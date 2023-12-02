Don’t Miss the Latest Innovation on Vehicle Infotainment & App Technology

The INNOVATION REVIEW ON INFOTAINMENT & APPS event is an opportunity for Autotech Council members, OEMs, automotive suppliers, mobility startups, and VCs to focus on the innovation and importance of infotainment and apps. The event will feature presentations from industry experts on a variety of topics, including:

New UIs, voice, gesture, additional screens and HUDs

Nav, routing, logistics, and energy efficiency

V2V, V2I, smart city

Artificial intelligence

Augmented reality

Video and audio entertainment, streaming

Rear-seat entertainment and features

Personalized content

Downloadable apps

Security and privacy

HVAC and comfort

Advanced connectivity

Autonomous capabilities

The event will also provide networking opportunities for attendees to meet with potential partners and customers. Click on the red button and register to attend the INNOVATION REVIEW ON INFOTAINMENT & APPS event on December 6, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm PT.

