18 Best Book Apps for Reading on the Go

With the rise of smartphones, the best book apps have become our gateway to the expansive world of literature. These apps allow us to effortlessly switch from scrolling social media to immersing ourselves in an eBook, be it while waiting at a station or relaxing at the seaside.

Digital books, aside from fitting conveniently into our phones, bring along enhanced capabilities like text-to-speech, adaptive lighting, and the sharing of notable quotes, ensuring our reading experience is both versatile and pleasurable.

How Entrepreneurs Can Choose the Best Book Reading App for Ebooks and Audiobooks

In today’s digital age, eBook reading apps are not just a luxury but an essential tool, especially for voracious readers and entrepreneurs who are always on the move. The vast array of eBook readers and audiobook options available provides a plethora of choices for the discerning reader.

These tools aren’t limited to just providing access to electronic books and magazines. Their functionality extends to offering a more personalized reading experience.

For instance, many allow users to adjust the font size and style to their comfort, annotate important sections, save bookmarks, and seamlessly access files across various formats, such as EPUB or PDF.

In fact, eBooks are quite popular with more and more book lovers switching to eBooks as opposed to traditional books. In addition, there are book apps that only offer book summaries instead of the entire book.

These help you get core ideas from the book by providing the book’s brief insight by way of a book summary. In some cases, these come in the form of business book reviews.

Audiobooks

Audiobooks present another dimension to the reading experience. These aren’t merely recordings but offer a unique auditory journey of a book’s content. Whether you’re an entrepreneur driving to a meeting or multitasking, audiobooks ensure that you don’t miss out on your reading time.

They are available in two primary formats: unabridged, which is a comprehensive word-for-word rendition, and abridged, which is a condensed version of the original text.

With the convenience of modern technology, you can effortlessly integrate audiobooks into your daily routine, be it on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

This adaptability ensures that even during the busiest days, the joy of a good book or valuable information is never out of reach for an entrepreneur.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Book Apps

To assist our readers in finding the best book apps that enhance their reading experience while on the move, we use the following criteria, rated on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of importance and 1 the lowest.

Library Size and Variety Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: Apps with a large and diverse selection of titles cater to a wide range of reading preferences and interests. User Interface and Reading Experience Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: An intuitive user interface and a comfortable reading experience, including customizable fonts and themes, are crucial for prolonged reading sessions. Offline Access and Download Options Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: The ability to download books for offline reading is essential for uninterrupted access, especially when traveling or in areas with limited connectivity. Cross-Device Synchronization Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Syncing reading progress across multiple devices allows for a seamless reading experience. Pricing and Subscription Models Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: We consider the affordability and value of subscription models or purchase options, including free content availability. Additional Features (like Audiobooks, Annotations) Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Additional features such as audiobook options, note-taking, and annotations add value to the reading experience. Search and Discovery Tools Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Effective search and discovery tools help users easily find new books and authors. Accessibility Features Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Features that enhance accessibility, like text-to-speech or adjustable text sizes, are important for inclusivity. Privacy and Data Security Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Strong privacy policies and data security measures are essential to protect user information. Customer Support and Community Features Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Responsive customer support and community features like book clubs or discussion forums enhance the overall experience.

By applying these criteria, we aim to provide a comprehensive guide to our readers for choosing the best book apps that fit their reading habits and lifestyle, especially for those who often read on the go.

Best Free Book Apps

Over the years ebook reader apps have been getting better and better incorporating some serious innovation to meet the demands of book lovers. One can easily become a fan of an eReader as it makes it much easier than carrying a bunch of your favorite books around with you.

The apps afford you to easily flip between books by simply pressing a button and keep yourself engaged and entertained.

Today you’ll find lots of reading apps online that work on android, IOS, or where you can buy or get them for free. If you don’t have a dedicated eReader below are some of our top picks:

1. Amazon Kindle App

The Amazon Kindle app is compatible with different devices, including Windows and Mac computers, as well as iOS, and Android devices. The Kindle app helps you change the color, font, text size, line spacing, and other ebook features.

This is in addition to marking up and annotating text passages, bookmark your current page, and even searching for specific text. Available both in android and iOS, with this Kindle app you can also purchase eBooks through the Kindle Store including audiobooks from the online library.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs

2. Google Play Books

The Google Play Books app lets you purchase and download ebooks and audiobooks from Google Play offering a large collection of titles.

You can also buy ebooks and audiobooks with no subscription required; preview free samples before you buy; receive emails or notifications about new releases from your favorite authors, and even earn Google Play Points with every purchase, then exchange them for Google Play credit.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store, on the web, and the Chrome browser through a Chrome Extension

3. Audible

With the Audible app, you can buy, download, and start listening to any audiobook or podcast you want. It comes with a vast library of audiobooks where users can subscribe for a monthly fee and use their monthly credit to pick up any book they want.

With Audible you own that book and can re-listen to it any time you choose, even after canceling your Audible subscription. This app is s available on both android and iOS.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs.

4. Libby

Available on both android and iOS the Libby app is a free app that allows you to borrow eBooks and audiobooks from your local library – all you need is a library card to borrow books.

With it, you can change text size, the lighting, and the book’s design, add bookmarks, highlight specific pages, and search for specific text. With Libby all your loans, notes, bookmarks, and reading progress sync across our devices.

You have an option to download ebooks offline reading or stream them to save space with the Libby app.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store, PCs, Macs and available through your web browser.

5. PocketBook reader

PocketBook Reader app supports all popular e-book formats that include PDF, EPUB, DjVu, FB2, FB2.zip, MOBI, DOCX, RTF, TXT, CHM, HTML (basic) and more.

In addition, The app supports MP3 and M4B audiobook formats and has a Text-to-Speech function, and thanks to its integrated dictionaries, you can read an e-book in many different languages.

Available on both android and iOS it offers capabilities to personalize font size, scale, text and background colors, page margins settings, and many other features.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

6. Kobo

Kobo app lets you access audiobooks and eBooks on your tablet or smartphone. With it, you can change between and night mode; change font type and size It even comes with a built-in dictionary, plus note-taking and highlighting tools to mark those special passages you don’t want to forget.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs

7. Apple Books

Apple Books app lets you access ebooks including audiobooks downloaded from Apple’s bookstore. You can also adjust font type and size; brightness; bookmark pages; annotate text; and even make notes.

Available on: Apple store, Macs

8. FullReader

FullReader is a multifunctional e-book reader app that supports formats, including ePUB, PDF, Mobi, txt, doc, Docx, and HTML. It includes features such Text-to-Speech where you can tweak speed, tone of reading, and voice. You can also tweak the layout of the eBooks, spacing, alignment, page-turning, and other elements.

Available on: Google Play Store

9. AIReader

AIReader app supports most common eBook formats, including EPUB (no DRM), RTF, MOBI, PRC, and many others. Besides having text-to-speech features it comes with customization options that include auto-scrolling, bookmarks, text labeling, page-turning animations capabilities as well.

Available on: Google Play Store

10. Media365 Book

Media365 Book reader app supports eBook formats that include Azw3, cbc, chm, epub,docx, fb2, lit, lrf, mobi, pdf, djvu, doc, dwg, dxf, eps, gif, jpg, , pptx, PSD, and more. You can also customize your font types and sizes, and adjust the brightness of your screen.

This is in addition to being able t take notes and highlights, mark inspirational quotes and never lose track of your reading progress with bookmarks.

Available on: Google Play Store

11. NOOK

NOOK’s reading App for lets you enjoy curated Barnes & Noble’s online library of over 4 million eBooks, graphic novels, comics, manga, and magazines. You can customize your reading experience with multiple fonts and page styles and share documents through social media sharing tools.

Available on: Google Play Store

12. ReadEra

ReadEra’s ebook reader app support formats that include pdf, epub, word, mobi, fb2, djvu, and txt. With this app you can customize screen orientation, brightness and page margins, font type, size, boldness, line spacing and hyphenation, and more.

In addition, you have a split-screen mode where you can read multiple books or documents at the same time

Available on: Google Play Store

Best Book Apps (Paid)

Free reading apps might offer you some basic features to read ebooks and audiobooks. if you are looking for a solution that offers robust features you might want to look towards paid apps where you pay upfront for the app or through subscriptions.

These paid reading apps can offer you exclusive access to highly sought ebooks and audiobooks for a monthly subscription.

What this means is that you do not have to spend time looking fr a particular book when you can get access to it through your app for a limited price. Below are some of the best-paid book apps in the market:

13. Scribd

Scribd offers a massive library of ebooks, documents, and audiobooks. Besides being able to download books to read offline you can also make notes and annotations; add bookmarks; customize your font size, type, and background color; and even choose between horizontal or vertical page scrolling.

With audiobooks, you can customize narration speed and set a sleep timer. Scrib offers its services and access to its book store for a monthly subscription fee of $ 9.99. This paid app is available on both android and iOS.

Available on: GooglePlay Store, Apple store

14. KyBook 3

KyBook 3 offers an all-in-one e-reader app that supports DRM-free formats like epub, RTF, DJVU, PDF, CBR, and CBZ. With it you can customize themes; color schemes for reading; page navigation with scroll, curl, and slid; and also comes with auto-scrolling features.

This app also offers a text-to-speech option technology to voice and comes with a monthly subscription service of $ 4.99.

Available on: Apple store

15. Bookmate

Bookmate lets you read ebooks as well as audiobooks on your phone or tablet. It lets you adjust screen brightness; customize font or background color; download books to read them offline; and more. This app comes with a monthly subscription of $ 9.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

16. Bluefire

Bluefire’s app not only supports most eBook formats but comes with features that let you bookmark, annotate, highlight, share documents and search text. This app comes with a monthly subscription of $ 4.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

17. Moon+ Reader Pro

Moon+Reader Pro lets you read ebooks with formats that include epub, pdf, djvu, azw3, mobi, fb2, prc, chm, docx, rtf, txt, html, rar, zip, and more.

This app offers text-to-speech features; customizable, background images and fonts; option for password protection at startup (support fingerprint recognition); fill out PDF forms; night mode support with six additional pdf themes available; read statistics and more.

Available on: Google Play Store

18. 24symbols

24symbols lets you create your library of digital books in addition to offering you book recommendations. This cloud-based platform helps conserve your device’s memory as all data is stored in the cloud. Additional features include books being available for reading offline for a monthly subscription of $ 8.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

What are the best book reading apps for Android?

There are some great android based book reading apps out there. Each comes with its distinct niche and features catering to a particular type of document that you see these may include ebooks, comics, research papers, documents, and even music sheets. Some good ebook reader apps for android include:

What are the best book apps for iOS?

Some great iOS book apps include:

What is the best book reading app?

Amazon Kindle Is by far the best reading app. Compatible with both android and iOS devices it offers users access to millions of books, newspapers, and magazines.

It comes with features that conclude to sample for free hundreds of eBooks; customize font style and size; highlight page information and share with friends and colleagues, and search trending and popular books.

How can I read books for free offline?

Accessing books for offline reading without any cost is quite simple, but you’ll need to take a few preparatory steps while you’re still connected to the internet.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure you have a rich collection of books available to you anytime, anywhere, even without an active internet connection:

Connect to the Internet : Before you start, ensure your device has a stable internet connection. This is crucial as you’ll need the internet to access and download the books initially.

: Before you start, ensure your device has a stable internet connection. This is crucial as you’ll need the internet to access and download the books initially. Choose a Reliable eBook Reader : There are numerous free eBook readers available in the market, such as Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and more. Install one that best suits your device and preference.

: There are numerous free eBook readers available in the market, such as Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and more. Install one that best suits your device and preference. Browse Free Books : Most eBook platforms have a section dedicated to free books. Browse through the genres you’re interested in and look for books that are available for free.

: Most eBook platforms have a section dedicated to free books. Browse through the genres you’re interested in and look for books that are available for free. Download the Book : Once you’ve found a book you’d like to read offline, tap on it. There should be an option to download or save it to your device. Selecting this option will store the book locally, allowing you to access it without needing an internet connection.

: Once you’ve found a book you’d like to read offline, tap on it. There should be an option to download or save it to your device. Selecting this option will store the book locally, allowing you to access it without needing an internet connection. Look for the ‘Downloaded’ Icon : After the download is complete, most eBook readers will display a ‘Downloaded’ or similar icon next to the book’s title in your library. This confirms that the book is saved to your device and can be accessed offline.

: After the download is complete, most eBook readers will display a ‘Downloaded’ or similar icon next to the book’s title in your library. This confirms that the book is saved to your device and can be accessed offline. Alternative Sources : Apart from standard eBook readers, you can also explore platforms like Project Gutenberg, Open Library, or LibriVox (for audiobooks) which offer a vast collection of free public domain books. Remember to download them while you’re online so that they’re available for offline reading.

: Apart from standard eBook readers, you can also explore platforms like Project Gutenberg, Open Library, or LibriVox (for audiobooks) which offer a vast collection of free public domain books. Remember to download them while you’re online so that they’re available for offline reading. Enjoy Uninterrupted Reading: With your chosen books now stored on your device, you can dive into them whenever you wish, regardless of your internet connection. Perfect for long journeys, vacations in remote areas, or simply times when you want to disconnect from the online world and lose yourself in a good book.

What is the best app for free books?

Google Play Books is the best app for reading free books. This app offers millions of ebooks, textbooks, audiobooks, comics, and even manga. You can read or listen on android, iOS, or your web browser, even when you’re offline using this app.

You can tweak the size and color of the font and easily lookup words through the dictionary feature as well. With this app, you are able to take notes that sync with your Google Drive and share them with colleagues and friends for easy collaboration.

Though some ebooks are designated for sale you can also preview some of the sample pages. It also offers you email notifications about new releases from your favorite authors and when your wish-listed books go on sale.

What is the best app for selling comic books?

Owning a comic book store deserves a mention here, especially since it is such an exciting and related business endeavor. They can often be very lucrative, too, if you pivot from traditional selling and use creative marketing and book apps.

When it comes to selling comic books, entrepreneurs who are interested in venturing into the digital book market can also benefit from understanding the dynamics of eBook reading apps.

These apps provide a convenient platform for readers to access electronic books and audiobooks. In order to choose the best book-reading app for eBooks and audiobooks, consider the following factors:

Compatibility and format support: Look for an app that supports various file formats, such as EPUB and PDF, allowing you to access a wide range of eBooks and documents. This flexibility is crucial, especially when dealing with comic books that may be in specific digital formats.

Look for an app that supports various file formats, such as EPUB and PDF, allowing you to access a wide range of eBooks and documents. This flexibility is crucial, especially when dealing with comic books that may be in specific digital formats. Features and customization options: Opt for an eBook reader that offers features like font customization, annotation tools, bookmarks, and the ability to adjust text size and style. These features can enhance the reading experience and cater to individual preferences.

Opt for an eBook reader that offers features like font customization, annotation tools, bookmarks, and the ability to adjust text size and style. These features can enhance the reading experience and cater to individual preferences. Book summaries and business book reviews: Some apps focus on providing book summaries or business book reviews instead of offering complete books. Consider if this feature aligns with your interests or if you prefer access to the full content of the books.

Some apps focus on providing book summaries or business book reviews instead of offering complete books. Consider if this feature aligns with your interests or if you prefer access to the full content of the books. Audiobook capabilities: If you’re interested in exploring audiobooks, ensure that the app supports audio formats and offers a user-friendly interface for listening to audiobooks. Compatibility with your devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or computers, is also essential.

If you’re interested in exploring audiobooks, ensure that the app supports audio formats and offers a user-friendly interface for listening to audiobooks. Compatibility with your devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or computers, is also essential. User reviews and recommendations: Before making a decision, read user reviews and seek recommendations from other comic book enthusiasts or entrepreneurs who have experience with selling comic books digitally. Their insights can help you identify the most suitable app for your specific needs.

By considering these factors and researching how to sell comic books effectively using digital platforms, entrepreneurs can make informed decisions when selecting the best book reading app for eBooks and audiobooks, ultimately enhancing their digital book-selling endeavors.

We will conclude with a snapshot of the key features, availability, and pricing for the top eBook and Audiobook apps, enabling users to quickly identify the best choice for their needs:

App Name Platforms Available eBook Support Audiobook Support Key Features Price (Free or Subscription) Amazon Kindle App Android, iOS, PC, Mac Yes Yes Annotations, Search, Bookmark Free with in-app purchases Google Play Books Android, iOS, Web Yes Yes Bookmarks, Earn Points Free with in-app purchases Audible Android, iOS, PC, Mac No Yes Subscription-based Subscription ($/month) Libby Android, iOS, PC, Web Yes Yes Library Borrowing, Annotations Free with library card PocketBook reader Android, iOS Yes Yes Multiple Formats, Text-to-Speech Free Kobo Android, iOS, PC, Mac Yes Yes Font & Design Customization Free with in-app purchases Apple Books iOS, Mac Yes Yes Annotations, Customization Free with in-app purchases FullReader Android Yes No Text-to-Speech, Layout Customization Free AIReader Android Yes No Text-to-Speech, Auto-scrolling Free Media365 Book Android Yes No Annotations, Multiple Formats Free NOOK Android Yes No Barnes & Noble’s Library, Customization Free with in-app purchases ReadEra Android Yes No Customization, Split-Screen Mode Free Scribd Android, iOS Yes Yes Large Library, Annotations Subscription ($9.99/month) KyBook 3 iOS Yes Yes Themes & Auto-scrolling Subscription ($4.99/month) Bookmate Android, iOS Yes Yes Customization, Offline Reading Subscription ($9.99/month) Bluefire Android, iOS Yes No Annotations, Share Documents Subscription ($4.99/month) Moon+ Reader Pro Android Yes Yes Text-to-Speech, Customization, Night Mode Paid App 24symbols Android, iOS Yes Yes Digital Library Creation, Cloud-Based Subscription ($8.99/month)

(Note: Prices may vary, and readers are encouraged to check respective app stores for the most current pricing and features.)

