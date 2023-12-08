26 Business Review Sites Where Customers Rate You

17. Glassdoor
Glassdoor users can search reviews and ratings of more than 700,000 businesses around the world. Employees can also share what it is like to work for a company on Glassdoor. With candid and honest reviews about a business’s services, products, and what it is like to work for, Glassdoor can be an invaluable source for enhancing a company’s reputation with prospective employees.
18. G2
G2 (formerly known as G2 Crowd) is a business review site for companies that sell software. Business software apps are ranked on a five-star scale. With more than five million business users heading to G2 each month to read reviews and buy software, having quality ratings on G2 can directly influence business buying decisions.
19. VendOp
Customers can search for vendors of a particular industry and specification on VendOp. The site provides a portal for purchasers to share their experiences with other customers. Users can search reviews by ratings, service, and location on VendOp.
20. Manta
Manta is mainly a business review site, one dedicated to small business. Business owners can claim and customize their page to improve online visibility and marketability. Consumers can search from millions of businesses, and registered users can leave star ratings and write reviews.
21. Avvo
Avvo is a business review site for attorneys. Consumers can review their lawyer for the benefit of other consumers and assign up to 5 stars. Avvo claims to include 97% of all lawyers in the United States in its database, and also lists them by practice specialty. All reviews are subject to approval by Avvo, which separately provides its own rating of 1 to 10, based on specified criteria.
22. WebMD
WebMD is a vast site getting over 100 million visitors a month, containing medical information for consumers. It also has listings of doctors and dentists, and allows consumers to leave business reviews of them.
23. FinancesOnline
FinancesOnline is an independent review platform that addresses B2B, SaaS, and financial companies. It helps users find and compare software products and services best suited to their needs. They can also read customer product reviews and reports from experts. Currently, the site has more than 50,000 online reviews from users of software products.
24. Merchant Circle
Opening its virtual doors in 2005, Merchant Circle has more than 15 million local business listings across the U.S. in its database. Consumers refer to Merchant Circle to find businesses, read reviews by consumers, and get competitive quotes from companies they seek out. Make sure you claim your business listing. It can be a source for acquiring new customers.
25. Sitejabber
Sitejabber is a site with online reviews of businesses which also lets customers get answers to questions from other customers and the business itself. After making a purchase, customers can leave their own feedback and get help resolving any issues that may arise.
26. Which?
Which? is an independent not-for-profit UK-based consumer review site that reviews services and products and then writes and shares the reviews. Managing to have commendable reviews written about your products or services on Which? can go a long way in generating a sound and credible online reputation.
Other Review Sites
Over 100 larger sites allow user-generated reviews, plus many smaller niche-specific ones.
Some prominent review sites include:
-
- General & Local Businesses: CitiSearch, Local.com, ConsumerAffairs
- Product & Service Reviews: Viewpoints
- Handmade & Vintage: Etsy
- Books: Goodreads
- Automobiles: Cars.com, Edmunds, CarGuru
- Services & Freelancers: Care.com, Thumbtack, Fiverr
- Food & Restaurants: Zomato
- Travel & Accommodation: VRBO, Airbnb
- Real Estate & Housing: Zillow, Houzz, Apartments.com
- Financial: Bankrate
- Apps: Apple Apps Store, Google Play
5 Tips for Leveraging Business Review Sites
The following best practice tips will help you use online review sites to get highly sought-after, positive reviews.
Claim Your Business Profile
Claiming your business profile on various review sites is a crucial first step in managing your online presence. When you claim your profile on platforms like Yelp, Google My Business, and TripAdvisor, it allows you to manage the information displayed about your business. This includes updating contact details, business hours, and responding to customer reviews.
Once claimed, it’s essential to regularly update your profile. For example, posting about any new services, special events, or promotions can keep your profile fresh and engaging. It’s also a platform to showcase your business’s personality through photos and posts.
On Google My Business, for instance, regularly updating your profile can improve your visibility in local search results, making it easier for potential customers to find you.
Encourage Business Reviews
Encouraging customers to leave reviews is a delicate but essential part of managing your online reputation. Start by creating a culture that values customer feedback.
Train your staff to remind customers to leave reviews post-purchase or service. You can also use follow-up emails or texts as gentle reminders.
Remember to make the process as easy as possible for customers. Provide direct links to your review profiles in your digital communications.
On-site, QR codes that lead directly to review platforms can be a convenient option for customers.
Embrace each review as the equivalent of free advertising and an integral part of your digital marketing through happy customers.
Don’t Incentivize Reviews
While it’s important to encourage reviews, offering rewards or incentives for them can backfire. It’s essential to adhere to the guidelines of review platforms. Incentivizing reviews can lead to biased feedback and may violate the terms of service of many platforms.
Instead, focus on creating exceptional customer experiences that naturally prompt customers to leave positive reviews. If customers express satisfaction in person or via email, suggest that they share their experience online. Always express gratitude for any feedback given, whether incentivized or not.
Don’t Write Fake Reviews
The temptation to bolster your business’s online presence with fake reviews should be avoided at all costs. Fake reviews can severely damage your credibility and can lead to penalization by review platforms.
Consumers are increasingly savvy at spotting inauthentic reviews, and getting caught can result in long-term damage to your reputation.
Focus on authentic customer experiences and use negative reviews as an opportunity to show how your business responds constructively to criticism. Transparency and honesty in your online presence are critical to building lasting trust with your audience.
Respond to Negative Reviews
Handling negative reviews with grace and professionalism is crucial for maintaining your business’s reputation. When responding to a negative review, it’s important to remain calm, professional, and empathetic. Apologize if necessary and offer to rectify any legitimate issues raised.
Your response should be personalized, addressing the specific concerns of the reviewer. Offer to continue the conversation offline to find a resolution. This not only helps to potentially salvage a customer relationship but also shows other customers that you’re committed to their satisfaction.
Publicly responding to and resolving negative reviews can turn a potentially harmful situation into a display of excellent customer service.
It turns out that 30% of consumers reverse negative reviews on online review sites when the company responds, according to a survey by ZenBusiness. Yet, only 12% of consumers say their reviews are often or always responded to. Therefore, by responding, you gain a real advantage over all the other small businesses that never respond.
Do I Still Need My Own Website if I Have Review Site Listings?
You should always have your own company website. Some businesses use their Google My Business profile, Facebook page or other business review sites as a replacement for a website of their own. But this is not wise, for one simple reason: third-party sites are outside of your control.
If Facebook decides — however unjustly — to delete your Page, it could take weeks or months to appeal and get it back, if ever. An effective digital marketing strategy should include both your own website as well as business review sites.
Should I Display Reviews on My Website?
Yes. A number of software apps are available to help with aggregating reviews and displaying them on your site. The software reminds customers to review your business post-sale. The apps also automate collecting reviews that have already been published on third-party sites, and provide widgets so you can embed and display reviews on your own website. Examples: GatherUp, Reviews.io and BirdEye.
Do Customer Review Sites Help with Search Engine Rankings?
Information from business listing sites, including user reviews, can show up high in search results in numerous ways. In particular, GMB and Bing Places information is often displayed prominently in the respective Google search engine and Bing search engine pages and maps. A search engine optimization (SEO) professional who specializes in local SEO can help you with a local SEO strategy and explain more.
Rather than focusing just on rankings, however, think broadly about “visibility”. Review sites give you more places to be found online. Too many small businesses are effectively invisible online. The more review websites your company appears in, with positive ratings, the better.
Ready?
The internet has given consumers the power to make or break a business’s reputation by leaving reviews on social media sites like Facebook, search engines, or any number of business review sites like Yelp. It’s in your best interest to embrace review sites to make a positive brand impression.
Thank you letting me know about this site the business site, that make me feel that I’m ready to full fill my dreams and helping me someday if I needed. Then specially all the site was there is helping-meaningful. Thank you
Great blog you have got herе.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yoսrs these ԁays.
I reɑlly apρreciate people lіke you Take care!!
Reviews are most important in our business , thank you so much for the amazing post..
Very useful article. All services at one place. Nice job!
does they offer free listing of my comopany
Nice Article!
Review is most inportant for any Business. you have share awesome list of website which are help to improve online presence.
Keep Updating us
Thanks for sharing a business review websites list. I don’t want to miss any single post or article a daily basis. Your website provides a very unique concept and information. Keep posting helpful and interesting posts. Thank you SmallBizTrends.
Great article. Very well detailed and researched. can you please include our website networn.com as well, it is unbiased, free and provides wide range of categories to list business and also collects reviews of your business from major review platforms.
does they offer free listing of my company
Great article. Very well detailed and researched. can you please include our website
you are in a good job you will got more success
