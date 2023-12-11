Commercial Dehumidifier: Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Excess humidity in work settings can lead to a variety of issues, such as mold growth, musty odors, and damage to equipment and products. To combat these problems, businesses often turn to commercial dehumidifiers, which are designed to remove moisture from the air and maintain optimal humidity levels. With a wide range of options available on the market, selecting the right commercial dehumidifier can be a daunting task.

Importance of humidity control in businesses

Humidity control is crucial in a business setting because it can directly impact the health and safety of employees, as well as the longevity of equipment and products. Excess moisture in the air can create a breeding ground for mold and other harmful bacteria, which can lead to respiratory problems and other health issues. It can also cause damage to sensitive equipment and products, leading to costly repairs or replacements.

On the other hand, insufficient humidity levels can lead to dry skin, respiratory irritation, and discomfort among employees. Maintaining optimal humidity levels through the use of commercial dehumidifiers can ensure a safe and comfortable work environment, while also protecting valuable assets.

Benefits of Investing in a Commercial Dehumidifier

Improved air quality

Prevention of mold and mildew growth

Protection of products and equipment

Enhanced employee comfort and productivity

Energy savings

Types of Commercial Dehumidifiers

There are two different commercial dehumidifiers: refrigerant and desiccant dehumidifiers. Each type has its own unique features and benefits, and the choice ultimately depends on the specific needs and conditions of your business.

Refrigerant Dehumidifiers

Refrigerant dehumidifiers are a popular choice for business settings due to their efficiency and effectiveness. They work by pulling in moist air and passing it over cold coils, which causes the moisture to condense and collect in a reservoir tank.

One benefit of refrigerant dehumidifiers is their ability to maintain low humidity levels even in warmer, humid environments. They are also typically more affordable and have a longer lifespan than desiccant dehumidifiers. However, they may struggle in colder environments and may require more energy to operate, leading to higher energy costs. Additionally, refrigerant dehumidifiers can be noisy and may require regular maintenance to prevent clogs and other issues.

Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Desiccant dehumidifiers use a drying agent, such as silica gel, to absorb moisture from the air. They are often used in colder, drier environments and are more effective at removing moisture from the air than refrigerant dehumidifiers.

One of the key benefits of desiccant dehumidifiers is their ability to operate at low temperatures, making them ideal for use in cold cold commercial spaces such as food processing plants and pharmaceutical facilities. They are also typically quieter than refrigerant dehumidifiers and require less maintenance.

However, desiccant dehumidifiers can be more expensive and may have a shorter lifespan than refrigerant dehumidifiers. Additionally, desiccants may require more energy to operate and can produce excess heat, which may be a concern in certain environments.

Comparison of Refrigerant and Desiccant Dehumidifiers

When comparing refrigerant and desiccant dehumidifiers, it is important to consider the specific needs of your business. Refrigerant dehumidifiers are generally more effective in warmer, humid environments, while desiccant dehumidifiers are better suited for colder, drier environments.

Refrigerant dehumidifiers are often more affordable and have a longer lifespan, but may be noisy and require more energy to operate. Desiccant dehumidifiers are typically quieter and require less maintenance, but may be more expensive and have a shorter lifespan.

Ultimately, the choice between the two types of dehumidifiers depends on the specific needs of your business, such as the desired humidity levels, environmental conditions, and budget.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Commercial Dehumidifier

Before investing in a commercial dehumidifier, there is a range of factors to consider to ensure that you get the right model for your business.

By taking the time to carefully consider these factors, you can make an informed decision and choose an industrial dehumidifier that will effectively control moisture levels while also minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact.

Space requirements: Consider the size of the area that needs to be dehumidified to ensure that the device has the appropriate capacity.

Sizing Your Commercial Dehumidifier

To determine the appropriate size of dehumidifier for your business, a good starting point is to calculate the square footage of the area to be dehumidified, and then choose a dehumidifier with a capacity that matches the square footage and the level of humidity present.

You can also factor in other considerations, such as the number of people present, the type of equipment being used, and the overall environment.

Selecting the right size of dehumidifier will ensure that your business has optimal moisture control and a safe, comfortable environment for employees and customers.

Common Applications of Commercial Dehumidifiers

Below are some common businesses where industrial dehumidifiers can be found:

Warehouses and storage facilities: Warehouses and storage places use commercial dehumidifiers to help prevent moisture damage to stored goods or equipment, as well as mold growth, corrosion, and rust.

Food service locations require low humidity levels to prevent spoilage and ensure product safety. Gyms and fitness centers: An industrial dehumidifier can be used in a gym or fitness center to help reduce moisture levels and prevent the growth of mold and bacteria, reduce unpleasant odors, and create a more comfortable workout environment.

Our Top Commercial Dehumidifier Picks From Amazon

Choosing the right commercial dehumidifier is a crucial decision for businesses, especially those operating in environments where excess humidity can be a problem. A commercial dehumidifier is not just about improving air quality; it plays a significant role in protecting inventory, machinery, and the overall health of the workspace. It’s vital for businesses to select a dehumidifier that is efficient, reliable, and suitable for the size and nature of their operations. Here’s our criteria list for evaluating commercial dehumidifiers:

Dehumidification Capacity (Rating: 9/10) Ability to efficiently remove a significant amount of moisture.

Suitable for the business’s specific square footage. Energy Efficiency (Rating: 8/10) Low energy consumption for cost-effective operation.

Energy Star certification, if applicable. Durability and Build Quality (Rating: 9/10) Robust construction for long-term use in commercial settings.

High-quality components resistant to wear and tear. Ease of Use and Maintenance (Rating: 8/10) User-friendly controls and settings.

Easy access for regular cleaning and maintenance. Noise Level (Rating: 7/10) Quiet operation, particularly important in customer-facing or work-intensive areas. Portability and Design (Rating: 6/10) Mobility features like wheels for easy relocation, if necessary.

Compact and space-efficient design. Humidity Control Features (Rating: 7/10) Accurate humidity sensors and adjustable hygrostat.

Automatic shut-off and restart functions. Drainage Options (Rating: 7/10) Convenient drainage solutions like hose attachments for continuous operation. Brand Reputation and Warranty (Rating: 7/10) Trustworthy brands known for quality in commercial dehumidifiers.

Solid warranty and customer support services. Price and Value for Money (Rating: 6/10)

Competitive pricing for the functionality offered.

Good investment considering the operational benefits and durability.

In curating our recommendations for commercial dehumidifiers, we focus on these key factors to ensure that the products not only address the immediate need for humidity control but also offer reliability, efficiency, and value for small businesses.

Lumisys Commercial Grade Dehumidifier

This unit by Lumisys covers up to 8500 sq ft and removes up to 125 pints of moisture per day. Its uniquely designed tri-color knob can be rotated to change the desired relative humidity, and the child lock prevents accidental turn on or shut off.

This unit also comes with a drain hose, intelligent humidity control, and other features. The impressive features, positive reviews, and specs made this an easy choice for the best commercial dehumidifier on Amazon.

Lumisys Commercial Grade Dehumidifier with Drain Hose

Buy on Amazon

AlorAir Smart Wi-Fi Commercial Dehumidifier

AlorAir’s new commercial dehumidifier has an App that allows you to set the ideal moisture setting, and it will smartly sense room humidity and control dehumidification to maintain that level.

This industrial dehumidifier offers up to 2300 sq. ft. of coverage, and its 19.6 ft drain hose allows drainage anywhere. This portable dehumidifier is also equipped with an auto restart function and a built-in pump. It’s among some of the best commercial dehumidifiers on the market.

AlorAir Smart Wi-Fi Commercial Dehumidifier

Buy on Amazon

hOmeLabs Commercial Grade Dehumidifier

HomeLabs’ commercial dehumidifiers works for up to 24 hours continually. They also include a defrost feature, water pump, and a 16-foot drain hose, as well as a reusable, easy-to-clean mesh filter.

HomeLabs maintains that their industrial dehumidifiers are more energy efficient than other commercial dehumidifiers at a competitive price.

hOmeLabs Commercial Grade Dehumidifier

Buy on Amazon

Sleavon 130 Pint Commercial Grade Dehumidifiers

The rigid handle and semi-pneumatic wheels make this commercial dehumidifier option easy to move around. It has auto ON/OFF, auto-restart (for after power outages), a built-in timer, and auto defrost. A drain hose is provided for a continuous drainage system if needed.

Sleavon 130 Pint Commercial Grade Dehumidifiers

Buy on Amazon

COLZER 232 Pint Commercial Dehumidifiers

This high-efficiency dehumidifier can eliminate moisture in large spaces up to 8,000 sq ft. Its large semi-pneumatic wheels and sturdy bar handle make it easy and safe to transport from job to job, and the metal outer casing promises durability.

Other features include an automatic humidistat, automatic restart after power outages, auto defrost, timer and continuous drainage.

COLZER 232 Pint Commercial Dehumidifiers

Buy on Amazon

BlueDri Industrial Commercial Dehumidifier

This dehumidifier is equipped with an automatic water pump, digital panel, compact electrical control with auto restart, hour counter, drain hose, and RH and temperature sensors. Its rotary compressor provides a maximum moisture extraction of up to 225 pints of moisture per day, which the company claims is up to double the water per day than other commercial-grade dehumidifiers.

BlueDri Industrial Commercial Dehumidifier

Buy on Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Dehumidifier with Drain Pump

BLACK+DECKER is a well-known brand, and they manufacture a lot of commercial-grade items, like this portable dehumidifier. You can select from relative humidity of 35-80% with the adjustable humidistat, and an indicator light and audible alert system notify you when the water tank needs to be drained. This compact unit covers up to 4500 sq ft of area.

BLACK+DECKER Dehumidifier with Drain Pump

Buy on Amazon

Kesnos Large Commercial Grade Dehumidifiers

This industrial dehumidifier can remove up to 232 pints of moisture per day. It has a 3.3 ft. drain hose and washable filter and features intelligent humidity control, an auto defrost feature, and power outage restart. It is appropriate for spaces up to 8000 sq ft.

Kesnos Large Commercial Grade Dehumidifiers

Buy on Amazon

ALORAIR Basement/Crawl Space Dehumidifier

Aloair makes some of the best commercial dehumidifiers on the market, which is why there are two from them on our list. Their basement/crawl space unit features corrosion-resistant aluminum coils, low-temperature operation, auto defrost, and more.

ALORAIR Basement/Crawl Space Dehumidifier

Buy on Amazon

BaseAire AirWerx55 Dehumidifier for Basement/Crawl Space

The BaseAire AirWerx55 is designed for use in basements and crawl spaces. It can remove up to 55 pints of moisture per day. You can set the target humidity and this smart dehumidifier will auto-shut off when it’s been met, and restart when it needs to. This unit is perfect for crawl spaces, basements, garages, laundry facilities, and many other commercial applications.

BaseAire AirWerx55 Dehumidifier for Basement/Crawl Space

Buy on Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if my business needs a commercial dehumidifier?

If your business is experiencing issues such as excess moisture, mold growth, musty odors, or damage to equipment or structures due to humidity, it may be time to consider a commercial dehumidifier.

Additionally, if your business operates in a humid climate or has high moisture levels due to its environment or activities, a dehumidifier may be necessary to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for employees and customers.

What is the average lifespan of a commercial dehumidifier?

The average lifespan of a good commercial dehumidifier can vary depending on factors such as the quality of the device, the frequency of use, and the level of maintenance. However, with proper care and maintenance, a commercial dehumidifier can typically last anywhere from 5 to 10 years or more.

Are commercial dehumidifiers energy efficient?

Commercial dehumidifiers can vary in terms of their energy efficiency, depending on factors such as the size and features of the device. The best commercial dehumidifiers, however, are designed with energy efficiency in mind and may have features such as automatic shut-off or low-wattage motors to help reduce energy consumption. Choose a dehumidifier with a high Energy Star rating and perform regular maintenance tasks to help ensure optimal energy efficiency.

Can I use a residential dehumidifier for my business instead of a commercial one?

While it may be tempting to use a residential dehumidifier for a business, it is generally not recommended. Commercial dehumidifiers are specifically designed to handle larger spaces and higher humidity levels and often feature more advanced technologies than residential models.

Additionally, commercial dehumidifiers are typically more durable and long-lasting than residential models, making them a better investment for businesses in need of moisture control.

What are the potential health risks associated with high humidity levels in a business environment?

High humidity levels in a business environment can lead to a variety of potential health risks, including increased risk of mold growth and other allergens, respiratory issues such as asthma or bronchitis, and general discomfort or fatigue.

