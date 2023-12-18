Best Multitools: Options For Everyday Tasks and Beyond

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The best multitools come in handy when you least expect it. Whether you are at home, in the office, outdoors, or having fun they can get you out of a bind by quickly solving a problem. The key is finding one with the right set of tools, which is easier said than done. However, there are some general tools that should always be there.

Using a multitool can be a game-changer for those who require versatility in their daily tasks. Whether you’re an entrepreneur setting up a pop-up stall, a technician fixing equipment on the go, or a graphic designer assembling a project display, having the right multitool can make a world of difference.

Multitools: Our Top Picks From Amazon

When considering multitools for small business owners or entrepreneurs, versatile and reliable tools are crucial for handling various tasks efficiently. Here’s a breakdown of the criteria we consider for recommending multitools:

ChatGPT Prompts for Business Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Functionality and Versatility (High Importance): Prioritize multitools that offer a diverse range of functions such as pliers, knives, screwdrivers, saws, and scissors. A versatile toolset can handle various tasks encountered in a business environment. Build Quality and Durability (High Importance): Look for multitools made from high-quality materials like stainless steel or titanium, ensuring durability for frequent use without compromising performance. Portability and Size (High Importance): Consider compact and lightweight multitools that are easily portable, fitting into pockets or on a belt. The tool should be convenient to carry without causing discomfort. Ease of Use and Ergonomics (Moderate Importance): Choose multitools with user-friendly designs, comfortable grips, and accessible tools, allowing for ease of handling and operation, especially during extended use. Safety Features (Moderate Importance): Look for multitools with safety locking mechanisms for the blades or tools to prevent accidental closures or injuries while in use. Additional Features (Moderate Importance): Assess extra features like built-in LED lights, bottle openers, or wire cutters, which can add value and utility to the multitool. Price and Value (Low to Moderate Importance): Consider the cost in relation to the features and durability offered by the multitool. Investing in a higher-quality multitool might offer better long-term value. Brand Reputation and Reviews (Low Importance): Check for established brands with positive user reviews known for producing reliable multitools. While not definitive, brand reputation can indicate quality.

We used these criteria to sort through all of the multitools on Amazon. We then selected our top picks; check them out below:

LEATHERMAN Wave Plus Multitool

Streamline your toolset with the LEATHERMAN Wave Plus, a comprehensive multitool designed for versatility and durability. Engineered to meet the needs of small business owners, it offers both precision and reliability.

Key Features:

Small Business Deals

High-Quality Material : Crafted from stainless steel, ensuring longevity and rust-resistance.

: Crafted from stainless steel, ensuring longevity and rust-resistance. 18-in-1 Utility : Incorporates 18 essential tools, from pliers and spring-action scissors to bottle openers and screwdrivers.

: Incorporates 18 essential tools, from pliers and spring-action scissors to bottle openers and screwdrivers. Efficient Design : One-hand opening capability for swift and hassle-free access to tools.

: One-hand opening capability for swift and hassle-free access to tools. Safety Assured : All blades lock securely in place, ensuring safe use across various tasks.

: All blades lock securely in place, ensuring safe use across various tasks. Compact & Lightweight : Measures 2 x 2 x 2 inches and weighs 241 grams, making it portable and easy to carry.

: Measures 2 x 2 x 2 inches and weighs 241 grams, making it portable and easy to carry. 25-Year Warranty: Manufactured in Portland, Oregon, backed by a quarter-century guarantee, attesting to its durability.

LEATHERMAN Wave Plus Multitool

Buy on Amazon

Gerber Gear Truss Needle Nose Pliers Multitool

The GERBER Gear Truss is not just another multi-tool. Evolving from the esteemed Suspension multi-tool lineage, the Truss is designed for efficiency and reliability, seamlessly combining 17 essential tools into one compact design.

Key Features:

Superior Material : Constructed from alloy steel for durability and longevity.

: Constructed from alloy steel for durability and longevity. Sleek Black Oxide Coating : Gives the Truss tools and handle a refined, rust-resistant finish.

: Gives the Truss tools and handle a refined, rust-resistant finish. Comprehensive Toolkit : Equipped with tools ranging from needle nose pliers and serrated blades to wire strippers and screwdrivers.

: Equipped with tools ranging from needle nose pliers and serrated blades to wire strippers and screwdrivers. Streamlined Design : Single steel handle construction ensures enhanced strength in a sleek, slim profile.

: Single steel handle construction ensures enhanced strength in a sleek, slim profile. Versatile Sheath: Comes with a MOLLE-certified sheath, suitable for mounting on vests or packs.

Gerber Gear Truss Needle Nose Pliers Multitool

Buy on Amazon

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multi-Tool

Equip yourself with the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multi-Tool, a versatile companion tailored to meet various needs with ease. Its unique blend of materials and compact design ensures it remains a steadfast assistant in myriad situations.

Key Features:

Packed with Utility : Offers a whopping 21 tools, making it the most equipped multi-tool in the SOG lineup.

: Offers a whopping 21 tools, making it the most equipped multi-tool in the SOG lineup. Enhanced Plier Mechanism : Features compound leverage for effortless opening, closing, and amplified grip.

: Features compound leverage for effortless opening, closing, and amplified grip. Multifunctional Tools : Inclusive of a wood saw, wire cutters, hex bit kit, protractor, jewelry driver, and more.

: Inclusive of a wood saw, wire cutters, hex bit kit, protractor, jewelry driver, and more. Precision Blades : Contains both a fully serrated blade and a straight edge blade for versatile cutting needs.

: Contains both a fully serrated blade and a straight edge blade for versatile cutting needs. Handy Measurements : Integrated protractor and ruler for quick measurements on the go.

: Integrated protractor and ruler for quick measurements on the go. Compact and Durable: Weighing just 1 pound and with dimensions of 1 x 1 x 1 inches, it’s designed for easy portability without compromising on strength.

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multi-Tool

Buy on Amazon

Victorinox Swiss Army Swisstool

The Victorinox Swisstool CS Plus is designed to provide utility, versatility, and lasting quality. Functions include a corkscrew, multiple screwdrivers, crate opener, metal file, bit wrench, and many more.

Key Features:

Swiss Excellence : Renowned for its robust design, making it one of the most formidable tools in the Victorinox lineup.

: Renowned for its robust design, making it one of the most formidable tools in the Victorinox lineup. Precision & Safety : Every tool is easily accessible from the outside, locking securely for safe and accurate use.

: Every tool is easily accessible from the outside, locking securely for safe and accurate use. Compact Design : A space-saving tool that ensures you’re equipped for every situation without adding bulk.

: A space-saving tool that ensures you’re equipped for every situation without adding bulk. Diverse Toolkit : Boasts 37 tools, from corkscrew and needle-nosed pliers to wire cutters and screwdrivers, making it a toolbox that fits in your pocket.

: Boasts 37 tools, from corkscrew and needle-nosed pliers to wire cutters and screwdrivers, making it a toolbox that fits in your pocket. Stainless Steel Build : Crafted with precision to ensure durability and longevity.

: Crafted with precision to ensure durability and longevity. Lifetime Guarantee: Victorinox’s commitment to quality ensures a lifetime guarantee against material and workmanship defects.

Victorinox Swiss Army Swisstool

Buy on Amazon

GERBER Dime Multi-Tool

The GERBER Dime Multi-Tool is not just functional but also adds a touch of style to your gear. It’s an indispensable tool that ensures you’re always prepared. Made with precision and high-quality materials, it promises both durability and functionality.

Key Features:

Sturdy Construction : Crafted with stainless steel for lasting durability.

: Crafted with stainless steel for lasting durability. Optimal Portability : Its lightweight design makes it a seamless addition to your pocket, ready for tasks big and small.

: Its lightweight design makes it a seamless addition to your pocket, ready for tasks big and small. 10 Essential Tools : From needle nose spring-loaded pliers and a fine edge blade to a bottle opener and tweezers, this multi-tool has you covered.

: From needle nose spring-loaded pliers and a fine edge blade to a bottle opener and tweezers, this multi-tool has you covered. User-Friendly Design: Features a butterfly opening for easy access, complemented by spring-loaded pliers for efficiency.

GERBER Dime Multi-Tool

Buy on Amazon

DEWALT Multi Tool

Considering a versatile and reliable tool for your business? The DEWALT Multi Tool might just be what you need. Crafted with meticulous attention to durability, this tool promises longevity even in demanding job-site environments.

Key Features:

Durable Construction : Designed to withstand rigorous job-site conditions.

: Designed to withstand rigorous job-site conditions. Easy Access : Utilize tools even when in a closed position.

: Utilize tools even when in a closed position. Material : Made of stainless steel, ensuring extended tool life.

: Made of stainless steel, ensuring extended tool life. Rust-Resistant : Maintain its appearance and function over time.

: Maintain its appearance and function over time. Comfort Design: Features soft grip panels for a comfortable grip during prolonged use.

DEWALT Multi Tool

Buy on Amazon

Caterpillar Multi Function Tool 9-in-1

For those who believe in being prepared for every situation, the Caterpillar 9-in-1 Multi Function Tool brings the right blend of versatility and robustness. Its distinct XL size promises functionality for tasks that require a bit more strength and dexterity.

Key Features:

Ample Size : Designed as one of the largest multi-tools available, equipped with a full-size knife blade and pliers.

: Designed as one of the largest multi-tools available, equipped with a full-size knife blade and pliers. Space Saver : Its 9-tool capacity in a foldable design ensures optimal use of toolbox or toolbelt space.

: Its 9-tool capacity in a foldable design ensures optimal use of toolbox or toolbelt space. Emergency Essential : Perfect for earthquake kits or bug-out bags, ensuring you’re prepared for unpredictable situations.

: Perfect for earthquake kits or bug-out bags, ensuring you’re prepared for unpredictable situations. Outdoorsy : Ideal for RV enthusiasts, campers, and off-roaders; easily saw branches, cut ropes, and make trailside repairs.

: Ideal for RV enthusiasts, campers, and off-roaders; easily saw branches, cut ropes, and make trailside repairs. Convenient Storage: Accompanied by a nylon belt pouch for effortless accessibility.

Caterpillar Multi Function Tool 9-in-1

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath

The Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multitool is a compact and efficient solution for various everyday tasks. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a DIY hobbyist, or someone who likes to be prepared, this multitool has something for every situation.

Key Features:

Diverse Tools : Offers needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted and Phillips screwdrivers, bottle opener, and carabiner.

: Offers needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted and Phillips screwdrivers, bottle opener, and carabiner. Quality Materials : Crafted from robust stainless steel with a sturdy aluminum frame, accentuated by a striking red finish.

: Crafted from robust stainless steel with a sturdy aluminum frame, accentuated by a striking red finish. Versatile Applications : Suitable for outdoor activities like hiking and camping, survival situations, emergencies, and routine home tasks.

: Suitable for outdoor activities like hiking and camping, survival situations, emergencies, and routine home tasks. Portable : Comes with a nylon pouch equipped with a belt loop, ensuring the tool is always within reach.

: Comes with a nylon pouch equipped with a belt loop, ensuring the tool is always within reach. Compact Design: Measures just 4.1 x 1.8 x 0.8 inches and weighs 0.45 Pounds.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool Safety Lock with Nylon Sheath

Buy on Amazon

LEATHERMAN FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking

The second offering from Leatherman is the stainless steel FREE P4 multitool with magnetic locking and outside-accessible tools.

Key Features:

Revolutionary Design : Part of the advanced FREE P-Series with magnetic closing and tools that are easily accessible from the outside.

: Part of the advanced FREE P-Series with magnetic closing and tools that are easily accessible from the outside. 21 Versatile Tools : Comes with everything from replaceable wire cutters and spring-action scissors to dual knives, catering to diverse needs.

: Comes with everything from replaceable wire cutters and spring-action scissors to dual knives, catering to diverse needs. Built to Last : We’re committed to quality; that’s why we back our products with a 25-year warranty, ensuring your tool stands the test of time.

: We’re committed to quality; that’s why we back our products with a 25-year warranty, ensuring your tool stands the test of time. Magnetic Locking : Experience reduced friction and clear haptic feedback. Cam locks ensure tools are secure when open, promising unwavering reliability.

: Experience reduced friction and clear haptic feedback. Cam locks ensure tools are secure when open, promising unwavering reliability. User-Friendly: All implements are designed for one-hand opening and the removable pocket clip ensures your tool is always within reach.

LEATHERMAN FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking

Buy on Amazon

Gerber Gear Center-Drive Multitool with Bit Set

Gerber is on the list for a third time with the Center-Drive multitool. This tool has a center-axis driver that opens to align like a real screwdriver. The stainless-steel construction includes 16 tools including a plier, knife, saw, and more along with a 12-piece standard bit set.

Key Features:

Innovative Driver : Features a unique 3.2” center-axis driver that aligns just like a standard screwdriver, ensuring maximum torque and smooth rotation. Plus, the magnetic replaceable bit head makes changes swift and simple.

: Features a unique 3.2” center-axis driver that aligns just like a standard screwdriver, ensuring maximum torque and smooth rotation. Plus, the magnetic replaceable bit head makes changes swift and simple. Extended Knife : Boasts a full-size, 3.25” 420HC outboard knife, which is 30% longer than most competitors, ensuring deeper cuts and greater versatility.

: Boasts a full-size, 3.25” 420HC outboard knife, which is 30% longer than most competitors, ensuring deeper cuts and greater versatility. Quick Access Pliers : One-thumb opening sliding jaws provide instantaneous control of the spring-loaded pliers. A simple wrist flip or thumb flick is all it takes.

: One-thumb opening sliding jaws provide instantaneous control of the spring-loaded pliers. A simple wrist flip or thumb flick is all it takes. Comprehensive Bit Set : Comes with a 12-piece standard bit set, offering a range of options for various tasks.

: Comes with a 12-piece standard bit set, offering a range of options for various tasks. American Craftsmanship: Proudly manufactured in Gerber’s factory in Portland, Oregon, ensuring top-notch quality.

Gerber Gear Center-Drive Multitool with Bit Set

Buy on Amazon

A multitool becomes an important asset in various scenarios. Picture this: during a busy day at the office, a small business owner encounters a loose screw on a desk chair. With a multitool’s screwdriver function, tightening it swiftly ensures uninterrupted work. Moreover, imagine setting up for a presentation in a client’s office—suddenly, a need arises to snip a stray wire. The multitool’s integrated wire cutter comes to the rescue, swiftly resolving the issue. Beyond the office, while attending an industry event, a quick fix is needed for a snagged zipper on a bag carrying essential documents. Here, the multitool’s compact knife or scissors provides the solution. These instances show how a multitool’s versatility, compactness, and range of functions address unforeseen challenges, making it an invaluable companion for a small business owner navigating the diverse demands of their workday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.