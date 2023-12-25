IRS Offers Penalty Relief to Millions Amid Resumption of Collection Notices

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a significant move to provide penalty relief to approximately 4.7 million taxpayers, which includes individuals, businesses, and tax-exempt organizations. This decision, impacting nearly $1 billion in penalties, marks a crucial phase in the IRS’s efforts to assist those affected by the pandemic’s financial repercussions.

Overview of the Penalty Relief

Most beneficiaries are those making under $400,000 annually, with nearly 70% having incomes under $100,000. Automatic Adjustment: The IRS will automatically adjust individual accounts, followed by adjustments for businesses and other entities in early 2024.

Context and Background

The IRS paused automated collection notices in February 2022 due to COVID-19, leading to an accumulation of unpaid taxes without subsequent reminders. Resumption of Collections: With the pandemic-related pause ending, the IRS is preparing to resume normal collection notices for tax years 2020 and 2021.

IRS Commissioner’s Statement

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the agency’s commitment to assisting taxpayers with overdue bills, noting the importance of this penalty relief as a sensible approach to help those suddenly facing larger tax bills.

Application Process and Eligibility

No action is required from eligible taxpayers to receive this relief. Refunds and Credits: Those who have already paid the penalties will receive refunds or credits towards other tax liabilities.

Additional Options for Taxpayers

The IRS encourages individuals with unpaid taxes to explore payment options on IRS.gov/payments. Other Penalty Relief Procedures: Taxpayers not eligible for automatic relief can still apply for relief under existing criteria, such as reasonable cause or the First-Time Abate program.

Implications for Small Businesses

This relief is particularly significant for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs grappling with financial challenges due to the pandemic. It offers a reprieve and more manageable pathways to settle outstanding tax liabilities.

Resumption of Collection Notices in 2024

The IRS will begin sending automated collection notices in 2024, targeting older tax debts. Special Reminder Letters: A special reminder letter will be sent to taxpayers with long-standing tax debts, providing them an opportunity to address their tax liabilities.

IRS Reminders and Resources

The IRS highlights various tools and online resources to assist taxpayers, including the IRS Document Upload Tool and IRS Online Account services. Interest on Unpaid Taxes: Despite the relief, interest will continue to accrue on unpaid tax balances, as mandated by law.

The IRS’s penalty relief initiative is a welcome development for many taxpayers still recovering from the pandemic’s financial impact. It reflects the agency’s understanding of the challenges faced and its readiness to provide support as normal tax collection operations resume.