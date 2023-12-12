Discovering the Best Car Rental App: The 11 Best Options in 2023

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip, need an economy-sized vehicle for an upcoming business meeting, or just need to get around for a few days in a different city, the best car rental apps can help.

In this article, we’ll take a look at 11 of the best car rental app options available in 2023 that will make sure your travels go smoothly and you arrive at your destination safely. Let’s get started!

What is the Best Car Rental App?

Turo is a leading car rental app in 2023, providing services in 56 countries and over 5,000 cities. With a wide selection of car models, easy communication with hosts, and the option to earn money by renting your own car, Turo stands out in the market. Renters benefit from affordable options, insurance savings, under-25 rental options, and a seamless pick-up/drop-off process. To get started, download the Turo app for Android and iOS.

Our Methodology: The Best Car Rental Apps

In compiling our recommendations for top car rental apps suitable for small business needs, we’ve carefully assessed various factors. Each criterion is rated on a scale from 10 (highest importance) to 1 (lowest importance), ensuring that our picks are aligned with the practical and financial considerations of small businesses.

Range of Vehicle Options: Importance 10/10 Diversity in types of vehicles available (cars, vans, trucks).

Availability of vehicles suitable for different business needs.

Options for both short-term and long-term rentals. Pricing and Value: Importance 9/10 Competitive rental rates.

Transparency in pricing with no hidden fees.

Value for money in terms of vehicle quality and service. User Interface and Experience: Importance 8/10 Ease of navigation within the app.

Clarity and simplicity in the booking process.

Quality of the user experience from search to booking confirmation. Flexibility in Booking and Cancellation: Importance 8/10 Options for last-minute bookings and changes.

Fair and transparent cancellation policies.

Accommodation for extending or shortening rental periods. Customer Support: Importance 7/10 Availability of customer service for assistance.

Efficiency in resolving issues and answering queries.

Support available through multiple channels (phone, email, chat). Insurance and Safety Features: Importance 7/10 Options for insurance coverage tailored to business needs.

Transparency about safety features of the rental vehicles.

Procedures for handling accidents or vehicle issues. Loyalty Programs and Rewards: Importance 6/10 Availability of rewards or loyalty programs for frequent users.

Benefits that are relevant to business users.

Ease of earning and redeeming rewards. Availability and Coverage: Importance 6/10 Geographic coverage of the service.

Availability of cars in various locations, including urban and rural areas.

International rental options for businesses with global needs.

Recognizing the components that define the leaders in the car rental app market is fundamental. As entrepreneurs, aligning with platforms that embody these essential traits presents a trajectory poised for success, reflecting customer preferences and modern-day demands.

The 11 Best Car Rental Apps to Consider

With so many options out there it can be overwhelming to find the right car rental app. Here’s a guide to the 11 best car rental apps that you should consider. Start exploring now and start your journey with confidence.

1. Getaround App

Getaround revolutionizes transportation with its innovative car-sharing platform. Through its website, drivers seeking the perfect vehicle can easily locate and reserve vehicles from private car owners who are willing to share their rides for a fee. As of 2019, Getaround had garnered a substantial following, boasting 5 million users and a fleet of 20,000 shared cars globally.

Key Features:

Quick and easy signup process

Verification speeds up access to car browsing

Choose from a large range of cars, trucks, convertibles, or vans, which you can rent for hours or days

Getaround Connect® technology helps locate and unlock cars via phone

Pros:

Quick and simple

Positive impact on the environment

Safe, with insurance and driving record checks included

Cons:

Can be more costly than competitors

Higher chance of user and owner dissatisfaction

Limited locations available

Download the Getaround app for Android and iOS.

2. Turo

Turo lets you skip the rental car counter with the world’s largest peer-to-peer car-sharing platform. With Turo, you can even start your own car-sharing business. Turo takes pride in its commitment to sustainability, offsetting 100% of its estimated global carbon emissions. This means that as you utilize their platform to grow your scalable car-sharing business or fulfill your travel aspirations, you can do so with peace of mind knowing that Turo has taken responsibility for its impact on the environment.

Key Features:

Turo offers car rental services in 56 countries and over 5,000 cities

Filter through delivery options and car features

Choose from 800+ car models

Easily communicate with the host through the app

Earn money as a car owner by sharing your car on Turo

Pros:

Affordable car rental options

Insurance cost savings

Under 25 rental options

Smooth pick-up/drop-off process

Connect with local renters

Helpful rental reviews

Cons:

Limited one-way rental options

Possibility of pick-up/drop-off inconvenience

Download the Turo app for Android and iOS.

3. Zipcar

Zipcar is available in the US, UK, Canada, Costa Rica, Iceland, Turkey, and Taiwan. Find the perfect car using their app, which will give you access to 3,000+ cars and vans throughout the globe.

Key Features:

Hourly or daily Zipcar reservation

Wide range of vehicle options (sedans, hybrids, vans, etc.)

Sort cars based on availability, make, and model

View future reservations

Get directions to your Zipcar

Locate your reserved Zipcar by honking its horn

Pros:

Wide range of affordable car options

Cars are available 24/7 with constant access

Insurance coverage included in the rental fee

Toll passes and gas cards are provided in the car

No need to use your personal credit card for gas

Cons:

Risk of unpleasant odors (e.g. smoke, body odor)

No guarantee of compliance with cleaning rules

Need to fill up the car before returning, with no guarantee of the previous driver doing so

Additional fees can accumulate with poor mileage tracking

Long road trips may be better served by traditional car rental companies with unlimited daily rates

Download the Zipcar app for Android and iOS.

4. carSHAiR

carSHAIR created a car-sharing platform that goes beyond just driving and ownership. The goal was to empower car owners, promote financial literacy, and give back to the community. They also donate a portion of their profits to charity.

Key Features:

Get access to a vehicle when and where you need it

Use your parked car to earn money through car sharing with carSHAiR

carSHAiR simplifies the process of turning your car into a source of passive income

As a carSHAiR member, you have access to a community of verified members and secure authentication

carSHAiR markets your car for you, making it easier for you to earn passive income

Get help and support whenever you need it with carSHAiR’s 24/7 live concierge support

Pros:

User-friendly app

Accessible for non-tech savvy individuals

Exceptional customer support

Cons:

Challenging photo upload process

5 business days to receive payment for a completed trip

Long processing time for reimbursement requests

Only available in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Atlanta

Download the carSHAiR app for Android and iOS.

5. Lyft Rentals

Lyft Rentals simplifies car rental with no paperwork or counter wait. Rent a car for any purpose, be it a weekend trip, business travel, or errands, with the flexibility offered by Lyft Rentals.

Key Features:

Discount for multi-day trips and new users

Free car upgrades

Automatic local gas rate charging without added fees

All within the Lyft app

Pros:

Easy-to-use app for both Android and iOS users

Variety of vehicle options from private owners and Sixt partnership

Free Lyft credit to the pickup location

Free car accessories like car seats and ski racks

Unlimited mileage

Cons:

Limited to 16 states

$10 Lyft credit may not fully cover transportation to the rental lot

Not user-friendly for non-tech people

Download the Lyft riders app for Android and iOS.

6. Uber Rent

Find the perfect car for any occasion with Uber’s rental service, powered by its partners. Choose from well-known brands, and enjoy flexible scheduling and add-ons, all at great prices, through the Uber app.

Key Features:

Flexible rental duration from 1 to 12 hours

Add or remove stops on the go, up to 5 stops at a time

Convenient, stress-free transportation with no parking or traffic worries

Book on the Uber app for short-term car rental anytime

Pros:

The Uber car rental option offers a cost-effective solution for those who can’t afford car ownership

The rental partners handle all maintenance and repair needs, ensuring you a hassle-free experience. If your car breaks down, they’ll provide a replacement

Choose rental duration to fit your needs and rent when needed, even if you already own a car

Enjoy driving newer, well-maintained cars with the Uber rental program, avoiding the worries of older vehicle issues

Cons:

Careful reading is required to avoid extra insurance or mileage charges from rental partners

Access to rides may be scarce in rural areas, small towns, or some cities

Download the Uber app for Android and iOS.

7. HyreCar

Rent a car for rideshare, delivery, and more with HyreCar. Drive as needed and earn on your terms with rentals for Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, and others. Choose from daily, weekly, or monthly options.

Key Features:

HyreCar is a top peer-to-peer car-sharing platform for gig workers

Book a suitable car from local owners for your rideshare or delivery work

Helps find new ride options during car repairs or to save personal car miles

Local car owners can list their vehicles and become car-sharing entrepreneurs

Pros:

Ideal for both new and experienced gig workers

Gig workers can achieve financial freedom with HyreCar

Tons of cars to choose from

Cons:

Can be an expensive long-term solution

All the cars have daily mileage limits set by owners, typically ranging from 150-300 miles

Car pickup/drop-off must be coordinated with the individual owner

Download the HyreCar app for Android and iOS.

8. Enterprise

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is a proud American company founded on principles of honesty, integrity, and community service. Today, it’s the largest car rental business with over 8,000 global locations, offering car rental, sharing, sales, and more.

Key Features:

Free travel planner app for the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America

Award-winning customer service

Vehicle options from economy to luxury car rental

Industry-leading cleanliness and sanitization of every rental car

Pros:

Enterprise offers low rates for short-term car rentals

Over 8,000 locations worldwide with free pickup from hotel/home (not airport)

No hidden fees and a loyalty reward program, Enterprise Plus, is available

Points earned for money spent on rentals with expedited in-store service

Additional 10% after 6 rentals, free car upgrades for 12 and 24 rentals

Cons:

A young driver fee of $25 may apply

Long-term rentals may have better deals elsewhere

Additional driver fee of $15 per day, except for spouse/domestic partner

Download the Enterprise app for Android and iOS.

9. Budget

Plan your trip with Budget Car Rental for savings on car rentals, with top deals, rates, and accessories. Budget, founded in 1958 in LA by Morris Mirkin, is a well-respected global car rental company known for its excellence and value.

Key Features:

Book, change, or cancel car rentals 24/7

Locate nearby Budget car rental locations with addresses and operating hours

Get directions to your Budget rental location

Fastbreak members have a single hub for all rentals

Get on-road support with Roadside Assistance

Pros:

Streamlined process, no complicated steps

Wide range of vehicle options and customization

Easy profile and reservation modification

Cons:

The app may have occasional difficulties in determining location, but restarting the app usually resolves the issue

Download the Budget app for Android and iOS.

10. Alamo

Alamo offers low car rental rates at popular destinations worldwide, with a fleet of over 150,000 cars serving 15 million travelers annually. It is the third-largest car rental company in the US.

Key Features:

Find rental locations and reserve a car using filters

View all your rentals in one place

Prepare for pickup with Accelerated Check-In

Get 24/7 support and help with FAQs

Pros:

Simple reservation process

Available discounts

Convenient online check-in

Members who are part of the rewards program receive a 5% discount

Cons:

Fees for drivers under 25

Credit card requirement

A limited number of locations, with the majority being located at airports

Download the Alamo app for Android and iOS.

11. Hertz

Hertz offers diverse car rental options and convenient locations worldwide and prioritizes customer service for all types of trips. With over 10,000 airport and neighborhood locations across 145 countries, Hertz provides quick rental access that also provides car rental franchise opportunities.

Key Features:

One-touch log-in feature

Easy navigation with menus and features tailored for mobile use

Save time by using previous searches to book your next car rental quickly

Find Hertz locations worldwide with information on hours of operation, contact details, and directions

Get special deals and content through Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership

Pros:

Free upgrades, no extra driver fees, and more with the Hertz rewards program

AAA members get special discounts

Free pick-up and drop-off service, except at airports

Hertz guarantees the best rate with an extra 10% off if you find a lower rate elsewhere

Cons:

Non-Gold Plus members pay an additional daily fee for each additional driver

Higher rates for shorter rentals compared to competitors

Reports of overcharging for gas and extras, especially in foreign locations

Download the Hertz app for Android and iOS.

App Name Key Features Pros Cons Available on Getaround Quick signup, car browsing, and Getaround Connect® technology. Quick and simple, environmentally friendly, insurance and driving checks included. More costly, higher dissatisfaction, limited locations. Android, iOS Turo Services in 56 countries, various car models, in-app host communication, personal car-sharing business. Affordable, insurance cost savings, under 25 options, rental reviews. Limited one-way rentals, possible pick-up/drop-off inconvenience. Android, iOS Zipcar Hourly/daily reservations, wide range of vehicles, future reservations, locate reserved Zipcar. Affordable, 24/7 availability, insurance covered in fee, toll passes and gas cards provided. Possible unpleasant odors, cleaning rules, need to fill up the car before returning, extra fees for poor mileage tracking. Android, iOS carSHAiR Access to a vehicle when needed, earn money, carSHAiR member access, 24/7 live concierge support. User-friendly, accessible for non-tech individuals, exceptional customer support. Challenging photo upload, delayed payment and reimbursement, limited locations. Android, iOS Lyft Rentals Discounts for multi-day trips and new users, free car upgrades, local gas rate charging, all within the Lyft app. Easy to use, variety of vehicle options, free Lyft credit to pick-up location, free accessories, unlimited mileage. Limited to 16 states, $10 Lyft credit may not cover transportation to rental lot, not user-friendly for non-tech people. Android, iOS Uber Rent Flexible rental duration, add/remove stops, stress-free transportation. Cost-effective, maintenance and repair handled by partners, flexible rental duration, newer well-maintained cars. Extra charges from partners, scarce rides in rural areas or small towns. Android, iOS HyreCar Peer-to-peer platform for gig workers, book a suitable car from local owners. Ideal for gig workers, financial freedom, lots of cars to choose from. Can be expensive long-term, daily mileage limits, pickup/drop-off must be coordinated with the owner. Android, iOS Enterprise Free travel planner app, award-winning service, cleanliness and sanitization of cars. Low rates, free pickup, no hidden fees, loyalty reward program. Young driver fee of $25 may apply, better deals elsewhere for long-term, extra driver fee of $15 per day. Android, iOS Budget Book, change, or cancel rentals 24/7, locate nearby locations, get on-road support. Streamlined process, wide range of vehicle options, easy profile and reservation modification. App may have occasional difficulties in determining location. Android, iOS Alamo Find rental locations, view all rentals, prepare for pickup. Simple reservation process, available discounts, online check-in. Fees for drivers under 25, credit card requirement, limited number of locations. Android, iOS Hertz One-touch log-in, easy navigation, save previous searches, find Hertz locations, special deals through rewards program. Free upgrades, special discounts for AAA members, free pickup/drop-off, best rate guarantee. Extra fee for each additional driver, higher rates for shorter rentals, reports of overcharging. Android, iOS

The Bottom Line

There are many different car rental and vehicle-related apps available in 2023, each with its own unique features and benefits. There are even parking apps to get you an open spot without wandering around all day long. Whatever your needs may be, there is sure to be an app that meets them. From budget-friendly options to luxury services, the best car rental apps provide a convenient experience for all travelers. With so many different options, it can be difficult to choose which one is right for you, but hopefully, these reviews will help you find the perfect fit.

What app lets you rent someone’s car?

Turo is a popular app that lets you rent someone’s car. It offers cars from hundreds of makes and models, giving you a wide variety of options to choose from. On Turo, you can filter your search by price, location, type of vehicle, amenities, and more. You can also read reviews from past renters to get an idea of what other people think about the vehicles before renting them. With its reasonable prices and convenient services, Turo is a great option for rental car needs.

Is there an app for car rentals like Airbnb?

Yes, there are several apps that offer car rental services much like Airbnb. For instance, Getaround allows users to rent a car from people in their local community.

You can view available vehicles and book your rental instantly without having to go through a rental agency or dealership. Plus, the prices are often cheaper than traditional car rentals due to reduced overhead costs for the owner of the vehicle.

What is the easiest place to get a rental car from?

The easiest place to get rental cars is often through an online platform. Apps such as Turo and Getaround provide convenient car rental services that are often cheaper than traditional agencies. With these apps, you can view available vehicles in your area and book a rental with just a few clicks. They’ll also have reviews from past renters so you can ensure you get a quality vehicle.

What car rental fees will I pay with a car rental service and app?

Renting a car through a car rental service or app can involve a number of potential fees, not all of which may be immediately apparent. Here are some of the common types of fees you may be charged:

Rental Fee: This is the base fee for the car rental itself, typically calculated on a daily or weekly basis. The cost can vary significantly depending on the type of car, the rental company, and the location. Insurance Fee: Most rental companies offer a variety of insurance options for additional fees, such as Collision Damage Waiver (CDW), Liability Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance (PAI), and more. While some of these may be optional, others might be mandatory depending on the company’s policy and the laws of the country or state where you are renting the car. Fuel Fee: Depending on the rental company’s policy, you may be required to return the car with a full tank of gas or pay a refueling fee. Some companies may also offer a pre-paid fuel option where you pay for a full tank of gas upfront and can return the car with any level of fuel. Equipment Rental Fee: If you need additional equipment such as a GPS, a child seat, ski racks, or other items, these will typically involve additional fees. Underage Driver Fee: Many rental companies charge an additional fee for drivers under a certain age (usually 25). This fee can vary significantly from one company to another. Additional Driver Fee: If more than one person will be driving the car, some companies charge an extra fee for each additional driver. One-way Rental Fee: If you pick up the car in one location and drop it off in another, there may be a one-way rental fee. Mileage Fee: Some rental agreements may include a limit on how many miles you can drive and charge extra for any miles driven over this limit. Taxes and Surcharges: These can include sales taxes, airport surcharges, local and state taxes, and other fees. These can add a significant amount to the total cost of the rental. Late Return Fee: If you return the car later than agreed, you may be charged an additional day’s rental or a late return fee. Early Return Fee: Some companies may charge a fee if you return the car earlier than the agreed date. Toll Charges: If you drive on toll roads, you will be responsible for the toll charges. Some rental companies offer electronic toll payment devices for an additional fee.

It’s worth noting that GPS usage in rental cars can indeed drain battery life quickly if used continuously, so plan accordingly to ensure your device has sufficient power for your journey.

Always carefully review the rental agreement and all fees before you finalize your car rental to avoid any surprises.

How much does a car rental service and app cost?

The cost of renting a car through a car rental app or service can vary depending on various factors such as the type of vehicle, the length of the rental, and the location. However, on average, a daily rental for an economy car can cost around $30 to $40, while a more luxurious or larger vehicle can cost $70 to $100 or more per day. Keep in mind that these are just average costs and prices can fluctuate based on factors like location, availability, and time of the year.