Don’t Miss Small Business Expo in Miami

The Miami Small Business Expo 2024 is a premier business-to-business trade show and educational event designed exclusively for entrepreneurs, startups, and small business owners. It will take place on March 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Here are some of the key features of the Miami Small Business Expo 2024:

Exhibitors: Over 300 exhibitors will showcase their products and services, providing you with the opportunity to network with potential partners and suppliers.

Seminars and workshops: Learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights on a variety of topics, such as marketing, finance, business growth, and more.

Networking opportunities: Connect with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs to build relationships and share ideas.

Speed networking: Get face-to-face with dozens of potential customers and business partners in a short amount of time.

Live panel debates: Hear from business leaders and experts as they discuss the latest trends and challenges in the small business world.

Miami Small Business Expo 2024

March 14, 2024, Miami, Florida

Small Business Expo is Miami’s BIGGEST business networking & educational event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Come join other passionate Miami Business Owners and learn how to increase revenue & grow your business.

