navigate.
- Quick learning curve, ensuring you can manage your listings efficiently.
- Integration with Airbnb Platform (8/10)
- Seamless integration with Airbnb to synchronize bookings and messages.
- Real-time updates to avoid double bookings and other conflicts.
- Pricing and Subscription Model (7/10)
- Transparent pricing without hidden costs.
- Flexible subscription plans that cater to the size and needs of your business.
- Customer Service and Support (8/10)
- Accessible customer support to assist with issues.
- Resources like tutorials, FAQs, and community forums for self-help.
- Reviews and Ratings (7/10)
- Positive reviews from other users can indicate reliability and effectiveness.
- Look for feedback related to your specific needs and business scale.
- Additional Features (6/10)
- Look for features like automated messaging, price optimization, and cleaning schedules.
- Calendar management and multi-calendar views can enhance operational efficiency.
- Security and Data Privacy (8/10)
- Ensure the app complies with data protection regulations.
- Secure handling of guest information is paramount.
- Mobile Optimization (7/10)
- The app should be fully functional on mobile devices for on-the-go management.
- Notifications for new bookings, messages, or issues should be prompt.
- Scalability (6/10)
- The app should accommodate your business growth, handling more listings without performance issues.
- It should offer features that cater to both small and large-scale operators.
- Trial Period or Free Version (5/10)
- Access to a trial period or a free version can help you assess the app’s suitability.
- It reduces the risk of committing to a service that doesn’t meet your needs.
Taking these factors into account will help you select an Airbnb app that not only makes managing your listings easier but also enhances your guests’ experience, ultimately contributing to the success of your rental business.
Top Apps for Airbnb Hosts, Managers, and Property Owners
As an Airbnb host, are you looking for the best apps for Airbnb outside of the official Airbnb app? The following list features top apps in various Airbnb categories for hosts, managers, and property owners. These apps are used by expert hosts, giving guests a smooth check-in process, letting guests know about step-free bedroom access, and streamlining and optimizing your hosting experience.
1. Host Tools: Airbnb Tool for Guest Messaging
Here’s an easy-to-use app that all short-term rental hosts should have in their arsenal. Host Tools has many great features like automated messages allowing you to provide amazing guest communication, calendar syncing to avoid double bookings, automated availability rules, and more.
2. Properly: Best App for Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols
Properly is one of the best Airbnb tools for managing listings effortlessly and making sure your guests receive amazing service. One of its best features is the ability to inspect your rental using your mobile device. This is really useful to quickly inspect how well your cleaners did their jobs, which can help as you scale your business.
3. Touch Stay: Best Guest Experience Airbnb App
Touch Stay lets you easily create digital welcome books for your guests. This is a nice touch that’ll make you look like a more professional vacation rental host. It’ll also provide a much smoother, better experience for both you and your guests.
4. Party Squasher: Best for Monitoring Noise Levels in Vacation Rentals
Party Squasher is a really useful app for preventing parties at your vacation homes. It continuously monitors the number of people on your property by counting the number of phones both in and around the house using a secure interface.
5. Igloo App: Best App for Smart Key Exchange & Home Security
This app works with IglooHome, which provides smart locks and lockboxes for your property. This means that there’s zero chance of guests losing the keys to your short-term rental! Owners can easily unlock the property using Bluetooth or a PIN.
6. KeyCafe: Best Airbnb Tool for Sharing Property Keys
KeyCafe is a key management app that allows you to share keys with your rental properties remotely. You’ll need to have a SmartBox in your city, which is where the key exchange will happen. Fortunately, KeyCafe has a SmartBox network in major cities throughout the U.S.
7. Aircover: Airbnb App with Free Top To Bottom Protection
Aircover is an integrated tool that offers guests the most comprehensive free protection with every booking. It protects guests from Airbnb host cancellations, listing inaccuracies, and more. The Airbnb app lets guests easily reach out to support during times like this.
According to Airbnb, all accessibility features that a home has gone through an accessibility review process confirmed by their specialists.
For hosts, there is $1 million in damage protection, which covers things like deep cleaning, pet damage, and more. Aircover also provides hosts with $1 million in liability insurance.
8. Turno: Best App to Find a Top-Notch Cleaning Crew
Turno, formerly known as TurnoverBNB, is a great app for finding cleaners to maintain your properties in-between guest stays. It allows you to schedule and pay your cleaning crew as well as easily communicate with them. You can even use different cleaning crews for any properties you have in different areas.
|Feature/Function
|Host Tools
|Properly
|Touch Stay
|Party Squasher
|Igloo App
|KeyCafe
|Aircover
|TurnoverBNB
|Primary Use
|Guest Messaging and Management
|Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols
|Guest Experience and Information
|Noise Level Monitoring
|Smart Key Exchange & Home Security
|Key Management
|Guest and Host Protection
|Cleaning Crew Management
|Automated Messaging
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Calendar Syncing
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Automated Availability Rules
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Property Inspection Tools
|No
|Yes, via mobile device
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Digital Welcome Books
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Noise Level Monitoring
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Smart Lock Integration
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, with IglooHome products
|No
|No
|No
|Key Exchange
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, requires SmartBox
|No
|No
|Damage Protection
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, up to $1 million
|No
|Liability Insurance
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, up to $1 million
|No
|Cleaning/Disinfection Protocol
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, connects with cleaning services
|Property Accessibility Review Process
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Scheduling and Payment for Services
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, for cleaning services
|Remote Access/Management
|Yes
|Yes, for property inspection
|No
|Yes, for noise monitoring
|Yes, via Bluetooth or PIN for property access
|Yes, for key exchange
|No
|Yes, for scheduling cleanings
Other Apps and Airbnb Tools for Property Owners, Managers, and Hosts
9. Operto
Smart locks, smart home devices, and smart home automation are without a doubt the future. Especially when it comes to short-term rentals. With Operto, hosts can generate unique codes for each guest and change them once the guest checks out. This is a great way to ensure your property is always secure and your guests are safe. You can also use Operto to control your properties’ temperature and energy usage.
10. Airbnb Split Stays
The innovative new feature Airbnb Split Stays allows guests to book accommodations from their search results for multiple destinations within one trip. Split Stays automatically splits up the reservation and payment, making it easier for travelers to plan their itinerary.
11. iGMS
iGMS is a powerful property management app that enables hosts to keep track of all of their listings in one place. It offers many awesome features like invoice management, the ability to coordinate with your cleaning team, automation tools, and more.
12. Plum Guide
Plum Guide is a vacation rental company that hand-selects the top 1% of homes in popular cities around the world. Their team of experts personally visits and vets each property to ensure they meet their high standards for design, comfort, and hosting.
13. Instant Book
Airbnb Instant Book allows hosts to automatically accept booking requests from guests without manually confirming each request. This feature can save time for busy hosts and make it easier for guests to quickly secure a reservation.
14. RemoteLock
RemoteLock allows you to use and control smart locks on your properties using WiFi. You can provide your guest with an access code that self-expires and which you can disable at any time. While this is a great solution for any short-term rental business, it is one of the more expensive ones.
|Feature/Function
|Operto
|Airbnb Split Stays
|iGMS
|Plum Guide
|Instant Book
|RemoteLock
|Smart Device Integration
|Yes (smart locks, thermostats, etc.)
|Not applicable
|Not directly (may integrate with other smart device apps)
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Yes (smart locks)
|Unique Code Generation
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Energy Usage Control
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not specified, but possible if integrated with smart locks
|Split Reservation Management
|No
|Yes (allows splitting reservations for multiple stays)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Invoice Management
|No
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|No
|Cleaning Coordination
|No
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|No
|Automation Tools
|Not specified (likely has automation for devices)
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Yes (for access codes)
|Hand-Selected Properties
|No
|Not applicable
|No
|Yes (top 1% of homes)
|Not applicable
|No
|Expert Vetting
|No
|Not applicable
|No
|Yes
|Not applicable
|No
|Instant Booking
|No
|Not applicable
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Remote Access Management
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Property Security
|Enhanced (via smart device controls)
|Not applicable
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not applicable
|Enhanced (via smart locks)
|Personalized Guest Experience
|Not specified, but possible with smart devices
|Not applicable
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not applicable
|Not specified
|Property Management Efficiency
|Yes (through automation and secure access)
|Not applicable
|Yes (centralized listing and team management)
|Not applicable
|Yes (speeds up the booking process)
|Yes (through remote lock management)
|Cost
|Not specified
|No additional cost for using the feature
|Not specified
|Not specified (but selects top-tier homes)
|No additional cost for using the feature
|Generally more expensive
