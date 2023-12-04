The 14 Best Animated GIF Makers for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

GIFs, short bite-sized animated image files, are everywhere these days, dominating social media and the internet, in general. These fun, short files are animated by combining a series of images into an encoded graphics interchange format (GIF).

GIFs, those short, animated files, have expanded their influence beyond social media to novel domains. Online retailers are leveraging GIFs to dynamically showcase products, enhancing the virtual shopping experience. The immersive realms of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are also embracing GIFs for interactive educational content and gaming interfaces.

Additionally, email marketing has seen a significant uptick in the use of GIFs, with marketers capitalizing on their ability to catch recipients’ attention, thereby boosting engagement and click-through rates. This continued evolution of GIFs reflects their versatility and enduring appeal in our digital landscape.

Our Methodology to Choose These Animated GIF Makers

In evaluating the best animated GIF makers, our methodology incorporates a thorough analysis across various crucial factors. We utilize a rating scale from 1 to 10 for each aspect, where a higher score indicates superior performance in specific areas like ease of use, feature richness, and output quality. This approach helps users make informed decisions when choosing a GIF maker that suits their creative needs and technical skills.

User Interface and Ease of Use (Rating: 9/10)

Our assessment focuses on the intuitiveness and user-friendliness of each GIF maker’s interface. Tools that are straightforward and easy to navigate, catering to users of all skill levels, are rated highly for their accessibility.

Feature Range and Versatility (Rating: 8/10)

We evaluate the diversity of features offered, including editing tools, effects, and customization options. GIF makers that provide a broad range of creative features receive favorable ratings, reflecting their versatility in meeting various user requirements.

Quality of Output (Rating: 9/10)

The quality of the final GIF, especially in terms of resolution and animation smoothness, is critically assessed. We rate higher those GIF makers that consistently produce high-quality, professional-looking animations.

File Size and Format Options (Rating: 7/10)

Flexibility in file size and format options is considered essential for the usability of GIFs across different platforms and purposes. GIF makers offering a variety of format options and manageable file sizes score better in this category.

Speed and Efficiency (Rating: 8/10)

We examine the speed of creating and exporting GIFs. Quick processing times, coupled with quality output, are key factors that contribute to a higher rating for GIF makers in this aspect.

Integration and Sharing Capabilities (Rating: 7/10)

The ease of integrating with other platforms and directly sharing GIFs is evaluated. Tools that facilitate seamless integration and sharing, especially with social media and other digital platforms, are rated favorably for their convenience.

Cost-Effectiveness (Rating: 8/10)

Cost-effectiveness is analyzed by comparing the tool’s range of features against its pricing. GIF makers that offer extensive functionalities at a reasonable price or for free are given higher ratings, indicating better value for money.

Customer Support and Resources (Rating: 7/10)

The availability and quality of customer support and resources, such as tutorials and user guides, are assessed. GIF makers providing strong customer support and comprehensive educational materials are highly regarded for enhancing user experience.

Animated GIF Maker List

If you’re determined to get creative with GIFs for your small business, here are 10 online tools not requiring too much of your time or technical know-how.

BlogGIF

With a suite of effects and editing tools, BlogGIF is a great tool for producing stand-out GIFs with ease. You can add animated effects, text, glitter, splash color and much more with the BlogGIF creator. It is also possible to add music to a GIF, decompose an animated GIF and create a GIF slideshow with this free GIF creating tool.

Canva GIF Maker

Canva, known for its graphic design tools, also offers a GIF maker that is highly user-friendly and versatile. It allows users to create GIFs from a vast library of images, illustrations, and design elements. Users can customize their GIFs with text, animations, and various effects. Canva is particularly suitable for those looking to create visually appealing GIFs with a professional touch, making it ideal for marketing, branding, or just for fun.

Giphy

If you want to create basic GIFs for your business, simply and quickly, Giphy might be the right GIF creating tool for you. You can add multiple images to create a GIF slideshow or trim your video into a GIF and then add captions or stickers to create a fun animated GIF for your business. Giphy also supports YouTube, Vimeo and Giphy links.

Clipchamp

Clipchamp offers a versatile platform for businesses to create engaging animated GIFs. This tool allows users to convert short video clips into GIFs, perfect for social media or website use. With its intuitive interface, users can easily trim videos, add text overlays, and apply various filters to create custom GIFs that align with their brand’s aesthetic.

MakeAGif

MakeAGif stands out for its user-friendly design, making GIF creation accessible even for beginners. Users can upload videos, images, or even directly record from their webcam to create personalized GIFs. This tool offers various customization options, including adding text, adjusting animation speed, and applying special effects, to ensure each GIF perfectly captures the intended message or reaction.

Motionbox.io

Motionbox.io is an advanced tool designed for creating high-quality animated GIFs. It provides extensive editing capabilities, including the ability to animate text, add music, and combine multiple video clips into a single GIF. This platform is ideal for businesses looking to create more sophisticated and detailed animated GIFs for marketing campaigns or social media engagement. With Motionbox.io, the creative possibilities are endless, allowing for truly unique and eye-catching GIFs.

GIMP

The GIMP photo editor is a free to use, open-source image editor that allows you to make GIFs. On GIMP you can extract video clips and when the images are imported, you can have fun using the tools available on the GIMP editing suite. To make animated GIFs, you will need the GIMP Animation Package.

Imgflip

With the Imgflip GIF maker you can make high-quality animated GIFs for your business from video files, YouTube, images or other video websites. This free GIF making tool is simple to use and has powerful customizable options. Though you should be aware that Imgflip does watermark its GIFs, so others can see where they were created. Watermarks can be disabled completely by upgrading to a Pro account, however.

Ezgif

Ezgif is a simple online GIF maker for basic animated GIF editing. With Ezgif you can create, resize, crop, reserve and optimize GIFs –as well as add effects. If you want to crop or slice animated GIF, WebP and PNG images, Ezgif’s GIF cropping feature is a handy tool. Simply upload the GIF and use your mouse to select which part of the image you would like to trim.

Picasion

You can upload between two and ten images and create animated GIFs with the free Picasion tool. You can then share the GIFs with your target audience via social media platforms or on a website. This feature-rich GIF tool allows you to create an avatar, resize an image and have fun with glitter effects.

Gickr.com

With Gickr.com you can instantly create animated GIFs online for free. Use online images or uploaded photos to create entertaining and eye-catching slideshows, cartoons, banners, previews and much more, to use as effective marketing material online.

GIFMaker.me

GIFMaker.me is a simple-to-use tool for creating animated GIFs, slideshows and video animations for free without any registrations requirements. GIFMaker.com allows you to create animated avatars and icons to share on social media, blogs or anywhere you want to show off your business’s fun and creative GIF.

GIFPal

GIFPal is a free online GIF animator, which enables businesses to create GIF animations from either images on their PCs or from a webcam. This easy-to-use GIF tool allows you to set contrast, brightness, saturation and hue. You can also apply 30 visual effects, add text and manage and edit frames on a timeline.

GifApp

If you are looking for a GIF creator tool to use on Windows or Linux systems, GifApp might do the job. This lightweight open-source GIF app has an easy-to-use interface where you can extract images from video, import media, delay and remove frames, apply 17 different effects and adjust dimensions.

GIF Makers Summary

GIF Maker Key Features Best For BlogGIF Suite of effects and editing tools, music addition, animated effects, text, decompose and create GIF slideshows Creating stand-out, feature-rich GIFs Giphy Simple creation of basic GIFs, add images, captions, stickers, supports YouTube, Vimeo, and Giphy links Quick and easy GIF creation Clipchamp Convert video clips into GIFs, intuitive interface, trim videos, add text overlays, apply filters Engaging GIFs for social media and websites MakeAGif User-friendly design, upload videos, images, or record from webcam, add text, adjust speed, apply special effects Beginners in GIF creation Motionbox.io Extensive editing capabilities, animate text, add music, combine clips, ideal for detailed animated GIFs Sophisticated marketing or social media GIFs GIMP Open-source image editor, extract video clips, use editing tools, requires GIMP Animation Package Users seeking a free, comprehensive editing tool Imgflip High-quality GIFs from videos, YouTube, images, customizable options, watermarks (removable with Pro account) Users needing customization with watermarked output Ezgif Basic animated GIF editing, create, resize, crop, optimize GIFs, add effects, GIF cropping feature Basic GIF editing and optimization

What to Look for in an Animated GIF Maker

When choosing an animated GIF maker, there are several key features to consider to ensure you get the best tool for your needs. Here’s a list of five important aspects to look for:

Ease of Use : The tool should have an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users of all skill levels to create GIFs. This includes straightforward navigation, drag-and-drop functionality, and clear instructions or guides.

: The tool should have an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users of all skill levels to create GIFs. This includes straightforward navigation, drag-and-drop functionality, and clear instructions or guides. Editing Features : Look for a GIF maker that offers a range of editing options. These can include the ability to add text, filters, and special effects, as well as tools for cropping, resizing, and adjusting the speed of the animation.

: Look for a GIF maker that offers a range of editing options. These can include the ability to add text, filters, and special effects, as well as tools for cropping, resizing, and adjusting the speed of the animation. Quality and Resolution : The GIF maker should produce high-quality images without significant loss in resolution. This is important for ensuring that your GIFs look professional and crisp, especially when used for business purposes or on high-resolution displays.

: The GIF maker should produce high-quality images without significant loss in resolution. This is important for ensuring that your GIFs look professional and crisp, especially when used for business purposes or on high-resolution displays. Compatibility and Export Options : Ensure the tool supports various file formats for both import and export. It should allow easy integration with different platforms (like social media, websites, and email) and offer the ability to save in formats that are widely compatible and easy to share.

: Ensure the tool supports various file formats for both import and export. It should allow easy integration with different platforms (like social media, websites, and email) and offer the ability to save in formats that are widely compatible and easy to share. Customization and Flexibility: The best GIF makers offer a high degree of customization, allowing you to tailor animations to fit your specific needs. This includes options for custom timing, frame rate adjustments, and the ability to add your own images or videos to the GIF.