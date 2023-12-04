Get Organized With the Best Tool Chest For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you work with a lot of tools, you probably already know the importance of keeping them organized and secure. Having a sturdy, secure tool chest keeps all of your important items organized and in one place. Plus, many tool chests have wheels, so you can move them around as you work. Some have other convenient features as well, like built-in power strips, safety locks, and more. But how do you know which is the best tool chest for your specific needs? Find out below:

The Best Tool Chests for Your Business

Selecting the right tool chest is essential for organizing and storing tools safely and efficiently. This is particularly important for small businesses and entrepreneurs who need to maximize their workspace and ensure quick access to tools. Here are the key factors to consider, along with a scale indicating their importance:

Criteria for Selecting Tool Chests for Small Businesses

Durability and Build Quality (9/10) Look for chests made from high-quality materials like heavy-duty steel.

Consider the thickness of the metal and the overall construction stability. Size and Storage Capacity (8/10) Determine the appropriate size based on your tool collection and available space.

Opt for a chest with a variety of drawer sizes for different types of tools. Drawer Mechanism and Load Capacity (8/10) Ensure drawers slide smoothly and can handle the weight of the tools.

Look for features like ball-bearing slides and full-extension drawers. Locking System and Security (7/10) A robust locking system is essential to secure valuable tools.

Consider tool chests with integrated locks or the ability to add padlocks. Mobility and Portability (6/10) For businesses that require tool mobility, choose a chest with sturdy, smooth-rolling casters.

Consider the ease of moving the chest, especially when it’s fully loaded. Organization and Layout (7/10) Look for a layout that allows for efficient organization of tools.

Features like labeled compartments and modular drawer dividers can be helpful. Brand Reputation and Warranty (6/10) Choose brands known for quality and durability.

A good warranty indicates the manufacturer’s confidence in their product. Price and Value for Money (7/10) Balance between affordability and the quality/features offered.

It’s often worth investing more for a durable, high-quality tool chest. Customization and Expandability (5/10) Consider if the chest can be expanded or customized with additional modules or accessories. Aesthetic and Design (4/10) While functionality is key, the design and aesthetic can also be important, especially in customer-facing environments.

We employed these criteria when creating our list of recommended tool chests, ensuring we offer selections that provide excellent storage solutions, durability, and value

WORKPRO 9-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest

The 9 drawer rolling chest from WorkPro is large enough to hold and organize all of your tools. It is made from stainless steel and has rust and corrosion resistant treatment. The solid wood top surface is a perfect workspace, and its locking system keeps your tools and supplies secure. It has 2 stationary casters and 2 locking casters, so you can move it to wherever you need it.

WORKPRO 46-Inch 9-Drawers Rolling Tool Chest

CRAFTSMAN Workbench with Drawer Liner

Next up is another workbench-style chest. Craftsman’s 41 inch rolling storage chest has a butcher block top, ball bearing drawers that won’t slam shut, and deep drawers to store more tools and tool cases. This rolling tool chest also comes with a roll of drawer liner and a set of drawer trays.

CRAFTSMAN Workbench with Drawer Liner Roll/Tray Set

ERGOMASTER 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Organizing Chest

You don’t have to pay a lot to get the best tool chest for the money. Ergomaster’s 5 drawer tool chest is small, but has plenty of room for all of your tools thanks to its drawers, trays and cabinets. At just 23″D x 11″W x 40.5″H, this tool chest is perfect for smaller spaces. Plus, the whole cabinet can be separated into 2 boxes.

ERGOMASTER 5-Drawers Rolling High Capacity Tool Storage Cabinet with Locking System

OEMTOOLS Professional 8-Drawer Tool Box

This rolling tool storage chest features over 10k cubic inches of storage volume. It has 7 shallow drawers that can hold 100 lbs each, and 1 deep drawer rated to 200 lbs. Heavy duty casters and a sturdy handle allow for easy mobility, and the tubular locking system keeps tools secure.

OEMTOOLS 24565 Professional 36 Inch 8-Drawer Tool Cart, Tool Chest with Wheels, Tool Boxes with Drawers

Kennedy Manufacturing 7-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest

Kennedy Manufacturing’s rolling tool chest is made of heavy gauge steel with a powder coat finish. The top surface has 3 edges to prevent sliding, and the 7 drawers have an internal, automatic locking system. Tubular side handles and swivel casters make steering and moving around easy and smooth.

Kennedy Manufacturing 297Xr 7-Drawer Roller Tool Cabinet

Goplus 4-Tier Rolling Tool Cabinet on Wheels

This tool chest on wheels from Goplus offers multi-tiered organization and storage. A top storage area, 2 drawers and a lower shelf provide plenty of room for your tools, and you can lock the sliding top and two drawers together to keep them safely stored. Two lockable casters and 2 regular casters allow the tool chest to be moved around with ease.

Goplus 4-Tier Rolling Tool Box Cabinet on Wheels with Lockable Drawers

Grizzly Industrial 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest

Grizzly Industrial offers this large, 10 drawer rolling tool chest for storing all your tools and toolboxes. The drawers are of varying sizes and they all have protective foam pads. A single key locks and unlocks all drawers. The chest cabinet body is made of 19 gauge steel and the top and bottom are 18 gauge steel.

Grizzly Industrial H7730-10-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest

GEARWRENCH 5 Drawer Tool Chest

Gearwrench takes tool storage one step further and provides an integrated power strip. This 41 inch chest is stationary, is made from 20 gauge alloy steel, and auto return sliding drawers with 100 lb capacity.

GEARWRENCH 41″ 5 Drawer GSX Series Tool Chest

The Original Pink Box

This slim, lockable tool chest keeps your tools close at hand when you need them, and securely stored away when you don’t. Each of the 5 drawers supports up to 100 lbs and features quick release ball bearing slides, stain resistant pulls, and matching non-slip liner. It provides a total of 5,825 total cubic inches of storage, and it is very bright pink.

The Original Pink Box 16-Inch 4-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool/Salon Cart, with Bulk Storage, Pink

Global Industrial Pedestal Shop Desk and Tool Chest

Last up is this desk/tool chest combo from Global Industrial. It is made from alloy steel and has 4 spacious drawers, a flat surface top, and storage shelves on top. All drawers come with both a cylinder lock and padlock hasp, and there are electrical outlet-ready punch-outs.

Global Industrial 38″W x 29″D x 51″H Pedestal Shop Desk and Tool Chest

What To Look For When Buying a Tool Chest

For professionals who rely on tools daily for their business or projects, a tool chest is not just a box—it’s an essential partner in efficiency and productivity. Keeping tools organized and within easy reach can make a significant difference in work output. So, if you’re buying a tool chest to elevate your work process, here’s a more in-depth dive into those factors:

Size : Workspace Alignment: A tool chest should sync with your workspace. If you have a compact area, consider a vertically tall chest. For broader spaces, a wide chest might be more fitting. Expansion Planning: Think about future tool acquisitions. Will your collection grow? Ensure the chest can accommodate potential tool additions.

: Mobility : Frequency of Movement: If you frequently change your workspace, a wheeled chest offers unmatched convenience. Look for smooth, heavy-duty casters. Locking Mechanism: Some wheeled tool chests have locking wheels to ensure stability during work.

: Durability : Material Matters: Steel is commonly used due to its strength. Aluminum is lighter but may not be as resilient. Check the gauge (thickness) of the material. Rust Resistance: Especially important if your workspace is prone to humidity. A powder-coated finish can prevent rust.

: Safety : Drawer Slides: Ensure smooth gliding even when fully loaded. Ball-bearing slides are popular for this. Gas Struts: On lid-covered chests, these provide safe, slow, and silent closing.

: Extra Features : Integrated Lighting: For low light conditions, some chests come with built-in LED lights. Dividers & Bins: Enhances organization by segregating tools based on type or size.

