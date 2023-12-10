Cash Registers For Sale: Our Picks From Amazon

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Even though some independent retail businesses rely mainly on high-tech point-of-sale systems, traditional cash registers can still offer value to small businesses. Cash registers are generally low-cost and easy to use. They also offer some basic reporting features to help you stay on top of your bookkeeping and don’t require any special software or subscriptions.

However, there are some POS systems that are more like hybrids, such as the cash register systems for iPad. Square registers are also quite popular, though you’ll have to purchase a separate cash drawer if you take cash at your business.

Fortunately, there are plenty of cash registers for sale on the internet. There are a few things you’ll want to consider before making a purchase, the first being how much you’d like to spend.

Choosing the Right Cash Register for Your Small Business

Choosing the right cash register is crucial for small businesses. It’s not just about handling money; it’s about efficiency, security, and even customer experience. When we selected cash registers for our recommendations, we considered several important factors:

Ease of Use (Scale: 9/10) User Interface: Is it simple to operate?

Training Required: Can your staff learn to use it quickly? Functionality (Scale: 8/10) Features: Does it have all necessary functions like scanning, printing receipts?

Compatibility: Can it work with your existing systems and software? Cost (Scale: 8/10) Initial Price: Is it affordable for a small business budget?

Long-term Value: Does it offer features worth the cost over time? Security Features (Scale: 9/10) Cash Handling: Is it secure for storing cash?

Data Security: How well does it protect customer information? Customer Support (Scale: 7/10) Availability: Can you get help when you need it?

Quality: Is the support helpful and efficient? Size and Design (Scale: 6/10) Space: Does it fit well in your business space?

Appearance: Does it look professional and match your store’s style? Durability (Scale: 8/10) Build Quality: Will it last for years?

Warranty: Is there a good warranty or service plan? Reporting Features (Scale: 7/10) Sales Tracking: Can it track and report sales effectively?

Inventory Management: Does it help in managing inventory?

We used these criteria to make sure the cash registers we recommend are not just functional but also a good investment for your business. They should make transactions smooth and secure, both for you and your customers. Below are some of the best we found on Amazon.

NRS Cash Register for Small Businesses

National Retail Systems designed this POS system especially for small businesses, as the name implies. It features a metal cash drawer, a 15” touchscreen monitor, a customer-facing display, a barcode scanner and a receipt printer. Additionally, user-friendly software, free training and set-up support are also available.

Small Business Deals

Retail Point of Sale System

This point-of-sale system comes with everything you need – a touchscreen PC, POS software, receipt printer, barcode scanner, cash drawer, mini keyboard, and dot matrix rear customer display. Also included are 60 days of free support from the manufacturer.

Sharp Thermal 99 Dept Cash Register

Sharp’s thermal cash register features dual receipt tape for customer and business copies, 7000 PLUs, a 3.7 inch LCD operator display, 40 clerk IDs, and a 32GB SD card computer connectivity for expansion.

NRS LITE Cash Register for Small Businesses

The main difference between the NRS Lite cash register and the one listed above is the size. This model is smaller and more compact, and a cash drawer must be purchased separately. Otherwise, the features are the same – touch screen, receipt printer, and easy-to-use software are all present.

ROYAL Consumer Cash Register

Royal’s 39285K register features a 40 Clerk ID System and 200 departments for sales analysis by category. It also has a heavy-duty locking cash drawer and automatic tax computation.

Datio Point of Sale Base Station and iPad Cash Register

If you have an iPad for your business, you can hook it right up to this POS station. With a monthly subscription, you get the software, support via phone, text & email, and online reports. A cash drawer, printer, scanner and credit card reader are all included.

SAM4s ER-940 Cash Register

This device’s display shows each item as it is entered, connects to popular POS peripherals, and has up to approximately 2,000 PLUs. It comes with a full-size cash register drawer and a large two-line LCD operator display.

Cash Register Electronic POS System

This affordable cash register option features a 48 key moisture proof keyboard, a cash drawer with 3 bill compartments, and 8 coin slots. It supports adding up to 50 clerks and a whopping 10,000 PLUs. This cash register also has two RS232 interfaces for pairing with other devices.

Sharp XEA207 Menu-Based Control System Cash Register

This smaller and more affordable cash register by Sharp has an easy-to-learn menu-based maintenance. Other features include an easy-changing thermal receipt roll space, menus in English and Spanish, and an SD card slot for register backup and sales capture.

Silver POS Kit Bundle for iPad

Another option for iPad users, this kit comes with an iPad POS stand with a rotary plate, a cash drawer, and an SD410 Counterfeit Detector. Its compact design allows it to fit just about anywhere.

PETROSOFT All-in-One SmartPOS

This POS kit’s 15″ touchscreen with touch and swipe technology ensure fast transactions, while the 15″ customer screen ensures customers see their transactions and notice your promotions. This kit includes the POS terminal, cash drawer, scanner, and thermal receipt printer.

Toast – Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Starter Kit

Toast is a platform built for restaurants and food services businesses, and its intuitive point-of-sale system can help track orders, manage inventory, grow sales, and run your business efficiently. You receive the Toast POS terminal hardware, the Toast payment device, the router, the receipt printer, and a cash drawer.

OCASAMI Electronic Cash Register for Small Businesses

This small, affordable register allows you to print your store logo on your receipts. It can be connected to the computer via USB to view product information, sales record data, etc., which can be imported and exported in Excel file format through back-end software. The register includes 36 departments, 10000 PLUs, and 50 employee IDs.

Square Register

Square offers payments processing, point-of-sale software and powerful hardware designed as one seamless system, with no tablets or apps required. You get two displays – one for you and one for the customer, expert phone support, and a 2-year limited warranty.

MEETSUN A3D Windows All in one Cash Register

This cash register set includes a 15″ main screen, an 11.6″ secondary screen, a thermal printer, stainless steel cash drawer, a scanner, and software for retail store in Windows. Besides all that, the software is a one-time purchase, meaning no monthly fees.

