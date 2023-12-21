25 Basic Marketing Strategies for Beginners

- Omnichannel Approach: Use an omnichannel approach to provide a consistent brand experience across all platforms.
- Cross-Promotion: Cross-promote your marketing efforts to maximize reach and impact.
- Customer Journey: Map out the customer journey and ensure your integrated marketing efforts align with each stage.
Limit Some Offers
While the world of marketing continually evolves with new trends and technologies, some traditional strategies stand the test of time. Limited-time offers are one such tactic.
By creating a sense of urgency and scarcity around your products or services, you invoke a psychological trigger in potential customers. The fear of missing out (FOMO) can be a powerful motivator, prompting customers to make quicker purchasing decisions.
By strategically limiting the availability or duration of certain offers, businesses can drive sales and create a buzz around their products or services.
- Strategic Timing: Time your limited offers strategically to maximize impact, such as during holidays or special events.
- Clear Communication: Communicate the terms and duration of the offer clearly to avoid confusion.
- Monitor Performance: Track the performance of your limited offers to assess their impact and learn for future campaigns.
Stress Customer Service
Give the people what they want. Stressing customer service creates a great reputation and buzz around your products.
- Exceptional Service: Provide exceptional customer service to create positive experiences and encourage repeat business.
- Feedback Loop: Establish a feedback loop to continuously improve your customer service based on customer input.
- Training and Development: Invest in training and development for your customer service team to ensure they represent your brand effectively.
Basic Marketing Strategies Checklist
|Marketing Strategies
|Checklist
|Optimize Your Content
|Advertise Online
|Develop a Call to Action
|Write a Blog
|Publish a Book
|Streamline Your Brand
|Audience Research
|Consistent Messaging
|Visual Identity
|Emotional Connection
|Value Proposition
|Define Your Competition
|Start Tweeting
|Create an Email Campaign
|Use Facebook Ads
|Give Stuff Away
|Drop Your Price
|Competitive Analysis
|Volume vs. Margin
|Promotions
|Bundle Offers
|Loyalty Discounts
|Create a Newsletter
|Include Images
|Run Contests
|Write Industry Articles
|Do a Podcast
|Organize a Webinar
|Launch a Website
|Test Campaigns
|Engagement Metrics
|Conversion Tracking
|A/B Testing
|Feedback Loop
|Ad Spending
|Issue Press Releases
|Broadcast on YouTube
|Use Integrated Marketing
|Limit Some Offers
|Stress Customer Service
