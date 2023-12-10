Craft Cabinets For Sale: Stay Organized With Our Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Crafting requires creativity, patience, and a lot of supplies. Sewing notions, small beads, material – there’s an endless list of crafting supplies that can easily get lost or disorganized. This is where craft cabinets come in. Varying in style from utilitarian carts to decorative furniture, craft cabinets can help keep your supplies together, organized, and all in one place. Some craft cabinets combine a table and storage, giving you an extra bit of space for working. This article will discuss how to sort through all of the craft cabinets for sale online.

Choosing the Perfect Craft Table for Your Business or Workspace

When selecting a craft table for professional use or for your business, it’s crucial to invest in one that will not only meet your immediate needs but also support your workflow as it grows and changes. A well-chosen craft table can make a significant difference in productivity, organization, and the overall quality of your work. Here’s what to consider:

Space and Size: Think about the available workspace. It should be spacious enough to spread out materials, but still fit comfortably within your designated area.

Essential Features for Business-Oriented Craft Tables:

Adjustable Height: This allows for a comfortable working position, whether you’re sitting or standing, thus reducing fatigue.

Craft Cabinet Options: Our Top Picks From Amazon

You can find a lot of craft cabinets for sale online. We did some digging for you and came up with the 10 best options we found on Amazon. These range in size and style, so whether you need a table/cabinet combination or a smaller cabinet for keeping small items, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for if you check out our picks below.

When evaluating craft cabinets for small business owners and entrepreneurs, especially those in creative industries like crafting, sewing, or design, it’s crucial to consider a range of factors that contribute to both functionality and efficiency. Our methodology for selecting the best craft cabinets is grounded in these key criteria, each rated for its importance, to ensure our recommendations meet the diverse needs of our readers.

Storage Capacity and Organization (9/10): A high priority is given to cabinets with ample space and smart organization features like adjustable shelves, drawers, and compartments. This helps in keeping various craft supplies neatly organized and easily accessible. Durability and Material Quality (8/10): The construction material of the cabinet should be sturdy and durable to withstand regular use and the weight of craft supplies. Quality materials like solid wood or heavy-duty metal are preferred. Size and Footprint (7/10): The size of the craft cabinet should be appropriate for the space available. Compact and space-saving designs are important for smaller workspaces. Design and Aesthetics (6/10): The cabinet’s design should complement the overall look of the workspace. Cabinets with a visually pleasing design can enhance the creative environment. Versatility and Adaptability (7/10): Cabinets that can serve multiple purposes or can be easily adapted for different types of crafts are highly valued. Features like removable dividers or adjustable shelves add to the cabinet’s versatility. Ease of Assembly and Installation (6/10): Craft cabinets that are easy to assemble and install save time and effort, an important consideration for busy entrepreneurs. Mobility and Portability (5/10): Cabinets with wheels or those that can be easily moved are beneficial for rearranging the workspace or for tasks that require mobility. Price and Cost Efficiency (7/10): Affordability is key, but it must be balanced with quality and functionality. We look for cabinets that offer the best value for money. Brand Reputation and Customer Support (5/10): A reputable brand often ensures quality and reliability. Good customer support is also crucial for addressing any issues or queries. User Reviews and Feedback (4/10): Real-world experiences and reviews can provide valuable insights into the cabinet’s performance, durability, and practicality in a craft setting.

We’ve applied these criteria rigorously to handpick craft cabinets that not only enhance the organization and functionality of a crafting space but also inspire creativity and efficiency.

Sauder Wooden Craft Cabinet

American company Sauder makes beautiful and functional storage cabinets like this wooden craft cart on wheels. Besides a large tabletop space, this cabinet also has a drop-leaf that folds up for even more workspace. Behind the roll-open door are two storage bins and a hidden shelf for a sewing machine. There are also 2 additional shelves on the back of it for extra storage. This cabinet measures 21.13″D x 44.13″W x 8.69″H and is made from oak wood with a Washington cherry finish.

Sauder Wooden Craft Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

SewingRite Sewing and Craft Cabinet with Fold-Out Table

This multipurpose unit by SewingRite provides multiple shelves of varying sizes to accommodate all types of crafting supplies, plus a fold-out table that can hold a small sewing machine, a laptop, or simply be used for project work.

The cabinet is made from engineered wood and alloy steel and has a birch-colored finish. Its dimensions are 11.75″D x 24.5″W x 58.5″H.

SewingRite Sewing and Craft Cabinet with Fold-Out Table

Buy on Amazon

Best Choice Products Folding Sewing Table and Craft Cabinet

This cabinet is perfect for the sewer or crafter who’s short on space. This cabinet/table combination has a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials in 2 rows of pegs, as well as 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space. And it folds up into a side table when not in use – a convenient way of giving it a second use!

This item measures 16″D x 23″ W x 29.5″H when open and is made from MDF wood. It has metal hinges, a magnetic lock door, and wheel casters for easy moving.

Best Choice Products Folding Sewing Table and Craft Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Honey Can Do 12-Drawer Rolling Craft Storage

This rolling craft storage cabinet allows you to take your project anywhere. It has 12 drawers in 2 different sizes to hold different types of materials and supplies, as well as a sturdy tabletop for working. It’s got a chrome frame with wheels and semitransparent drawers. Total dimensions are 25.3″ L x 15.2″ W x 32.1″ H.

Honey Can Do 12-Drawer Rolling Craft Storage

Buy on Amazon

Sew Ready Craft Storage Armoire

This Sew Ready armoire style vertical cabinet has a fold-out table and lots of shelves. The swing-out leg has a caster on it, which supports the fold-out table. This cabinet measures 12″D x 24.5″W x 58.5″H and is made from PVC, metal, and plastic.

Sew Ready Craft Storage Armoire

Buy on Amazon

Kangaroo Bandicoot Sewing and Quilting Cabinet

The highlight of this cabinet is its 3-position hydraulic sewing lift for free arm and flat bed sewing. It also has a dual shelving unit, 10 thread spool holders on each door, and several other compartments.

When closed, you can store this craft cabinet out of site, or use it as a piece of furniture, as its design allows it to blend right in with décor. It is made from engineered wood in a teak finish and measures 17.38″D x 30.38″W x 30.88″H.

Kangaroo Bandicoot Sewing and Quilting Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

VIVOHOME Folding Sewing Craft Table

For another foldable option, check out this craft storage cabinet by VIVOHOME. When it is extended, the dimensions are 46″x16″x31″, and it can be folded to 23″x16″x31.” Its features include lockable swivel wheels, 3 hidden bins, and 1 shelf in the folding cabinet for storage. This cabinet is made from particle board, alloy metal, and plastic.

VIVOHOME Folding Sewing Craft Table

Buy on Amazon

HYGGEHAUS Craft Organizer & Storage Cabinet

This smaller option is meant for keeping your tiny crafting supplies organized and all in one place. It has 24 drawers of varying sizes to accommodate measuring tape, beads, scissors, needles – and much more. Hyggehaus promises excellent and durable craftsmanship and backs its products with a 5-year warranty. This wooden organizer is 4″D x 12.5″W x 14.5″H and is attractive enough to keep on display.

HYGGEHAUS Craft Organizer & Storage Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

IRIS USA 44 Drawer Stackable Craft Storage Cabinet

This plastic craft cabinet is more utilitarian than decorative, but it certainly serves its purpose. It has 44 drawers – 12 large and 32 small – to keep your smaller items together, and is built to be stackable with other IRIS USA craft cabinets if needed. It is made from 100% recycled plastic material and measures 7″D x 19.5″W x 15.5″H.

IRIS USA 44 Drawer Stackable Craft Storage Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Arrow Dingo Kangaroo Sewing and Craft Organizer Cabinet

Last but definitely not least on our list is another Arrow cabinet. When opened all the way, this large cabinet measures 46″W x 40.5″D x 34.5″H, and it can be folded down to 46″W x 21″D x 35″H. It has 7 small drawers, 1 medium drawer, and 1 large drawer, plus a folding leaf for even more workspace.

Arrow Dingo Kangaroo Sewing and Craft Organizer Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

