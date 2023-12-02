19 Top Health and Fitness Apps to Keep Small Business Owners Active

Studies show that those who run small businesses and have sedentary desk-based work may be seriously jeopardizing their health. Long periods of inactivity and the bad posture resulting from slumping at a desk can wreak havoc with your health.

Michael Fredericson, sports medicine physiatrist at Stanford Health Care, says, “The issue that we’re really up against is that we’re not made to sit — certainly not for extended periods of time.”

Luckily, there are tons of health and fitness apps available to help entrepreneurs and professionals stay active. Here’s a guide to the options and their importance.

Benefits of Health and Fitness Apps for Entrepreneurs

Health and fitness apps offer a range of benefits specifically tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs, who often face unique challenges due to their busy and unpredictable schedules. These apps provide a convenient and efficient way to maintain health and wellness, which is crucial for sustaining the high levels of energy and focus required in entrepreneurship. By integrating seamlessly into their daily routines, these apps help entrepreneurs track and manage their health goals, ensuring they stay on top of their physical and mental well-being.

Key benefits include:

Time Efficiency : Tailored workouts and health plans save time, a precious commodity for entrepreneurs.

: Tailored workouts and health plans save time, a precious commodity for entrepreneurs. Stress Reduction : Features like guided meditation and mindfulness exercises help in managing stress levels.

: Features like guided meditation and mindfulness exercises help in managing stress levels. Improved Focus and Productivity : Regular exercise and health tracking can lead to enhanced cognitive function and productivity.

: Regular exercise and health tracking can lead to enhanced cognitive function and productivity. Convenient Health Tracking : Easy monitoring of diet, exercise, and sleep patterns.

: Easy monitoring of diet, exercise, and sleep patterns. Customization : Personalized health and fitness goals based on individual needs and schedules.

: Personalized health and fitness goals based on individual needs and schedules. Motivation and Accountability : Regular reminders and progress tracking boost motivation and accountability.

: Regular reminders and progress tracking boost motivation and accountability. Accessibility : The ability to access fitness and health advice anytime, anywhere, aligns well with the often unpredictable schedule of entrepreneurs.

: The ability to access fitness and health advice anytime, anywhere, aligns well with the often unpredictable schedule of entrepreneurs. Community and Networking: Some apps offer community features, allowing entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals for support and advice.

Methodology for Choosing the Best Health and Fitness Apps

Health and fitness apps are essential tools for entrepreneurs and small business owners who need to manage their well-being while juggling their professional responsibilities. We evaluated the top options using an objective methodology that includes the following factors. Each one is included below and rated by importance on a scale of one to ten, with ten being the most essential. Here’s how we evaluate these apps:

1. User Experience (UX) and Interface

Importance Scale: 9/10

Why It Matters: A user-friendly interface is crucial. We look for apps that offer an intuitive, easy-to-navigate design, ensuring users can find features quickly.

2. Customization and Personalization

Importance Scale: 8/10

Why It Matters: Everyone’s health journey is unique. Apps that offer personalized workout plans, nutrition advice, and goals based on user data score higher.

3. Range of Features

Importance Scale: 7/10

Why It Matters: We prefer apps that offer a comprehensive suite of features such as workout tracking, nutrition planning, wellness tips, and progress monitoring.

4. Scientifically Backed Methods

Importance Scale: 8/10

Why It Matters: Credible apps use scientifically proven methods. We assess if the app’s fitness and nutrition advice align with current health standards.

5. Cost-Effectiveness

Importance Scale: 7/10

Why It Matters: For small business owners, budget is key. We consider the cost relative to the features and benefits offered.

6. Privacy and Data Security

Importance Scale: 10/10

Why It Matters: Health data is sensitive. We evaluate the security measures the app has in place to protect user data.

7. Compatibility and Integration

Importance Scale: 6/10

Why It Matters: The app should seamlessly integrate with other devices and apps (like smartwatches and fitness trackers) for a holistic health view.

8. Customer Support and Community

Importance Scale: 5/10

Why It Matters: Good customer support and an active user community can enhance the app experience, providing motivation and assistance.

9. Regular Updates and Improvements

Importance Scale: 6/10

Why It Matters: We look for apps that are regularly updated with new features, bug fixes, and improved functionalities.

10. Real User Reviews and Feedback

Importance Scale: 7/10

Why It Matters: User reviews offer insights into the app’s performance and reliability in real-world scenarios.

This methodology helps us objectively assess health and fitness apps, ensuring that we recommend the best tools for our audience of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Best Health and Fitness Apps

If you run a small business that demands sitting at a desk all day, you can counter the negative repercussions such lifestyles can have on your health. Take a look at the following 19 best health and fitness apps to use when running a small business.

Sleep Cycle

Getting adequate sleep is imperative to running a business successfully. Sleep Cycle lets your phone analyze your sleep and wakes you up during the lightest phase, making you feel more rested and ready to tackle the day! Sleep Cycle costs $0.99 on Android devices.

Sworkit

Yoga, Pilates and other stretch-based exercise are all ways for busy entrepreneurs to unwind and switch off. The Sworkit app provides you with yoga, Pilates and other strength workouts, without the need for any equipment.

ShopWell

Scan products to get personalized food scores with the ShopWell app. This nutritional expert in your pocket is free to download onto iOS and Android devices.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a calorie counter and exercise tracker. For those with inactive jobs, the app can help you eat better throughout the day by counting your calories, making you more aware of what you eat, and helping you reach weight loss goals. MyFitnessPal is free to download on iOS and Android.

Charity Miles

Charity Miles is free to download on both iOS and Android devices. The app measures the distance you walk, run or cycle, and raises 10 cents per mile for charity.

Forks Over Knives

Forks Over Knives allows busy entrepreneurs to discover hundreds of delicious, healthy meals with just a couple of swipes. Download recipes on the app and start eating healthier today. The app is free with paid subscription options.

FitBit

Finding motivation to get active isn’t always easy when you’re running a business. This is when FitBit can step in. This fitness app tracks your everyday activities and goals, from wanting to have more sleep to aspiring to be more active. It provides insights on your performance and gives you motivation to achieve your goals.

Rise

Get better sleep by tracking your current patterns with the Rise app. The tracker can help you identify patterns that may be draining your energy, so you can make positive changes going forward.

HeadSpace

HeadSpace is a free meditation app, designed to help people with busy, stressful lives focus more and stress less. The app teaches life-changing meditation and mindfulness skills in just a few minutes a day.

Fooducate

When you’re busy running a business, analyzing the nutritional content in the food you consume isn’t a top priority. Download the free Fooducate app, simply scan the barcode on the packaging and the app will give you a healthiness score from A to D.

Aaptiv

Aaptiv offers on demand audio fitness training through your mobile device, providing busy entrepreneurs with personal coaching while on the go. This motivational fitness app costs $9.99 a month.

Daily Yoga

Practicing yoga each day can help promote health and well being. Use the Daily Yoga app and practice yoga even while on the move. You could use the Daily Yoga app on your lunch break, for example!

Healthy Living

Healthy Living is a ratings-based app which provides descriptions of which ingredients are in over 120,000 foods and personal care products. This informative, health-enhancing app is free on iOS and Android devices.

DietBet

DietBet is a free weight loss challenge app that puts you on the road to reaching weight loss goals. The app tracks your weight-loss progress and allows you to join groups designed to encourage you to reach your goals.

FIT Radio

Working at a desk all day can be lonely and uninspiring. Give yourself some inspiration to get active by downloading the FIT Radio app. There is a free version of the app, that provides you with music to stream that’s the perfect accompaniment to workouts.

Keelo

Keelo is an exercise app that focuses on high-intensity interval training that you can complete in around 7 – 10 minutes, either at home or in the gym. Keelo is free with a paid premium plan.

Weight Watchers Mobile App

For entrepreneurs looking to lose weight, the Weight Watchers Mobile app can be an invaluable tool. The app provides you with a chart enabling you to track and check the status of your weight-loss programme. It also has a barcode scanner that provides information of the nutritional value of meals.

Waterlogged

Do you drink enough water through your working day? Drinking sufficient amounts of water is crucial for the health and can help you remain productive all-day long. The Waterlogged app provides customized personal reminders of when to drink more water.

SideChef

SideChef is a free app for iOS and Android that provides you with voice-activated prompts of cooking instructions for healthy meals. Now you’ve no excuse not to make a healthy dinner when you get home from the office!

App Name Focus Area Platform Price Sleep Cycle Sleep Tracking Android $0.99 Sworkit Exercise (Yoga, Pilates) iOS & Android Free ShopWell Nutrition iOS & Android Free MyFitnessPal Calorie & Exercise Tracking iOS & Android Free Charity Miles Fitness & Charity iOS & Android Free Forks Over Knives Healthy Recipes iOS & Android Free with subscription options FitBit Activity Tracking iOS & Android Free Rise Sleep Tracking iOS & Android Free HeadSpace Meditation & Mindfulness iOS & Android Free Fooducate Food Nutrition Rating iOS & Android Free Aaptiv Audio Fitness Training iOS & Android $9.99/month Daily Yoga Yoga iOS & Android Free Healthy Living Food & Product Health Ratings iOS & Android Free DietBet Weight Loss Challenge iOS & Android Free FIT Radio Workout Music iOS & Android Free with premium plan Keelo High-Intensity Interval Training iOS & Android Free with premium plan Weight Watchers Mobile App Weight Loss Tracking iOS & Android Free Waterlogged Hydration Tracking iOS & Android Free SideChef Cooking Assistance iOS & Android Free

Have we missed any? If you know of any great fitness apps for busy small business owners, please let us know!