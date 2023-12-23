Is Your Business Ready for the Holidays? Make the Most of the Season with These Expert Tips

The holiday shopping season is officially here. So, that means it’s time for many small businesses to adjust their strategies. Whether you’re trying to make more sales online or welcoming people to a physical location, this season often requires adjustments. Read top holiday tips from members of the online small business community below.

Find the Best Seasonal Keywords to Integrate into Your SEO Strategy

May keywords remain consistent for businesses throughout the year. However, some businesses may find certain phrases get more traction during certain seasons, like the holidays. In this post, Erik Emanuelli details this concept and explains how to find seasonal keywords. Members of the BizSugar community also chimed in with their own thoughts here.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business ChatGPT Prompts for Business Advertise Your Business Here

Increase Sales Using Insights from Microsoft Advertising

Understanding consumer behavior is paramount for companies looking to capitalize this holiday season. Microsoft Advertising is sharing some helpful insights with business owners looking to increase sales online. Check out this Search Engine Journal post by Kristi Hines for some key takeaways.

Enhance Brand Identity with Custom Shipping Boxes

Whether you sell products or send gifts over the holidays, the shipping materials you select can make a major impact. Custom shipping boxes don’t just protect your items – they can also enhance brand identity and create a positive experience for the recipient. Lisa Sicard dives into the concept further in this Small Biz Tipster post.

Transform Business Impressions with These Tiny Touches

If you plan to welcome customers or guests into your business this holiday season, some small touches can truly enhance their experience. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya details several small changes you can make to help people feel welcome this holiday season.

Take Advantage of Business Black Friday Deals

Black Friday isn’t just a day for consumers to save on gifts for friends and family. There are also tons of deals for businesses to save on the products and services they need to operate. In this 99signals post, Sandeep Mallya compiles a full list of Semrush deals for small businesses.

Small Business Deals

Create Word of Mouth Marketing Online

Word-of-mouth marketing is a powerful way to grow a business. And it doesn’t have to just take place in person. In fact, there are tons of ways to cultivate or enhance word-of-mouth marketing online. Sue-Ann Bubacz elaborates in this Write Mix for Business post.

Find the Best Time to Send Emails

The holidays are busy for everyone – including those on your email list. If you send a message when they’re already occupied, they may be less likely to respond. To maximize your email communications this season, check out the latest data in this Startup Bonsai post by Katie Reinah.

Invest in These Accessories for Business Travel

The holiday season is also full of travel opportunities for many entrepreneurs and professionals. To make sure your trips run smoothly, invest in the accessories listed in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Include These Important Features in an E-commerce Mobile App

The holidays are usually the busiest time of year for e-commerce businesses. So it may be the perfect time to make use of mobile app features that improve usability and efficiency. This Ideamotive post by Michal Pruciak includes some of the most popular ones to take advantage of.

Master SEO for a New Website

The holidays may also be a popular time for some businesses to launch brand-new websites. If this is in your plans for the holidays or the new year, you need to master SEO. This Semrush post by Erika Varangouli features a guide for new businesses.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.