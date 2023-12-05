Small Business Grants with a December Deadline

With a month left in 2023, there’s still time for small businesses to apply for grants to cover various expenses or kick off new projects for 2024. Luckily, there are plenty of programs currently accepting applications across the U.S. Read on for a list.

York County 2023 BLOOM Grant Program

York County, Pennsylvania is supporting women-owned small businesses through its 2023 BLOOM Grant Program. The BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, which is a program of the York County Economic Alliance, is facilitating the program. Eligible women-owned businesses in the county can apply for grants of up to $1,500, with total amounts based on need and potential impact. December 1 is the deadline to apply.

California Drought Grants

California is currently providing grant funds for small agricultural businesses that have been financially impacted by severe drought and/or flooding. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $100,000, with various criteria and rules for businesses in different drought and/or flood groups. December 1 is the final deadline to apply.

Crisfield Small Business Retention Assistance Grant

Crisfield, Maryland is allocating $150,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new small business grant program. The Small Business Retention Assistance Grant plans to award $3,000 grants to 50 local shops, which they can use to cover various operational needs. Qualifications include having at least one year in business, fewer than 25 employees, and not being part of a franchise or national corporation. December 5 is the due date for applications.

The Coramino Fund

Gran Coramino®Tequila, a tequila brand founded by comedian Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, is launching a new round of applications for The Coramino Fund. This program provides grants and educational programming to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs around the country. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 now through December 5.

North Sacramento Façade and Property Improvement Grant Program and Transformative Reinvestment Grant Program

The city of Sacramento is dedicating $3.5 million to a new round of grant funding, which will support small businesses and nonprofit organizations in North Sacramento through two separate programs. The first program, the North Sacramento Façade and Property Improvement Grant Program is available to small businesses and nonprofits located along either Marysville Boulevard or Del Paso Boulevard. Eligible businesses can apply for between $5,000 to $30,000 to cover various exterior enhancements. The second grant, the North Sacramento Transformative Reinvestment Grant Program, is for small businesses and nonprofits within District 2 boundaries. Funds can be used to create or retain jobs, or expand existing programs or services. Applications for both programs are due by December 5.

Waynesboro Business District Resurgence Grant

Waynesboro, Virginia recently received a $100,000 grant from the state to help local businesses with everything from ecommerce consulting to facade improvements. The Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant is meant for businesses in downtown or neighboring areas. Waynesboro plans to use these funds to expand its current façade grant program to a larger area and reach a larger number of underserved businesses. Applications are due by December 20.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York is currently running its Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program. Local small businesses with less than 25 employees that faced hardships due to the pandemic may qualify for grant funds. Canton’s Office of Economic Development is pre-screening applicants to make sure they meet the criteria. So interested businesses should reach out to the office for more details and application materials. December 20 is the deadline to submit an application.

Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program

The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program is currently open for businesses in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to apply for grants. Eligible businesses can apply for funds to cover various physical improvements like painting and signage. This is the second round of funding for the program, and it is not open to businesses that received funds during the first round. Businesses not selected in the first round may reapply for the second round. Applications for this funding round are due by December 31.

King County Department of Local Services Storefront Repair Program

King County, Washington is launching a new grant program to support small businesses in unincorporated King County that have experienced vandalism or break-ins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The King County Department of Local Services Storefront Repair Program is open to small businesses with ten employees or less that have experienced damage from vandalism since March 2020. The program provides a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to repair and restore storefronts. The application period closes December 31.