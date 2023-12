50 Small Businesses to Start in Your Backyard

For entrepreneurs who want to start a business close to home and maybe spend some time outside too, a backyard business might be the right choice for you. It might sound like a strange concept, but there are actually plenty of businesses that you could potentially run right from your very own yard.

Of course, you’ll want to check your state and local zoning ordinances to make sure it’s allowed in your area. But if owning a small business sounds like something that would interest you, here are 50 backyard business ideas for you to consider.

Our Methodology: Backyard Business Ideas

For entrepreneurs looking to utilize their backyard space for business ventures, there are various creative and profitable ideas to consider. We’ve established a set of criteria to help evaluate potential backyard business ideas, ensuring they are feasible, profitable, and enjoyable. Each factor is rated on an importance scale where 10 represents the highest level of importance. Here’s our methodology:

Initial Investment and Setup Costs Our Importance Scale: 9/10

Assessing the required startup costs, including any necessary equipment, materials, or modifications to the space. Market Demand and Profitability Our Importance Scale: 8/10

Evaluating the demand for the proposed product or service and the potential profitability. Space Requirements and Utilization Our Importance Scale: 8/10

Considering the adequacy and suitability of the backyard space for the business idea. Skill and Expertise Required Our Importance Scale: 7/10

Matching the business idea with your skills, knowledge, and willingness to learn. Legal and Zoning Considerations Our Importance Scale: 7/10

Understanding any zoning restrictions, permits, or licenses required for operating a business from a residential area. Scalability and Growth Potential Our Importance Scale: 6/10

The potential to expand the business in the future, either by scaling up operations or diversifying offerings. Environmental Impact Our Importance Scale: 6/10

Assessing the environmental footprint of the business and opportunities for sustainable practices. Work-Life Balance Our Importance Scale: 5/10

Ensuring the business aligns with personal life, commitments, and does not overly encroach on family space and time. Seasonality and Weather Dependence Our Importance Scale: 5/10

Considering how changes in seasons and weather conditions might affect the business. Community Engagement and Networking Our Importance Scale: 4/10

The potential to engage with and benefit from the local community, including networking opportunities and local partnerships.

By applying these criteria and reading the list of business ideas below, entrepreneurs can systematically evaluate various backyard business ideas, selecting one that not only suits their space and skills but also promises growth and enjoyment.

Backyard Business Ideas

Gardener

There are a variety of different plants you can grow in your yard to sell to local consumers. Or you could even offer your services to other homeowners and spend time working in their yards as well. This is a seasonally dependent business, with tons of opportunities for profitability throughout the year.

Backyard Nursery

Or you could start a nursery business where you grow potted plants and sell them in a nursery environment.

Florist

You could also specialize more in flower products and start a florist business in your backyard with minimal space.

Herb Grower

Or you could grow herbs in your yard and then harvest and package them for sale who want fresh herbs for their food. This requires minimal space and a low upfront investment.

Vegetable Farmer

If you have a little bit more room to work with, you could also grow and harvest vegetables for sale in your yard.

Seed Sales

For those who want to offer smaller products and help other growers start their own gardens, you could harvest seeds and package them for sale.

Canner

There are also plenty of different food items that you can grow and then preserve and can to sell to buyers who want some longer-lasting products.

Farmer’s Market Vendor

No matter what kind of food or other products you grow, you can work to collect and prepare those items in your yard and then set up a booth at your local farmer’s market to sell them. This idea also includes plenty of opportunities for community engagement and networking.

Firewood Sales

You might also find that you have a fair amount of trees or sources of wood in your yard. If that’s the case, you can potentially parcel out that wood and sell sections of it to local consumers to use as firewood.

Compost Sales

If you don’t mind getting a little messy, you could also collect waste and other materials to make your own compost and then sell it to local farmers or gardeners.

Fertilizer Sales

Likewise, you could make and sell more specialized fertilizer products for homeowners in your area.

Landscape Designer

Your backyard might also provide you with some inspiration that you can use to work with other clients as a landscape designer. This business can include high profit margins, depending on your niche and services.

Party Rentals

If you want to work with clients in your area to provide rental items like tables, chairs and electronics for parties, you could use your backyard, garage or shed as a storage facility for those items. Depending on your specific offerings, you may need significant space, but profit margins can be high.

Small Poultry Farm

If you’re looking to work with animals, you could potentially start your own small poultry farm and have it fit into your backyard.

Rabbit Rearing

Rabbits also don’t take up too much room. So you could start your own rabbit rearing business in your yard.

Fish Farmer

If you have waterfront land or room enough for some large tanks, you could get into the aquaculture game and start your own fish farm.

Shrimp Farmer

You could also opt to raise shrimp instead using many of the same methods and equipment as fish farmers.

Snail Farmer

Snail farming is another farming business opportunity that doesn’t take a lot of room.

Beekeeper

Or you could start your own bee colony to raise bees for honey production or other purposes. This is also one of the more sustainable businesses on the list.

Goat Rentals

If you want to rent out your animals, you could raise goats on your property and then lend them to local property owners for lawn mowing purposes.

Fiber Spinning

If you have sheep, alpacas or similar animals, you could sheer them and spin fiber out of wool or other materials.

Dog Trainer

You might also want to start a business where you work with other people’s pets as a dog trainer.

Laundry Service

You could also start your own laundry service where you wash, dry, iron and provide other services.

Candle Maker

If you want to create your own handmade products, candles are something you can easily make in your yard.

Soap Maker

You could also gather all the necessary supplies to make your own soap and package it right in your backyard.

Christmas Tree Farm

If you have a fair amount of space to work with, you could plant some evergreen trees and start your own Christmas tree farm.

Petting Farm

Or you could raise animals on your land and invite people to visit with them in exchange for a small fee.

Corn Maze

You could also set up corn fields and then create mazes that people can pay to visit.

Hay Rides

If you have a tractor or similar vehicle, you could also offer hay rides to visitors on your property.

U-Pick Service

For those who grow items like apples on your property, you can start your own U-Pick service where people can pick their own items off trees or other plants and then pay you for them.

Car Detailing

If you want to work on vehicles, you could start your own car detailing business and have people bring their cars to your yard so you can clean and detail them. This is a scalable business with high market demand.

Electronic Repairs

You could also start your own electronic repairs business where people can bring their computers, smartphones and other tech devices to your yard for service.

Photographer

For those who want to pursue a creative business opportunity, you can take photos outside and even set up a photo studio and editing station in your yard.

Videographer

Likewise, you can shoot videos for clients or various other purposes right in your yard.

T-Shirt Printer

Screenprinting is another creative activity you can do in your backyard. You can set up a screenprinting space to make a variety of items including t-shirts, tote bags and more. This is an easy business to start with little upfront investment.

Web Designer

You could also set up a small office space in your yard to work on a sort of virtual business. For example, you might set up a space where you can design websites for clients. With the right skills, you can earn high profits and even scale your business over time.

Graphic Designer

Or you could start a business as a graphic designer and use your yard space to inspire your designs.

Blogger

Bloggers can also potentially work from anywhere – including your backyard.

Ebook Author

You could also commit to writing your own e-books and publishing them online from your backyard office.

How-to Classes

If you have a skill or hobby you could teach to others in your backyard, you can set up a business offering how-to classes.

Tutor

Or you could work with students in a more one-on-one setting as a backyard tutor.

Online Course Creator

You could also create your own courses that you can set up in your office and sell online. You don’t need many resources to get started, and profits can be high for knowledgeable course creators.

Yoga Instructor

Yoga is a fun activity that you can potentially practice outdoors. You can even offer your own yoga classes to students in your yard space.

Personal Trainer

Or you could work with individual clients who want to improve their fitness habits as a personal trainer.

Massage Therapist

If you want to create an outdoor oasis for massage clients, you could also start your own backyard massage therapy business.

Airbnb Rentals

For those who have backyard getaways like treehouses or garage apartments, you could even start your own business by renting out those spaces on home rental sites like Airbnb. You can even scale your business over time by adding additional properties.

Carpenter

If you’re a skilled woodworker, you could also start your own carpentry business and work on projects from your backyard.

Furniture Upcycler

Or you could purchase antique or secondhand furniture and then use new materials to update and sell those pieces.

Etsy Shop Owner

There are plenty of other potential craft items you could make right in your backyard and sell on sites like Etsy.

Recycling Service

You could also start an eco-friendly recycling service where you pick up items from homes or businesses and then sort those items for proper recycling in your yard.

Exploring Backyard Business Possibilities: Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Starting a business from your backyard might sound unconventional, but it’s a creative and practical way to merge your entrepreneurial ambitions with your love for the outdoors. Here’s why a backyard business could be an appealing option for entrepreneurs who seek a close-to-home venture:

Proximity and Convenience: Running a business from your backyard means your workspace is just steps away. This convenience can save time and reduce the need for a daily commute.

Connection to Nature: Enjoy the benefits of fresh air, natural light, and the soothing ambiance of your outdoor surroundings as you work.

Cost-Efficiency: Operating from home eliminates the need for renting a commercial space, saving you on rent and overhead costs.

Flexibility: You have the flexibility to set your own schedule and create a work-life balance that suits your preferences.

Community Engagement: Backyard businesses often foster stronger connections with local communities, enabling you to interact directly with neighbors and potential customers.

Personal Touch: The intimacy of a backyard setting allows you to provide a personalized experience to your clients or customers.

Diverse Business Ideas: From agriculture to creative pursuits, a wide range of business ideas can be adapted to the backyard environment.

Eco-Friendly Practices: Embrace sustainable practices by incorporating eco-friendly methods in your backyard business operations.

Opportunity for Innovation: Limited space can spark creativity, encouraging you to find innovative solutions and unique offerings.

Family Involvement: Backyard businesses can involve family members, offering a chance for shared endeavors and bonding.

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or a newcomer, exploring a backyard business could be the gateway to a fulfilling and flexible venture that integrates your professional aspirations with your appreciation for nature.

Creating a Thriving Backyard Business: Tapping into Local Opportunities

Venturing into backyard business offers a unique way to combine entrepreneurship with outdoor space utilization. Running a business from your own yard not only capitalizes on convenience but also nurtures a vibrant connection with your local community. Here’s a comprehensive look at how you can craft a successful backyard business venture:

Zoning Compliance: Before delving into backyard entrepreneurship, thoroughly understand local zoning regulations to ensure your business activities align with legal requirements.

Niche Exploration: Identify a business niche that harmonizes with your skills and interests. This foundation will drive your success and passion.

Outdoor Workspace Setup: Establish a functional workspace that supports your business activities, whether it's gardening, crafting, or workshops.

Sustainable Practices: Implement eco-friendly practices aligned with your business operations, promoting sustainability and aligning with modern consumer values.

Local Marketing: Leverage local marketing strategies to engage nearby residents. Word-of-mouth, community events, and social media can drive awareness.

Product Diversification: Consider offering a range of products or services that cater to different preferences, maximizing your potential customer base.

Customer Engagement: Foster personal connections with customers by engaging with them directly. Share your story and vision to create a relatable and trustworthy brand.

Event Hosting: Utilize your yard for hosting events, workshops, or classes that resonate with your business. This invites the community and builds a loyal clientele.

Seasonal Adaptation: Tailor your offerings to different seasons. For instance, offer Christmas trees in winter and gardening workshops in spring.

Collaborative Ventures: Partner with local businesses or artisans to enhance your offerings and cross-promote each other.

Online Presence: Establish an online presence through a website, social media, and online marketplaces to extend your reach beyond the local community.

Product Packaging: Invest in appealing packaging that reflects your brand identity and catches the attention of potential customers.

Quality Assurance: Prioritize quality in your products or services. Satisfied customers are more likely to become loyal advocates.

Community Involvement: Contribute to your local community by participating in events, charity initiatives, or workshops that demonstrate your commitment.

Continuous Innovation: Stay attuned to market trends and consumer demands. Regularly introduce new products, services, or experiences to keep customers engaged.

Customer Feedback: Encourage customer feedback to refine your offerings. Address suggestions and concerns to maintain a customer-centric approach.

Digital Tools: Embrace technology for efficient operations. Utilize online scheduling, payment processing, and customer relationship management systems.

Scalability Planning: Consider how your business can scale over time. Assess whether expanding the backyard operation or moving to a larger space aligns with your goals.

Licensing and Permits: Ensure all necessary licenses and permits are in place for your business activities, providing peace of mind and credibility.

Passion and Dedication: Infuse your backyard business with passion, dedication, and a genuine desire to enrich the lives of your customers and community.

As you embark on your backyard business journey, remember that the potential for success lies not only in the products or services you offer but in the unique experience you provide. By thoughtfully integrating your entrepreneurial spirit with your outdoor space, you can create a thriving venture that not only sustains your livelihood but also enhances the local fabric and fosters meaningful connections.