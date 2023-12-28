How to Sell on Redbubble: A Guide to Success for Aspiring Creators

Aspiring artists and creators have found in Redbubble a platform that lets them turn their passion into profit. This service takes the hassle out of logistics and production, letting creatives focus on what they do best: Creating art. But making the most of it requires some know-how. In this article, we go into the nitty-gritty of how to sell on Redbubble, providing a comprehensive guide to setting up your shop, showcasing your art, and maximizing your sales. Ready to turn your creativity into cash? Then, by all means, let’s read on!

What Is the Redbubble Online Marketplace?

Redbubble is an Australian company, and the Redbubble website has a simple business model: Independent artists can upload original artwork, and Redbubble designs them into products through their print-on-demand process. Customers can browse through hundreds of artists and purchase products with their artwork at a great retail price. Accounts are free on Redbubble, but they take a percentage of each sale.

What Can You Sell on Redbubble?

You can sell art on Redbubble and turn them into a variety of different products. Redbubble products include cushions, cell phone covers, wall art, t-shirts, and other items based on custom designs. Artists select product offering options for customers, and Redbubble handles the logistics.

The platform offers a wide range of products that artists can customize with their designs. Here’s a more detailed look at what you can sell on Redbubble:

Apparel : This includes a variety of clothing items such as t-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, dresses, skirts, and leggings. Your designs can be printed on these items in different styles and colors.

Phone Cases : With the popularity of smartphones, custom phone cases are always in demand. You can sell cases for various phone models, each adorned with your unique artwork.

Stickers : Stickers are a fun and affordable way for buyers to support artists. You can sell stickers featuring your designs, which can be used to personalize laptops, notebooks, and more.

Wall Art : This category includes posters, canvas prints, framed prints, and metal prints. Your artwork can be transformed into stunning pieces that buyers can use to decorate their homes or offices.

Home Decor : Expand your range to include items like throw pillows, duvet covers, clocks, and mugs. These everyday items become special with your custom designs.

Bags : Tote bags, backpacks, and drawstring bags with unique prints are popular among a wide range of customers.

Stationery : Greeting cards, postcards, journals, and spiral notebooks are great products for buyers looking for unique stationery with an artistic touch.

Accessories : This includes items like scarves, pins, and socks. These small items can be a big hit, especially when they feature unique and eye-catching designs.

Lifestyle Products : Expand your portfolio with lifestyle products like water bottles, aprons, and jigsaw puzzles. These items offer practical uses while showcasing your art.

: Expand your portfolio with lifestyle products like water bottles, aprons, and jigsaw puzzles. These items offer practical uses while showcasing your art. Gifts and Miscellaneous: Customizable gifts such as keychains, magnets, and coasters can also be sold on Redbubble.

Why You Should Consider Selling on Redbubble

If you’re considering opening an online store to showcase your artwork, there are many reasons to consider selling on Redbubble, such as:

Exposure: Redbubble has a huge audience, and many successful designers have been discovered off the platform Ease: Redbubble has a print-on-demand platform, which makes it easy to get products designed and shipped to customers Convenience: Redbubble takes care of all the details for getting items to customers, including shipping and logistics, making it easy for artists to start selling. Discoverability: Redbubble products are more likely to appear in search engines, making it easier for customers to find your designs and order your products. Redbubble has excellent reach, especially when it comes to Google shopping ads. Variety: Redbubble has a wide selection of products they offer to customers, so most Redbubble sellers are able to quickly expand their product offering and make more sales by selling multiple types of products.

How to Create a Redbubble Store

So how does Redbubble work? And is Redbubble worth it? These are some of the most common questions when starting your own Redbubble store.

Luckily, starting your own Redbubble shop is actually pretty easy, so you can get started with selling print-on-demand products. You can begin your Redbubble store completely free and have it up and running in no time.

Before getting into the detailed process of setting up your own Redbubble store, let’s take a quick glance at the major steps through the following table. It simplifies the process into five main steps and provides a clear, easy-to-follow guide. Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of each step.

Step Action Details 1 Create a Redbubble account Sign up on Redbubble and verify your email. This is the first step towards creating your own store. 2 Upload a cover image and avatar Personalize your store with a captivating cover image showcasing your artwork and a profile avatar. Experiment with different images to see what enhances your profile the most. 3 Add payment details Connect a verified PayPal account or a bank account to receive funds from the sale of your products. Note that products cannot be sold unless payment details are available. 4 Start uploading artwork Use the platform's drag-and-drop process to upload your designs in JPEG and PNG format. For the best results when printed, Redbubble recommends using high-quality files. 5 Optimize your Redbubble profile Use relevant tags and keywords to make your products more discoverable. Consider what information would be attractive to potential customers and look to successful artists for inspiration to further optimize your profile.

Here’s how to create your Redbubble store.

Step 1. Create a Redbubble account

The first step is creating your Redbubble account and verifying your email. Once your email is verified, you can create your own store on the platform.

Step 2. Upload a cover image and avatar

Once your account is ready to go, you will need to start customizing your Redbubble store. First, upload an eye-catching cover image that shows your artwork and an avatar for your profile. You can make your cover photo a collage of your artwork or choose your favorite pieces. Try a few options to see what works best for your profile.

3. Add payment details

After setting up your Redbubble profile, you’ll need to enter payment information to receive funds for a design sold on the platform. You can connect a verified PayPal account or a bank account to receive funds from sold products. No products can be sold if there are no payment details available.

4. Start uploading artwork

Once your payment information is set up, it’s time to upload your own designs. You can create designs and upload files in JPEG and PNG format. It’s an easy drag-and-drop process, so you can quickly add your digital art quickly and get your store up and running. Redbubble recommends uploading high-quality JPEG and PNG files to ensure the art looks its best when printed on different items.

5. Optimize your Redbubble profile

When your artwork is all up on the site, take a moment to optimize your Redbubble profile. Make sure to use relevant tags and keywords to ensure that your products appear when customers use the search bar. Your Redbubble listings should include information to entice potential customers, so take a look at what other artists are doing to improve your profile.

Tips for Marketing to Redbubble Customers

With so many artists on the Redbubble platform, it can be challenging to understand how Redbubble promotes its artists and products while tracking sales. While the platform does some marketing, there are other options for generating demand and interest for your products.

1. Promote your listings

Once you have your artwork uploaded, it’s time to generate demand. Promote your artwork to your social media followers to sell products. You can direct them to your Redbubble web page to increase organic traffic to your site. Encourage happy customers to share their own photos with their own products to show how excellent the quality of the items is.

2. Highlight the ease

Redbubble prints all the products using their on-demand companies, so it’s easy and convenient for both you and the customer. Especially for items such as t-shirts and kids’ t-shirts, Redbubble offers a lot of logistical ease when it comes to printing on demand. So make sure to promote that aspect of Redbubble’s products to build trust and get more people interested in purchasing products.

3. Create collections

To attract the ideal customer who will keep purchasing your items, you can create themed collections to build interest. For example, if your artwork has a similar theme or style, you can create a collection hosted in one central place, such as Redbbuble. It makes it visually consistent while ensuring people don’t visit other platforms looking for the products.

4. Sell evergreen products

Selling evergreen products involves offering items that maintain their relevance and appeal regardless of changing trends or seasons. These are products that satisfy continuous needs, have a timeless quality, and resonate with a broad audience, making them consistently popular.

When it comes to Redbubble, this could mean focusing on designs or themes that are universally appealing, like science, nature, abstract art, inspirational quotes, music or popular fandoms. These designs can then be applied to a range of products like t-shirts, mugs, art prints, and phone cases. This strategy ensures that regardless of changing fashion trends or seasons, your products remain appealing to customers.

How Much Does It Cost to Sell on a Redbubble Page?

Redbubble sellers do not have to pay for an account on Redbubble. Instead, the platform takes a percentage of the purchase price when a product is sold on a Redbubble page.

Is Selling on Redbubble Profitable?

Selling on Redbubble can be profitable because you do not need to take on the expenses of hosting your own website or printing your own products. Redbubble earnings can vary depending on how many products sell, but most artists can make money creating designs and selling on the platform.

What Sells Best on Redbubble?

The beauty of Redbubble lies in its expansive range of products, appealing to a wide array of consumer tastes. Let’s dig a little deeper into what’s been flying off the virtual shelves:

Art prints: These remain a top choice for shoppers. Digital illustrations, graphic designs, and traditional art reproductions are in demand, providing a unique touch to any space and catering to both affordable and high-end art markets.

These remain a top choice for shoppers. Digital illustrations, graphic designs, and traditional art reproductions are in demand, providing a unique touch to any space and catering to both affordable and high-end art markets. T-shirts: A hot commodity, especially those with unique designs. They act as a canvas for personal expression, with children’s t-shirts often featuring vibrant colors, catchy phrases, and fun characters.

A hot commodity, especially those with unique designs. They act as a canvas for personal expression, with children’s t-shirts often featuring vibrant colors, catchy phrases, and fun characters. Cell phone covers: More than just protective gear, they’re a fashion accessory and a statement piece, making uniquely designed phone covers among the top sellers on Redbubble.

More than just protective gear, they’re a fashion accessory and a statement piece, making uniquely designed phone covers among the top sellers on Redbubble. Mugs: Enjoying significant popularity due to their practical and gift-worthy nature. A custom-designed mug adds a bit of pleasure to daily routines and makes for thoughtful gifts on various occasions.

Enjoying significant popularity due to their practical and gift-worthy nature. A custom-designed mug adds a bit of pleasure to daily routines and makes for thoughtful gifts on various occasions. Home decor items: Throw pillows, wall tapestries, and duvet covers are highly favored. They allow customers to personalize their living spaces, meeting the rising demand for unique, trendy, and even quirky designs. In essence, what sells best on Redbubble often combines uniqueness, creativity, and practicality. Understanding what resonates with your target audience and staying current with trends can significantly boost your sales.