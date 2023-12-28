How to Make Money on TikTok: The 15 Best Ways

TikTok, the dynamic short video-sharing platform, has witnessed exponential growth and popularity in recent years, becoming a sensation on the internet. Hosting short-form videos ranging from fifteen seconds to three minutes, this platform has accrued over a billion users worldwide. In the US alone, the app has been downloaded more than 200 million times, marking its footprint as a global phenomenon. Beyond its entertainment value, many are seeking to understand how to make money on TikTok.

Creators on TikTok leverage their smartphones to create and share a vast range of short videos, including dance, comedy, and educational content. The platform’s reach and engagement have also attracted numerous micro and macro-influencers to share their unique content with an eager and engaged audience.

This dynamism of TikTok has opened up lucrative opportunities for businesses. By collaborating with content creators, companies can breathe new life into their brands while establishing meaningful customer relationships. Questions such as “how to make money on TikTok” have become prevalent, given the multitude of opportunities for monetizing content.

In this article, we’ll explore the strategies that content creators use to monetize their TikTok content, and we’ll guide you on how to utilize this platform to effectively reach and engage your target audience.

Can You Earn Money on TikTok?

There are many ways where you can make real money as a Tik Tok influencer. Besides creating content, there are many options where you, as a TikTok user, can make some serious money.

There are many avenues available, from creating original content, posting sponsored content, entering paid partnerships, affiliate link marketing and selling your own products through your TikTok page. As more users follow your page, you can use the platform to drive traffic and drive sales to your business.

TikTok also has its own initiatives, such as the TikTok creator fund that helps creators get their TikTok profile off the ground whose content aligns with the audience’s interests. There are many features, such as the marketplace and creator fund, that are incredibly valuable for social media users looking to grow their accounts and earn money on the platform.

You Don’t Have to be a Celebrity to Make Money on TikTok

Many self-proclaimed TikTok “experts” would have you believe you need to be TikTok famous to make money on the platform. Shopify’s video below blows that assertion out of the water.

As you’re navigating the landscape of monetizing TikTok with our article, it’s a good idea to check out Shopify’s informative video ‘How To Make Money on TikTok.’ This video acts as a perfect companion to our guide, offering additional tips and visual aids to help boost your TikTok earnings potential.

How to Make Money on TikTok

The following table provides a snapshot of the various ways to make money on TikTok you can reference before jumping into the detailed list. From joining the TikTok Creator Fund to leveraging the platform’s new tipping feature, the opportunities are numerous and diverse. It’s a concise guide to help you understand and evaluate the best strategies for monetizing your content, depending on your personal preferences, strengths, and goals. Take a look at each method, its description, and find the one that suits you best.

No. How to Make Money on TikTok Description 1. Join the TikTok Creator Fund TikTok's Creator Fund rewards creators for their engaging and popular videos based on views. Requires you to be 18 or older, have 10,000 followers, and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. 2. Sell Merchandise from Your TikTok Account Leverage your popularity to sell products and create your own small business through TikTok. Sell unique products that fit with your content. 3. Post Sponsored Content Generate revenue through your TikTok channel via sponsored posts. Partner with brands to promote their products and services. 4. Make Money from TikTok Ads Widen your reach among customers by using in-feed video ads, branded Hashtags, brand takeovers, and branded effects. 5. Accept Virtual Gifts from TikTok Users Users can purchase gifts and coins from their profiles as a form of donating or tipping creators. Creators can cash them in and get real money. 6. Grow and Sell TikTok Accounts Offer TikTok account growth services to drive traffic to TikTok posts. Sell TikTok accounts on sites like 123accs, Accfarm, and Fameswap to earn money. 7. Manage influencer campaigns on TikTok Offer TikTok account management services for managing influencer campaigns. Act as an intermediary between a TikTok creator and a brand. 8. TikTok account management services Offer account management services to businesses looking to maintain their presence and drive traffic using the platform. Services can include developing a content strategy, helping them grow their following, etc. 9. Place affiliate links in TikTok content Utilize affiliate links in TikTok posts. Each time a purchase is made, you receive a small percentage of the sale. 10. Promote music tracks on TikTok Help promote music tracks by incorporating them into your videos and getting paid for them. 11. Become a brand ambassador Make money helping brands boost their presence on social media, spread positive messages, and influence consumer sales. 12. Join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace Work with sponsors and brands in the TikTok Creator Marketplace. You need to have at least a hundred thousand followers to be eligible. 13. Start a Patreon Move to Patreon, where users can subscribe to your page to get exclusive content. It's easier to increase and sustain subscriber growth. 14. Work as a TikTok Consultant Work as a TikTok consultant to create and drive social media strategy on platforms like TikTok, and work with brands to grow their audiences. 15. Collect tips on TikTok TikTok's new tipping feature enables creators to make money. Followers can actively contribute to their favorite creators by donating money and tipping.

Social media channels offer great monetization opportunities including opportunities to sell directly or send viewers to other channels depending on the type of business. If you are asking how you make money on TikTok, there are many ways on how to use TikTok for business .

Here are a few suggestions to help you get started:

1. Join the TikTok Creator Fund

TikTok’s Creator Fund rewards creators for creating engaging and popular videos on the platform for the number of views they get on their videos. TikTok creator fund users are able to make money on TikTok while building their brand on other platforms.

To participate in TikTok’s creator fund scheme,, you will need to have a TikTok account, be 18 years of age or older, be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, meet a minimum following threshold of 10,0000 authentic followers and have at least 100,000 authentic video views in the last 30 days. Another requirement for the creator fund is that you must post original videos in line with TikTok’s community guidelines.

2 Sell Merchandise from Your TikTok Account

One of the great perks of being a social media influencer is you can also use your popularity to sell products to users and create your own small business through TikTok.

Many of the TikTok creators that make the most money on the platform do so by selling unique products that fit with their content. For example, many fitness influencers earn money on TikTok by selling fitness products such as activewear since it aligns with their content.

As part of your influencer marketing strategy, you can use your platform to sell your followers artistic works, t-shirts, clothing lines, memorabilia, and other merchandise.

3. Post Sponsored Content

Another way to generate revenue through your TikTok channel is through sponsored posts. As a social media influencer, you can partner with brands and create sponsored posts to help promote products and services.

Brand deals are all about promoting products, including hosting free product giveaways, or posting about favorite products. Promoting brands to TikTok audiences can be a lucrative way to make money while building awareness for other brands to key audiences.

The partnership with the brand will look different depending on the business and its needs, but It generally requires posting a certain amount of content about the brand. This cna include in-depth reviews, product usage videos, and other bite-sized content about features to show followers what the product or service is all about.

4. Make Money from TikTok Ads

TikTok ads offer good opportunities for businesses to widen their reach among customers. You can start making money through TikTok For Business by using in-feed video ads, branded Hashtags, brand takeovers, and branded effects to help you capture some good ad revenues.

TikTok has steadily increased its business products and taking advantage of these features enbles users to grow their accounts and increase engagement.

TikTok ads are immensely useful for brands looking to promote products through paid ads without seeming too sales-y and alienating users. You can use the TikTok platform features to your advantage to run TikTok ads and drive growth for brands.

5. Accept Virtual Gifts from TikTok Users

TikTok users can purchase gifts and coins from their profiles as a form of donating or tipping creators. Virtual gifts are part of tipping platforms for users to gift creators directly.

Users can then gift their virtual gifts and coin payments to their favorite TikTok creators during live TikTok videos. With this feature, creators,, in return,, can then cash them in and get real money.

Virtual gift cards are a way for TikTokers to get paid directly by users as they start posting more frequently, and make money through live stream events while still engaging with followers in a meaningful way.

6. Grow and Sell TikTok Accounts

Sometimes businesses would like to have a presence on TikTok but don’t know how to go about it. One way to address this is to offer TikTok account growth services to drive traffic to TikTok posts.

By growing and selling TikTok accounts, you can enable businesses to organically grow their TikTok followers along a particular niche. There are many ways to grow and sell acounts on the platform, including selling TikTok accounts on sites like 123accs , Accfarm , and Fameswap to earn money.

If you plan on creating a side hustle by flipping TikTok accounts, you will need to build a strong TikTok content strategy, engage with followers regularly, and publish regular content to boost engagement.

There are minimum requirements that accounts must meet in terms of follower counts and views in order to effectively sell the accounts, so that is an important consideration to bear in mind when flipping accounts on the platform.

7. Manage influencer campaigns on TikTok

Another avenue for making money on TikTok is by offering TikTok account management services such as managing influencer campaigns for popular TikTokers. Many influencers would like to grow their account on TikTok, but do not have the time or the knowledge on how best to do so.

With management services though, users can focus on follower engagement while letting someone else manage the operational and business side of the account.

You can also manage influencer campaigns by acting as an intermediary between a TikTok creator and a brand. This can include securing deals for sponsored content, brand deals, brand partnerships and other types of sponsorship deals that align with the type of content and niche the TikToker usually posts about.

As an influencer campaign, you help businesses connect with TikTok influencers and ensure key campaign activities are accomplished in return for a fee.

8. TikTok account management services

You can also make money from TikTok by offering management services for creators overall, rather than just for specific influencer campaigns. You can also offer account management services to businesses looking to maintain their presence and drive traffic to their brands using the social media platform.

You can render your services by helping businesses and creators in a variety of different ways. For example, account management services could include developing a content strategy, such as meeting content production goals. Services could also include capitalizing on offers from other businesses and brands, and helping them grow their following by engaging with audiences on a regular basis.

Based on the exact audience your clients and customers are seeking out, there are additional services you could have as well. For example, you can also offer services such as creating targeted and optimized video descriptions, and creating content that lands on the For You page depending on who the target is.

9. Place affiliate links in TikTok content

Another option for earning money through TikTok is to utilize affiliate links in TikTok posts. Affiliate links are essentially links to products that users can purchase. Each time a purchase is made, you receive a small percentage of the sale.

You can use affiliate links across different channels to maximize revenue, including platforms like TikTok. You can also opt to participate in affiliate programs by placing links on your TikTok post descriptions or even your bio channel to generate some money every time someone purchases the product.

For example, you could include affiliate links to your favorite products and brands and/or items you use in TikTok posts that users may want to purchase. You can let users know that it is an affiliate link and that you will receive a small percentage if they choose to purchase.

10. Promote music tracks on TikTok

Creating a great TikTok video is all about balancing content and other elements such as music. You’ll see that many of the favorite creators on the platform use different types of music and backing tracks to gain more engagement for their videos.

You can use your TikTok to help promote music tracks by incorporating them into your videos and getting paid for them.

11. Become a brand ambassador

Brands are always looking for influencers to help them steer customers toward their products and services.

As a brand ambassador on TikTok, you are making money helping brands boost their presence on social media, spread positive messages them, and influence consumer sales. In addition to getting paid,, you,, as a brand ambassador not only get paid but also get to expand your professional network as well.

12. Join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace

You can join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace to work with sponsors and brands. It’s easy to get started if you meet the minimum requirements for the marketplace and all you have to do is mention their product or service in your videos.

By joining the TikTok creator marketplace, you can make it easy for brands to find you for content and brand endorsement. Brands are always looking for credible and popular influencers on the platform to partner with, particularly those in specific niches that relate to target audiences.

To be eligible for the creator marketplace, you will need to have at least a hundred thousand followers, and there are other factors that may come into play. Additionally, TikTok’s Creator Marketplace comes with an analytics tool for businesses that helps them identify your engagement reach, views, and demographics. So if you’re looking to grow your channel and increase engagement, you will have access to the right tools to help you create a growth strategy for your TikTok channel.

13. Start a Patreon

Many content creators start out on TikTok and eventually move to other platform options such as Patreon. With Patreon, users can subscribe to your page to get exclusive content, such as behind-the-scenes videos and posts, Q&As, and other types of engagement. Subscription costs for setting up your own Patreon page are not very high, and if you keep your subscription costs low, it’s easier to increase and more importantly, sustainable subscriber growth.

14. Work as a TikTok Consultant

With so many businesses looking to increase awareness and demand for their products, there are many opportunities to consult and help businesses achieve their goals. TikTok is becoming an important social media channel for businesses, which is why consulting in that area can be such a valuable service.

You can work as TikTok consultant to create and drive social media strategy on platforms like TikTok, and work with brands to grow their audiences. You can gain new clients by showing your TikTok account growth and metrics to solidify credibility, and it can grow into a solid business over time.

15. Collect tips on TikTok

TikTok has recently introduced a tipping feature to enable creators to make money on TikTok. Content creators can collect tips and donations for their content more easily, and use TikTok to drive engagement. The feature enables followers can actively contribute to their favorite creators by donating money and tipping.

How to Make More Money with TikTok Videos

Now that you know some of the ways you can make some serious bank with TikTok, here are some tips on how to make more money with TikTok videos.

Create, create: Your success will rely on your ability to upload consistent content regularly. In addition, you will need to continuously create compelling content for your followers to continue to like, share and encourage others to start following you. Consistency is key when it comes to growing your TikTok followers.

Your success will rely on your ability to upload consistent content regularly. In addition, you will need to continuously create compelling content for your followers to continue to like, share and encourage others to start following you. Consistency is key when it comes to growing your TikTok followers. Nurture a huge following: Like other social networks, the secret to your success lies in how many followers you can garner. You will need to get as many followers as possible, which requires you to regularly upload videos. The more followers you have would mean the more influence you will have on TikTok, which is what brands and businesses are looking for.

Like other social networks, the secret to your success lies in how many followers you can garner. You will need to get as many followers as possible, which requires you to regularly upload videos. The more followers you have would mean the more influence you will have on TikTok, which is what brands and businesses are looking for. Engage with your audience : As a TikTok influencer, keeping your audience interested in your content and account is crucial. That means that you will also need to interact with your followers actively besides generating the content. This means you will need to listen to them, produce the content they seek, answer queries and create live streams. You can also use features such as TikTok rewards to increase referrals to the platform, grow your audience, and make money on TikTok.

: As a TikTok influencer, keeping your audience interested in your content and account is crucial. That means that you will also need to interact with your followers actively besides generating the content. This means you will need to listen to them, produce the content they seek, answer queries and create live streams. You can also use features such as TikTok rewards to increase referrals to the platform, grow your audience, and make money on TikTok. Promote your content on other social media platforms: You can help improve your chances of discoverability and engagement by promoting your TikTok channel on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. Many social media influencers have built inspirational careers by creating a cohesive social media strategy across different platforms for maximum reach and engagement.

You can help improve your chances of discoverability and engagement by promoting your TikTok channel on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. Many social media influencers have built inspirational careers by creating a cohesive social media strategy across different platforms for maximum reach and engagement. Look to create multiple income streams from your account: To really generate some good income, look towards expanding the revenue streams available to you. For example, tipping, selling your own products, brand sponsorships or taking advantage of opportunities like TikTok’s creator fund are all ways to diversify your income. This will help you diversify your income and increase your network and opportunities to make more money.

How do You Make Money on TikTok: FAQs

One of the top TikTok FAQs is how to make money using TikTok. When it comes to the platform, there are many ways that users can make money. For example, you can partner with brands and businesses to promote products and create sponsored content.

You can also look into TikTok ads and other avenues on the platform to make money, including referral programs such as TikTok rewards. Using the tipping feature available on TikTok is another way to make money on TikTok.

How many views do you need to get paid by TikTok?

TikTok enables users to earn money directly from the platform depending on the number of views a video gets in a specific period of time. Videos that gain over 100,000 views in 30 days are eligible to earn money directly from TikTok.

How many followers do you need to make money on TikTok?

In order to earn revenue directly from TikTok, you will need to have an account on the platform and have a minimum of 10,000 followers in order to monetize on TikTok.

How much money do TikTokers make?

The earning potential on TikTok varies significantly from one creator to another, with several factors contributing to the monetary success of TikTokers:

Follower Count and Viewer Engagement: TikTokers with smaller but engaged followings can potentially earn modest amounts, typically around $200 to $1,000 per month. These earnings can come from a combination of the TikTok Creator Fund, ad revenues, and virtual gifts received during live streams.

TikTokers with smaller but engaged followings can potentially earn modest amounts, typically around $200 to $1,000 per month. These earnings can come from a combination of the TikTok Creator Fund, ad revenues, and virtual gifts received during live streams. Brand Deals and Partnerships: TikTokers with a substantial following and high viewer engagement can command anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per month or even more. This income predominantly comes from brand deals and partnerships, where businesses pay them to create sponsored content promoting their products or services.

TikTokers with a substantial following and high viewer engagement can command anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per month or even more. This income predominantly comes from brand deals and partnerships, where businesses pay them to create sponsored content promoting their products or services. Content Quality: Consistent high-quality content creation is key to attracting and maintaining a sizable and engaged audience, which in turn significantly increases earning potential.

Consistent high-quality content creation is key to attracting and maintaining a sizable and engaged audience, which in turn significantly increases earning potential. Extended Revenue Streams: The most popular TikTokers, such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, earn several million dollars per year. Their revenue streams extend beyond TikTok and include major brand endorsements, product lines, media appearances, and other opportunities.

