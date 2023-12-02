Celebrity Tequila Brand Supporting Small Businesses Through Grant Program

Some large businesses use small business grant programs to give back to their communities. Such is the case for one tequila brand founded by a major celebrity. Read about this small business grant opportunity and more below.

The Coramino Fund

Gran Coramino®Tequila, the tequila brand founded by Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, is launching a new round of applications for its giveback program, The Coramino Fund. The brand is partnering with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to facilitate the program, which provides $10,000 grants and educational resources to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Mexico. Applications for eligible U.S. businesses are available now through December 5. The next round of educational programming will launch in Jalisco, Mexico in early 2024.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Feed the Soul Foundation Restaurant Business Development Grant Program

Feed the Soul Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports marginalized businesses in the restaurant industry, is partnering with the Grubhub Community Fund and Stella Artois for a new round of grant funding. Feed the Soul Foundation’s 2023 grant program plans to award 30 grants of $25,000 to marginalized culinary business owners. The Restaurant Business Development Grant Program also includes an educational component, where cohorts get to work closely with subject matter experts and consultants during a six-month program. The organization recently awarded its grant recipients for 2023. But the annual grant program will open applications again in 2024.

Thomaston Small Business Micro-Grant Program

Thomaston, Maine’s Community & Economic Development Committee just introduced the Small Business Micro-Grant Program to support small businesses throughout the town. Eligible businesses with a brick-and-mortar location in Thomaston can apply for grants of up to $3,000. Eligible uses include physical improvements to commercial spaces, tech upgrades, new marketing campaigns, and more. And grant recipients will be required to provide at least ten percent of the total project cost. The town will accept applications on a rolling basis until all funds have been allocated.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York, is currently accepting applications for its Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program. The program is open to microenterprises and small businesses with less than 25 employees who faced hardships due to the pandemic. Applicants must demonstrate how they’ll use funds to prepare for, prevent, or respond to the effects of the pandemic. Canton’s Office of Economic Development will screen applicants to make sure they meet the eligibility criteria and then provide materials to those interested. So interested businesses should reach out for more information. December 20 is the deadline to apply for grants.

Antioch Small Business Grants

Antioch, California, is offering grant funds to support small businesses in the city’s high-crime areas. This is the fourth round of the city’s Small Business Grants program. Grants are expected to range from $5,000 to $25,000 for eligible businesses. Applicants can use funds to improve safety and security or update their storefronts with new features to increase curb appeal. This round is slated to begin December 1, 2023, and applications will be due by February 29, 2024.

Small Business Deals

Wisconsin State Small Business Credit Initiative

Wisconsin recently received a $1.9 million grant from The U.S. Department of the Treasury through its State Small Business Credit Initiative. The state plans to use this funding to provide legal and financial advice for small businesses across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Administration and WEDC will administer the program and award grants to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic and the UW Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship. With this funding, the state plans to support 1,150 existing businesses and help to create 120 new small businesses through a new on-demand LLC formation tool.