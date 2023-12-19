GoDaddy Survey: Gap Between Small Business Offerings and Consumer Expectations

A recent dual survey by GoDaddy has highlighted a significant disparity between what small businesses think they are offering and what consumers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, actually expect in terms of online convenience.

A Startling Disconnect

While an impressive 91% of small business owners believe they provide a convenient online experience, only a mere 21% of consumers concur. This gap is even more pronounced among Gen Z consumers, with only 19% feeling that small businesses meet their expectations for online convenience.

The Convenience Criteria

The survey, encompassing 1,000 consumers across the U.S., sheds light on various convenience factors:

Payment Methods : The majority of younger consumers prioritize features like ‘Buy Online, Pickup In-Store’ and contactless digital payments, but a significant portion of small businesses have yet to offer these options.

: The majority of younger consumers prioritize features like ‘Buy Online, Pickup In-Store’ and contactless digital payments, but a significant portion of small businesses have yet to offer these options. Online Shopping and Shipping : Free shipping and the availability of a website for direct purchases are crucial for consumers, yet many small businesses fall short in these areas.

: Free shipping and the availability of a website for direct purchases are crucial for consumers, yet many small businesses fall short in these areas. Personal Connection : A notable 65% of consumers are more inclined to purchase if they know the business’s personal story, but 20% of small businesses do not share theirs.

: A notable 65% of consumers are more inclined to purchase if they know the business’s personal story, but 20% of small businesses do not share theirs. Social Media Presence: Most young consumers expect businesses to have shoppable social media pages, but only a fraction of small businesses use social media for direct sales.

Technology and Generational Preferences

Despite nearly all small businesses acknowledging the importance of keeping up with tech innovations, they struggle to meet the advanced tech expectations of a tech-savvy consumer base. The survey also reveals stark differences in preferences across generations, particularly in payment methods and digital engagement.

GoDaddy’s Role in Bridging the Gap

Amy Jennette, GoDaddy Trends Expert, emphasizes the need for small businesses to adapt to evolving preferences. GoDaddy offers tools like ‘buy online, pickup in-store’ to help businesses modernize and meet these consumer demands.

As we move into 2024, it’s crucial for small businesses to leverage technology that makes meeting these consumer preferences more manageable. GoDaddy, with its comprehensive suite of online business tools, stands as a valuable resource for entrepreneurs looking to align their offerings with consumer expectations.