How to Make Money on Canva: 22 Lucrative Ways

Making money on Canva can be a rewarding endeavor, but like any business, it requires effort, dedication, and a customer-centric approach. Staying creative, offering high-quality products, and effectively marketing your services are essential elements of success in the Canva template market. We’ve brainstormed 22 ways you can make money on Canva as an entrepreneur and/or as a small business owner.

What is Canva?

For those wondering what is Canva, it’s a versatile tool that democratizes design for all skill levels. It offers a user-friendly interface with a wide range of design tools and templates. It provides access to millions of stock photos and graphics. Canva is cloud-based, allowing collaboration and design from anywhere.

It’s suitable for both beginners and professionals, making design accessible to everyone.

Why Choose Canva for Your Business?

Canva is cost-effective, eliminating the need for expensive design software. It’s versatile, enabling the creation of various marketing materials. Canva’s templates and design elements save time and effort. Small business owners can access Canva’s template library for ideas.

The platform also fosters collaboration, making it an excellent choice for freelancers and small businesses with limited design resources.

22 Innovative Ways to Make Money With Canva

1. Sell Canva Templates

Create customizable templates for various purposes (social media, presentations, resumes, etc.).

List them on platforms like Etsy, Gumroad, or your own website.

Promote your templates through social media and design communities.

2. Create Social Media Graphics to Sell

Design eye-catching social media graphics and sell them as individual items or packs.

Target specific niches or industries for a more tailored approach.

Use platforms like Etsy or create your own online store.

3. Provide Canva Tutorial Services

Offer one-on-one or group tutorials on how to use Canva effectively.

Use platforms like Zoom or create video courses on platforms like Udemy or Teachable.

Market your services through social media and freelance websites.

4. Freelance as a Social Media Designer

Offer your services as a social media graphic designer.

Create content for clients’ social media profiles, including posts and cover images.

Offer your services as a social media graphic designer.

Create content for clients' social media profiles, including posts and cover images.

Join freelance platforms like Upwork or Fiverr to find clients.

5. Create and Sell Infographics

Design visually appealing infographics for educational or marketing purposes.

Sell them on platforms like Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, or your own website.

Promote your infographics through content marketing.

6. Sell eBooks and PDFs

Create and design eBooks, guides, or worksheets using Canva.

Sell them on Amazon Kindle, Etsy, or your website.

Market your digital products through email marketing and social media.

7. Design and Sell Business Cards

Create unique business card templates for different professions or industries.

Offer customization services and sell personalized designs.

Use print-on-demand services or sell digital files on marketplaces.

8. Create Canva Templates to License

Develop Canva templates and license them to other designers or businesses.

Explore stock template marketplaces like Envato Elements or TemplateMonster.

Ensure clear licensing terms and promote your templates.

9. Sell Stock Photos

Use Canva to enhance or modify your stock photos before selling.

List your photos on stock photography websites like Shutterstock or Adobe Stock.

Promote your portfolio through social media and photography communities.

10. Create Designs for Event Invitations

Design event invitation templates for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

Sell these templates on Etsy, design marketplaces, or your website.

Design event invitation templates for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

Sell these templates on Etsy, design marketplaces, or your website.

Customize templates for customers for an additional fee.

11. Create and Sell Canva Presentations

Design professional presentation templates for businesses and educators.

Sell them on platforms like TemplateMonster, or offer customization services.

Showcase your work on your website and social media.

12. Freelance as a Graphic Designer

Offer freelance graphic design services using Canva.

Create logos, marketing materials, or branding elements for clients.

Build a portfolio and network on freelance platforms and social media.

13. Make Money with Canva By Designing Logos

Create custom logo designs using Canva’s design tools.

Market your logo design services to startups and small businesses.

List your services on freelance platforms and design marketplaces.

14. Utilize the Canva Affiliate Program

Join Canva’s affiliate program and promote Canva to others.

Join Canva's affiliate program and promote Canva to others.

Earn commissions for each referral who subscribes to Canva Pro.

Share affiliate links through your blog, website, or social media.

Share affiliate links through your blog, website, or social media.

15. Join the Canva Creator Program

Apply to the Canva Creator Program and monetize your Canva designs.

Publish your designs on Canva’s platform and earn royalties when users purchase them.

Focus on creating high-quality and in-demand design assets. This could be one of the 10 gifts for creators that Canva offers to its community.

16. Offer Custom Canva Workshops

Host workshops or webinars where you teach individuals or businesses how to effectively use Canva for their specific needs.

Charge participants for access to your expertise.

17. Create Printables

Design and sell printable planners, journals, calendars, or educational materials using Canva. These can be sold on platforms like Etsy, your own website, or through e-commerce platforms.

18. Provide Social Media Management Services

Offer complete social media management services using Canva for content creation, scheduling, and analytics. Businesses often seek professionals to handle their social media presence.

19. Design T-Shirts and Merchandise

Use Canva to create unique and eye-catching designs for T-shirts, mugs, phone cases, and other merchandise. You can sell these items through print-on-demand services like Printful or Teespring.

20. Create YouTube Thumbnails

Many YouTubers are willing to pay for eye-catching thumbnails to increase click-through rates. Offer your services to create custom YouTube video thumbnails using Canva.

21. Design Resume Templates

Create professionally designed resume templates that job seekers can use to stand out. You can sell these templates on platforms like Etsy or Gumroad.

22. Collaborate with Influencers

Partner with social media influencers to create branded content using Canva.

Charge a fee for your design services, and the influencers can use the content to promote products or services.

How to Start Selling

Use our step-by-step guide to get started selling.

Step 1: Create Your Canva Pro Account

How to do it:

Sign up for a Canva Pro account: Visit the Canva website and sign up for a Canva Pro subscription. This will give you access to advanced design features and tools.

Explore Canva Pro features: Familiarize yourself with the additional features offered by Canva Pro, such as the ability to upload your own fonts, access to premium stock photos, and the capability to export designs with transparent backgrounds.

Step 2: Design Your Unique Templates

How to do it:

Research and plan: Explore existing templates in your chosen niche to understand what’s popular and needed. Create a plan outlining the design styles, color schemes, and elements you’ll use.

Use Canva’s design tools: Utilize Canva’s extensive design tools to create visually appealing and functional templates. Pay attention to design principles, consistency, and user-friendliness.

Customize and test: Create multiple variations of your templates to cater to different needs within your niche. Test your templates to ensure they are easy to customize and fit the intended purpose.

Step 3: Set Up Your Canva Template Shop

How to do it:

Choose a platform: Decide where you want to host your template shop. Popular options include Etsy, Gumroad, or even your own website.

Create a brand identity: Develop a unique brand identity for your template shop, including a memorable logo and branding materials. Ensure consistency with your template designs.

Build your shop: Set up your shop by creating listings for each template you want to sell. Write compelling descriptions, set prices, and upload preview images showcasing the template’s features.

Optimize for search: Use relevant keywords in your product listings to improve discoverability on your chosen platform. Consider SEO best practices if you have your own website.

Step 4: Start Selling Canva Templates Online

How to do it:

Launch your shop: Make your template shop live and accessible to potential customers.

Offer freebies: Consider offering a few free templates to entice customers and demonstrate the quality of your work.

Promote your templates: Share your template listings on social media, design communities, and relevant forums to increase visibility.

Provide excellent customer support: Offer responsive customer service to address inquiries, provide assistance, and resolve any issues customers may encounter with your templates.

Step 5: Promote Your Canva Template Business

How to do it:

Create a website or portfolio: Build a professional website or portfolio showcasing your template offerings and design expertise.

Content marketing: Create valuable content related to Canva, graphic design, and your niche. Share this content on your website, blog, or through guest posts on other websites.

Social media marketing: Use social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook to showcase your templates and engage with your audience. Collaborate with influencers to promote your templates to their followers.

Email marketing: Build an email list of interested customers and send them regular updates, promotions, and helpful design tips.

Method Description How to Implement Potential Earnings Freelance Design Services Offering design services to clients using Canva. Create a portfolio, market your services on freelance platforms. Varies based on project scope and client base. Selling Templates Designing and selling Canva templates. Create unique templates for social media, presentations, etc., and sell on marketplaces. Income depends on sales volume and template popularity. Social Media Management Providing social media design services. Offer package deals for social media graphics and scheduling. Recurring revenue based on client contracts. Print on Demand Creating designs for merchandise. Use Canva to design graphics for t-shirts, mugs, etc., and sell through POD platforms. Profit margin varies with product pricing and sales. Educational Content Creation Teaching Canva skills online. Create courses or tutorials on how to use Canva effectively. Income from course sales or ads on free content. Branding Packages Offering branding services for businesses. Design logos, business cards, and branding materials for clients. Pricing varies with package complexity and client type. Event Stationery Design Designing stationery for events. Create invitations, banners, and other materials for events like weddings or parties. Earnings depend on the number of clients and scale of events. Digital Marketing Materials Producing marketing collateral. Design flyers, brochures, and other marketing materials for businesses. Charged per project or as part of a larger marketing package. E-book and Report Designs Creating designs for digital publications. Offer design services for e-books, reports, and PDFs. Varies based on project size and design complexity. Canva Affiliate Marketing Promoting Canva through affiliate marketing. Use Canva’s affiliate program to earn commissions by referring new users. Earnings based on successful referrals and conversions.

Selling Your Canva Creations on Other Platforms

Selling Your Canva Templates on Fiverr

Yes, you can sell Canva templates on Fiverr. Fiverr is a popular platform for freelancers offering a wide range of services, including graphic design. You can create listings for your Canva template design services and offer customization options to clients.

Explore Other Platforms to Sell Templates

Besides Fiverr, there are several other platforms where you can sell Canva templates:

Etsy : A popular marketplace for digital products like templates.

: A popular marketplace for digital products like templates. Gumroad : Allows you to sell digital products directly to your audience.

: Allows you to sell digital products directly to your audience. Creative Market : A platform for selling design assets, including templates.

: A platform for selling design assets, including templates. Envato Elements : Known for its wide range of design assets and templates.

: Known for its wide range of design assets and templates. Your Own Website: Create your own online store to sell Canva templates.





FAQs: How to Make Money on Canva

What Skills Do I Need to Start to Make Money with Canva?

To make money on Canva, you’ll need graphic design skills, creativity, and a good understanding of design principles. You should also have skills in marketing, customer service, and possibly basic web design if you plan to manage your own website or online store.

Is There a Market for Selling Canva Templates to Canva Users?

Yes, there is a market for selling Canva templates to Canva users. Many Canva users, especially those without strong design skills, are looking for professionally designed templates to streamline their design process and create visually appealing content.

How Can a Canva Course Help Me Make Money with Canva?

Offering Canva tutorial services or courses can be a profitable venture. Many individuals and businesses are willing to pay for guidance and training on how to use Canva effectively. Creating and selling Canva courses can help you generate income while sharing your expertise.

What Are Some Challenges Canva Template Sellers Face?

Some common challenges Canva users may face include:

Limited design skills or knowledge.

Difficulty in creating original and eye-catching designs.

Time constraints when working on multiple projects.

Finding the right templates or design elements for their needs.

Staying updated with Canva’s evolving features and tools.

Are There Any Tips to Make Money with Canva More Effectively?

Here are some additional tips:

Keep your templates fresh and aligned with current design trends.

Respond promptly to customer inquiries and feedback.

Offer customization services for your templates.

Build a strong online presence through social media and a professional website.

Collaborate with influencers or bloggers to reach a wider audience.

Continuously improve your design skills and keep learning about Canva’s features and updates.

