Don’t Miss the Latest Innovation on Vehicle Infotainment & App Technology

The INNOVATION REVIEW ON INFOTAINMENT & APPS event is an opportunity for Autotech Council members, OEMs, automotive suppliers, mobility startups, and VCs to focus on the innovation and importance of infotainment and apps. The event will feature presentations from industry experts on a variety of topics, including:
- New UIs, voice, gesture, additional screens and HUDs
- Nav, routing, logistics, and energy efficiency
- V2V, V2I, smart city
- Artificial intelligence
- Augmented reality
- Video and audio entertainment, streaming
- Rear-seat entertainment and features
- Personalized content
- Downloadable apps
- Security and privacy
- HVAC and comfort
- Advanced connectivity
- Autonomous capabilities
The event will also provide networking opportunities for attendees to meet with potential partners and customers. Click on the red button and register to attend the INNOVATION REVIEW ON INFOTAINMENT & APPS event on December 6, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm PT.
