Working as a real estate agent is not an easy job. You have to be responsive to minimize turnaround times for providing potential buyers, sellers, and renters with the information they need. So there is no surprise that successful agents use the top apps for real estate agents to get an edge over their competitors.

If you’re new to the real estate business and don’t know what apps to pick, the help is here. In this article, we will explore the best apps for real estate agents.

How to Choose the Best Apps for Real Estate Agents

In today’s digital era, the real estate industry is no exception to the wave of technological advancements. With countless applications designed to assist real estate professionals in myriad ways, finding the most suitable one can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

From tools that shed light on the question “what do real estate agents make?” to those that offer innovative real estate marketing solutions, the options seem limitless.

Before diving headfirst into the sea of applications, it’s crucial to take a step back, evaluate your specific needs, and set clear criteria for what you’re looking to achieve with these tools.

To streamline your selection process, consider these actionable steps:

Make a list of tasks you do on a day-to-day basis : By identifying your routine activities, you can pinpoint the exact functionalities you need in an app.

: By identifying your routine activities, you can pinpoint the exact functionalities you need in an app. Start searching for apps for those tasks : Use platforms like app stores or dedicated industry forums to search for highly recommended apps tailored for those specific tasks.

: Use platforms like app stores or dedicated industry forums to search for highly recommended apps tailored for those specific tasks. Narrow down your options : Don’t be overwhelmed by the multitude of choices. Instead, focus on a select few that genuinely cater to your needs.

: Don’t be overwhelmed by the multitude of choices. Instead, focus on a select few that genuinely cater to your needs. Compare their features and prices to make an informed decision : Ensure that the benefits offered by the app align with its price tag. Look for solutions that provide maximum utility without breaking the bank.

: Ensure that the benefits offered by the app align with its price tag. Look for solutions that provide maximum utility without breaking the bank. Use a free trial (if there is any) to assess apps: Before committing, a trial period will allow you to gauge the app’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

The digital tools at your disposal can revolutionize the way you approach your real estate business. The best apps will not only optimize your workflows and enhance efficiency but also simplify and elevate the experience for your clients.

So, while it might require some initial time investment, meticulously researching and choosing the right apps can offer dividends in the long run.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Apps for Real Estate Agents

For real estate agents, leveraging the right apps can significantly enhance productivity, client engagement, and overall business management. We’ve developed a set of criteria to help agents identify the best apps suited to their professional needs. Each factor is rated on an importance scale where 10 denotes the highest level of importance. Here’s our methodology for assessing the best apps for real estate agents:

Functionality and Features Our Importance Scale: 10/10

The app should offer comprehensive features such as listing management, client communication tools, scheduling, and market analysis capabilities. User Interface and Ease of Use Our Importance Scale: 9/10

A user-friendly interface is essential for quick navigation and efficient usage, especially when on the go. Integration with Other Tools Our Importance Scale: 8/10

The ability to seamlessly integrate with other commonly used tools like CRM systems, email platforms, and social media is important for streamlined workflows. Client Relationship Management Our Importance Scale: 7/10

Features that assist in managing client interactions, follow-ups, and maintaining client databases are crucial. Market Data and Analytics Our Importance Scale: 7/10

Access to real-time market data, trends, and analytics helps agents make informed decisions and provide accurate advice to clients. Cost and Subscription Model Our Importance Scale: 6/10

The app should offer value for money, with transparent pricing and a subscription model that aligns with the agent’s business scale. Mobile Responsiveness Our Importance Scale: 6/10

The app should work effectively across different mobile devices, considering the mobile nature of a real estate agent’s work. Security and Data Protection Our Importance Scale: 5/10

Ensuring client data and sensitive information are securely handled and protected is essential. Customer Support and Training Our Importance Scale: 4/10

Reliable customer support and access to training materials can be beneficial for troubleshooting and getting the most out of the app. Reviews and Industry Reputation Our Importance Scale: 4/10

Feedback from other real estate professionals and the app’s standing in the industry can provide insights into its effectiveness and reliability.

Using these criteria, real estate agents can evaluate and choose apps that will best support their business needs, streamline their operations, and enhance their service delivery to clients.

12 Top Real Estate Apps to Download Right Now

Whether you’re interested in selling commercial properties, residential properties, auction properties, or bank-owned homes, the following real estate apps can make your job easier.

1. Redfin App

Redfin is a reputed real estate company, which has rich property data. Redfin has made one of the best real estate apps for agents. After becoming a Redfin agent, you can start earning money using the functional and user-friendly app. The company claims that its agents earn twice the maiden pay of agents at other firms.

Working as a local real estate agent at Redfin, you can access its frequently updated house listings to help your clients get what they want.

The app is equally suitable for home buying. Its powerful real estate search helps check property listings easily. What’s more, homebuyers can use its mortgage calculator to check what they can afford.

Pricing

To start earning money through Redfin, you have to start working with Redfin in the capacity of a lead agent, as an associate agent, or a partner agent. It is free to use the app.

2. Zillow Premier Agent app

It is an easy-to-use app for agents with tons of data and useful features. With the help of the Zillow Premier Agent App, you can quickly connect with home buyers and have market insights and tools for finding the right property faster.

Zillow real estate app offers complete branding solutions to agents. You can create a free profile to appear on the Zillow agent directory. What’s more, you can link to your active listings.

Zillow Premier Agent Advertising can help you reach your target audience on the Zillow app, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads.

Pricing

Zillow doesn’t specify the pricing on its website. You can contact them to learn more about pricing.

3. Dotloop

Dotloop is a powerful and functional tool that helps real estate agents complete real estate transactions quickly and efficiently.

A single platform will enable you to:

Edit forms

eSign

Collaborate

Automate compliance

Whether working on an Android phone, iPhone, or desktop, Dotloop is there to help you complete paperless transactions faster. And you can integrate it with all the leading real estate tools you might be using for CRM, marketing, accounting, automation, and much more.

Dootloop has tons of free resources to help you get started.

Pricing:

Dotloop premium costs $29 per month to real estate agents.

4. Compass Real Estate

Compass is a real estate brokerage firm, which boasts of having the nation’s best agents on board. The company empowers its agents with the latest tech tools, such as Collections, Insights, Marketing Center, and CRM to help them close more deals.

The company is always looking for dynamic people to join its team. You can explore the Compass Real Estate-Homes app on Google Play or App Store, depending on your mobile device, to try how this app can transform your career.

Pricing:

You have to join the company as an agent to earn money, using Compass App. There is no fee to use the app.

5. Calendly

Calendly is an easy-to-use appointment scheduling app. It helps you manage client meetings without hassle.

With Calendly, you get freedom from back-and-forth communications. It ensures you never miss a meeting with your prospects. Clients pick a suitable time from pre-defined slots. And Calendly syncs it to your calendar like an efficient personal assistant.

Pricing

Its pricing starts at $8 per user per month. A free plan is also available.

6. Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is a document scanning app to scan and save documents on the go. It saves documents as PDFs as well as images.

With Adobe Scan, you can travel lighter and close deals faster. The functional and easy-to-use app helps you keep all the important agreements, contracts, and disclosures on your phone. And you can share, email, or refer to them quickly, as and when necessary.

Pricing:

The app is available for free.

7. Realtors Property Resource

Realtors Property Resource (RPR) is a reputable online database of real estate listings. You can use it to find and access property details, whether it’s a residential or commercial property.

It makes it easy to scout properties for clients, do comparative market analyses, and find home value estimates. With its up-to-date data on properties and neighborhoods, Realtors Property Resource benefits you whether you’re prospecting, listing presentation, or closing.

Pricing:

The members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) can use this app for free.

8. Homesnap

Homesnap is a collaboration tool for real estate agents. It also helps with lead generation by qualifying the prospects.

It’s a comprehensive tool to find residential properties for sale and take snaps with all relevant info. And you can reach out to prospective clients immediately with its inbuilt messaging. What’s more, Homesnap can even help you get real-time updates of new listings, price changes, or queries in your preferred area.

Pricing:

Homesnap Pro is free to agents of the partner MLSs (multiple listing services). And Homesnap Pro+ costs $599 per year.

9. LoopNet

LoopNet marketplace is for commercial property listing. And unlike other real estate mobile apps, LoopNet is ideal for agents dealing with commercial spaces only.

LoopNet provides metrics and in-depth data of the investment property to make well-informed decisions. With professional photography and cinematic video tours, you get to see all the nooks and crannies of the listings and enjoy a full suite of helpful features.

Pricing:

It offers customized paid plans along with a free tier.

10. IXACT Contact

IXACT Contact CRM app is designed for the real estate industry. It can take care of the business for residential and commercial real estate agents alike.

It helps you manage your entire team and business from one place. With IXACT Contact, you can nurture leads, automate social media posts, and set up open houses and client meetings effortlessly.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $38 per month with a free five-week trial.

11. PalmAgent ONE

PalmAgent ONE mobile app brings real estate into your palm. You can use it to calculate closing costs referring to the local real estate market data.

Armed with various calculators, PalmAgent ONE saves you hours spent in estimating property tax, insurance, and other costs. It also presents all the information with detailed photos and friendly graphs. And you can share those on social media and engage new leads.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $9.99 per month (with a 30-day trial). A free version is also available.

12. DocuSign for Realtors

DocuSign for Realtors is a functional and easy-to-use tool to sign agreements and contracts with clients remotely. And it integrates well with many popular online tools.

It provides secure access to the documents for the entire team. And with the ease of getting digital signatures from anywhere at any time, DocuSign for Realtors gets your work done faster. DocuSign helps deals move forward securely and reliably.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $8 per month for the NAR members.

What is the best real estate app?

Choosing the best real estate app solely depends on your objective. If you’re just starting out, Compass real estate can be a good option. For experienced agents, the Zillow Premier Agent app can be well-suited. If you’re looking for the best app for productivity, DotLoop can be your pick.

Comparison of The Best Apps for Real Estate Agents

To better assist you in choosing the best real estate app for your needs, we’ve created a comparison table summarizing the core features, pricing, and primary use-cases of each app mentioned in this article.

App Name Core Feature(s) Primary Use-Case Pricing* Redfin App House listings, Mortgage calculator Agents & Homebuyers Free Zillow Premier Agent Connect with home buyers, Branding Agents Contact for pricing Dotloop Edit forms, eSign, Automate compliance Transaction Management $29/month Compass Real Estate Tech tools: Collections, CRM Agents Free (must join as agent) Calendly Appointment scheduling Meeting Management From $8/user/month (Free plan avail) Adobe Scan Document scanning Document Management Free Realtors Property Resource Real estate listings database Property Scout & Analysis Free for NAR members Homesnap Lead generation, Property discovery Agents Free to Pro+ at $599/year LoopNet Commercial property listing Commercial Spaces Customized (Free tier available) IXACT Contact CRM, Social media automation Agents From $38/month (5-week trial avail) PalmAgent ONE Closing cost calculation Cost Analysis From $9.99/month (Free version avail) DocuSign for Realtors Remote agreements and contracts Document Sign & Management From $8/month for NAR members

*Pricing may vary based on offers, location, or additional features.

