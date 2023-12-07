Your 10 Point Checklist to Starting an Ecommerce Business

Frequently Asked Questions
What should be the first step when starting an eCommerce business?
Choose a unique and memorable business name that aligns with your products. Register the name to protect your brand identity.
How can I secure a domain name and website for my business?
Ideally, get your business name as the domain name. If unavailable, choose a related and easy-to-remember URL. Design a visually appealing and functional eCommerce website using platforms like Shopify.
What are the business structure options, and how can I register my business?
Business structure options include sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC, and corporation. Register your chosen structure by filing appropriate paperwork with the IRS, or hire a business filing company to assist you.
Do I need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for my eCommerce business?
Yes, obtaining an EIN is essential for opening a business bank account and filing taxes. It acts as a unique identifier for your business.
Are there any licenses and permits required for an eCommerce business?
Yes, you may need sales tax licenses or home business licenses. Check with your city, county, and state authorities to ensure compliance.
How can I find the right vendors for my products?
Research and compare vendors to find the best quality and pricing for your products or materials.
When should I start marketing my eCommerce business?
Start marketing early by setting up social media profiles and writing blog content. Create a “coming soon” page on your website for interested visitors to sign up for updates.
What software can I use to improve productivity for my eCommerce business?
Utilize customer relationship management, accounting, project management, and email marketing software to streamline your operations.
How can I ensure I have enough inventory for the launch?
Stock your inventory adequately, aiming to have more rather than less. Monitor sales patterns to make informed decisions for future orders.
How can I stay compliant with legal requirements for my eCommerce business?
Stay organized by filing annual reports for your business structure and paying the required fees for permits. Set reminders to meet deadlines and stay on track.
Completing this checklist will ensure you’re well-prepared to launch your eCommerce business and thrive in the ever-growing online marketplace.
When I was starting, I didn’t know that getting a name was that hard. I thought that it was just a brand. I did not think that it was that big of a deal until I learned about branding.
hi aira, is selling only about branding. i mean is it easy to sell when you have a brand name
Hey I’m gilly I am a designer and just so you know a logo and a brand is not the same thing. A brand is the emotional and experiential qualities that fuel perception and ideas that others share and experience about a company. A logo is a visual mark showcasing the character and essence of the brand.
Hi Nellie
for me, you miss to mention the branding part, yes you can market your business ahead but how about the branding portion? you should focus first to your branding to stabilize everything in marketing your businesshttp://eayana.com/blog/
hello mam, i am a student of computer science engineering 2 year and i wants to start a e commerce business and also due to lack of experience i need a guide so that i can do this so,please help me if possible .thank you
Hii…i want to start a ecomm buissness soo i need your guidence..please help me if possible,thank you..
Thanks for the tips! I tried clicking on the LaunchRock link but it doesn’t appear to be working?
What type of licensure is needed for an e-commerce business and does it matter the type like if its food or not?
Hi Elle,
Unfortunately it’s impossible to know what type of licenses will be required for your specific business until some extensive research is done. Requirements vary depending on many factors – city, county, whether or not it’s a home-based business, the purpose of the business, etc. My company CorpNet does offer this research. Please feel free to contact us for a free consultation at 888.449.2638.
hi. I’m about to start an online business. but in the area of building a site, i found one of the themes in themeforest to be helpful for the structure I have in mind.
but is that enough? do I still have to worry about server hosting and Ssl and other things? because the themes in themeforest are basically open cart. thank you
Hi.
In one of your replies you have mentioned about corpnet providing free research consultation.. Can some body contact me back in this regard
Hi Harish –
Yes CorpNet provides free business consultations. Feel free to give us a call at: 888.449.2638 x110
which is the best CMS for ecommerce Magento or Woocommerce?
So glad I came across this post! I’m in the beginning stages and needed a go-to checklist. This is perfect. I do want to point out that your link to Launchrock is missing the “m’ in .com Thanks for the great info
The point about starting marketing early is very valid. At the same time, one should start focusing on tracking conversions while setting up an e-commerce business.
In no time, you will lose track of where’s the money going and what part of it is coming back if you’re not fully equipped with conversion tracking.
Hi manpreet have you started your online business so far ?
I have an idea to create an e-commerce website. Can you refer which CMS is best to fulfil the needs whether its woo commerce or Magneto?
wow you did not talk about logistics and delivery which are the two major aspect of e-commerce
Nellie as usual bringing great content. Is product liability insurance something you should determine before or after you select your vendors? If someone is hurt by a product they purchased through your store even if you aren’t the manager you can be held liable so when is the best time to get covered?
Hi Allan,
Thanks so much for reading and for your kind words! I am unable to give legal, tax or financial advice so can’t speak to your specific situation. However, insurance is generally something that is taken care of in the beginning stages of the business being formed. We always recommend speaking with an attorney to determine if business insurance is something you should look into. I hope this information helps!
Very good concept to make an eCommerce website. I think You miss the branding part that is most important to start an eCommerce business. and The most important thing is that which CMS is more suitable for your website. so please mentioned about CMS. thanks for sharing a good effort.
Another key thing to remember about starting an ecommerce site is to choose the right software, and then design the website to look unique to your brand. My company, VenturaWebDesign.com, specializes in building ecommerce stores.
Hey, Nellie.
With helpful resources like this people are getting more confident in starting an e-commerce website of their own. It would better if you wrote a bit on how to promote an online business. Looking forward to seeing a curated post on it.
This is great post. It is so much informative that anyone can understand the business plan. A successful business depends upon a proper business plan. A lots of business planner are available in the market but you should be choose the perfect and right one. TS Business Plan, OGS Capital, bplans are the best business planning companies.
Hello Mrs Nellie Akalp and everyone else. I came across your website and this bottom comments section which I read through and was really glad to read up on the points about registering your business name. From personal experience due to me being a web developer and also an advisor on web related business ventures I would like to state that it is a very important factor to not only register your business with your county and also making sure you do your dba as well. As for those who ask which cms is best to use, I would suggest to start with wordpress woocommerce if you are starting out, as you may be already well informed shopify is also a known cms which helps a lot but that will be based on how much you want to spend in the beginning stages of your online business. So its advisable to start with wordpress woocommerce and build up. If you need more info feel free to drop me any questions here or via my email, im in los angeles north side of it.
My ambition is to stRt a e commerce company.can you help me
Am thinking of starting an ecommerce site but don’t know the platform to use.
Can you recommend?
Hi Awogor – this post may help you! https://ecommerce-platforms.com/articles/top-6-ecommerce-platform-reviews-2012-shopify-volusion-bigcommerce-magento-bigcartel-3dcart
how do I start an online store… what is first on my checklist?
Brilliant advice! I think it’s important to concentrate on the brand too and really think about how you portray yourself – sell the lifestyle and make it something people really want! I’m starting to branch out into niche websites and am excited about selling products I’m passionate about!
how will i be able to get a business license?
Launching an ecommerce store from scratch depends on many factors. But you can be sure to go from zero to live in a way that suits your business best if you choose well
For example, if you are an enterprise brand that’s replatforming and getting into a new website. That means you likely have significant historical systems and high customization needs.
In which case, Shopify may not be the best fit. You will want to build the site on your own using platforms like Magento or DemandWare. Both are worth a look for such a project, but only if your company has a strong dev team and enough capital to build and maintain a site on such a robust platform.
We mapped out on our blog today, if you want to read more: https://bit.ly/2y8tPcc
Hope that’s useful for ya. Thanks!
Ok, so this may sound a bit juvenile due to the fact that I am at the beginning stages of researching e-commerce, but when your online store is up and running who handles customer service? Do you outsource to call centers?
Hi TJ –
Thanks for reading and commenting. Every business owner makes this decision based on their own bandwidth. Some handle calls and customer service themselves, some hire an employee or others outsource. You have many options. Best of luck!
Hi All
I am looking for a company that can build me an ecommerce site with website, shop, calendar, track the analytics, facebook and other social media platforms, etc etc. Any suggestions
Hello,
Hi Nellie, thanks for the article! Upon launching a new company should you state that your new (i.e. “lots of new products coming soon! Click here to join our mailing list!”)? OR- is stating that you’re new a big no-no?! 🙂 Thanks for any reply! And anyone else reading this, I’d love your opinion too…
After going through this article I checked your checklist I feel some points are missing in this article so i think I can make my own checklist which might help you and you should implement in your business too. If you want to read my article click on profile and enjoy your reading.
Awesome, I stumbled on this article while doing search for e-commerce strategies for 2021 and I must confess that this guide is worth saving for future references.
Very good checklist for starting ecommerce business. it’s very good works for my ecommerce business in future trends.
this is what i exactly need
I found this very helpful for those who want to Start an Ecommerce Business. Thank you so much Nellie Akalp for your informative article.
Hi Nellie Akalp
I also started an e-commerce business, very helpful article
It’s pretty difficult to get seen on Etsy at this point tho 🙁