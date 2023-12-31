HDMI Splitters: Options for Your Business or Home Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

HDMI splitters are an affordable and effective way to share video and audio signals to multiple monitors or devices . With an HDMI splitter, the output signal will be an exact duplication of the original source.

Uses For HDMI Splitters

A small business can leverage an HDMI splitter to improve presentations, collaboration, customer engagement, and operational efficiency across various scenarios. Here are just some examples:

Multi-Display Presentations: Use the HDMI splitter to connect multiple displays during meetings, presentations, or conferences. Showcase content simultaneously on several screens to engage clients or team members effectively. Training and Educational Purposes: Facilitate training sessions by connecting multiple monitors or screens with the HDMI splitter. This enables trainers to demonstrate procedures, tutorials, or presentations to a group of trainees simultaneously. Trade Shows and Exhibitions: Set up a booth at trade shows or exhibitions by utilizing an HDMI splitter to showcase products, services, or promotional videos on several screens, attracting more attention and engagement from attendees. Digital Signage and Advertising: Create dynamic digital signage within your business premises or storefront. Use the HDMI splitter to display advertisements, promotions, or information across multiple screens, enhancing visibility and customer engagement. Collaborative Work Environments: Foster collaboration among team members by connecting multiple monitors in collaborative workspaces. This setup allows for easy sharing of information, data, or project updates across various screens. Gaming Events or LAN Parties: Organize gaming events or LAN parties by utilizing the HDMI splitter to connect multiple gaming consoles or PCs to separate displays. This enables simultaneous gameplay for a more immersive experience. Control Room or Monitoring Stations: Create control rooms or monitoring stations by using the HDMI splitter to display critical data, surveillance feeds, or operational information across multiple screens for efficient monitoring and decision-making. Entertainment Venues or Restaurants: Enhance customer experience in entertainment venues or restaurants by employing an HDMI splitter to display live events, sports matches, or entertainment programs on multiple screens for patrons.

HDMI Splitters for Your Business or Home Office

When selecting an HDMI splitter for your business needs, we consider several crucial factors to ensure optimal performance and compatibility. Here are the general criteria we use to assess HDMI splitters, along with their respective importance:

Number of Ports: (Importance: High) Consider the number of HDMI output ports required to connect multiple displays or devices simultaneously. Choose a splitter that accommodates your specific connectivity needs without compromising quality. Supported Resolutions and Formats: (Importance: High) Ensure the HDMI splitter supports the resolutions and formats of your devices or displays. Look for compatibility with common formats like 4K, 1080p, 3D, etc., to avoid signal degradation or incompatibility issues. HDCP Compatibility: (Importance: Medium) High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) compliance is essential, especially if you’re dealing with copyrighted content. Check for HDCP support to prevent playback issues with protected content. Signal Range and Quality: (Importance: High) Consider the HDMI splitter’s signal range and quality to maintain a consistent and stable connection between devices. Look for features that ensure minimal signal loss over long cable runs. Audio Support: (Importance: Medium) Ensure the HDMI splitter supports your required audio formats (e.g., Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio) if you need high-quality audio output along with video. Durability and Build Quality: (Importance: Medium) Assess the build quality and durability of the HDMI splitter. Sturdy construction and reliable components can ensure longevity and consistent performance. Plug-and-Play Installation: (Importance: Medium) Consider ease of installation and operation. A user-friendly plug-and-play setup can save time and minimize technical hassles. Price and Warranty: (Importance: Low) While price and warranty are factors to consider, they are relatively less critical compared to the above aspects. However, it’s wise to balance quality with cost-effectiveness and choose a product with a reasonable warranty.

Our evaluation methodology prioritizes aspects like the number of ports, supported resolutions, signal quality, and compatibility. We’ve compiled our list of recommended HDMI splitters based on these criteria to ensure a seamless experience for small businesses or entrepreneurs.

OREI 4K 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter

The OREI 4K 1 in 8 out HDMI splitter includes 8 outputs with auto downscaling and works with up to 30 feet high-quality HDMI cables. It works with all HDMI versions, 1.3, 1.4, and 2.0 as well as 3D and LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby /DTS-HD master audio support. A 1-year Full Warranty with OREI Support is also included.

OREI 4K 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter

UGREEN HDMI 4K HDMI Switcher Splitter

This UGREEN splitter has one of the highest ratings on Amazon. This is because it is compact, affordable and has great features. It is both a switcher and splitter for up to three devices with 4K support. It is also compatible with Roku, Fire TV Stick, Laptop, Nintendo Switch, Gaming Console, Monitor, PC, PS5/PS4/PS3, Television, and more.

UGREEN HDMI 4K HDMI Switcher Splitter

avedio Links HDMI Splitter

If you only need 2 outputs, this splitter from aveido has 22,921 reviews with 61% of customers giving it five stars. It supports 4K ULTRA HD Resolution, 3840x2160p, 3D, and DTS-HD/Dobly-true HD/LPCM7.1/DTS/Dobly-AC3/DSD/HD(HBR) sound.

avedio Links HDMI Splitter

SGEYR HDMI 2.0 Switch Splitter

The SGEYR splitter supports up to three HDMI sources with a wide range of video resolutions. This includes 4K x 2K, 1080P, Ultra HD, 3D, and full HD audio. The plug-and-play feature provides an easy setup with a remote control that allows you to switch between devices.

SGEYR HDMI 2.0 Switch Splitter

KELIIYO HDMI Splitter

This KELLIIYO splitter is powered so this means you can transmit video and audio simultaneously without any quality loss for up to 4 outputs. This includes distances of up to 100ft. It supports full HD 1080P and 3D resolutions and can reach up to 4K@30Hz. You can use it with a computer, laptop, PS3 game, Blu-ray DVD, projectors, full HD TVs, and more.

KELIIYO HDMI Splitter

J-Tech Digital 4K Powered HDMI Splitter

The J-Tech splitter is also powered to keep the integrity of the HDMI signal strong. This allows it to support Super Ultra HD 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution with an input cable distance of up to 80 ft HDMI AWG26. And when it comes to audio, it can support DTS-HD/Dolby-True-HD/LPCM7.1/AC3/DTS/DSD audio.

J-Tech Digital 4K Powered HDMI Splitter

NEWCARE 4K HDMI Splitter

This powered compact splitter from NEWCARE only weighs 6 ounces, but it has all the features you need. In addition to 4K support and three outputs, you can connect compatible devices such as laptops, monitors, projectors, TVs, and DVD players. The distance for input and output is up to 100ft/52ft.

NEWCARE 4K HDMI Splitter

Tolmnnts HDMI Splitter

The four-way powered HDMI splitter from Tolmnnts can be connected to a computer, Xbox, Playstation, Blu-Ray DVD player, satellite receiver and many other devices. Once connected, you can get 3D, 4K x 2K@30hz, and 1080P@60hz for four outputs.

Tolmnnts HDMI Splitter

ENBUER 1×4 HDMI Splitter

With this powered HDMI splitter from ENBUER you can connect up to four devices without losing any HDMI signal quality. This lets you experience 4K x 2K@30Hz, 3480x2160p, 3D, and deep color of 8/10/12 bit. You can connect computers, gaming consoles, monitors, TVs, and other devices.

ENBUER 1×4 HDMI Splitter

OREI 1 in 2 Out HDMI Splitter

Another entry HDMI splitter from OREI delivers features including Full Ultra HD, HDCP 2.2, 4K @60Hz 4: 4: 4 1080p and 3D support. As for devices, you can connect your PC, TV, monitor, projector, gaming console and more. OREI also provides a 1-year Warranty and Lifetime Support.

OREI 1 in 2 Out HDMI Splitter

What to Look For When Buying an HDMI Splitter

Difference Between an HDMI Splitter and HDMI Switch: An HDMI splitter allows you to split one HDMI source signal to two or more displays. On the other hand an HDMI switch lets you connect two or more video sources to one display.

Passive HDMI Splitters: These splitters don’t have power so they almost never have more than two outputs.

Active HDMI Splitters: Active splitters add power to the HDMI signal with an external power source without notable loss in signal integrity. And the power makes it possible to have as many as eight outputs with these type of HDMI splitters.

Support: Look at the specs of the splitter to determine what type of resolution they support, such as 4K 30hz, etc.

HDMI Version: Each version delivers more transmission bandwidth and or resolution than the previous generation.

HDMI 1.3 is 10.2Gbps at 1080p @60HZ resolution

HDMI 1.4 is also 10.2Gbps but it supports 4K @ 30Hz and 4K @ 60Hz 4:2:0

HDMI 2.0 is 18.0Gbps with 4K @60Hz 4:4:4

Ensuring Quality and Performance with HDMI Splitters

It’s crucial to use the right tools for effective performance, especially if you’re using multiple displays for business presentations, digital advertisements, or efficient workspace setups. Investing in the right HDMI splitter can make a notable difference. But how do you ensure you’re choosing the best? Factors to Consider: Distance : Depending on your setup, the distance the HDMI signal needs to travel can be substantial. Longer distances might require a more robust splitter or even a repeater to maintain signal strength.

: Depending on your setup, the distance the HDMI signal needs to travel can be substantial. Longer distances might require a more robust splitter or even a repeater to maintain signal strength. Audio Support : If your display method includes audio – for instance, a business presentation – ensure that your splitter supports audio formats like Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio.

: If your display method includes audio – for instance, a business presentation – ensure that your splitter supports audio formats like Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio. EDID Management : This refers to the ability of the splitter to communicate back with the source about what resolutions and audio formats the connected displays can support. A good splitter will manage this seamlessly.

: This refers to the ability of the splitter to communicate back with the source about what resolutions and audio formats the connected displays can support. A good splitter will manage this seamlessly. Build Quality: Don’t opt for cheap splitters. A well-built HDMI splitter will ensure durability and reliable performance over time. Practical Tips for a Wise Purchase: Compare user reviews and ratings. Often, real-world experiences can highlight potential problems or benefits not immediately apparent from product descriptions.

Always ensure the splitter is compatible with the latest HDMI standards, ensuring future-proofing to some extent.

