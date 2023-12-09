Verizon Digital Ready Program Offers $10,000 Grants to Small Businesses

Small business grants can provide hugely valuable resources to small businesses. However, the extra influx of cash can only have a major impact if entrepreneurs use funds wisely. Luckily, many small business grant programs also provide educational resources like courses and mentorship to help entrepreneurs through this part of their journey. Learn more about some recent programs offering grant funding and educational resources to small businesses.

Verizon Digital Ready Grants

The Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program offers $10,000 grants to small businesses. Recently, Houston area entrepreneur Diedre Mathis received a surprise $10,000 grant from the program to support her business, the Wanderstay Houston Hostel. She is one of many entrepreneurs that has benefitted from the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program in recent years. In addition to grant funding, the program offers free courses, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Small businesses have until December 20, 2023, to apply for the current grant cycle. To qualify for a chance to win a $10,000 grant, participants need to complete two modules in any combination – courses, coaching sessions, or community events. This step makes them eligible for grant consideration.

Women Business Center of Fayetteville Verizon Digital Ready Partnership

The Women Business Center of Fayetteville (WBCFAY) Program, operated by the Center for Empowerment and Economic Development (CEED), is teaming up with Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program to offer a unique chance for small businesses. This collaboration brings $10,000 grants and an online learning platform to small business owners. Key features of this program are:

Open and Free Registration: Any small business is welcome to sign up without any cost or need to engage with Verizon services.

On-Demand Learning: The program provides materials that users can access whenever they want, allowing them to learn at a pace that suits them best.

Tailored Experience: Business owners have the flexibility to customize the program according to their specific requirements, making it easier to adapt to changing interests and challenges.

State College Small Business Grant Program

The Downtown State College Improvement District in State College, Pennsylvania recently unveiled a fresh grant initiative, designed to assist small business owners and property managers with various capital enhancements. Set to begin in early 2024, this initiative focuses on facade and internal refurbishments, playing a key role in the rejuvenation of the downtown area. Through the Small Business Grant Program, eligible downtown participants will have access to grants between $1,000 and $5,000. Recipients of these grants will need to provide a matching amount as well.

Southeast Queens Entrepreneur Grant Program

Southeast Queens small businesses currently have the chance to secure a grant from the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. This $2,500 grant is part of the Southeast Queens Entrepreneur Grant Program, designed to support BIPOC-owned businesses. Eligible businesses can access up to $2,500 in grant funding to assist with operational expenses. To qualify, businesses should be operational for at least one year, for-profit, have no more than ten employees, and report annual gross receipts ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. The grant is available to businesses in various neighborhoods, including Bellaire, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, South Jamaica, Rochdale Village (Cooperative Housing Development), St. Albans, Laurelton, Queens Village, Rosedale, Meadowmere, and Warnerville.

Aurora Small Business Equity Fund

Business owners in Aurora, Colorado who are interested in enhancing their eco-friendly practices have an opportunity to apply for a new small business grant program to help. The Small Business Equity Fund, initiated by the Colorado Green Business Network in 2022, is being offered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This initiative aims to assist small businesses in Aurora and Commerce City with energy-efficient upgrades. The fund provides a range of upgrades, such as LED lighting installation and up to 70 percent cost coverage for replacing refrigeration equipment, with a maximum of $10,000 per business. The evaluation of applications by officials is slated to commence in January.

Oneonta Community Development Block Grant

Oneonta, New York is seeking $200,000 from a state fund to provide microenterprise grants for small businesses. This effort would mark the city’s eighth receipt of a Community Development Block Grant, which is overseen by the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal. Of this funding, $178,000 is expected to be allocated for business grants by the spring, while the remaining $22,000 would cover the administrative expenses of the city staff. Businesses with up to five employees, including the owner, can apply for these grants, which are expected to range from $5,000 to $35,000. Grants may also require a 10 percent additional contribution from the business owners. To be eligible, the business owner must have a low to moderate income, or the business should create a job that supports a low to moderate income individual. The grant can be used for various expenses, including purchasing machinery, equipment, furniture, inventory, and providing operating capital.