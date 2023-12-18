Merry Christmas Messages Examples for Business Owners You Can Send to Others

Christmas is fast-approaching, and it won’t be long before the turkey is roasting in the oven and presents are being opened on Christmas Day. Now’s the time to show your appreciation and gratitude to the most important people in your business – your clients, customers and employees.

Sending holiday greetings is a great way for small business owners to create a personable, appreciative and long-lasting professional relationship with clients, customers and employees. After all, if it wasn’t for such individuals, you wouldn’t have a business.

Christmas Messages for Businesses

If you’re struggling for the right words to use for Christmas messages, we’ve come up with a slew of great examples for business owners so you can share your gratitude to those who have made the biggest impact on your business during the last 12 months and wish them a Merry Christmas.

And, if you need some great New Years’ Day greetings, check out: 30 New Year Greetings for Business Owners.

Let’s start with some Christmas messages that you can send to anyone in any format – be it in a card, or an email, or on social media. Here are 25 great all-purpose Christmas messages for you to share this holiday season on behalf of your business:

“Wishing you a season filled with warm moments and cherished memories. Happy Holidays from all of us at [Business Name]!”

“May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter. Merry Christmas from [Business Name]!”

“Joy to the world and joy to you and yours this Christmas season. Warm wishes from [Business Name].”

“Wishing you peace, love, and joy this Christmas and throughout the new year. With love from [Business Name].”

“May the magic of Christmas fill every corner of your heart and home. Happy Holidays from your friends at [Business Name].”

“Sending you our warmest wishes for a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. Cheers from [Business Name]!”

“May your holidays be merry and bright. Wishing you all the best from [Business Name].”

“Celebrating the spirit of Christmas with you in our hearts. Happy Holidays from [Business Name]!”

“Here’s to a season filled with warmth, comfort, and good cheer. Merry Christmas from [Business Name].”

“Wishing you a festive season full of joy, laughter, and everything that makes you happy. From [Business Name] with love.”

“May this Christmas bring you happiness, health, and peace. Warm wishes from [Business Name].”

“Celebrating this joyous season with you and sending warm wishes your way. Happy Holidays from everyone at [Business Name]!”

“May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. Best wishes from [Business Name].”

“Wishing you a holiday season as cheerful and bright as our memories together. Merry Christmas from [Business Name]!”

“From our family to yours, we wish you a Christmas filled with love, joy, and everything beautiful. Warm wishes from [Business Name].”

“Let the spirit of love gently fill our hearts and homes. In this loveliest of seasons, may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas from [Business Name].”

“Wishing you a Christmas that’s merry and bright! We hope it’s as special as you are. Cheers from [Business Name]!”

“May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season. Happy Holidays from [Business Name].”

“Here’s to a season filled with warmth, comfort, and cherished moments. Merry Christmas from your friends at [Business Name].”

“Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year from all of us at [Business Name]!”

“May the peace and joy of Christmas live in your heart all year long. Best wishes from [Business Name].”

“Sending thoughts of joy and happiness your way this Christmas season. From [Business Name], with love.”

“Wishing you a season of blessings and a lifetime of joy. Happy Holidays from [Business Name]!”

“May your Christmas be decorated with cheer and filled with love. Have a wonderful holiday from [Business Name].”

“Let’s cherish the warmth and joy of the season. Wishing you a beautiful Christmas from [Business Name].”

Christmas Card Messages to Clients

Sending Christmas cards used to be a tradition everyone did. While it seems to have gone by the wayside in recent years, there are still lots of people who like to send them and people never really said they didn’t love getting them.

Bring back that tradition or continue it by including some of these wonderful Christmas card messages to your clients this year. Don’t forget to change out the placeholder with the name of your business or your own name if you’re reaching out to these clients personally:

“Season’s Greetings! May your holidays be as prosperous and joyful as the moments we’ve shared this year. Best wishes from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a festive holiday season filled with joy and a new year brimming with success. Happy Holidays from [Your Business]!”

“Celebrating the gift of our clients this Christmas season. Thank you for your trust and support. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you today and throughout the New Year. Greetings from the team at [Your Business].”

“Here’s to a season filled with warmth, comfort, and good cheer! Merry Christmas from your friends at [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a holiday season full of fun, and a new year filled with prosperity. Cheers from [Your Business]!”

“May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter, and goodwill. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“As the year ends, we think of all we are grateful for. Our relationship with you is one. Happy Holidays from [Your Business]!”

“May the magic and the wonder of the holiday season stay with you throughout the coming year. Best wishes from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a festive holiday season and a very happy new year. Cheers to new beginnings from [Your Business]!”

“May your holidays be merry and bright – and may the new year bring peace and happiness. From all of us at [Your Business].”

“Cheers to the season and another year of partnership. Wishing you a merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“From our team to your family, wishing you a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“May this season of giving be the start of your most successful year yet. Merry Christmas from [Your Business]!”

“Wishing you joy, peace, and all the best this wonderful holiday has to offer. From your friends at [Your Business].”

“Thank you for your continued support and partnership. We wish you a very Happy Holiday season and a peaceful and prosperous New Year from [Your Business].”

“May the holiday spirit be with you and your family today and throughout the New Year. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Sending you heartfelt wishes for peace, joy, and abundance this Christmas and always. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“Here’s to a wonderful Holiday season and a Happy New Year! From everyone at [Your Business].”

“May the holiday season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey this year. From [Your Business].”

“Season’s Greetings! May your home be filled with joy and love this Christmas season. With best wishes from [Your Business].”

“Here’s to a season filled with warmth, comfort, and good cheer. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a beautiful holiday season and a new year of peace and happiness from [Your Business].”

“May the joys of the season lead the way to a bright and successful year for you. Happy Holidays from [Your Business]!”

Christmas Card Messages to Employees

Don’t forget about your employees, too. They’d love to get a Christmas card from you this year as well. If you’re stuck for something to write on the inside, we’ve got 25 examples of Christmas card messages to send to your employees this holiday season. Again, don’t forget to change the placeholder to your business name or, better yet, your own name to personalize these messages even more:

“To our amazing team, thank you for all your hard work this year. Wishing you a joyful Christmas filled with love and laughter. – [Your Business]”

“Merry Christmas to an incredible team. Your dedication is the gift that keeps on giving. Enjoy the holidays! – [Your Business Owner’s Name]”

“Your hard work and commitment have been the shining stars of our success. Wishing you a festive and relaxing holiday season. – [Your Business]”

“To our work family, may your holidays be as rewarding as the time spent working with you this year. Merry Christmas! – [Your Business]”

“Season’s greetings to a fantastic team. May your holiday be as cheerful and bright as you make our workplace. – [Your Business]”

“Wishing a very Merry Christmas to our work family. Here’s to a season filled with warmth, comfort, and good cheer! – [Your Business]”

“Cheers to a team that’s one in a million. Wishing you a joyful holiday season with your loved ones. – [Your Business Owner’s Name]”

“To each and every one of you, thank you for your exceptional effort this year. Wishing you a peaceful and joyous Christmas. – [Your Business]”

“May the festive season bring you happiness, health, and well-deserved rest. Merry Christmas from your [Your Business] family!”

“Happy Holidays to our wonderful team! Your dedication is the heart and soul of our success. – [Your Business Owner’s Name]”

“Thank you for being not just colleagues but a family. Wishing you a Christmas filled with joy and laughter. – [Your Business]”

“Here’s to a holiday season as wonderful as the work you do. Merry Christmas and thank you for everything! – [Your Business]”

“Wishing a joyous Christmas to our fantastic team. Your hard work and commitment mean the world to us. – [Your Business]”

“To our work family, may your holidays be merry and full of moments to cherish. Happy Holidays from [Your Business].”

“Celebrating the season with gratitude for having such an amazing team. Merry Christmas to all of you. – [Your Business]”

“May the magic of Christmas fill your home with joy and peace. Thank you for being an essential part of our journey. – [Your Business]”

“Wishing a festive and relaxing holiday season to a team that deserves the best. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“Your dedication and hard work are the gifts that keep our business thriving. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas. – [Your Business]”

“To the people who make our business great, may your holidays be filled with joy and success. Happy Holidays from [Your Business].”

“Wishing a wonderful holiday season to the team that’s more like family. Merry Christmas from your [Your Business] family!”

“Thank you for bringing your best to work every single day. Wishing you a holiday season as amazing as you are. – [Your Business]”

“Merry Christmas to a team that’s talented, hard-working, and fun. Enjoy this well-deserved break! – [Your Business Owner’s Name]”

“Season’s Greetings to our work family. Here’s to another year of shared successes and new challenges. – [Your Business]”

“May your festive season be filled with the same joy and passion that you bring to our workplace. Happy Holidays! – [Your Business]”

“Your commitment has been the key to our success. Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year. – [Your Business]”

Inspirational Christmas Messages

Christmas is a joyous time for so many and that joy can bring about inspiration and hopes for a bright future. Tap into that spirit by sharing an inspirational Christmas message to your employees, your clients and customers, and anyone in contact with your business. Share these inspirational Christmas messages far and wide this year:

“May the festive season inspire you to new heights of success and happiness. Merry Christmas from [Your Business]!”

“This Christmas, may you find the inspiration to dream big and the courage to pursue those dreams. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a holiday season filled with moments that inspire and uplift you. Merry Christmas from all of us at [Your Business]!”

“May the magic of Christmas spark a new passion and purpose in your life. Season’s Greetings from [Your Business].”

“Let the spirit of Christmas fill your heart with hope and guide you towards a bright future. Best wishes from [Your Business].”

“May this Christmas ignite the fire of ambition and determination within you. Happy Holidays from [Your Business]!”

“Here’s to a season that fills your home with joy and your heart with inspiration. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“May your Christmas be a source of inspiration, and your New Year full of achievements. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“Embrace the joy of Christmas and let it inspire you throughout the coming year. Wishing you the best from [Your Business].”

“This festive season, may you be inspired to achieve the extraordinary. Season’s Greetings from [Your Business]!”

“Wishing you a Christmas that’s as inspiring as the dawn of a new day. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“May the spirit of Christmas fuel your dreams and ambitions. Warmest wishes from [Your Business].”

“Let the joy of the season lift you up and inspire greatness. Happy Holidays from your friends at [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with moments that inspire you to reach new heights. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“May the festive season renew your spirit and inspire a future of endless possibilities. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“This Christmas, may you find new inspirations and fresh energy for the journey ahead. Best wishes from [Your Business].”

“Embrace the joy and inspiration this season brings. Merry Christmas from the team at [Your Business].”

“May this Christmas be the start of something wonderful in your life. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a holiday season full of inspiration and a new year filled with wonders. From [Your Business].”

“Let the magic of Christmas inspire your heart and energize your spirit. Season’s Greetings from [Your Business].”

“This holiday season, may you be blessed with moments of inspiration and joy. Merry Christmas from [Your Business]!”

“As we celebrate this joyous season, let it inspire us to make the coming year brighter than the last. Happy Holidays from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with inspiring moments and joyful memories. Warm regards from [Your Business].”

“May the festive spirit bring fresh inspiration and happiness into your life. Season’s Greetings from [Your Business].”

“Celebrate this Christmas with renewed hope and inspiration for a wonderful tomorrow. Best wishes from [Your Business].”

Short Christmas Messages

Just like how some of the best Christmas gifts come in small packages, some of the best Christmas messages you can send are short and sweet. There’s a perfect time to send these short Christmas messages and when that time comes, you’ll be glad you have these examples to share:

“Season’s joy from [Your Business]!”

“Happy Holidays! – [Your Business]”

“Merry & Bright! – [Your Business]”

“Joyful wishes from [Your Business].”

“Peace & Cheer – [Your Business].”

“Festive greetings! – [Your Business]”

“Warm holiday smiles from [Your Business].”

“Celebrate & Enjoy! – [Your Business]”

“Holiday hugs from [Your Business].”

“Sparkle & Shine! – [Your Business]”

“Making spirits bright – [Your Business].”

“Seasonal love from [Your Business].”

“Frosty fun wishes! – [Your Business]”

“Jolly times ahead! – [Your Business]”

“Holiday magic from [Your Business].”

“Cheerful greetings – [Your Business].”

“Merry moments! – [Your Business]”

“Happy Ho-Ho-Holidays! – [Your Business]”

“Season’s sparkle from [Your Business].”

“Warm winter wishes – [Your Business].”

“Festive cheer to you! – [Your Business]”

“Jingle all the way! – [Your Business]”

“Celebrate the season! – [Your Business]”

“Holiday happiness! – [Your Business]”

“Winter wonders from [Your Business].”

Religious Christmas Messages

In this day and age, it’s easy to get caught up in the commercial aspects of Christmas, especially as a business owner. However, many of your clients and employees treat Christmas as a very religious holiday and would greatly appreciate getting a religious Christmas message from your or your business.

This is where you may or may not have some trouble crafting a message so we’ve created 25 religious Christmas messages examples for you to share:

“May the miracle of Christmas fill your heart with warmth and faith. Blessings from [Your Business].”

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus with hope and love. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“May God’s love be with you this Christmas season. Peace and joy from [Your Business].”

“Rejoice in the true spirit of Christmas. Blessings and love from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with faith and blessings. Warm regards from [Your Business].”

“May the light of Christ illuminate your life this holiday season. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“Honoring the holy season with prayers and thanksgiving. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“May the peace of Christ be with you this Christmas and always. From all of us at [Your Business].”

“Celebrating His love and our blessings this Christmas. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Joy to the world, the Lord has come. Merry Christmas from your family at [Your Business].”

“May the blessings of Christ enrich your life this Christmas. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“In the spirit of Christmas, may His love fill your heart and home. Blessings from [Your Business].”

“Rejoicing in the birth of Jesus and wishing you a blessed Christmas from [Your Business].”

“May the joy of Christmas bring you closer to God. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Let’s celebrate the reason for the season. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with the wonder of His love. Greetings from [Your Business].”

“May you feel God’s presence this Christmas season. Blessings from [Your Business].”

“Remembering the sacredness of Christmas. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Celebrating God’s greatest gift this Christmas. Joy and peace from [Your Business].”

“May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart with hope and grace. From [Your Business].”

“Honoring the holy magic of this season. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

“Let’s cherish the divine love this Christmas. Blessings from [Your Business].”

“In this holy season, may you find peace and joy. Warm wishes from [Your Business].”

“Rejoicing in the blessings of Christmas. May His love surround you. From [Your Business].”

“Wishing you a season of gladness and a lifetime of faith. Merry Christmas from [Your Business].”

Spreading the Festive Spirit: The Impact of Thoughtful Holiday Greetings

The holiday season is a time of joy, togetherness, and gratitude, and for small business owners, it provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen professional relationships with clients, customers, and employees.

Sending heartfelt holiday greetings is more than a mere tradition; it is a powerful way to create a lasting impression and foster a sense of appreciation within the business community.

The best holiday messages for businesses go beyond generic sentiments, expressing genuine gratitude for the support and loyalty received throughout the year.

These messages serve as a token of acknowledgment, recognizing the invaluable role played by clients and customers in the growth and success of the business. By extending warm wishes and thanks, businesses demonstrate their commitment to building personal and meaningful connections with those they serve.

Moreover, the impact of holiday greetings extends to the dedicated employees who form the backbone of any successful venture. Recognizing their hard work and dedication, employers express their sincere appreciation for the contributions made by each team member. By sending thoughtful messages, business owners uplift employee morale, fostering a positive work environment and reinforcing the sense of being a valued part of the organization.

Beyond the surface level, holiday greetings play a crucial role in solidifying the professional reputation of a business. By taking the time to craft personalized messages, business owners demonstrate their attention to detail and customer-centric approach, leaving a lasting impression on recipients.

Such efforts can yield dividends in the form of increased customer loyalty, positive word-of-mouth referrals, and enhanced employee satisfaction.

In conclusion, as the holiday season approaches, small business owners should seize the opportunity to embrace the spirit of giving and gratitude. Thoughtful holiday greetings serve as a bridge that connects businesses with their clients, customers, and employees on a deeper level. By expressing appreciation and spreading cheer, these messages pave the way for stronger relationships, increased loyalty, and a prosperous future for the business. Let the magic of the season shine through these greetings, making this festive time a truly memorable and meaningful experience for all.

