20 Handmade Items to Sell

Do you have a knack for crafting handmade items? Have you always dreamed of turning this passion into a profitable venture? You’re in the right place. You can combine your skills and ambition to create an array of handmade items to sell. From personalizing interiors with your unique crafts to making someone’s day with a bespoke gift, your handmade creations can have countless uses and buyers.

Why Should You Make and Sell Crafts?

Selling handmade items is a great way to start your own craft business. Of course, establishing a business is always a nerve-wracking endeavor, but there are a variety of solid reasons why you should make and sell crafts, including:

Independence – When you start your own handicraft business, you get to be your own boss. As the business owner, you make the decisions and decide when and where you want to make and sell your crafts.

– When you start your own handicraft business, you get to be your own boss. As the business owner, you make the decisions and decide when and where you want to make and sell your crafts. Monetization – By making and selling crafts, you can earn money from the skills you already have and turn a profit from what was once a hobby.

– By making and selling crafts, you can earn money from the skills you already have and turn a profit from what was once a hobby. Low Stress – Since you control your own craft business, you won’t have the stress of a commute, a demanding boss or even laundry since you can work from home wearing lounge clothes or pajamas.

– Since you control your own craft business, you won’t have the stress of a commute, a demanding boss or even laundry since you can work from home wearing lounge clothes or pajamas. Supplemental Income – You don’t have to quit your day job to start selling handcrafted goods. Your craft business can also be a side gig that helps supplement your primary income.

– You don’t have to quit your day job to start selling handcrafted goods. Your craft business can also be a side gig that helps supplement your primary income. Sharper Skills – As you develop your own business selling handmade items, you can further enhance your skills or even learn new ones through online courses and workshops.

Top Handmade Things to Sell for Profit

Before we get into the details of making and selling these handmade items, let’s start with a quick summary. The table you’re about to see shows the main skills you need, the materials you should have, where you can sell, and how much money you could possibly make for each of the 20 handmade things. It’s like a guide, helping you see the bigger picture as you choose which handmade product fits best with what you can do and what you have.

# Item Skills Required Materials Needed Potential Marketplaces Profitability Potential 1 Handmade Jewelry Jewelry making Beads, wire, pendants Online and local marketplaces High 2 Soap Soap making Soap base, scents, essential oils Online stores, craft fairs Medium 3 T-shirts Graphic design, fabric decorating T-shirts, fabric decorating supplies Online marketplaces, local events High 4 Subscription Boxes Curating Varies based on box content Online High 5 Pet Products Varies based on product Varies based on product Online and local marketplaces High 6 Wall Art Painting, printmaking Canvas, paint, printing supplies Online stores, local galleries, craft fairs Medium 7 Tote Bags Sewing Fabric, sewing supplies Online and local shops Medium 8 Wooden Toys Woodworking Wood, woodworking tools Online and local marketplaces High 9 Home Decor Crafting Mason jars, canvas, ribbon, etc. Etsy, online and local shops Medium 10 Sculptures Sculpting Clay, sculpting tools Online Medium 11 Dolls Doll making Fabric, fiber, plastic Online and local shops Medium 12 Hair Accessories Crafting Various crafting supplies Online Low to Medium 13 Scarves Knitting or Crocheting Yarn Online and local marketplaces Low to Medium 14 Pillows Sewing Fabric, sewing supplies Online and local marketplaces Medium 15 Hats Knitting or fabric crafting Yarn, fabric Online and local marketplaces Medium 16 Furniture Upholstery or woodworking Fabric, wood, tools Online and local marketplaces High 17 Blankets Quilting, knitting, sewing, crocheting Fabric, yarn, quilting materials Online and local marketplaces Medium 18 Candles Candle making Wax, wicks, fragrance oils Online and local marketplaces Medium 19 Pins Crafting Materials for pins Online and local craft fairs Low to Medium 20 Rugs Weaving Rug materials Online Medium

When you’re ready to turn your hobby into a thriving small business, you just need a craft idea and supplies to sell handmade products online or at local craft fairs. Check out the following handmade things you can sell for profit:

1. Handmade Jewelry

You can create your own handmade jewelry as simply as stringing together some beads on a wire to design your own bracelets or necklaces. Jewelry makers also can buy inexpensive pieces to craft earrings, pendants, lockets, and other accessories to sell locally or in an online marketplace.

2. Soap

With the right materials, you can craft your own handmade soaps and bath bombs to sell at craft fairs or in an online store. You can even add selected scents and essential oils to both bar soaps, liquid soaps and bath bombs to add a competitive edge to your creations.

3. T-shirts

You can make and sell a variety of handmade clothing to start your own small business. In fact, a T-shirt business is a popular way to make a profit at online marketplaces and local events. You can create designs on a computer and print them onto shirts or transfers. You also can design your own custom T-shirt designs with a variety of fabric decorating supplies.

4. Subscription Boxes

You can sell curated gifts and subscription boxes that you create at your home or office. Choose a popular product niche like candles, candy or cosmetics, then fill a box with both purchased and homemade crafts for your subscribers each month.

5. Pet Products

Pet products are in high demand and make a viable business opportunity for those seeking profitable crafts. Whether you make and sell pet toys, pet treats or pet clothing, pet owners will be interested in your products whether sold locally or in an online marketplace.

6. Wall Art

If you love to paint, you can place your designs onto canvas and sell the wall art online or at local galleries or craft fairs. You even can transform your handmade crafts into printed copies and sell prints to earn even more extra money from a single design.

7. Tote Bags

Tote bags, diaper bags and other homemade items made for carrying personal goods come in a variety of shapes and sizes to satisfy a large and diverse market. Entrepreneurs who are skilled with a sewing machine can start a small business by making unique handmade bags and selling them online or in a local shop.

8. Wooden Toys

Skilled woodworkers can use their tools and create unique toys for children. Whether you’re crafting wooden blocks, wooden cars, dollhouses or even rocking horses, you can find demand from parents seeking gifts and turn a profit by selling handmade toys from wood.

9. Home Decor

Crafty and creative entrepreneurs can start a small business by designing handmade home decors from supplies like mason jars, canvas, ribbon, napkins and other materials. Your options to craft home decor is only limited by your imagination, and it’s a great option to sell in an Etsy shop.

10. Sculptures

Another type of fine art that a small business owner can craft and sell online is sculpture. A sculpture might be just another handmade craft, but it takes skill to create products for an online business. Fortunately, there are plenty of online DIY tutorials for those who want to learn.

More Handmade Items to Sell Online or Locally

Looking for more ideas to create an online business selling homemade crafts? Whether you’re offering high-end handmade furniture or low-cost digital products, there are plenty of ideas for handmade items to sell online or locally, including:

11. Dolls

All varieties of dolls made great gifts, keepsakes and collectible items, so it’s no wonder they are also an effective outlet to start a small business. You can make dolls from fabric, fiber, plastic or all sorts of other materials and place them on sale anywhere selling craft items, toys or collectibles.

12. Hair Accessories

Handmade accessories for hair are a simple craft that can be a profitable online business venture. If you don’t know how to make these profitable crafts, you can study online tutorials and learn to make hair accessories to sell, then decorate them in an original and creative way.

13. Scarves

Scarves are incredibly popular handmade accessories, and crafty entrepreneurs can create them by either knitting or crocheting yarn. Creative crafters even can try making scarves by combining decorative fabric, embroidering their creations or decorating them with unique and original designs.

14. Pillows

With some basic sewing skills, you can stitch together fabric and create all sorts of decorative pillows to sell. A popular handmade item for consumers to buy, pillows and pillow covers can be made in all shapes and sizes and practically any material. They also can be turned into original creations by painting or decorating them.

15. Hats

Don’t stop with selling handmade scarves. You can increase your profits by also making beautifully-crafted hats to coordinate with them. You can knit or crochet hats, or you can craft them from fabric or other materials. Then put them for sale at a local shop or online marketplace

16. Furniture

Are you skilled with upholstery or woodworking? You can build furniture items and sell them online or locally. You’ll need tools and equipment, but you can sell your handmade furniture for a significant profit, provided you account for the increased cost of shipping.

17. Blankets

People love handmade blankets, and they can be crafted with a variety of techniques, including quilting, knitting, sewing, crocheting and more. Blanket sellers even can offer personalized blankets, decorated with custom names, dates and other details.

18. Candles

Much like they can with handmade soaps, crafters can create a variety of creative and unique candle products by adding signature fragrance combinations. Entrepreneurs selling candles also can use interesting and unique jars and molds to craft in-demand products that sell.

19. Pins

Creative entrepreneurs can make handmade pins in a plethora of styles and designs to sell online or at local craft fairs. Whether you are making buttons with unique graphics or enamel pins with intricate designs, you’re sure to find a market for unique handmade pins.

20. Rugs

Handcrafting full-sized rugs might require a long and complicated process, but you still can make and sell handmade rugs if you specialize in smaller rugs and mats made with similar weaving techniques. Even smaller-sized rugs will appeal to online buyers seeking to add small yet unique touches to their home decor.

What Handmade Items Sell the Best?

What handmade items sell the best? Whether you’re attending a local craft fair or you plan to sell crafts online, you want to choose an item that sells and generates a profit. When deciding which handmade items to make and sell, it’s really important to consider what’s currently in demand.

The popularity of handmade items can depend on a variety of factors, including current trends, seasonality, and market demographics. While certain items consistently perform well, the key to success is providing a unique twist on a product that makes it stand out in the marketplace.

Here are some of the most profitable and best-selling handmade items:

Handmade Beaded Jewelry and Enamel Pins: Jewelry is a staple in the handmade market due to its versatility and appeal to a wide range of customers. Beaded jewelry, in particular, can be cost-effective to make and allows for lots of creativity. Enamel pins have also seen a surge in popularity due to their uniqueness and collectability. With these items, you can cater to a variety of tastes by offering diverse designs and styles.

Jewelry is a staple in the handmade market due to its versatility and appeal to a wide range of customers. Beaded jewelry, in particular, can be cost-effective to make and allows for lots of creativity. Enamel pins have also seen a surge in popularity due to their uniqueness and collectability. With these items, you can cater to a variety of tastes by offering diverse designs and styles. Vinyl Wall Art: Vinyl wall art is another top-selling product. These items appeal to customers looking to personalize their homes or offices. From inspirational quotes to graphic designs, the possibilities are endless. As long as your designs resonate with your audience, vinyl wall art can be a profitable venture.

Vinyl wall art is another top-selling product. These items appeal to customers looking to personalize their homes or offices. From inspirational quotes to graphic designs, the possibilities are endless. As long as your designs resonate with your audience, vinyl wall art can be a profitable venture. Candles: Handmade candles, especially those with unique fragrances and attractive packaging, are in high demand. Consumers appreciate the ambiance, scent, and aesthetics of a well-made candle. Scented candles also make excellent gifts for a variety of occasions, further boosting their sales potential.

Handmade candles, especially those with unique fragrances and attractive packaging, are in high demand. Consumers appreciate the ambiance, scent, and aesthetics of a well-made candle. Scented candles also make excellent gifts for a variety of occasions, further boosting their sales potential. DIY Bath Bombs: Bath products, such as DIY bath bombs, have seen a rise in popularity, partly due to the self-care trend. Bath bombs are fun to make and use, plus they can be customized with various scents, colors, and ingredients to cater to different preferences. Offering a range of bath bombs that cater to different skin types or moods can help broaden your customer base.

However, remember that the “best” items to sell depend largely on your own skills, interests, and preferences of your target audience. It’s also important to note that what sells well in one region or platform may not necessarily sell well in another. Continually researching market trends and getting feedback from customers can help you keep your product offerings fresh and appealing.

Marketing Strategies for Handmade Crafts

Successfully selling handmade items often hinges on effective marketing strategies that showcase the uniqueness and quality of your crafts. Here are essential marketing tactics to consider for your handmade business:

Develop a Strong Brand Identity : Your brand should reflect the uniqueness of your handmade crafts. This includes a memorable business name, a distinctive logo, and a consistent aesthetic across your products and marketing materials. Your brand identity should resonate with your target audience and set you apart from competitors.

: Your brand should reflect the uniqueness of your handmade crafts. This includes a memorable business name, a distinctive logo, and a consistent aesthetic across your products and marketing materials. Your brand identity should resonate with your target audience and set you apart from competitors. Utilize Social Media : Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook are ideal for showcasing handmade items. Regularly post high-quality photos of your products, engage with your followers, and use relevant hashtags to increase your visibility. Consider collaborating with influencers or other crafters to expand your reach.

: Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook are ideal for showcasing handmade items. Regularly post high-quality photos of your products, engage with your followers, and use relevant hashtags to increase your visibility. Consider collaborating with influencers or other crafters to expand your reach. Create an Engaging Online Store : Whether you use platforms like Etsy or have your own website, make sure your online store is visually appealing, user-friendly, and provides detailed information about your products. High-quality images, compelling product descriptions, and easy navigation are key.

: Whether you use platforms like Etsy or have your own website, make sure your online store is visually appealing, user-friendly, and provides detailed information about your products. High-quality images, compelling product descriptions, and easy navigation are key. Participate in Local Markets and Craft Fairs : Physical presence in local markets and craft fairs can significantly boost your visibility. These events allow customers to see and feel your products firsthand and can help establish a loyal local customer base.

: Physical presence in local markets and craft fairs can significantly boost your visibility. These events allow customers to see and feel your products firsthand and can help establish a loyal local customer base. Leverage Email Marketing : Collect email addresses from your customers and website visitors to build an email list. Send out regular newsletters with updates, new product launches, and exclusive offers to keep your audience engaged.

: Collect email addresses from your customers and website visitors to build an email list. Send out regular newsletters with updates, new product launches, and exclusive offers to keep your audience engaged. Offer Customization Options : Personalization can be a unique selling point for handmade crafts. Offering customization options for your products can attract customers looking for unique, personalized items.

: Personalization can be a unique selling point for handmade crafts. Offering customization options for your products can attract customers looking for unique, personalized items. Utilize Customer Reviews and Testimonials : Positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers can be powerful marketing tools. Showcase these on your website and social media to build trust and credibility with potential customers.

: Positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers can be powerful marketing tools. Showcase these on your website and social media to build trust and credibility with potential customers. Create a Blog or Vlog : Share your crafting process, the story behind your crafts, or DIY tips through a blog or vlog. This not only engages your audience but also helps in SEO (Search Engine Optimization), driving more traffic to your site.

: Share your crafting process, the story behind your crafts, or DIY tips through a blog or vlog. This not only engages your audience but also helps in SEO (Search Engine Optimization), driving more traffic to your site. Run Online Advertisements : Consider using paid online advertising through Google Ads or social media platforms. Target your ads to reach your specific audience based on interests, demographics, and browsing behavior.

: Consider using paid online advertising through Google Ads or social media platforms. Target your ads to reach your specific audience based on interests, demographics, and browsing behavior. Engage in Community and Networking Events: Join crafting communities online and offline. Networking with other crafters and participating in community events can open up opportunities for collaborations, joint ventures, and gaining valuable insights into the market.

What Is the Easiest Thing to Make and Sell?

In the crafts business, some products certainly are easier to make than others. One of the easiest crafts to make and sell is handmade soap and candles. The unskilled craftsperson should not be discouraged, however, as plenty of online tutorials are available to learn almost any craft, and serious entrepreneurs even can sharpen their skills by attending a workshop at a local college.

Conclusion

The world of handmade crafts offers an exciting and lucrative opportunity for creative individuals to turn their passion into a profitable venture. Whether you’re a seasoned artisan or just starting out, there are compelling reasons to make and sell crafts, and a wide range of handmade items that can generate significant income.

Starting your own craft business provides a sense of independence that many crave. You become the master of your craft, making decisions about when, where, and how you create and sell your handmade products. This level of autonomy allows you to shape your business according to your vision and preferences.

Monetization is another compelling reason to delve into the world of crafting. Your skills and creativity can be transformed into a source of income. What was once a hobby can become a profitable enterprise. Many successful crafters have turned their passion into a full-time career, earning a living doing what they love.

The low-stress aspect of running a craft business is particularly appealing. Say goodbye to long commutes, demanding bosses, and office attire. With a craft business, you have the flexibility to work from the comfort of your own home, donning lounge clothes or pajamas if you wish. This flexibility is especially valuable for those seeking a work-life balance or juggling multiple responsibilities.

Craft businesses can also serve as a supplementary source of income. You don’t necessarily have to quit your day job to embark on your crafting journey. Starting small and growing your business gradually is a viable option. Your craft business can provide that extra financial cushion, allowing you to pursue your passion while maintaining your primary income source.

Moreover, engaging in a craft business offers an opportunity for skill enhancement and growth. You can continuously refine your craft, learn new techniques, and even take online courses and workshops to expand your skill set. This process of self-improvement can be immensely satisfying, and it can lead to the creation of more intricate and valuable handmade products.

In terms of profitability, the handmade crafts market is robust. The demand for unique, handcrafted items continues to grow as consumers seek products with a personal touch. Crafters can leverage this demand to create profitable businesses. However, success in this field requires more than just crafting skills; it involves strategic planning, marketing, and a keen understanding of market trends.

The article also provides valuable insights into the top handmade things to sell for profit. From handmade jewelry and soap to T-shirts and subscription boxes, there’s a wide array of options to explore. These suggestions encompass a range of crafting skills and materials, catering to various interests and market segments.

Handmade jewelry, for instance, allows for creativity with beads, precious metals, and unique designs. Crafting soap provides an opportunity to experiment with scents and essential oils, giving your products a competitive edge. T-shirt businesses leverage custom designs and fabric decorating techniques to create marketable items.

Subscription boxes offer a curated selection of handmade and purchased crafts, providing customers with a delightful surprise each month. Pet products cater to the growing pet owner demographic, offering a wide range of opportunities, from toys to treats. Wall art allows painters to showcase their artistic talents, with prints expanding the reach of their work.