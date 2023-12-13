30 Best Home Based Franchises

12. Lawn Doctor
Lawn Doctor is another seasonal business opportunity for those who enjoy spending time outdoors. You can work from home when running the office side of the business. Then you need to travel to customer locations to provide services for their lawns. The business model includes lawn care, tree and shrub care for a customer’s landscaping, and pest control.
The company also gives franchisees the option to hire technicians. That frees you to focus on growing your customer base and managing your home-based franchise. The fee for new franchises is $35,000. Total upfront costs for a territory are $101,015 to $125,065.
13. Fresh Coat
Fresh Coat is a home painting franchise. It’s a home-based, low-cost business model with multiple revenue streams. The franchise provides proprietary software, marketing assistance, and industry-leading profit margins.
Offerings include interior and exterior painting, along with staining, wallpaper removal, power washing, and other painting services. Franchise owners work with homeowners, business owners, and even government agencies. The fee for new franchises is $44,900. And upfront costs range from $53,945 to $76,845.
14. Garage Experts
Garage Experts offers storage and organizational solutions that franchisees install in garages. If you’re looking for turnkey businesses to franchise that allow you to work from home most of the time, this is one to consider. You don’t need to keep any bulky inventory on hand. Franchise owners get access to proprietary software and training.
New franchises can get up and running in as little as 30 days. The initial fee for new franchises is $30,000. And startup costs range from $48,035 to $85,982.
Best Home-Based Franchises for Moms
Moms and parents are even more likely than the general population to be interested in home-based businesses. Luckily, there are franchise opportunities that allow individuals to work almost exclusively from home, rather than traveling to clients too often. There are also some that offer more scheduling flexibility than others or that utilize skills most parents possess.
15. Digital Marketing Training Group
Digital Marketing Training Group provides business opportunities home-based entrepreneurs may appreciate. It is part of the growing field of business services and business consulting offered in the franchise community. You use the company’s leads, software, and training to build your own digital marketing business. And you can create your own schedule and work either full or part-time.
Rather than traditional franchising fees and royalties, new business owners simply pay for a business training program and ongoing support. The Signature Gold program costs $29,000. And the Platinum Elite program costs $69,000.
16. Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners offers a low-cost travel agency franchise that’s affiliated with American Express, so there’s sufficient brand recognition and trust. Travel agents can run a business from almost anywhere because you work with travelers remotely — using mainly the internet, a computer and phone. So you shouldn’t need to leave your home office much.
The franchise company provides professional coaching and development, as well as lead generation assistance. The fee for new franchises is $6,995. That covers basically everything you need to get started. Other startup costs are minimal.
17. Bricks 4 Kids
Bricks 4 Kids is a perfect home-based franchise business for those who love working with kids. You use LEGO toys to help kids learn STEM concepts. You work with kids at special events, birthday parties, or after-school programs.
So you don’t need a physical storefront. You will need to travel to these events. But you can control your schedule or potentially even involve the whole family. The fee for the franchises ranges from $10,000 to $50,000. And upfront costs fall between $17,625 and $75,975.
18. SiteSwan Website Builder
SiteSwan offers web design software and business support for those looking to operate home-based businesses. It’s not a traditional franchise program, since you can use your own brand and pay monthly fees instead of mostly upfront costs. But the business model provides pretty much everything you need to run your web design business. You don’t need experience to get started. But you’ll need at least $149 to get the program and training.
19. ClaimTek Systems
ClaimTek Systems provides everything you need to start your own home-based business specializing in medical billing. You work with medical and dental facilities that want to outsource their billing. So you can handle basically everything from home and enjoy a flexible schedule for your home-based franchise business. The initial fee includes basically everything you need to get started. These costs range from $21,995 to $44,995.
20. Healthier4U Vending
Healthier4U Vending is a vending machine business that provides healthy snacks, drinks, and meal options. Business owners work with the company to find ideal locations to place their machines. Then you’re responsible for managing stock and maintaining machines. This opportunity claims that with it you can “build a passive business part time or full time.”
You must visit these machines regularly but can manage the business from home. There is no traditional franchise fee. Your costs simply go toward the purchase of machines. The initial investment ranges from $18,000 to $115,000.
21. Decor & You
Decor & You is an interior design franchise that’s perfect for those looking for creative business opportunities. The company offers the business owner a dedicated tech platform, training and business support, and established vendor relationships.
You may need to meet with clients periodically, but you can do the bulk of the work at home and enjoy flexible scheduling. Fees for new franchises start at $14,575. And start up costs range from $34,900 to $123,600.
22. American Business Systems
American Business Systems provides a comprehensive business package for those who want to start home-based franchises in medical billing. The company provides the tech platforms, training, and ongoing support you need to run your home-based franchise business on your own schedule. The total upfront investment is $27,990. And you don’t need any extra equipment or inventory.
23. TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT provides managed technology services for small and medium businesses. If you’re looking for a franchise business that serves the B2B market, this one provides plenty of opportunities for recurring profits.
You can hire techs to provide the actual services to your clients, who are typically small business owners. But you do need to be available to discuss business needs and answer questions. The franchise fee is between $40,000 and $45,000. And initial costs for new franchises range from $106,375 to $146,300.
24. Pet Butler
Pet Butler provides pet waste removal and outdoor cleaning services for homes and businesses. The company provides training, marketing, and office support. If you’re looking for easy franchise opportunities that you can mainly run while the kids are in school or at daycare, this one may be the perfect franchise business for you. The franchise fee is $12,500. And upfront costs can go up to $30,000.
Summary
|Franchise Name
|Description
|Fee
|Initial Investment
|Key Benefits
|ChemDry
|Carpet cleaning franchise offering patented cleaning and sanitizing products
|$23,500
|$67,645 to $185,757
|Training, financing, brand recognition
|Molly Maid
|Cleaning services for homeowners throughout the country
|$14,900
|$110,000 to $155,200
|Brand recognition, franchise support
|Junkluggers
|Provides eco-friendly junk removal services
|$50,000
|$105,435 and up
|Exclusive territory, home-based operation
|Fetch Pet Care
|Professional pet sitting and dog walking services
|$59,500
|$68,000 to $76,000
|Communication platform, completely turnkey
|Green Home Solutions
|Provides disinfecting and indoor air quality solutions
|$5,000 to $30,000
|$51,900 to $149,500
|Field support, business coaching, lead generation assistance
|ACASA Senior Care
|In-home care for seniors
|$39,500
|$71,975 to $119,150
|Family-owned brand, training and support
|Snap-on Tools
|Sells tools and equipment directly to businesses
|$36,594 to $55,122
|$172,076 to $375,503
|Training, exclusive territories, veteran incentives
|Kwik Dry Total Cleaning
|Dealership program offering cleaning services
|About $30,000
|Start at $42,200
|Multiple revenue streams, scheduling flexibility
|GymGuyz
|Home-based personal fitness training
|$35,000
|$87,000 to $140,000
|Branded vans, recurring services, flexible schedule
|Budget Blinds
|Sells and installs window treatments
|$89,950
|$124,950
|Flexible scheduling, multiple revenue streams
|Mosquito Squad
|Pest control business
|$35,000
|$63,962 to $90,022
|Seasonal business, proprietary barrier treatments
|Lawn Doctor
|Seasonal lawn care and pest control
|$35,000
|$101,015 to $125,065
|Hiring technicians to focus on growth, home-based operation
|Fresh Coat
|Home painting franchise
|$44,900
|$53,945 to $76,845
|Proprietary software, marketing assistance
|Garage Experts
|Storage and organizational solutions
|$30,000
|$48,035 to $85,982
|Proprietary software, training
|Digital Marketing Training Group
|Digital marketing business opportunities
|Signature Gold program $29,000; Platinum Elite program $69,000
|N/A
|Leads, software, and training
|Cruise Planners
|Travel agency franchise
|$6,995
|Minimal
|Professional coaching, development, lead generation assistance
|Bricks 4 Kids
|Educational program for kids using LEGO toys
|$10,000 to $50,000
|$17,625 to $75,975
|Flexible schedule, no physical storefront needed
|SiteSwan Website Builder
|Web design software and business support
|$149 (monthly)
|N/A
|No experience required, training included
|ClaimTek Systems
|Medical billing business
|$21,995 to $44,995
|N/A
|Everything included to start business
|Healthier4U Vending
|Vending machine business
|N/A
|$18,000 to $115,000
|Passive business, flexible schedule
|Decor & You
|Interior design franchise
|Start at $14,575
|$34,900 to $123,600
|Tech platform, training, business support
|American Business Systems
|Medical billing franchise
|$27,990
|N/A
|Tech platforms, training, ongoing support
|TeamLogic IT
|Managed technology services
|$40,000 to $45,000
|$106,375 to $146,300
|B2B market, recurring profits
|Pet Butler
|Pet waste removal and outdoor cleaning services
|$12,500
|Up to $30,000
|Training, marketing, office support
Best Part-Time Franchises
Many entrepreneurs who are interested in home-based franchises want flexible scheduling. Perhaps you want a franchise business you can run during your free time or while pursuing semi-retirement. The following opportunities are well suited for those that don’t want to spend the 40 to 60 hours per week some franchises take.
You can operate the following franchises by putting in 20 or 30 hours a week once you are up and running, although it may take more in the beginning. Remember, your growth will likely be faster the more time you can devote to the franchise.
25. Kona Ice
Kona Ice provides a mobile shaved ice truck. The company already has locations in 45 states. So there’s plenty of brand recognition around the country. But you can run the admin side from home and bring the truck to special events in your area. The fee for the franchises is $15,000. And the initial investment is $140,350.
26. Ecomaids
Ecomaids provides environmentally responsible cleaning services. This is a very in-demand option for today’s homeowners. The company provides training, support, and a dedicated CRM platform. You can take the exact level of clients that works with your lifestyle. The franchise fee is $35,000. And the initial investment for new franchises ranges from $125,530 to $143,815.
27. Sears Handyman Solutions
Sears Handyman Solutions offers an array of home care services, maintenance and home improvement services, including plumbing, electrical, installations, and repairs.
It’s the perfect home-based franchise for handy individuals. A big benefit is the strong brand name and access to advertising options. You can schedule job appointments based on your own availability, or hire team members to go on calls.
The franchise fee ranges from $35,000 to $70,000. Upfront costs range from $47,900 to $135,300.
28. SweepSurge
SweepSurge offers a licensing program for those who want to make money working with local businesses. Basically, you purchase the promotional systems, like those for email, text, and social media.
You can then brand and market them and sell directly to customers. You can run it on your schedule and scale as much or as little as you want. You just need $149 to get started.
29. PerkUp
PerkUp is a digital loyalty and customer engagement solution. As a reseller, you build a base of business clients and bring in recurring fees each month to maximize profitability. The company provides everything you need to get started and you don’t need any experience. There’s not a traditional franchise fee or royalty fees, but you’ll need at least $149 to get started.
30. Social Owl
Social Owl offers a turnkey social media marketing opportunity. It’s a reseller program. You provide a suite of options for your business clients. It’s perfect for those who love social media and want to build a predictable base of clients. You’ll need $149 for the first month. But there’s no traditional franchise fee.
Summary
|Franchise Name
|Description
|Fee
|Initial Investment
|Key Benefits
|Kona Ice
|Mobile shaved ice truck
|$15,000
|$140,350
|Brand recognition, mobile operation, administrative work from home
|Ecomaids
|Environmentally responsible cleaning services
|$35,000
|$125,530 to $143,815
|Training, support, dedicated CRM platform, flexible client levels
|Sears Handyman Solutions
|Array of home care, maintenance, and improvement services
|$35,000 to $70,000
|$47,900 to $135,300
|Strong brand name, advertising options, flexible scheduling
|SweepSurge
|Licensing program for promotional systems
|$149 (one-time)
|N/A (Purchase of systems)
|Work with local businesses, scalable, set your own schedule
|PerkUp
|Digital loyalty and customer engagement solution
|$149 (one-time)
|N/A (Reseller setup)
|Everything provided to start, no traditional franchise or royalty fees
|Social Owl
|Turnkey social media marketing opportunity
|$149 (first month)
|N/A (Reseller setup)
|Suite of options for business clients, no traditional franchise fee
How Do You Choose a Home-Based Franchise?
When deciding on the best home-based franchise, consider if a franchise is right for you. Make sure to understand the pros and cons of franchising. Also consider the track record of the franchisor and the level of franchisee satisfaction.
Beyond that, consider the following franchise factors uniquely affecting those who work at home or part-time:
- Territories – Some franchisees have to operate within specific territories. This is especially true for service businesses like lawn care. You may not be able to easily relocate to another state or outside that territory.
- Schedule Flexibility – Some home-based franchises can be run on your own schedule. For example, if you work mainly online, you can do much of your work after-hours or on weekends if necessary. However, meeting with clients will require some work during normal business hours.
- Recurring Revenues – Look for franchise models with recurring revenue streams, such as customers who pay each month for a service. This will maximize income. As a part-time person or working from home you are going to have limited time and money, so you want to maximize your ROI.
- Travel – A home-based franchise business may require the franchisee to travel to perform work at client homes or other locations. This may be challenging for those with children or other obligations.
- Staffing – Staff is required to effectively run some franchise businesses (example: restaurants). If you will need staff, running a business from home may make training and management a bit more challenging. Think about daily coaching, meetings or giving performance reviews to a worker. You could hire an on-site management team to run things day to day, but it will involve added expense.
- Equipment, Vehicles and Supplies – Some franchises, such as carpet cleaning franchises, require franchisees to purchase equipment, supplies and trucks to transport everything. Some communities may have restrictions that prevent you from storing these items in your neighborhood or driveway, requiring off-site storage. To the extent you do store them at your home, consider the extra insurance required.
- Headquarters – For many businesses, having office space in impressive real estate may be irrelevant because customers never visit the company location. But what if they do? A house may not be what they expect.
- Growth – Finally, consider the growth potential. If you think you may want to scale up your franchise business, at some point you may simply outgrow your home.
Bottom Line
One of the obvious advantages of a home-based franchise is low investment and cost and so you might be interested in this list of Franchises under $10,000. Also, consider 25 Most Profitable Franchises as it covers franchises with high revenues compared with cost.
Some of these, like GymGuyz and Cruise Planners are probably not as attractive in the current pandemic environment, but most should work with some modification.
I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot more of these franchises got scooped up in the coming year. At least in the area I’m in, things are looking a lot brighter for the economy and hopefully businesses can get back on their feet. Again, I think it depends on where you are located, so doing your own research in your market would do some good before considering the investment.