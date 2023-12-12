30 Best Candle Business Stores on Etsy

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

She told Small Business Trends, “I have always been on the lookout for sustainable products but they were often too expensive so I took upon myself to research and create the types of products I love, that are sustainable, beautiful and affordable and I’ve been overwhelmed by how they’ve been received by customers.”

24. Craft Aromas

Craft Aromas offers soy candles inspired by nature. They include wood wicks and frosted glass jars. The product line includes scents like lavender nightshade and heirloom pumpkin.

25. Ordinary Day Studio

Ordinary Day Studio has candles inspired by mood and art. The product line includes options like amber sandalwood tobacco and Kentucky bourbon. Products can also be personalized. And the shop also sells DIY kits.

26. Bubble Yum Candles

Bubble Yum Candles offers candles, lip balm, wax melts, and room sprays. Some products include lifelike shapes like cinnamon buns. Others are infused with extras like bubblegum.

27. Wax Farm Candles

Wax Farm Candles offers jar candles made with essential oils. Each jar is wrapped with a printed design to make them stand out visually.

28. Sixth Spice

Sixth Spice sells eco-friendly natural products, including candles and skincare. The product line includes scents like lavender and lemon and roses in the woods.

29. Green Earth Stones

Green Earth Stones offers handcrafted candles and crystals. The scents include options like dragon’s blood and raven to go with the theme of the shop.

30. Peace Organics

Peace Organics provides soy candle and gift boxes with a magical twist. The jars include visuals like skulls and birds rather than simple labels that include the scent of each candle.

To give you a clearer picture of the 30 candle-making businesses discussed above, here’s a quick summary of the information:

How do I start a candle business?

The initial phase of setting up any business involves careful strategic planning. The first critical step is to identify a specific niche and devise a compelling name that helps your brand to stand out amidst the competition.

For instance, some enterprises focus on producing eco-friendly candles, while others cater to specialized markets such as weddings, crafting decorative candles for centerpieces.

Alternatively, you can add a humorous twist to your products by giving your candles quirky, amusing names.

The key is to find a name that encapsulates the essence of your product offerings. Once you’ve zeroed in on a name, the next steps include:

Securing a dedicated website

Establishing an Etsy page

Creating social media profiles for your burgeoning candle business

Apart from the digital and branding aspects, the tangible side of your business requires sourcing the requisite raw materials for candle manufacturing.

These could encompass a variety of items like soy, beeswax, gel, wicks, fragrance oils, dyes, glass jars, labels, and packaging supplies.

Once your setup is ready, it’s time to experiment, practice, and refine your candle making techniques. This phase will see you developing a unique line of scented candles or specific themed products.

The convenience of running a candle making business is that it can be operated from a home kitchen or a small home office.

The process typically requires a stovetop for melting the soy or wax, and your kitchen countertop could easily double up as your manufacturing line.

The subsequent phase involves setting up your sales outlets – this could be your Etsy shop, your dedicated website, or other potential points of sale.

One approach could involve scouting local gift shops to establish wholesale partnerships, or exploring annual craft fairs as potential sales avenues. A multi-channel sales strategy ensures wider reach.

Alongside, don’t forget to actively market your business via social media, online advertisements, and strategically promoted product listings.

Another critical aspect is branding your candles with a catchy logo and attractive design elements.

As your business grows, the operational aspect will require systems for efficient financial management, regular updating of product listings, and continuous production to maintain an adequate inventory.

Further, given the delicate nature of your products, an investment in sturdy shipping supplies will ensure that your candles reach your customers in perfect condition.

Business owners can learn even more about starting a candle business at the links below:

How much does it cost to make a candle?

The exact cost of candle making depends on the supplies you choose, the quality of those materials, and the quantity you’re planning to produce. Generally, the cost can be broken down into components such as wax, wicks, containers, fragrances, and coloring.

Let’s take a closer look at these factors. On average, wax, which forms the bulk of the candle, can cost between $2 to $7 per pound, depending on the type (e.g., soy, paraffin, beeswax) and where you source it.

Wicks are relatively inexpensive, often priced at under $0.10 each. Containers can range widely, from $0.50 for simple glass jars to $3 or more for premium or custom-designed containers.

Fragrances and colorants vary depending on their quality and the concentration you prefer. High-quality essential oils, for example, can be quite pricey, but they are highly concentrated and can last a long time.

A single bottle might cost anywhere from $5 to $20, but keep in mind, only a few drops are needed for each candle.

So, in summary, making one candle may cost around $5 to $6 when crafting individually.

However, this cost can be significantly reduced by buying your supplies in bulk. If you purchase enough products to create a batch of 12 or more candles, each one may only cost around $0.50 to produce.

Additionally, home candle making allows business owners to control overhead costs, adding to the cost-efficiency of the venture.

Can you make good money selling candles?

Yes, the potential to make a significant profit exists in selling candles, especially if you’ve worked on building a unique, high-quality product and priced it correctly.

It’s important to note that the profitability of your candle business largely depends on the value proposition of your product, your pricing strategy, and your ability to reach your target market.

Usually, a healthy profit margin for handmade products, such as candles, falls between 25 and 50 percent. This margin takes into account not only the costs of materials but also overheads such as utilities, packaging, shipping, and even your time.

Therefore, setting a competitive yet profitable price is a critical step.

Moreover, the profitability of your business is also tied to the platforms and methods you use to sell your candles. Options include online marketplaces like Etsy, your own eCommerce website, craft fairs, and local retail outlets.

You’ll want to find venues that attract consumers who appreciate your product’s uniqueness and are willing to pay your asking price.

The potential for earnings in the candle business can be substantial if managed effectively. Some entrepreneurs manage to pull in between $25,000 and $50,000 in profits annually.

However, like any business, candle making requires dedication, skill, creativity, and a strong understanding of the market to be profitable.