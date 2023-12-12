Making money playing games has become a viable revenue stream for many in the last few years. With so many different platforms to choose from and amazing games coming out, the video game industry has seen a massive increase in players. Playing video games can be a great way to unwind and might end up becoming a great way to earn some extra money. We’ll go through how to make money playing games in this article and include some platforms where you can get started.

Can You Make Money Playing Games?

Yes, you can make money playing games. There are a few different ways to make money through gaming, including playing online games, making video game content or journalist, participating in live professional gaming events, and live streaming their gameplay.

How Much Money Can You Make Playing Video Games?

The amount of money you can make playing video games will significantly vary depending on the kinds of games you play, the content you create, the platforms you use, and the amount of time you dedicate.

Reports indicate that gamers can earn anywhere between $20 an hour to $200 an hour for game playing, but there is no way to establish an average. However, these earnings can be increased by participating in activities such as game tournaments, which often offer cash prizes and other incentives. Game tournaments can pay anywhere in the thousands per tournament.

How to Make Money Playing Video Games

There are many opportunities to make your mark in the gaming industry and earn money while you’re at it. Depending on your interests and time commitments, you can find your niche in video games and earn money for pursuing an interest. Gerard “HipHopGamer” Williams, is a good example of this, and he started in 2007. We’ll go through some of the top ways to make money playing video games.

1. Create a Youtube channel

Many avid game players make money in the gaming world via a YouTube channel. You can run live streams or pre-recorded videos of your gameplay for others to watch as you go through the game.

You can also post video game tutorials, gameplay tutorials, reviewing games, and general gaming tips on your YouTube channel to boost your following and monetize your channel. You will earn a percentage of ad revenue when your viewers watch video or banner ads on your gaming videos.

2. Become a video game developer

If you’d rather be behind the scenes and want to be both a skilled player and a game designer, then becoming a video game developer might be the right path for you.

You can work with game design companies to create a new game and become part of the video game industry as you earn money. Game developers work with a video game company to earn money, with the average salary being anywhere between $60,000-70,000 a year. You can browse job boards to understand what requirements are needed for a game developer, as each company will likely have different requirements.

3. Set up a video game coaching business

If you like teaching and playing games, you can combine the two interests to set up a video game coaching business. As a video game coach, your responsibilities would entail walking through gameplay tutorials, giving players tips and advice, and helping players improve as they practice for video game tournaments.

You can set up your coaching business, so it’s a mixture of one-on-one teaching and watching videos so that clients feel engaged and motivated to play better. Video games coaches can earn anywhere between $26,000 a year to $75,000 a year depending on expertise, the game, and other factors

4. Become a video game journalist

Another great way to explore your interest in video games is to become a video game journalist. You’ll report on new releases from video game companies, play games and write reviews, report on gaming tournaments, and more.

You can be a freelance video game journalist or apply to write for a video game publication. On average, most video game journalists earn between $26,000-$103,000 based on their expertise, profile, and portfolio.

5. Become a QA tester

When games are being developed, a game tester is needed before the game can be released. That means playing the game, providing feedback on the quality, the game itself, and reporting any bugs or issues you’re spotting.

As a quality assurance game tester, you can work with a new or upgraded game and help make it better. A video game quality assurance tester can earn about $50,000 a year on average, but it can also go to higher ranges based on experience.

6. Become a Twitch streamer

Twitch is one of the most popular gaming sites in the world, and many gamers earn real money by streaming their gameplay on the platform. And it is one of the more legit money-making apps in gaming. So, learning how to make money on Twitch will pay off. Twitch enables users by monetizing their live streams through ads, subscriptions, and more. Twitch can be a lucrative way to use your gaming habit to make money and gain a following for yourself. So, learning how to make money on Twitch is a good way to start understanding the platform.

7. Create video game tutorials

You can create specialized video game tutorials and post them on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitch to make additional money. You can boost your bank account while teaching others how to play new and upgraded games and impart your wisdom. You can choose to focus on a particular game and build a niche or create tutorials for many games to attract a wider audience.

8. Esports tournaments

Esports has grown exponentially over the past decade. These competitive tournaments have huge cash prizes. By joining or forming a team, you can compete in local or global tournaments in games like Dota 2, CS: GO, Fortnite, and more.

As you get better and more recognized, you can gain sponsorships and endorsements, which can significantly increase your earnings.

9. Design and sell in-game items

Many games, especially MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) and other online platforms, allow players to design and sell in-game items.

If you have a knack for design, you can create skins, weapons, avatars, and more.

Platforms like Steam even provide marketplaces for these items.

This can be a great way to make passive income if your designs are popular among the gaming community.

10. Offer game tech support

If you’re technically inclined and understand the nuances of game software, many players often run into technical difficulties and require support. Offering tech support, troubleshooting, and even setup services for certain games or gaming hardware can be a lucrative avenue. You can advertise your services on gaming forums, social media, or through a dedicated website.

Remember, whatever path you choose, the gaming world is vast, and there are countless opportunities. The key is to combine your passion for gaming with a unique skill or interest that can make you stand out in the crowd.

11. Affiliate Marketing for Gaming Products

Many gaming companies offer affiliate programs where you can earn a commission for each sale made through a link you share. If you have a platform, like a blog, YouTube channel, or social media following, you can review and promote gaming products – be it games, consoles, accessories, or gaming chairs – and earn a commission for each sale made through your referral.

12. Create and Sell Gaming Merchandise

If you have design skills, you can create merchandise like t-shirts, posters, mugs, and stickers with game-related designs or slogans. Platforms like Teespring or Redbubble allow you to upload designs and sell without worrying about inventory.

13. Start a Gaming Podcast or Blog

Launch your own gaming podcast or blog to share unique experiences, discuss industry news, or provide game reviews. Monetize through advertising, sponsorships, or affiliate marketing. Success hinges on creating compelling, engaging content and maintaining a consistent posting schedule. Engage actively with your audience through comments or social media to build a community around your platform.

14. Game Testing for Indie Developers

Offer game testing services to indie developers. This role involves playing early versions of games and providing detailed feedback. Highlight your attention to detail and constructive criticism skills. This opportunity supports independent game creators and lets you experience new games before their public release, providing both enjoyment and income.

15. Narration and Voice-Over for Games

Utilize your distinctive voice or acting skills for game narration and voice-overs. Create a diverse voice demo to showcase your range and approach game development studios. Discuss how engaging voice work enhances player immersion and the growing demand for talented voice actors in the gaming industry.

16. Gaming Event Organizer

Organize local gaming tournaments or events. Cover aspects of event planning such as venue selection, marketing, and sponsorship acquisition. Emphasize the potential of these events for community building and profitability through entry fees, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

17. Virtual Reality (VR) Game Experiences

Tap into the VR gaming market by creating unique game experiences or reviews. Discuss the types of content popular in VR, necessary equipment, and audience engagement strategies. VR offers a rapidly growing field with opportunities for live streaming and immersive game walkthroughs.

18. Mobile Gaming Reviews and Tutorials

Concentrate on mobile gaming by offering reviews or tutorials for popular mobile games. Share strategies to reach and engage the mobile gaming audience effectively. Discuss the importance of understanding mobile gaming trends and how to monetize content on platforms like YouTube or personal blogs.

19. Gaming Mod Creator

Develop mods for popular games if you have technical skills. Discuss mod development, understanding community needs, and marketing your mods. Highlight platforms like Steam or Nexus Mods for showcasing and monetizing your work.

20. In-Game Photography

With the rise of photorealistic graphics, offer in-game photography services. Share techniques for capturing stunning visuals and discuss how to monetize these images as digital art or by offering services to game developers.

21. Gaming Community Manager

Become a community manager for gaming forums or social media groups. Highlight the importance of communication skills and understanding gaming culture. Discuss monetization through direct employment or freelance community management opportunities.

22. Educational Gaming Content Creator

Create content that uses games to teach various subjects. Discuss designing content that is both educational and engaging, leveraging games as learning tools. Explore platforms for sharing and monetizing educational gaming content, like YouTube or educational websites.

Apps and Websites That Will Pay You to Play Video Games

If you’re looking for more ways to make money while playing games, other options are available online through mobile games and websites. To answer the question on how to make money gaming, we’ll look at some alternative options to make money while playing games on your mobile phone or computer.

Platform Description Earning Method Availability Mistplay Social gaming platform with various games. Gift cards from popular retailers. Website, Android, iOS Blitz Competitive gameplay in puzzles, card games, and more. Redeem points for gift cards. Android, iOS Skillz Gaming eSports platform with diverse game genres from trivia to fighting. PayPal cash or account deposits. Website, Android, iOS VeryDice Dice-rolling game with prizes determined by roll outcomes. Redeem tickets for electronics and gadgets. Website, Android, iOS Brain Battle Variety of games with cash prize draws. Chance to earn real money. Android, iOS GAMEHAG Fantasy game-centric platform with a gem-reward system and community interaction. Redeem soul gems for gift cards & vouchers. Website, Android, iOS

Mistplay

Mistplay is one of the most popular game apps as it lets users earn money while playing games. In addition, Mistplay has an in-built social experience that makes gameplaying fun, and users get gift cards for popular retailers as they play and discover new games.

Mistplay is available as a website game and a mobile app on Android and iOS.

Blitz

With Blitz, users can play against other team members simultaneously and make money while playing games by redeeming their points for gift cards. You can solve multiple puzzles and play a wide range of games with Blitz, including Solitaire, Bingo, Pool, Helix Jump, Ball Blast, Blackjack, Poker, and more.

Blitz is currently available as a mobile app on Android and iOS.

Skillz Gaming

Skillz Gaming is an eSports platform with various games for players. Like Blitz, there are puzzle games, trivia games, fighting games, and more as you compete against other players. Earnings are paid out via PayPal cash or to your PayPal account.

Skillz Gaming is currently available as a website game and a mobile app on Android and iOS.

VeryDice

VeryDice has a simple premise: Roll dice and win redeemable tickets. Players win tickets for each roll, and the prizes vary depending on their dice roll. Users can redeem their tickets for items such as electronics, gadgets, and more rather than gift cards or vouchers.

Skillz Gaming is currently available as a website game and a mobile app on Android and iOS.

Brain Battle

Brain Battle lets users win money as they play video games, with the chance to earn cash. As users play video games, they are entered into cash prize draws to give them a chance to win real money by playing different kinds of games.

Brain Battle is currently available as a mobile app on Android and iOS.

GAMEHAG

GAMEHAG rewards users for playing games by collecting gems that can be used to redeem rewards. Focusing mainly on fantasy games, GAMEHAG players can collect soul gems as they play and interact with the community. The gems can be redeemed for gift cards, vouchers, with new options being added frequently.

GAMEHAG is currently available as a website game and a mobile app on Android and iOS.

How to Make More Money Gaming

Once you start getting the hang of making money gaming, you can then start thinking about how to maximize your earnings even more. Here are some key tips to help you make even more money while gaming:

Participating in online tournaments: Gaming sites and the major league gaming circuit all offer great opportunities to make significant income, so it’s worth considering. You can watch videos and tutorials to increase your skills and feel more confident participating.

Gaming sites and the major league gaming circuit all offer great opportunities to make significant income, so it’s worth considering. You can watch videos and tutorials to increase your skills and feel more confident participating. Investing in the right gaming equipment: The right equipment can make a huge difference to your gaming skills, so consider investing in items like headsets, keyboards, and gaming laptops.

The right equipment can make a huge difference to your gaming skills, so consider investing in items like headsets, keyboards, and gaming laptops. Look at other professional gamers: The more you look at others in the industry doing similar things to you and how they make money, the more ideas and inspiration you can get to increase your earnings and differentiate yourself from others.

The more you look at others in the industry doing similar things to you and how they make money, the more ideas and inspiration you can get to increase your earnings and differentiate yourself from others. Work with gaming companies : Increase your reach and engagement (and thereby your earnings) by working with gaming companies to create sponsored deals, like giveaways and cash rewards for followers.

: Increase your reach and engagement (and thereby your earnings) by working with gaming companies to create sponsored deals, like giveaways and cash rewards for followers. Leverage Emerging Technologies : Explore and utilize emerging technologies in gaming, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create unique content or gaming experiences that can attract a new audience and open up additional revenue streams.

: Explore and utilize emerging technologies in gaming, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create unique content or gaming experiences that can attract a new audience and open up additional revenue streams. Diversify Income Streams : Diversification of income sources within the gaming sphere is a good strategy. This could involve combining live streaming earnings with revenue from merchandise sales, YouTube ad revenue, affiliate marketing, or even Patreon subscriptions for exclusive content.

: Diversification of income sources within the gaming sphere is a good strategy. This could involve combining live streaming earnings with revenue from merchandise sales, YouTube ad revenue, affiliate marketing, or even Patreon subscriptions for exclusive content. Build a Personal Brand: Focus on developing a strong personal brand that resonates with your audience. This includes creating a unique identity, consistently engaging with your community, and leveraging your personality and gaming skills to stand out in a crowded market.