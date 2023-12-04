Best Socket Set: Top Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the benefits of having professional-grade socket sets for your business is it allows you to take care of many different tasks. Because they come with a wide range of bits and pieces you can use them for multiple applications. And it is this versatility that makes them an invaluable tool to have for your small business.

The problem is there are many brands out there and finding the right one for your business can be a task. What this list aims to do is give you some of the highest quality sockets sets from brands you probably already know. However, there are also lesser-known brands delivering the highest quality in the market available on Amazon.

Common Socket Set Tools and Their Uses

Socket sets are indispensable tools in various industries, from auto mechanics to construction and beyond. For professionals who rely on these tools for their daily tasks, understanding the common types and their primary functions can greatly improve efficiency and job quality.

Key Socket Set Tools and Their Functions:

Standard Sockets : The workhorses of the set. Used for tightening or loosening nuts and bolts of various sizes.

: The workhorses of the set. Used for tightening or loosening nuts and bolts of various sizes. Deep Sockets : Perfect for reaching nuts that are threaded far down onto a bolt, ensuring there’s no struggle with those hard-to-reach spots.

: Perfect for reaching nuts that are threaded far down onto a bolt, ensuring there’s no struggle with those hard-to-reach spots. Spark Plug Sockets : As the name implies, these are primarily used for removing or installing spark plugs in vehicles.

: As the name implies, these are primarily used for removing or installing spark plugs in vehicles. Universal Joint : Offers flexibility, allowing you to turn a fastener at an angle, perfect for tight and awkward spaces.

: Offers flexibility, allowing you to turn a fastener at an angle, perfect for tight and awkward spaces. Extension Bars : Provide extra reach for those deep recesses or when a bolt is not directly accessible.

: Provide extra reach for those deep recesses or when a bolt is not directly accessible. Ratchet: The handle that accommodates different socket sizes, providing the leverage needed to turn them.

Choosing the Best Socket Set

Not all socket sets are right for everyone. So much depends upon your needs and type of business. However, there are some universal standards to look for no matter what kind of socket set you’re looking for:

Criteria for Selecting Socket Sets for Small Businesses

Quality and Durability (9/10) Seek sets made of high-grade steel.

Opt for corrosion-resistant finishes. Range of Sizes (8/10) Ensure the set includes a wide range of socket sizes.

Consider sets that offer both metric and standard (SAE) measurements. Drive Size (7/10) Determine the appropriate drive size for your business needs (1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, 1/2-inch, etc.). Type of Sockets (6/10) Decide between deep sockets and standard sockets based on your specific needs.

Consider sets that include impact sockets if you’ll be using impact tools. Ratchet Quality (8/10) Look for ratchets with a fine-tooth mechanism for better precision.

Ensure the ratchet handles are durable and comfortable. Case and Organization (6/10) A sturdy case helps in organizing and protecting the sockets.

Easy-to-read size markings are a bonus. Warranty and Brand Reputation (7/10) Choose brands with positive reviews and reliable customer service.

A good warranty can be a sign of the manufacturer’s confidence in their product. Price and Value for Money (7/10) Balance the cost with the quality and range of the socket set.

More expensive doesn’t always mean better, but avoid overly cheap options. Special Features (5/10) Look for any additional features like magnetic sockets, color-coded pieces, or extension bars. Versatility and Adaptability (6/10) Consider if the set can be expanded or if individual pieces can be replaced.

We used these criteria when curating our list of recommended socket sets, ensuring that we provide options that balance quality, functionality, and value for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Check out our picks below:

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set

The DeWalt 192-piece SAE and Metric set comes with 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 drive sizes. Knurled control ring, direct torque technology, chrome vanadium finish, and 72-tooth ratchets round up some of the features. You also get extensions, universal joints, and adapters along with a limited lifetime warranty for a toolset that 90% of Amazon reviewers give a five star to.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set

Small Business Deals

Buy on Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Socket Set

Craftsman needs no introduction – they’re known worldwide for making excellent tools. This set has 105 pieces with 1/4-Inch and 3/8-inch drives with standard and metric. A 6-point socket with a fastener, 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes and a full lifetime warranty makes this set a winner.

CRAFTSMAN Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set

You might’ve not heard of TEKTON, but the company has a no-time limit and no receipt warranty on its products. This 74-piece set comes with a 3/8 inch drive 6-point socket and ratchet. The ratchet has a finely geared 90-tooth that only needs a 4-degree working swing arc.

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set

Buy on Amazon

STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set

Like CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY is a recognized brand when it comes to tools. This is an SAE 69-piece set with SAE, 1/4 in. and 3/8 in drive made of black chrome. A unique radius corner design gives it 15% more torque for faster tightening. They are made with high alloy steel and heat treated.

STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set

Buy on Amazon

GEARWRENCH Master SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket

GEARWRENCH includes SAE/Metric hex and Torx bit sockets in this 84-piece set. Heat-treated socket bases, S2 steel insert bits, and full polish chrome make up the tools. The company offers a standard limited lifetime warranty and 83% of the reviewers on Amazon give it 5 stars.

GEARWRENCH Master SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee 1/4″-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set

This Milwaukee socket set has 106 pieces of 1/4″ and 3/8″ metric and SAE tools made of chrome vanadium steel. A 90-tooth ratchet set, PACKOUT Organizer rated at IP65, FOUR FLAT sides on the socket, and a lifetime guarantee make this Milwaukee package a great set.

Milwaukee 1/4″-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set



Buy on Amazon

DEWALT Mechanics Socket and Tools Set

The second entry from DeWalt also has some rave reviews, but it is a slightly smaller set. At 108, this is a 1/4″ and 3/8″ drive SAE set with some quality pieces. It has the same quick-release 72-tooth ratchet, knurled control ring, direct torque technology, and polished chrome vanadium finish.

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

Sunex 3/8 Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Impact sockets receive a lot of abuse, but since Sunex provides a lifetime warranty, you don’t have to worry about the quality. This is an 80-piece 3/8-inch drive master impact set with star and inverted star sockets made from chrome molybdenum steel. A radius corner design increases torque, reduces wear, distributes force along walls, and eliminates contact with fastener corners.

Sunex 3580, 3/8 Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Set of Sockets

With 92 pieces this TEKTON 3/8 inch drive hex, Torx, TR Torx, Phillips, slotted, and square bit socket set is made of S2 steel. The company press-fits the bits into the socket for a straight, permanent connection that can’t loosen over time. A no-time limit and no receipt warranty protects your purchase from TEKTON.

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Hex, Torx, TR Torx, Phillips, Slotted, Square Bit Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

Neiko 1/2″ Drive Master Impact Set

Made from heavy-duty drop-forged premium black chrome vanadium steel this 65-piece impact socket set from Neiko can withstand high levels of torque. A 6-point hex socket design further prevents round-off deterioration under high torque and hammering stress. You also get 1/4, 3/8, 1/2″ drive rachets, high visible laser-etched markings, and full 360-degree motion are of the many features.

Neiko 1/2″ Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

