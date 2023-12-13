30 Best Home Based Franchises

Today with the thousands of franchises available, it’s possible to find a good selection of home-based franchises. And we’re here with a list of the best to choose from. Even if you don’t know how to research a franchise, we’ve done the legwork for you. Working from home allows freedom and flexibility along with low overhead costs. Depending on your personal circumstances, you may need to identify certain types of businesses when buying a franchise. For example, a stay-at-home mom may need a franchise that allows a flexible schedule that doesn’t interfere with raising a child. Someone who is employed full-time or is retired may want a part-time franchise to earn extra money on the side. Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here Not all of the 30+ choices below are franchises. A few are business opportunities, but seem enough like franchises that we included them. Regardless of your circumstances, you’ll find many choices in the world of franchises that lend themselves to being operated from home. Why Start a Home Based Franchise? In today’s dynamic business environment, the concept of home-based franchises has gained significant traction. As many entrepreneurs look for opportunities that offer flexibility, lower overheads, and scalability, home-based franchises emerge as an appealing option. Here are some compelling reasons to consider this avenue: Small Business Deals Lower Initial Investment: Many home-based franchises have a lower upfront cost compared to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. This reduced financial barrier can make it easier for budding entrepreneurs to start and run a successful business.

Running a business from home can provide a better work-life balance. The absence of daily commuting and the ability to integrate work and home life can lead to increased productivity and personal satisfaction. Scalability and Growth: Many home-based franchises offer models that are easily scalable. As the business grows, entrepreneurs can expand their operations, hire more staff, or even branch out into multiple franchises without the constraints of physical space. Criteria for Evaluating Home-Based Franchises Venturing into a home-based franchise can be a transformative move for aspiring entrepreneurs. The flexibility of operating from home, combined with the structured support of a franchise, can be a winning combination. But with numerous options out there, how do you pinpoint the right fit? Here, we detail our methodology for spotlighting standout home-based franchises. Each factor we consider is rated on a scale from one (least important) to ten (most important). Initial Investment and Ongoing Costs Scale Importance: 10/10

10/10 We prioritize franchises that offer a clear and transparent breakdown of initial and recurring costs. This helps in gauging ROI and setting realistic financial expectations. Brand Reputation and Recognition Scale Importance: 9/10

9/10 Aligning with a respected and recognized brand can fast-track success. We give weight to franchises that have built a strong market presence and reputation. Training and Support Scale Importance: 10/10

10/10 The backbone of any franchise lies in its support system. Franchises that offer comprehensive training, marketing support, and operational guidance rank high. Profit Potential and Revenue Streams Scale Importance: 9/10

9/10 We lean towards franchises that demonstrate a history of profitability and offer multiple avenues for revenue. Flexibility and Work-Life Balance Scale Importance: 9/10

9/10 One key allure of a home-based venture is flexibility. We spotlight franchises that truly allow owners to strike a balance between work and personal life. Scalability and Growth Potential Scale Importance: 8/10

8/10 The ability to expand and grow is crucial. Franchises that offer pathways to scale, be it by serving more areas or expanding the service/product line, are favored. Territorial Exclusivity Scale Importance: 8/10

8/10 Protection against internal competition is valuable. We value franchises that offer territorial rights, ensuring franchisees have a dedicated market area. Innovation and Adaptability Scale Importance: 8/10

8/10 In the ever-evolving business landscape, staying current is vital. Franchises that regularly update their offerings and adapt to market trends catch our attention. Feedback and Franchisee Satisfaction Scale Importance: 9/10

9/10 There’s no better insight than from those in the trenches. We prioritize franchises that receive positive feedback and high satisfaction scores from current franchisees. Market Demand and Trend Alignment Scale Importance: 8/10

8/10 Aligning with current and forecasted market demands can set a franchise up for success. We take a keen interest in franchises that tap into enduring trends. Armed with this structured blueprint, we sift through the myriad of home-based franchise options. Our aim? To spotlight opportunities that not only align with entrepreneurial dreams but also lay the groundwork for tangible success. Top Home-Based Franchises Overall Here are the top work from home franchises: 1. ChemDry ChemDry is a carpet cleaning franchise that has been around since 1977. The company offers patented cleaning and sanitizing products. And they provide training, financing, and plenty of brand recognition throughout the country. Of course, franchisees need to go to client homes to provide service. However, you can book appointments and run the business end from home. There’s also tons of time flexibility and room for growth. The fee for these franchises is $23,500, and the initial investment is $67,645 to $185,757. 2. Molly Maid Molly Maid offers cleaning services to homeowners throughout the country. It’s one of the most recognizable names in the industry, with tons of franchisee satisfaction and support. And franchise owners can often run the bulk of their operations from home since they have employees (the maids) and support to help with the actual cleaning services. The fee for this franchise is $14,900. And initial costs are $110,000 to $155,200. For other maid options, see our list of 20 cleaning franchises. 3. Junkluggers Junkluggers provides eco-friendly junk removal services for individuals and businesses. Franchisees can manage appointment scheduling and business operations from home, enjoying flexible work-life balance. But the business generally requires hiring a team. And you’ll need to provide service on-site at homes and businesses in your area. Franchisees get an exclusive territory along with their home-based franchises. The initial fee for the franchises is $50,000. And total startup costs start at $105,435. For more choices, see our list of junk removal franchises. 4. Fetch Pet Care Fetch Pet Care provides professional pet sitting and dog walking services. It’s the perfect home-based franchise system for those who love animals. There’s also tons of market demand and profit potential in the pet care industry. You may need to hire and work with a team. But the company provides a communication platform to easily work with clients and employees from home. The franchise claims it is completely turnkey. So you can get your new home-based business opportunity up and running quickly. The fee for the franchises is $59,500, and initial costs range from $68,000 to $76,000. 5. Green Home Solutions Green Home Solutions provides disinfecting and indoor air quality solutions for homeowners. Services include mold remediation, disinfection, odor removal, and allergen control. This is a growing industry with an eco-friendly component that appeals to today’s homeowners. The franchise company provides field support, business coaching, and lead generation assistance Franchisees usually hire two to three employees to provide services. But you can manage the business side from home. The franchise fee for these franchises ranges from $5,000 to $30,000. The initial franchise investment is $51,900 to $149,500. 6. ACASA Senior Care ACASA Senior Care provides in-home care for seniors. This is a growing field with plenty of room for schedule flexibility. If you’re looking for franchises you can run from home that still give you the opportunity to help others face to face, this may be the perfect industry. ACASA is a family-owned brand that provides training and support. The focus is on hiring quality caregivers so you can focus on running your in-home care business from home. The franchising fee is $39,500, and the initial investment ranges from $71,975 to $119,150. For other options, see our list of senior care franchises. 7. Snap-on Tools Snap-on Tools sells tools and equipment directly to the businesses that need them most. The company uses a mobile sales model. So each franchisee has a truck and a selection of inventory. Franchisees can run the administrative operations from home and manage their regular route on a schedule of their own making, enjoying flexibility and work-life balance. The franchise provides training, exclusive territories, and deals for veterans. The initial fee for the franchises and working capital ranges from $36,594 to $55,122, with between $172,076 to $375,503 in total expenses. Veterans can receive up to $20,000 in tool inventory incentives. 8. Kwik Dry Total Cleaning Kwik Dry Total Cleaning offers a dealership program for those looking for business opportunities at home. The company provides carpet, upholstery, grout, dryer vent, and wood floor cleaning. So franchisees enjoy a business model with multiple revenue streams. You can work from home when not providing on-site services. And you can control your schedule to work full or part-time. Dealers pay about $30,000 in initial fees. And startup costs begin at $42,200. 9. GymGuyz GymGuyz is a home-based franchise that offers personal fitness training. This is the perfect business franchise if you enjoy exercise and want to work one-on-one with clients. Franchisees purchase branded vans to travel to each client – a lot cheaper than having to outfit and operate a gym. Clients sign up for recurring services. Therefore, it’s easy to build a predictable schedule and bring in predictable profits. A passion and interest in fitness are important, but you don’t need specific certifications to get started. The fee for the franchises is $35,000. Initial investment costs range from $87,000 to $140,000. 10. Budget Blinds Budget Blinds sells and installs various window treatments to homeowners. You can run the administrative side and communicate with customers from home. Then you just travel to clients to share options and provide installation. Franchisees enjoy flexible scheduling and multiple revenue streams since you can work with both residential and commercial properties. There’s $89,950 in initial franchise fees and $124,950 in total startup costs. 11. Mosquito Squad Mosquito Squad is a low-cost pest control business franchise. It’s a seasonal business in many markets. So it’s an ideal home-based franchise opportunity for those looking for some extra work during the warmer months. The company also has proprietary barrier treatments to provide excellent results for customers. The fee for new franchises is $35,000. Startup costs range from $63,962 to $90,022. Alternatives: There are other franchises to consider in the pest control market. All claim to be high profit and offer a recurring revenue franchise model where a customer tends to pay for regular services. Options include Mosquito Hunters, Mosquito Joe and Mosquito Mary – among others.

12. Lawn Doctor

Lawn Doctor is another seasonal business opportunity for those who enjoy spending time outdoors. You can work from home when running the office side of the business. Then you need to travel to customer locations to provide services for their lawns. The business model includes lawn care, tree and shrub care for a customer’s landscaping, and pest control.

The company also gives franchisees the option to hire technicians. That frees you to focus on growing your customer base and managing your home-based franchise. The fee for new franchises is $35,000. Total upfront costs for a territory are $101,015 to $125,065.

13. Fresh Coat

Fresh Coat is a home painting franchise. It’s a home-based, low-cost business model with multiple revenue streams. The franchise provides proprietary software, marketing assistance, and industry-leading profit margins.

Offerings include interior and exterior painting, along with staining, wallpaper removal, power washing, and other painting services. Franchise owners work with homeowners, business owners, and even government agencies. The fee for new franchises is $44,900. And upfront costs range from $53,945 to $76,845.

14. Garage Experts

Garage Experts offers storage and organizational solutions that franchisees install in garages. If you’re looking for turnkey businesses to franchise that allow you to work from home most of the time, this is one to consider. You don’t need to keep any bulky inventory on hand. Franchise owners get access to proprietary software and training.

New franchises can get up and running in as little as 30 days. The initial fee for new franchises is $30,000. And startup costs range from $48,035 to $85,982.

Best Home-Based Franchises for Moms

Moms and parents are even more likely than the general population to be interested in home-based businesses. Luckily, there are franchise opportunities that allow individuals to work almost exclusively from home, rather than traveling to clients too often. There are also some that offer more scheduling flexibility than others or that utilize skills most parents possess.

15. Digital Marketing Training Group

Digital Marketing Training Group provides business opportunities home-based entrepreneurs may appreciate. It is part of the growing field of business services and business consulting offered in the franchise community. You use the company’s leads, software, and training to build your own digital marketing business. And you can create your own schedule and work either full or part-time.

Rather than traditional franchising fees and royalties, new business owners simply pay for a business training program and ongoing support. The Signature Gold program costs $29,000. And the Platinum Elite program costs $69,000.

16. Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners offers a low-cost travel agency franchise that’s affiliated with American Express, so there’s sufficient brand recognition and trust. Travel agents can run a business from almost anywhere because you work with travelers remotely — using mainly the internet, a computer and phone. So you shouldn’t need to leave your home office much.

The franchise company provides professional coaching and development, as well as lead generation assistance. The fee for new franchises is $6,995. That covers basically everything you need to get started. Other startup costs are minimal.

17. Bricks 4 Kids

Bricks 4 Kids is a perfect home-based franchise business for those who love working with kids. You use LEGO toys to help kids learn STEM concepts. You work with kids at special events, birthday parties, or after-school programs.

So you don’t need a physical storefront. You will need to travel to these events. But you can control your schedule or potentially even involve the whole family. The fee for the franchises ranges from $10,000 to $50,000. And upfront costs fall between $17,625 and $75,975.

18. SiteSwan Website Builder

SiteSwan offers web design software and business support for those looking to operate home-based businesses. It’s not a traditional franchise program, since you can use your own brand and pay monthly fees instead of mostly upfront costs. But the business model provides pretty much everything you need to run your web design business. You don’t need experience to get started. But you’ll need at least $149 to get the program and training.

19. ClaimTek Systems

ClaimTek Systems provides everything you need to start your own home-based business specializing in medical billing. You work with medical and dental facilities that want to outsource their billing. So you can handle basically everything from home and enjoy a flexible schedule for your home-based franchise business. The initial fee includes basically everything you need to get started. These costs range from $21,995 to $44,995.

20. Healthier4U Vending

Healthier4U Vending is a vending machine business that provides healthy snacks, drinks, and meal options. Business owners work with the company to find ideal locations to place their machines. Then you’re responsible for managing stock and maintaining machines. This opportunity claims that with it you can “build a passive business part time or full time.”

You must visit these machines regularly but can manage the business from home. There is no traditional franchise fee. Your costs simply go toward the purchase of machines. The initial investment ranges from $18,000 to $115,000.

21. Decor & You

Decor & You is an interior design franchise that’s perfect for those looking for creative business opportunities. The company offers the business owner a dedicated tech platform, training and business support, and established vendor relationships.

You may need to meet with clients periodically, but you can do the bulk of the work at home and enjoy flexible scheduling. Fees for new franchises start at $14,575. And start up costs range from $34,900 to $123,600.

22. American Business Systems

American Business Systems provides a comprehensive business package for those who want to start home-based franchises in medical billing. The company provides the tech platforms, training, and ongoing support you need to run your home-based franchise business on your own schedule. The total upfront investment is $27,990. And you don’t need any extra equipment or inventory.

23. TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT provides managed technology services for small and medium businesses. If you’re looking for a franchise business that serves the B2B market, this one provides plenty of opportunities for recurring profits.

You can hire techs to provide the actual services to your clients, who are typically small business owners. But you do need to be available to discuss business needs and answer questions. The franchise fee is between $40,000 and $45,000. And initial costs for new franchises range from $106,375 to $146,300.

24. Pet Butler

Pet Butler provides pet waste removal and outdoor cleaning services for homes and businesses. The company provides training, marketing, and office support. If you’re looking for easy franchise opportunities that you can mainly run while the kids are in school or at daycare, this one may be the perfect franchise business for you. The franchise fee is $12,500. And upfront costs can go up to $30,000.

Summary

Franchise Name Description Fee Initial Investment Key Benefits ChemDry Carpet cleaning franchise offering patented cleaning and sanitizing products $23,500 $67,645 to $185,757 Training, financing, brand recognition Molly Maid Cleaning services for homeowners throughout the country $14,900 $110,000 to $155,200 Brand recognition, franchise support Junkluggers Provides eco-friendly junk removal services $50,000 $105,435 and up Exclusive territory, home-based operation Fetch Pet Care Professional pet sitting and dog walking services $59,500 $68,000 to $76,000 Communication platform, completely turnkey Green Home Solutions Provides disinfecting and indoor air quality solutions $5,000 to $30,000 $51,900 to $149,500 Field support, business coaching, lead generation assistance ACASA Senior Care In-home care for seniors $39,500 $71,975 to $119,150 Family-owned brand, training and support Snap-on Tools Sells tools and equipment directly to businesses $36,594 to $55,122 $172,076 to $375,503 Training, exclusive territories, veteran incentives Kwik Dry Total Cleaning Dealership program offering cleaning services About $30,000 Start at $42,200 Multiple revenue streams, scheduling flexibility GymGuyz Home-based personal fitness training $35,000 $87,000 to $140,000 Branded vans, recurring services, flexible schedule Budget Blinds Sells and installs window treatments $89,950 $124,950 Flexible scheduling, multiple revenue streams Mosquito Squad Pest control business $35,000 $63,962 to $90,022 Seasonal business, proprietary barrier treatments Lawn Doctor Seasonal lawn care and pest control $35,000 $101,015 to $125,065 Hiring technicians to focus on growth, home-based operation Fresh Coat Home painting franchise $44,900 $53,945 to $76,845 Proprietary software, marketing assistance Garage Experts Storage and organizational solutions $30,000 $48,035 to $85,982 Proprietary software, training Digital Marketing Training Group Digital marketing business opportunities Signature Gold program $29,000; Platinum Elite program $69,000 N/A Leads, software, and training Cruise Planners Travel agency franchise $6,995 Minimal Professional coaching, development, lead generation assistance Bricks 4 Kids Educational program for kids using LEGO toys $10,000 to $50,000 $17,625 to $75,975 Flexible schedule, no physical storefront needed SiteSwan Website Builder Web design software and business support $149 (monthly) N/A No experience required, training included ClaimTek Systems Medical billing business $21,995 to $44,995 N/A Everything included to start business Healthier4U Vending Vending machine business N/A $18,000 to $115,000 Passive business, flexible schedule Decor & You Interior design franchise Start at $14,575 $34,900 to $123,600 Tech platform, training, business support American Business Systems Medical billing franchise $27,990 N/A Tech platforms, training, ongoing support TeamLogic IT Managed technology services $40,000 to $45,000 $106,375 to $146,300 B2B market, recurring profits Pet Butler Pet waste removal and outdoor cleaning services $12,500 Up to $30,000 Training, marketing, office support

Best Part-Time Franchises

Many entrepreneurs who are interested in home-based franchises want flexible scheduling. Perhaps you want a franchise business you can run during your free time or while pursuing semi-retirement. The following opportunities are well suited for those that don’t want to spend the 40 to 60 hours per week some franchises take.

You can operate the following franchises by putting in 20 or 30 hours a week once you are up and running, although it may take more in the beginning. Remember, your growth will likely be faster the more time you can devote to the franchise.

25. Kona Ice

Kona Ice provides a mobile shaved ice truck. The company already has locations in 45 states. So there’s plenty of brand recognition around the country. But you can run the admin side from home and bring the truck to special events in your area. The fee for the franchises is $15,000. And the initial investment is $140,350.

26. Ecomaids

Ecomaids provides environmentally responsible cleaning services. This is a very in-demand option for today’s homeowners. The company provides training, support, and a dedicated CRM platform. You can take the exact level of clients that works with your lifestyle. The franchise fee is $35,000. And the initial investment for new franchises ranges from $125,530 to $143,815.

27. Sears Handyman Solutions

Sears Handyman Solutions offers an array of home care services, maintenance and home improvement services, including plumbing, electrical, installations, and repairs.

It’s the perfect home-based franchise for handy individuals. A big benefit is the strong brand name and access to advertising options. You can schedule job appointments based on your own availability, or hire team members to go on calls.

The franchise fee ranges from $35,000 to $70,000. Upfront costs range from $47,900 to $135,300.

28. SweepSurge

SweepSurge offers a licensing program for those who want to make money working with local businesses. Basically, you purchase the promotional systems, like those for email, text, and social media.

You can then brand and market them and sell directly to customers. You can run it on your schedule and scale as much or as little as you want. You just need $149 to get started.

29. PerkUp

PerkUp is a digital loyalty and customer engagement solution. As a reseller, you build a base of business clients and bring in recurring fees each month to maximize profitability. The company provides everything you need to get started and you don’t need any experience. There’s not a traditional franchise fee or royalty fees, but you’ll need at least $149 to get started.

30. Social Owl

Social Owl offers a turnkey social media marketing opportunity. It’s a reseller program. You provide a suite of options for your business clients. It’s perfect for those who love social media and want to build a predictable base of clients. You’ll need $149 for the first month. But there’s no traditional franchise fee.

Summary

Franchise Name Description Fee Initial Investment Key Benefits Kona Ice Mobile shaved ice truck $15,000 $140,350 Brand recognition, mobile operation, administrative work from home Ecomaids Environmentally responsible cleaning services $35,000 $125,530 to $143,815 Training, support, dedicated CRM platform, flexible client levels Sears Handyman Solutions Array of home care, maintenance, and improvement services $35,000 to $70,000 $47,900 to $135,300 Strong brand name, advertising options, flexible scheduling SweepSurge Licensing program for promotional systems $149 (one-time) N/A (Purchase of systems) Work with local businesses, scalable, set your own schedule PerkUp Digital loyalty and customer engagement solution $149 (one-time) N/A (Reseller setup) Everything provided to start, no traditional franchise or royalty fees Social Owl Turnkey social media marketing opportunity $149 (first month) N/A (Reseller setup) Suite of options for business clients, no traditional franchise fee

How Do You Choose a Home-Based Franchise?

When deciding on the best home-based franchise, consider if a franchise is right for you. Make sure to understand the pros and cons of franchising. Also consider the track record of the franchisor and the level of franchisee satisfaction.

Beyond that, consider the following franchise factors uniquely affecting those who work at home or part-time:

Territories – Some franchisees have to operate within specific territories. This is especially true for service businesses like lawn care. You may not be able to easily relocate to another state or outside that territory.

Some franchisees have to operate within specific territories. This is especially true for service businesses like lawn care. You may not be able to easily relocate to another state or outside that territory. Schedule Flexibility – Some home-based franchises can be run on your own schedule. For example, if you work mainly online, you can do much of your work after-hours or on weekends if necessary. However, meeting with clients will require some work during normal business hours.

Some home-based franchises can be run on your own schedule. For example, if you work mainly online, you can do much of your work after-hours or on weekends if necessary. However, meeting with clients will require some work during normal business hours. Recurring Revenues – Look for franchise models with recurring revenue streams, such as customers who pay each month for a service. This will maximize income. As a part-time person or working from home you are going to have limited time and money, so you want to maximize your ROI.

Look for franchise models with recurring revenue streams, such as customers who pay each month for a service. This will maximize income. As a part-time person or working from home you are going to have limited time and money, so you want to maximize your ROI. Travel – A home-based franchise business may require the franchisee to travel to perform work at client homes or other locations. This may be challenging for those with children or other obligations.

A home-based franchise business may require the franchisee to travel to perform work at client homes or other locations. This may be challenging for those with children or other obligations. Staffing – Staff is required to effectively run some franchise businesses (example: restaurants). If you will need staff, running a business from home may make training and management a bit more challenging. Think about daily coaching, meetings or giving performance reviews to a worker. You could hire an on-site management team to run things day to day, but it will involve added expense.

Staff is required to effectively run some franchise businesses (example: restaurants). If you will need staff, running a business from home may make training and management a bit more challenging. Think about daily coaching, meetings or giving performance reviews to a worker. You could hire an on-site management team to run things day to day, but it will involve added expense. Equipment, Vehicles and Supplies – Some franchises, such as carpet cleaning franchises, require franchisees to purchase equipment, supplies and trucks to transport everything. Some communities may have restrictions that prevent you from storing these items in your neighborhood or driveway, requiring off-site storage. To the extent you do store them at your home, consider the extra insurance required.

Some franchises, such as carpet cleaning franchises, require franchisees to purchase equipment, supplies and trucks to transport everything. Some communities may have restrictions that prevent you from storing these items in your neighborhood or driveway, requiring off-site storage. To the extent you do store them at your home, consider the extra insurance required. Headquarters – For many businesses, having office space in impressive real estate may be irrelevant because customers never visit the company location. But what if they do? A house may not be what they expect.

For many businesses, having office space in impressive real estate may be irrelevant because customers never visit the company location. But what if they do? A house may not be what they expect. Growth – Finally, consider the growth potential. If you think you may want to scale up your franchise business, at some point you may simply outgrow your home.

Bottom Line

