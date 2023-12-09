Apple Reveals Top Podcasts of 2023

Apple Podcasts has unveiled its list of the most popular podcasts of 2023. These year-end charts, localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions, present a fascinating glimpse into the varied interests and preferences of podcast audiences globally.

The Top Shows of 2023

The list of top shows features a mix of genres and topics, reflecting the diverse tastes of podcast listeners. Leading the pack in the U.S. are:

Crime Junkie: A staple for true crime enthusiasts. The Daily: Offering daily news insights from The New York Times. Dateline NBC: Another hit for true crime fans. SmartLess: A blend of humor and celebrity interviews. This American Life: A journalistic non-fiction show that tells fascinating stories.

Other notable mentions include Morbid, Up First, Huberman Lab, Hidden Brain, and Stuff You Should Know.

Standout New Shows of 2023

New podcasts that debuted this year also grabbed listeners’ attention. Top new shows include Scamanda, The Retrievals, and The Deck Investigates, among others, showcasing a strong interest in investigative and narrative storytelling.

Most Followed and Most Shared

In terms of engagement, Huberman Lab and SmartLess emerged as some of the most followed shows. When it comes to sharing, Scamanda and Sold a Story lead the way, indicating their impact and resonance with listeners.

Curated Collections and Anticipation for Show of the Year

Listeners in over 15 markets have access to “Shows We Love,” a curated collection of standout series. Additionally, Apple Podcasts is set to reveal the Show of the Year on December 5, further highlighting the best in podcasting for 2023.

The Top Channels

The top free channels list includes familiar names like iHeartPodcasts, audiochuck, and The New York Times, while top subscriber channels feature Wondery, Dateline NBC, and Pushkin.

Apple Podcasts’ 2023 charts offer a comprehensive look at what’s resonating with listeners, from gripping true crime stories to in-depth interviews and insightful news coverage. As podcasts continue to grow in popularity, these charts not only celebrate the creators but also guide listeners towards new and exciting content.