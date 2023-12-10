Ergonomic Keyboards: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Anyone who spends long hours typing knows the toll it can take on your wrists, hands, and fingers. Perhaps this is why ergonomic keyboards have become so popular. Ergonomic keyboards have unique designs that aim to reduce that strain. They are tailored to fit the natural hand positioning, making them a game changer for those jobs entail countless hours typing.

Why are Ergonomic Keyboards Important for Small Businesses?

Ergonomic keyboards are particularly useful for small business owners who spend extended time on their keyboards. They are designed to reduce strain on the forearms, wrists, and hands. Additionally, the ergonomic keyboard can improve typing accuracy and efficiency, resulting in greater productivity. Investing in this keyboard can be an important step in increasing productivity and maintaining physical health.

Our Top Picks and Methodology

The right keyboard should enhance typing efficiency,ensure comfort, and reduce the risk of strain or injury. An ergonomic keyboard is a vital tool for anyone who spends significant time typing, whether for writing, data entry, or other computer tasks. Our selection criteria for ergonomic keyboards are designed to address the unique needs of small business environments. Here’s our list:

Key Layout and Design (Rating: 9/10) Split design or curved layout to promote natural hand and wrist position.

Keys placed for easy reach, reducing strain. Comfort and Wrist Support (Rating: 8/10) Built-in or detachable wrist rest.

Cushioning to minimize pressure on the wrists. Key Switch Mechanism (Rating: 7/10) Quality of key switches (mechanical, membrane) for a comfortable typing experience.

Feedback and noise level suited to user preference. Adjustability and Customization (Rating: 7/10) Adjustable tilt and height options.

Programmable keys for customized use. Compatibility and Connectivity (Rating: 7/10) Compatibility with different operating systems.

Wired or wireless options based on user preference. Build Quality and Durability (Rating: 8/10) Sturdy construction for long-term use.

Quality materials that can withstand regular use. Size and Portability (Rating: 5/10) Compact design for small workspaces.

Portability if needed for mobile workstations. Price and Value for Money (Rating: 6/10) Cost-effectiveness for the features provided.

Long-term value in terms of durability and health benefits.

Our methodology ensures that the ergonomic keyboards we recommend provide the optimal balance between ergonomic features and practical considerations like durability, compatibility, and cost. We believe that a well-chosen ergonomic keyboard can significantly enhance productivity and comfort for small business owners.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

This is an impressive ergonomic keyboard and mouse. The curved split keyframe eliminates the need to hunch over, reducing strain on the hands and allowing for an immediate improvement in posture. The scooped keys allow for comfortable and precise typing. The keyboard also comes with the MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse that’s remarkably fast, precise, and quiet. Get this Logitech ergonomic keyboard and improve your productivity.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is one of the most popular ergonomic keyboards. The cushioned palm rest will keep you supported and comfortable all day long. The split keyset design and thumb scoop work allow you to enjoy precise typing in a comfortable position.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

The Logitech K350 uses a unique wave design, a curved layout, and a cushioned palm rest that helps to position hands comfortably and properly on the keyboard. One tiny Logitech Unifying Receiver connects both the mouse and the keyboard to your laptop with reliable, long-range wireless technology and secure 128-bit AES encryption. This keyboard also boasts a long battery life.

Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

Kinesis Advantage2 Ergonomic Keyboard

It might sound extreme, but this keyboard might literally change your life. It features cushioned palm pads and concave key wells that shorten key reach and reduce overextension so you can comfortably type for long periods. The keys are also expertly arranged to mirror the natural motion of your fingers increasing speed and comfort. The Advantage2 is designed to be plug-and-play on all major operating systems.

Kinesis Advantage2 Ergonomic Keyboard

Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Enjoy ultimate typing comfort and improved typing speeds using the Kensington wireless ergonomic keyboard that features soft non-disruptive keys, adjustable tit positions for comfort, natural wrist and forearm alignment, and the spill-proof keys are also super easy to clean. It also features a three-mode power-saving switch so you choose between 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and off for the best battery life.

Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

This Microsoft ergonomic keyboard is specially designed to provide exceptional comfort. It has an ergonomically tested palm rest and an improved cushion for natural wrist posture. Be more productive with built-in shortcuts that include emojis, dedicated keys for office 365, easy media controls, and a dedicated numbers pad. It is also wired for reliable speed and accuracy.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard

This keyboard is designed for business use. It comes with a cushioned palm rest that promotes a neutral wrist position and the split ergonomic design encourages natural hand movement and position. Get this keyboard for ultimate comfort and to increase your typing speed.

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard

Perixx Periboard-612 Ergonomic Split Keyboard

This ergonomic keyboard is available in two options – wired and wireless. Both options feature an ergonomic split-key design with an integrated palm rest that provides great support to your wrists and releases median nerve pressure. The tactile responsive keys give a satisfying typing feeling and decrease mistyping. You can also choose between Bluetooth and a wireless 2.4 GHz connection at the bottom of the keyboard.

Perixx Periboard-612 Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Perixx Periboard-535RD Wired Ergonomic Mechanical Split Keyboard

The 535RD is a full-size ergonomic mechanical keyboard with a split-key design and a curved frame that promotes better posture by helping to position the arms and wrists in the most natural typing position. This wired keyboard also features programmable keys and adjustable wrist rest and is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11, Linux, and Mac OS X.

Perixx Periboard-535RD Wired Ergonomic Mechanical Split Keyboard

ProtoArc Backlit Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Type confidently and naturally with ProtoArc EK01. This ergonomic split keyboard comes with cushioned palm rest and responsive scissor keys that reduces wrist strain, keeping you comfortable and productive. This wireless keyboard also allows you to connect up to 3 devices via Bluetooth or a 2.4G USB receiver. The gentle white LED backlight will enable you to keep on typing even in dimly lit environments.

ProtoArc Backlit Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

Using an ergonomic keyboard brings a multitude of benefits, especially for small business owners who spend extensive time on their computers. The most significant advantage is the reduction in strain and discomfort in the wrists and hands, thanks to the natural, relaxed positioning that these keyboards promote. This ergonomic design can lead to a noticeable decrease in the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), such as carpal tunnel syndrome, which are common in conventional keyboard users. Additionally, ergonomic keyboards often feature keys that require less force to press, thereby reducing finger fatigue and increasing typing speed and accuracy. These keyboards also encourage better posture, aligning the wrists, arms, and shoulders correctly, which can reduce back and neck pain. In the long run, these benefits translate into increased productivity, fewer health-related absences, and a more comfortable and sustainable work environment.

