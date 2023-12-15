In the News: Get Up To $35,000 In Small Business Grants

Educational grants aren’t just for students. Small businesses can unlock a treasure trove of knowledge and skills thanks to these funding gems. Imagine training your team in cutting-edge marketing without the loan shark interest. Grants fund workshops, online courses, and even employee certifications, making your team unstoppable.

Boost productivity, innovate like a pro, and stay ahead of the curve. Level up your small business, not your debt, with grants that provide education, mentorship, free courses, networking opportunities, and more.

Small business grants can provide hugely valuable resources to small businesses. However, the extra influx of cash can only have a major impact if entrepreneurs use funds wisely. Luckily, many small business grant programs also provide educational resources like courses and mentorship to help entrepreneurs through this part of their journey.

Small Business News December 15, 2023

The roundup starts with the announcement from the IRS about the 2024 mileage reimbursement rate, which is now at 67 cents a mile. In another matter, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman revealed that the Small Business Administration (SBA) delivered $50 billion in capital, disaster relief, and bonding to small businesses in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). For that and more here is the rest of the roundup.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released the standard mileage rates for 2024, reflecting an adjustment in the reimbursable costs of operating an automobile for different use cases. The new rates show an increase from the previous year, adapting to the evolving economic landscape and vehicle operating costs.

Etsy just unveiled its trend predictions for 2024, with a special focus on the theme of romance. This direction is a response to the world’s current unpredictable state as people seek comfort and beauty in their daily lives. Etsy’s announcement is particularly significant for small business owners who can leverage these trends to cater to evolving consumer preferences. 1.

eBay Inc. announced a significant partnership with COMC, a sports trading card company. This strategic move includes a commercial agreement and an investment by eBay in COMC, aiming to energize the trading card hobby and provide innovative solutions for collectors and sellers.

Small Business Deals

DHL Express has announced a forthcoming average price increase of 5.9% for its U.S. account holders, effective January 1, 2024. This adjustment, which also extends to a select number of services and surcharges, reflects the company’s annual reassessment of pricing.

Southwest Airlines recently unveiled Southwest Business Meetings, a new platform designed to transform the experience of meeting and event planners. Leveraging advanced Salesforce technology, including Tableau and Experience Cloud, this platform simplifies managing group travel, marking a significant advancement in the sector.

An indictment unsealed recently has charged Jason Edward Thomas Cardiff, a 48-year-old former CEO of a California-based business, with multiple counts of fraud and identity theft. Cardiff, previously residing in Upland, California, allegedly orchestrated unauthorized charges on thousands of consumer credit and debit card accounts.

In a move towards advanced data management in artificial intelligence (AI), IBM has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2. This announcement was made at the AWS re:Invent 2023 event and marks a notable development in cloud database offerings.

eBay Inc. has welcomed the decision of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) announcement to postpone the implementation of the new 1099-K reporting threshold, emphasizing its positive impact on online sellers and small businesses.

AWS re:Invent has revealed the integration of generative AI capabilities into Amazon Connect. This move is set to transform the customer service landscape, offering unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction, which small businesses can benefit from. Empowering Agents with Amazon Q in Connect The introduction of Amazon Q in Connect marks a significant leap in customer support.

The latest HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report highlights a concerning trend: the rise of pre-packaged malware kits in cybercriminal marketplaces. These “meal kits” are providing even low-level attackers with sophisticated tools to evade detection and compromise organizational security.

Cisco introduced groundbreaking business metrics for its Cloud Observability platform at AWS re:Invent 2023. This enhancement, specifically tailored for modern applications running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is set to improve how businesses monitor and interpret application performance in relation to key business objectives.

Apple Podcasts has unveiled its list of the most popular podcasts of 2023. These year-end charts, localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions, present a fascinating glimpse into the varied interests and preferences of podcast audiences globally. The Top Shows of 2023 The list of top shows features a mix of genres and topics, reflecting the diverse tastes of podcast listeners.

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman revealed that the Small Business Administration (SBA) delivered $50 billion in capital, disaster relief, and bonding to small businesses in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).