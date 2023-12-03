Lavalier Microphones: Picks for Your Videos and Streams

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Anyone who creates video content knows that good sound is a must. Even if your video or stream is visually appealing, poor sound quality can ruin an otherwise great project. There was a time when getting good sound quality for your videos meant using a big, bulky microphone. Fortunately, lavalier microphones have become a welcome replacement, as they can provide great sound quality while being small enough to remain unseen.

What is a Lavalier Microphone?

Lavalier microphones, also known as “lapel mics” are small, clip-on microphones that are often used in live performances and interviews. They are designed to be attached to clothing, typically on a lapel or collar, so they stay out of sight and out of the way. They also allow for hands-free use – one reason why they’ve become so popular for videos and streaming.

There are 2 types of lavalier mics – wired and wireless. Wired lavalier mics generally produce a slightly higher sound quality than the wireless variety, and tend to be less expensive. However, the wearer’s movements are limited with wireless lavalier mics -as they must always be mindful of the cords attached to them.

Wireless lavalier mics transmit audio signals wirelessly, usually via infrared or Bluetooth. They also allow freedom of movement for the wearer, since there are no cords to worry about. But they can be quite expensive.

Omnidirectional vs. Unidirectional Lavalier Microphones

Lavalier mics can have either omnidirectional or unidirectional sound pickup patterns. Omnidirectional lavalier microphones pick up sounds from all directions, making them ideal for use in noisy environments. Unidirectional lavalier mics record sound that is coming from one direction and one source without picking up any unwanted noise. They are most commonly used in filmmaking, videography, and public speaking since they are able to isolate the speaker’s voice from background noise.

In the business and professional world, lavalier microphones have become indispensable tools. Whether you’re an online educator, a corporate trainer, or even a digital marketer, the chances are that you’ve encountered situations where the convenience and discretion of a lavalier mic came in handy. Let’s delve deeper into why these mics are so valuable for professionals:

Benefits of Lavalier Microphones for Professionals:

Mobility : Especially for trainers and educators, moving around freely during a session can make the content more engaging. Wireless lavalier mics are perfect in this regard, as they don’t restrict motion.

: Especially for trainers and educators, moving around freely during a session can make the content more engaging. Wireless lavalier mics are perfect in this regard, as they don’t restrict motion. Unobtrusiveness : When you’re presenting, the last thing you want is your audience to be distracted by a bulky microphone. Lavalier mics are subtle, allowing listeners to focus on the message, not the medium.

: When you’re presenting, the last thing you want is your audience to be distracted by a bulky microphone. Lavalier mics are subtle, allowing listeners to focus on the message, not the medium. Hands-free Operation: This is essential for demonstrations or presentations where you may need to handle objects, use a whiteboard, or manipulate a computer.

Finding the Right Lavalier Microphone for Your Business

Quality audio can make a significant difference in presentations, podcasts, and video content. A good lavalier microphone is essential for any small business looking to create professional-grade audio. We’ve used a detailed set of criteria to pick the best lavalier microphones, ensuring they meet various business needs. Here are the factors we consider:

Sound Quality & Clarity (Rating: 9/10) Does the microphone offer crisp, clear audio without interference or distortion?

Is the sound quality consistent in different environments? Compatibility & Connectivity (Rating: 8/10) Is the microphone compatible with a range of devices (smartphones, cameras, computers)?

Does it offer both wired and wireless connectivity options? Durability & Build Quality (Rating: 7/10) Is the microphone built to withstand regular use and handling?

Are the materials and construction durable and reliable? Ease of Use & Setup (Rating: 8/10) Is the microphone easy to set up and use, especially for those new to audio equipment?

Are the instructions clear and straightforward? Battery Life & Power Management (Rating: 7/10 for wireless mics) How long does the battery last on wireless models?

Is the power management efficient? Portability & Design (Rating: 7/10) Is the microphone compact and easy to transport?

Does its design facilitate discreet placement and minimal visibility? Price vs. Performance (Rating: 8/10) Is the microphone priced reasonably for its performance and features?

Does it offer good value for the investment? Brand Reputation & Customer Support (Rating: 6/10) Is the brand well-regarded in the audio equipment industry?

How effective and accessible is their customer service? User Reviews & Feedback (Rating: 6/10) What are other users, especially businesses, saying about the microphone?

Are there common praises or complaints noted in user reviews?

Using these criteria, we’ve carefully selected lavalier microphones that excel in performance and value, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can find a product that suits their audio needs effectively. Check out our favorites from Amazon below:

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

We liked the small, sleek design of the Rode lavalier mic, as well as its durability and reasonable price point. This omnidirectional condenser microphone features a Kevlar-reinforced cable, a gold-plated TRS plug, and a high-quality clip. A foam pop shield to minimize wind noise and vocal plosives is also included.

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

Buy on Amazon

DJI Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case

The all-in-one design of the DJI wireless lavalier mic impressed us. You get 2 transmitters and a receiver which are pre-charged and pre-linked, securely stored in the charging case. In open environments, they have a maximum transmission range of 820 feet, making them ideal for outdoor videos. A total 15-hour battery life, magnetic attachment, and 8GB of internal storage round out the features.

DJI Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case

Buy on Amazon

PoP Voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone

PoP’s lapel mic is designed for audio or video use on iPhone, iPad, Android / Windows Smart devices, and PC. The omnidirectional mic comes with a durable carrying pouch and Velcro straps for cord management. It promises to deliver crystal-clear sound quality, and has thousands of positive reviews.

PoP Voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone

Buy on Amazon

Purple Panda Lapel Microphone Kit

This affordable lavalier microphone kit is compatible with most smartphones, but some may require an adapter. It can also be used with GoPro, tablets, and Voice Recorder. The kit includes an omnidirectional lavalier microphone, a 9.8ft extension cord, a mini USB adapter, TRS (2 ring) adapter, and a fuzzy windscreen.

Purple Panda Lapel Microphone Kit

Buy on Amazon

Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier Microphone

The Shure lavalier microphone has a permanently charged electret condenser element for clear vocals and improved sound quality. The included windscreen reduces breath sounds and plosives.

Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier Microphone

Buy on Amazon

Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone with Noise Cancellation

Hollyland’s wireless lavalier microphone features a noise-canceling chip that provides environmental noise cancellation and crisp, clear vocals. It’s lightweight and can provide 8 hours of continuous working time when fully charged. You get 2 mics, 1 receiver and the charging case.

Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone with Noise Cancellation

Buy on Amazon

Sony Compact Bluetooth Lavalier Microphone

Sony knows a thing or two about electronics, so of course their Bluetooth lavalier microphone made our list. It features a 360-degree rotatable clip for freedom of attachment and wide compatibility with 3.5mm jack cameras, recorders, smartphones and PCs. A plug-in power source is also provided for sound pick-up without using the batteries.

Sony Compact Bluetooth Lavalier Microphone

Buy on Amazon

Kingwell Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone

Kingwell’s wireless lavalier mic is compatible with iPhones and iPads with a system above iOS 8.0. It features noise cancellation, a mute function, and long battery life. A carrying pouch and a 2-in-1 charging cable are also included.

Kingwell Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone

Buy on Amazon

PowerDeWise Professional Grade Lavalier Clip On Microphone

This highly-rated lavalier mic is wired and ready to plug and play. It has a new fully shielded cord that makes your voice clear and free of extraneous noise. Additional features include an extra long extension cord, an included TRRS to TRS 3.5 mm Jack adapter and universal compatibility.

PowerDeWise Professional Grade Lavalier Clip On Microphone

Buy on Amazon

Movo USB Lavalier Microphone

Movo’s lavalier mic works with both 3.5mm and USB devices. This USB lavalier microphone is easy to install and use, provides clear, high-quality sound and is backed by a 1-year warranty.

Movo USB Lavalier Microphone

Buy on Amazon

