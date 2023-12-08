10 Sources of Custom Gift Cards for Small Businesses in 2024

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you a small business owner looking for a custom way to sell gift cards to help boost your brand’s visibility and sales in 2024? We’ve rounded up 10 sources of custom gift cards that will make it easy for businesses in 2024 to provide unique purchasing opportunities that resonate with their audiences. Keep reading to learn more.

Why Should a Small Business Offer Custom Gift Cards?

Having a custom gift card system can be a great marketing tool for your business. However, make sure you read over the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 before you start selling gift cards from your business.

Pay attention to the fine print. Here are five reasons for you to offer a gift card that is custom-made:

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Make it easy for customers to purchase products. Offering gift cards gives customers the opportunity to purchase products or services without having to come up with the right amount of money at the cash register.

Offering gift cards gives customers the opportunity to purchase products or services without having to come up with the right amount of money at the cash register. Increase brand visibility. By offering a custom gift card value option your business may appear more appealing to potential new customers and boost your brand visibility.

By offering a custom gift card value option your business may appear more appealing to potential new customers and boost your brand visibility. Generate repeat business. Offering a customizable gift card can encourage your existing customers to return in the future, and can also be a great way to attract new customers who want to spend money.

Offering a customizable gift card can encourage your existing customers to return in the future, and can also be a great way to attract new customers who want to spend money. Encourage referrals. If your gift cards are well-designed and easy to use for gift card recipients, they can be a great way to encourage your existing customers to tell others about your business.

If your gift cards are well-designed and easy to use for gift card recipients, they can be a great way to encourage your existing customers to tell others about your business. Increase sales. Gift card sales can be an easy way to offer store credit and boost gift card transactions.

Emerging Trends in Custom Gift Cards

In 2024, the custom gift card industry is seeing significant shifts towards sustainability, innovative design, and adapting to consumer preferences. Consumers are showing a growing interest in environmentally friendly options, such as gift cards made from recycled materials and supported by recycling programs.

The appeal of AI-designed artwork and personalized features, like custom images and messages, is on the rise. Additionally, businesses are leveraging promotional incentives like bonus gift cards and added value to attract customers, responding to economic factors like inflation.

These trends highlight an evolving landscape where customer engagement and environmental concerns are becoming key drivers in the gift card market.

Small Business Deals

Top Places to Get Custom Gift Cards for Small Business

It is easy to get custom gift cards to boost your gift card sales. Here are 10 great sources to order your custom gift cards:

1. Square

Square gift cards are a great option for businesses and can be purchased in both plastic and digital gift cards. As an added bonus, if you sell online, your Square gift cards will work with the Square point of sale (POS) system.

2. Givex

Givex offers gift card technology that allows shoppers to purchase and send eGift cards in lieu of physical gift cards, from an online store via their mobile devices. Through Givex, businesses also can benefit by creating their own customized mobile wallet to make transactions easier when they sell online.

3. GiftFly

GiftFly allows business owners to create and sell eGift cards online as opposed to physical gift cards to boost overall sales. In addition, Giftfly provides real-time transaction reporting.

4. Plastic Printers

Plastic Printers allow individual brands to really stand out with their own unique brand on a plastic gift card. They provide options for keeping costs reasonable for each business owner and the physical gift cards can be used with any POS system.

5. Duracard

For those customers who would rather use a physical card, Duracard provides a customizable plastic card with magnetic stripes and a beautiful gift card design. The magnetic stripe allows a business to control the balance and expiration dates on the card and fosters customer loyalty.

6. Yiftee

A small business can also benefit from an egift program such as Yiftee . Owners are able to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind eGift cards that will substantially help boost their revenue. As an added benefit, businesses will be able to see sales data reports as they occur.

7. My1Stop.com

My1Stop.com offers custom gift cards that are affordable and easy to order. The cards are equipt with a barcode or magnetic strip that allows businesses to apply cash amounts specific to each customer. My1Stop.com offers an assortment of professional-looking templates to choose from that are pleasing to the eye and sure to boost your sales.

8. Plastic Card City

Plastic Card City is a great gift card program option for the budget-conscious business owner. Plastic Card City offers durable, beautifully designed gift cards at an affordable cost.

9. Roller

The Roller gift card app was designed to help businesses design revenue-boosting, personalized gift cards that showcase their specific brand. Cards are available digitally or in plastic cards and can be sold from their individual websites. Roller also makes managing the redemption process a piece of cake with special tools in their app.

PlasticCardMonster.com provides beautiful, high-quality gift cards designed to meet the specific requirements of each business. In addition, their gift card program offers price matching for similar quality cards so you always get the best prices.

How Can You Get Free Gift Cards for Your Small Business?

Obtaining free gift cards for your small business can be a valuable way to save on expenses and acquire rewards for various business needs. Here’s a closer look at how you can get free gift cards through gift card programs and incentive marketing programs:

Explore Reward Programs: Look into popular reward programs like Swagbucks, Fetch Rewards, and Ibotta. These platforms offer various opportunities for businesses to earn gift cards by participating in marketing activities.

Look into popular reward programs like Swagbucks, Fetch Rewards, and Ibotta. These platforms offer various opportunities for businesses to earn gift cards by participating in marketing activities. Sign Up for Surveys: Many gift card programs offer rewards in exchange for completing surveys. Register your business on these platforms and take part in relevant surveys to earn gift cards.

Many gift card programs offer rewards in exchange for completing surveys. Register your business on these platforms and take part in relevant surveys to earn gift cards. Utilize Cashback Offers: Some programs, like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards, provide cashback offers on specific purchases. Utilize these cashback incentives to earn gift cards while buying essential supplies for your business.

Some programs, like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards, provide cashback offers on specific purchases. Utilize these cashback incentives to earn gift cards while buying essential supplies for your business. Engage in Online Shopping: Participate in online shopping through these platforms to receive gift cards as a reward for your business expenses.

Participate in online shopping through these platforms to receive gift cards as a reward for your business expenses. Refer Friends and Partners: Some gift card programs offer referral bonuses. Invite friends, colleagues, and business partners to join these programs, and you can earn additional gift cards for each successful referral.

Some gift card programs offer referral bonuses. Invite friends, colleagues, and business partners to join these programs, and you can earn additional gift cards for each successful referral. Participate in Promotions: Keep an eye on special promotions and events run by these platforms. Engage with their promotional activities to earn extra gift cards for your business.

Keep an eye on special promotions and events run by these platforms. Engage with their promotional activities to earn extra gift cards for your business. Combine Multiple Programs: Don’t limit yourself to just one gift card program. Sign up for multiple platforms to maximize your chances of obtaining a wide variety of gift cards.

Don’t limit yourself to just one gift card program. Sign up for multiple platforms to maximize your chances of obtaining a wide variety of gift cards. Follow Social Media Accounts: Gift card programs often announce exclusive offers and giveaways on their social media accounts. Follow them to stay updated on the latest opportunities to earn gift cards.

Gift card programs often announce exclusive offers and giveaways on their social media accounts. Follow them to stay updated on the latest opportunities to earn gift cards. Partner with Businesses: Consider collaborating with other businesses that offer gift card incentives to attract customers. You can participate in joint promotions and earn gift cards through cross-promotional efforts.

Consider collaborating with other businesses that offer gift card incentives to attract customers. You can participate in joint promotions and earn gift cards through cross-promotional efforts. Leverage Employee Incentives: Implement employee incentive programs within your business. Reward your team members with gift cards for meeting specific goals or milestones.

By utilizing these strategies, your small business can take advantage of free gift cards, helping you save money, incentivize employees, and even offer rewards to loyal customers.

Strategy Description Explore Reward Programs Look into popular reward programs such as Swagbucks, Fetch Rewards, and Ibotta. Participate in marketing activities to earn gift cards for your business. Sign Up for Surveys Register your business on gift card programs that offer rewards for completing surveys. Earn gift cards through relevant survey participation. Utilize Cashback Offers Utilize cashback incentives from platforms like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards on purchases to earn gift cards for your essential business expenses. Engage in Online Shopping Participate in online shopping through reward programs to receive gift cards as a reward for your business expenses. Refer Friends and Partners Invite friends, colleagues, and business partners to join gift card programs with referral bonuses and earn additional gift cards for each successful referral. Participate in Promotions Keep an eye on special promotions and events by these platforms. Engage with their activities to earn extra gift cards for your business. Combine Multiple Programs Sign up for multiple gift card programs to increase your chances of obtaining a wide variety of gift cards for your business. Follow Social Media Accounts Follow gift card programs' social media accounts for exclusive offers and giveaways, ensuring you stay updated on the latest opportunities to earn gift cards. Partner with Businesses Collaborate with other businesses offering gift card incentives to attract customers. Participate in joint promotions and earn gift cards through cross-promotional efforts. Leverage Employee Incentives Implement employee incentive programs within your business, rewarding team members with gift cards for meeting specific goals or milestones.

Do Businesses Profit from Gift Cards?

Gift cards are an excellent way for businesses to increase sales and encourage customers to return in the future.

With gift card redemption, businesses earn a percentage of the total when a customer buys a gift card.

This makes gift cards an excellent way to generate revenue and boost sales.

How Are Gift Cards Different From Gift Certificates?

Gift cards and gift certificates are both valuable marketing tools for businesses, offering various benefits. However, there are distinct differences between the two, each catering to different customer preferences and business needs.

Here’s a closer look at the differences between gift cards and gift certificates:

Gift Card:

Versatility: Gift cards can be used at multiple locations, providing recipients with more freedom to choose where to redeem them.

No Expiry: Gift cards typically do not have an expiration date, allowing recipients to use them whenever they please.

Customization: Businesses can set custom spending limits on gift cards, tailoring them to fit their marketing strategies and budgets.

Reloadable: Many gift cards are reloadable, meaning customers can add more funds to the card after the initial purchase.

Gift Certificate:

Location-Specific: Gift certificates are often limited to a single location or business, restricting the recipient’s choices for redemption.

Expiry Date: Gift certificates may come with an expiration date, encouraging recipients to use them within a specific time frame.

Fixed Value: Gift certificates usually have a fixed value, limiting the amount that can be spent.

Both gift cards and gift certificates can effectively attract new customers, increase sales, and promote customer loyalty. The choice between the two depends on the business’s objectives and the preferences of their target audience. Some businesses may choose to offer both options to cater to different customer needs and preferences.

Should Your Small Business Offer Online Gift Cards or Plastic Gift Cards?

As a small business, you should take advantage of the ability to offer both physical and digital gift cards which can be redeemed online via QR code gift cards.

Physical gift cards can still be easily purchased by customers who prefer to shop in person, while digital gift cards offer an innovative way to keep up with technology.

What Is the Best Gift Card Program for Small Businesses?

A gift card provider can offer small businesses the ability to create custom gift cards, as well as increase brand visibility and boost sales.

Additionally, a small business owner can take advantage of free gift card programs that offer gift cards in exchange for completing marketing tasks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: