The 7 Best Checklist Apps for Small Business

Mastering the art of juggling and prioritizing tasks is essential for business owners and entrepreneurs, and finding the best checklist app can be a game-changer. With an array of daily tasks, avoiding organizational chaos is crucial for small businesses.

Explore our curated list of the best checklist apps, designed to help business users efficiently manage their tasks, get more organized, and enhance productivity.

Key Considerations When Choosing a Checklist App for Your Business

When it comes to streamlining tasks and enhancing productivity in your business, choosing the right checklist app is crucial. Here are some essential factors to consider for selecting an app that best suits your business needs:

Ease of Use : A user-friendly interface is key. The app should be straightforward, allowing you and your team to quickly add, organize, and track tasks without a steep learning curve. An intuitive design can significantly boost efficiency and ensure consistent use across the team.

: A user-friendly interface is key. The app should be straightforward, allowing you and your team to quickly add, organize, and track tasks without a steep learning curve. An intuitive design can significantly boost efficiency and ensure consistent use across the team. Cross-Platform Availability : It’s important that the checklist app is accessible across various devices and platforms that your team uses. Compatibility with iOS, Android, and web browsers ensures that everyone can stay updated, regardless of their preferred device.

: It’s important that the checklist app is accessible across various devices and platforms that your team uses. Compatibility with iOS, Android, and web browsers ensures that everyone can stay updated, regardless of their preferred device. Collaboration Features : For teams, the ability to collaborate within the app is a must. Look for features that allow you to share lists, assign tasks to team members, and track progress collectively. This fosters teamwork and ensures everyone is aligned on their responsibilities.

: For teams, the ability to collaborate within the app is a must. Look for features that allow you to share lists, assign tasks to team members, and track progress collectively. This fosters teamwork and ensures everyone is aligned on their responsibilities. Customization Options : The ability to tailor the app to your specific business needs can greatly enhance its effectiveness. Customizable lists, task categories, and prioritization features can help in organizing tasks more efficiently, aligning with your unique business processes.

: The ability to tailor the app to your specific business needs can greatly enhance its effectiveness. Customizable lists, task categories, and prioritization features can help in organizing tasks more efficiently, aligning with your unique business processes. Integration Capabilities : An app that integrates seamlessly with other tools you use (like calendars, project management software, or email services) can create a more streamlined workflow. This integration can reduce the need to switch between multiple apps and simplify task tracking.

: An app that integrates seamlessly with other tools you use (like calendars, project management software, or email services) can create a more streamlined workflow. This integration can reduce the need to switch between multiple apps and simplify task tracking. Cost-Effectiveness : Assess the app’s pricing against the features it offers. Consider whether the app provides sufficient value for its cost, especially if you’re looking at subscription-based models. Sometimes, free apps can meet your needs effectively, while other times, investing in a paid app can bring substantial returns in efficiency.

: Assess the app’s pricing against the features it offers. Consider whether the app provides sufficient value for its cost, especially if you’re looking at subscription-based models. Sometimes, free apps can meet your needs effectively, while other times, investing in a paid app can bring substantial returns in efficiency. Security and Privacy: Given the sensitivity of business tasks and data, the app must have strong security and privacy protocols. Ensure that your business information will be securely stored and that the app complies with relevant data protection regulations.

By considering these key aspects, you can select a checklist app that not only meets your business requirements but also enhances overall productivity and task management within your team.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Checklist App

Selecting the best checklist app involves evaluating various features that contribute to productivity, ease of use, and task management efficiency.

Our methodology for this selection uses a scale from 1 to 10, with each criterion’s score reflecting its importance in enhancing the functionality and user experience of the checklist app.

Higher scores, closer to 10, are given to features that are particularly crucial for a highly effective checklist app, such as user-friendliness, customization options, and integration capabilities.

User Interface and Ease of Use (10/10)

The most important criterion is an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, as it ensures quick adoption and seamless daily usage.

Customization Options (9/10)

Highly valued are apps that offer extensive customization options, allowing users to tailor their checklists to specific needs and preferences.

Task Management Features (9/10)

Essential for effective organization and tracking, features like sub-tasks, deadlines, and reminders are prioritized.

Cross-Platform Compatibility (8/10)

The ability to sync and use the app across multiple devices and platforms is crucial for accessibility and convenience.

Collaboration and Sharing Capabilities (8/10)

For teamwork and shared projects, apps that offer collaboration features, such as shared lists and task assignments, score highly.

Integration with Other Apps (7/10)

The ability to integrate with other productivity and project management tools adds significant value.

Notification and Alert System (7/10)

Effective notification systems that keep users informed of upcoming deadlines and important tasks are key for staying on track.

Cloud-Based Synchronization (6/10)

Cloud-based syncing for real-time updates and data backup is important for data accessibility and security.

Scalability (6/10)

Apps that can handle an increasing number of tasks and complexity as user needs grow are preferred for long-term utility.

Security and Data Privacy (6/10)

Strong security features to protect user data, especially for business and sensitive personal tasks, are essential.

Visual Design and Aesthetics (5/10)

A visually appealing design, while not critical, enhances the overall user experience.

Our methodology is aimed at identifying checklist apps that offer a blend of functionality, customization, and ease of use, making them suitable for a wide range of users, from individuals managing personal tasks to teams handling complex projects.

By focusing on these key criteria, we aim to highlight apps that are not only practical and efficient but also adaptable to various task management needs.

Best Checklist App List

WorkFlowy

WorkFlowy is a notebook for lists, designed to help businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals be more creative and productive. The WorkfFlowy app allows you to make lists, take notes, collaborate with team members, brainstorm, plan and organize your working day, all from one convenient location. WorkFlowy can be downloaded onto mobile devices for free.

Focus on list-making and productivity

Suitable for individual and team use

Free and mobile-friendly

Habitica

Habitica is a checklist app designed to help users motivate themselves and achieve their goals. This habit-building and productivity app comes with a twist… it treats your real life like a game, providing you with rewards for completing tasks and goals and punishments to help motivate and inspire you. With this gamification, checklist app you and your team can stay accountable by tracking and managing daily goals, habits and to-do lists. Habitica is a free app and is available for Android and iOS.

Unique gamification approach

Encourages habit building and team accountability

Available for Android and iOS for free

List It

Long business do-to lists can be simplified with the help of the List It app. The app’s simple interface allows you to add items to your list quickly. You can also create multiple tasks and use different colors and fonts to customize your to-do lists. The app’s TidyUp feature automatically or manually moves checked items to the bottom of the list. List It is available to download on Android devices.

Simple interface for quick list-making

Customizable with colors and fonts

Android-exclusive with a focus on organization

Any.do

Keep your tasks, reminders and lists in one convenient location and in-sync across all your devices with the Any.do app. With this simple-to-use checklist app you can plan your day, week and even month ahead, so you know exactly what you are doing and when. What’s more, with an Any.do Assistant taking care of your tasks, you can devote more time to growing your business. Any.do is available on Android and iOS for free.

All-in-one task, reminder, and list manager

Cross-platform synchronization

Free with an optional assistant feature

Evernote Business

Download the Evernote Business app onto your devices and you can capture, organize and share notes and to-do lists from anywhere. As well as managing your calendar, coordinating with remote teams and keeping track of tasks and business expenses, Evernote allows you to create slideshow presentations. Evernote Business costs approximately $15 per user per month.

Comprehensive note-taking and task management

Includes slideshow presentation creation

Subscription-based pricing

Google Keep

Track all your business tasks and tick them off triumphantly when you finish with the Google Keep app. You can get creative with your to-do lists by linking them with images, audio notes and color so tasks can be easily identified. The app also allows you to set location-based reminders, which is particularly effective for business owners and entrepreneurs grappling with a million and one things to do every day. Google Keep can be downloaded for free onto Android, iOS, Chrome and the Web.

Creative and flexible to-do list creation

Includes location-based reminders

Free and available across multiple platforms

Remember the Milk

Remember the Milk is one of the longest-running checklist apps. This simple and efficient app allows you to create basic task and to-do lists, which you can sync across devices and set important deadlines, reminders and prioritize tasks. Remember the Milk is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

Classic, straightforward checklist app

Syncing across devices and setting reminders

Free on Android and iOS

Comparing the Best Checklist Apps for Small Businesses

To assist in selecting the ideal checklist app for your small business needs, here’s a comparison table outlining key features, platform availability, and pricing of the top checklist apps.

App Name Key Features Platforms Available WorkFlowy List-making, note-taking, collaboration, brainstorming Mobile (Free) Habitica Gamification of tasks, habit-building, team accountability Android, iOS (Free) List It Simple interface, color customization, TidyUp feature Android Any.do Task management, reminders, Any.do Assistant Android, iOS Evernote Business Note capture, task management, slideshow presentations Multiple Platforms Google Keep Creative to-do lists, location-based reminders Android, iOS, Chrome, Web Remember the Milk Task and to-do lists, sync across devices, set reminders Android, iOS