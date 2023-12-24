7 Most Useful Small Business Apps from Apple’s Online Store

In over 15 years since its inception in 2008, the Apple App Store has evolved into a pivotal resource for small businesses, celebrating major milestones along the way. With an initial launch featuring 500 apps, the platform now boasts a global reach, serving customers in over 155 countries.

This remarkable growth highlights the store’s consistent role in assisting small businesses to find the best apps for their iPads and iPhones, ensuring they have access to the most efficient and innovative tools available.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business ChatGPT Prompts for Business Advertise Your Business Here

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Most Useful Small Business Apps from Apple’s Online Store

Selecting the most useful apps for small businesses from Apple’s Online Store involves a detailed analysis of their utility, efficiency, and relevance to a variety of small business needs.

To help our readers find the best business apps that can enhance productivity, streamline operations, and facilitate various business functions, we use the following criteria, rated on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of importance and 1 the lowest.

Functionality and Features Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: We assess the range and effectiveness of features that each app offers to fulfill specific business needs. User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX) Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Apps with intuitive interfaces and smooth user experiences are preferred for facilitating easy navigation and use. Compatibility and Integration Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: The ability of apps to integrate seamlessly with other tools and platforms is crucial for a cohesive business ecosystem. Security and Data Privacy Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: High standards of security and privacy protection are essential to safeguard business data. Customer Support and Resources Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Reliable customer support and access to helpful resources are important for resolving issues and maximizing app utilization. Cost-Effectiveness and Value for Money Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: We evaluate whether the app provides value for its price, including free features and the overall cost of premium plans. Customization and Flexibility Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: The ability to customize features to suit specific business needs is a valuable aspect of business apps. Performance and Reliability Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: Apps need to be reliable and perform well under various conditions to be considered useful for businesses. Reviews and User Feedback Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: User reviews and feedback provide insights into the app’s real-world performance and usability. Update Frequency and Improvement Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Regular updates and continual improvements reflect the developer’s commitment to the app’s quality and relevance.

By applying these criteria, we aim to guide our readers towards selecting the most effective and efficient business apps from the Apple App Store, tailored to their specific business requirements and objectives.

Small Business Deals

Best Apps for Small Business

That’s why Small Business Trends has put together a list of the Apple App store’s most useful products for small businesses.

iTunes : Stay updated with the latest business trends and insights through accessible podcasts.

: Stay updated with the latest business trends and insights through accessible podcasts. GUSTO : Automate accounting tasks, including payroll and tax filings, for better efficiency.

: Automate accounting tasks, including payroll and tax filings, for better efficiency. Evernote Business : Keep your team’s notes and contacts organized for seamless project management.

: Keep your team’s notes and contacts organized for seamless project management. Slack : Facilitate real-time communication across various devices, enhancing team coordination.

: Facilitate real-time communication across various devices, enhancing team coordination. QuickBooks : Manage all financial aspects from billing to payments securely in the cloud.

: Manage all financial aspects from billing to payments securely in the cloud. LinkedIn Job Search : Simplify the recruitment process with quick applications and tailored job searches.

: Simplify the recruitment process with quick applications and tailored job searches. MailChimp: Integrate with e-commerce platforms to gain valuable customer insights for targeted marketing.

iTunes

iTunes, a familiar name in the world of apps, stands out not only for entertainment but also as a valuable tool for small businesses. Sharlrita Deloatch, who runs SJD Enterprises LLC, a business strategy company, highlights iTunes’ utility for staying updated with the latest business trends.

She particularly appreciates how iTunes facilitates access to a wide range of business podcasts, which are instrumental in keeping her informed and on task. This feature of iTunes makes it a versatile app, not just for personal entertainment but also as a resource for professional development and staying abreast of industry insights.

Its user-friendly interface and vast library of content make it an ideal choice for business owners seeking to blend learning with leisure.

GUSTO

Kim Smith, associated with GoodFirms , a B2B research and review platform based in Washington DC, recommends Gusto for its comprehensive handling of small business accounting functions.

Gusto streamlines several critical features such as online employee onboarding, automatic reporting of new contracts to the administration, handling of all tax filings at various governmental levels, automation of deductions for benefits and workers’ compensation payments, and distribution of digital pay stubs to employees. This is all included in one user-friendly interface.

This app simplifies many of the complex and time-consuming aspects of business administration, making it an invaluable tool for small businesses looking to efficiently manage their accounting and HR functions.

Evernote Business

The transition to digital has posed various challenges for small businesses, particularly in terms of organizing contacts. Evernote Business has emerged as a solution, offering features that not only help in organizing contacts but also enable sharing of notes, ensuring that your office remains mobile.

This app’s ability to keep important information organized and accessible has made it a critical tool for businesses adapting to a more digitized working environment. Its user-friendly interface and ability to sync across devices make it an excellent choice for businesses needing a reliable and efficient way to manage their information on the go. It’s also compatible with multiple platforms, so it can easily be used across your organization.

Slack

Cory Sarrett, an SEO/SEM Specialist at Online Optimism in New Orleans, LA, emphasizes the importance of Slack for effective communication, especially in modern work environments.

The app’s compatibility on various devices, including iPhones, allows employees to stay connected with office updates whether they are traveling, working remotely, or just momentarily out of office. Its ability to keep all business information in one place and integrate various subordinate apps under its umbrella makes Slack more than just a messaging app.

It’s a comprehensive communication platform that plays a crucial role in the smooth operation of businesses, facilitating streamlined and efficient collaboration.

QuickBooks

QuickBooks offers a cloud-based solution with robust features for managing all accounting functions. With features encompassing payments and billing, this app provides an all-in-one package that simplifies financial management for businesses. Its global presence, indicated by its more than 4.3 million customers worldwide, attests to its reliability and effectiveness.

QuickBooks is particularly suited for small businesses looking for an easy-to-use yet comprehensive accounting solution, making financial management more accessible and less time-consuming.

LinkedIn Job Search

For freelancers and those constantly seeking new opportunities, the LinkedIn Job Search app is a powerful tool. It simplifies the job application process, allowing users to apply to positions with just a tap, including their LinkedIn profile as part of their application.

This feature, combined with location-based search capabilities, makes it an efficient and user-friendly platform for job seekers. The app is particularly beneficial for those seeking to leverage their professional network and quickly respond to job openings in their field.

MailChimp

MailChimp secures its place on the list for its excellent e-commerce integrations, beneficial for small businesses. The app allows businesses to integrate their accounts with platforms like Shopify, enabling them to understand customer purchasing behaviors and preferences.

This feature is particularly valuable for small enterprises seeking to tailor their marketing and sales strategies based on customer data. MailChimp’s ability to combine email marketing with e-commerce insights makes it a versatile tool for businesses looking to enhance their online presence and customer engagement.

Comparison of Top Apple Store Apps for Small Businesses

To aid in selecting the most beneficial apps for your small business, the following table provides a comparative overview of some of the best apps available on Apple’s Online Store.

This comparison highlights their primary functions, key features, and the distinct advantages they offer to small businesses, helping you make informed decisions for your technological needs.

App Name Primary Function Key Features Benefits for Small Businesses iTunes Entertainment & Podcasts Access to business podcasts Keeps businesses informed on trends GUSTO Accounting & HR Employee onboarding, tax filing Simplifies financial management Evernote Business Organization & Note-Taking Contact organization, note-sharing Enhances office mobility and coordination Slack Communication Cross-device access, app integration Improves team communication and collaboration QuickBooks Accounting Cloud-based payments and billing Streamlines accounting processes LinkedIn Job Search Job Searching Easy application process, location-based searches Aids in efficient recruitment MailChimp Marketing & E-commerce E-commerce integration, customer insight Enhances marketing strategies and customer understanding