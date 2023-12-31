Electric Staple Gun: Top Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

An electric staple gun will make a quick job of the biggest projects. And compared to manual staplers an electric version requires little effort to operate. Whether you’re a professional or a DIYer, electric staple guns are a must-have in your toolbox. Here are the best electric staple gun options for 2023 to make you more efficient.

Electric Staple Gun: Our Top Picks

Choosing the Right Electric Staple Gun: Key Criteria for Small Businesses

Selecting the ideal electric staple gun for your small business demands careful consideration of several key factors. At our platform, we’ve thoroughly assessed electric staple guns based on various criteria to ensure they meet the diverse needs of small business owners. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of essential considerations:

ChatGPT Prompts for Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

1. Stapling Capacity and Speed

Importance Scale: Very High

Evaluate the staple gun’s capacity in terms of the number of staples it can hold and its speed in delivering staples. A higher capacity and faster operation can significantly boost productivity.

2. Staple Size and Compatibility

Importance Scale: Very High

Determine the range of staple sizes the gun can accommodate. Ensure compatibility with the staple sizes needed for your specific applications and materials.

3. Power Source and Cord Length (if applicable)

Importance Scale: High

Consider whether the staple gun operates on battery power or requires a corded connection. Assess the battery life or cord length to ensure uninterrupted usage as per your operational requirements.

4. Durability and Build Quality

Small Business Deals

Importance Scale: High

Examine the construction materials and overall build quality of the staple gun. Opt for a durable model capable of withstanding regular use without compromising performance.

5. Ergonomics and Comfort

Importance Scale: Medium

Evaluate the ergonomics and design features of the staple gun, considering factors such as grip comfort, weight, and ease of handling. Comfortable tools can enhance efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

6. Safety Features

Importance Scale: High

Prioritize staple guns equipped with safety features, such as trigger locks or safety mechanisms, to prevent accidental firing and ensure a safe working environment.

7. Brand Reputation and Warranty

Importance Scale: Medium

Research the reputation of the brand and the warranty offered. Trustworthy brands often provide better support and reliable warranties, ensuring peace of mind regarding the product’s performance.

8. Versatility and Additional Features

Importance Scale: Medium

Consider additional features such as adjustable depth settings, LED lighting, or reload indicators that enhance versatility and ease of use.

9. Price and Value

Importance Scale: Medium

Balance the initial cost of the electric staple gun with its features and overall value. Assess how well it aligns with your business needs and expected return on investment.

By considering these critical criteria, small business owners and entrepreneurs can confidently select an electric staple gun that complements their operations, streamlines tasks, and ensures efficiency.

Milwaukee Crown Stapler

A compact design, high capacity, compatibility, and long battery life makes this Milwaukee stapler a great pick. It can drive 3/8” flat crown staples from 1/4” all the way to 9/16” through a range of materials. And the battery delivers 1,500 staples per charge on an M12 REDLITHIUM 1.5ah battery.

Milwaukee Crown Stapler

Buy on Amazon

STANLEY Electric Staple Gun

The Stanley gun has outstanding driving power with Hi/Lo power levels for hard surfaces and soft materials. This heavy-duty stapler supports TRA700 Series or Arrow T-50 heavy-duty staples and 1/2-, 9/16- and 5/8-inch brads. There is also a quick-jam-clear mechanism to save you time and hassles.

STANLEY Nail Gun, Electric Staple

Buy on Amazon

Makita 18V LXT Crown Stapler

This unit from Makita is powered by an 18V LXT lithium-Ion battery which allows it to drive 3/8” crown staple lengths flush into hardwoods like oak, maple, cherry, and more. It is also designed for other stapling tasks including drywall, roofing, furniture, upholstery, and utility installation. Another great feature is a depth control setting you can adjust by turning a knob.

Makita 18V LXT Crown Stapler

Buy on Amazon

DeWALT Heavy Duty Electric 5-in-1 Multi-Tacker

This corded DeWALT staple gun is five tools in one. It can drive heavy-duty, narrow flat crown, cable staples, 18 GA brads as well as 18 GA headless pins, which gives you great options in one tool. Other features include a hi/lo power switch, an integrated wire guide, a bottom load, and a contact-trip switch.

Dewalt Heavy Duty Electric 5-in-1 Multi-Tacker

Buy on Amazon

ROBERTS 3/16″ Crown, 120V Electric Stapler

Established in 1938, Roberts has been making specialty tools for decades. And the 3/16″ crown, 120V electric stapler is a proven tool with a powerful 15 Amp, 1,500-watt solenoid. It can secure a range of flooring including carpeting shooting 20 gauge, 3/16″ crown staples in 3/16”, from 1/4” to 9/16” length.

ROBERTS 3/16″ Crown, 120V Electric Stapler

Buy on Amazon

Worx 20V Power Share Cordless 18 Gauge Nail & Staple Gun

This Worx model staples and nails 18-gauge brad nails and narrow crown staples firing up to 80 nails per minute and 500 shots on one charge. Two shooting modes give you more control with contact actuated mode to fire quickly and single sequential mode if you need precision. Easy release and magazine loading and dual LED lights round up the features.

Worx 20V Power Share Cordless 18 Gauge Nail & Staple Gun

Buy on Amazon

Arrow T50ACD Corded Electric Staple Gun

Arrow has been around since 1929 and with this unit, it has a patent pending motor drive to deliver consistent driving performance. It also features a quick-release mechanism and an over-molded grip to combat grip fatigue for long workdays. It uses genuine Arrow T50 staples in 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ sizes.

Arrow T50ACD Corded Electric Staple Gun

Buy on Amazon

KeLDE Electric Staple Gun Kit

Single and sequential firing mode gives the KeLDE staple gun the ability to control how fast or slow you can work. You can nail or staple with T50 staples (8mm, 10mm, 12mm) and brad nails (14mm length) on a range of materials. A triple lock mechanism also provides extra safety with an on/off switch, striker pin and power trigger.

KeLDE Electric Staple Gun Kit

Buy on Amazon

WORKPRO 6 in-1 Cordless Staple Gun

The WORKPRO cordless stapler is compatible with T50, JT21, T25, T20 staples, BN18 brad nails, and PIN/Rapid No.9 nail without having to change to another staple gun. A full charge can shoot 1100 staples at 60 staples per minute. And a double safety mechanism prevents firing until the nose is touching the work surface.

WORKPRO 6 in 1 Cordless Staple Gun

Buy on Amazon

NEU MASTER Staple Gun Cordless

The spiral-drive technology of the NEW MASTER cordless staple gun delivers reliable power with the 3.6V lithium-ion battery. At only 2.46 pounds, this stapler is light, but you get up to 500 shots per full charge. This staple gun works with regular T50 staples from 1/4” to 1/2” and it has three safety switch settings.

NEU MASTER Staple Gun Cordless

Buy on Amazon

What to look for in an Electric Staple Gun

If you’re investing in an electric staple gun for your business or professional work, it’s essential to get one that serves your specific needs without causing unnecessary challenges. A high-quality electric staple gun can increase productivity, make tasks smoother, and prevent frustrating mishaps. Here are additional insights into some of the features mentioned and their importance:

Why Cordless vs. Corded Matters:

Cordless: Great for mobility and places without power outlets. Ensure the battery life suits your job length and keep spare batteries handy.

Great for mobility and places without power outlets. Ensure the battery life suits your job length and keep spare batteries handy. Corded: Provides consistent power, making it ideal for longer tasks. No need to worry about battery replacement or charging time.

Power Consistency: A staple gun that doesn’t maintain consistent power can lead to staples not being driven deeply enough or can cause jams. This disrupts workflow and can compromise the quality of the job.

Safety First:

Contact Pressure Safety Switch: Helps prevent unintentional firing, enhancing safety.

Helps prevent unintentional firing, enhancing safety. Lockable Triggers: Reduces the risk of accidental firing when not in use.

Reduces the risk of accidental firing when not in use. Good Grip: A secure grip not only enhances safety but also ensures precision while stapling.

Versatility with Two-in-One: An electric staple gun that can handle both staples and brad nails is like having two tools in one. It’s perfect for tasks like upholstery where you might need to switch between the two fasteners.

Don’t Underestimate Weight and Ease of Loading:

A heavy tool can cause fatigue faster, affecting your efficiency and precision.

Struggling with reloading interrupts the flow of work. A staple gun with a straightforward loading mechanism reduces downtime and boosts productivity.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.