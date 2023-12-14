How to Use the Meta Business Suite (Formerly Facebook Business Suite) in 2024

With the Meta Business Suite (formerly known as Facebook Business Suite), businesses have a simple and efficient way to manage their social media presence.

The suite allows users to easily create and manage a business account, Facebook page, analytics tools, and more, all from one platform.

In this article, we’ll look at how to best use the new Meta Business Suite in 2024 to get the most out of your social media presence. Let’s get started!

What is Meta Business Suite and How Does it Work?

The Meta Business Suite serves as a centralized hub for managing your social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

This platform brings together essential social media management tools to help you connect with your target audience and drive improved business results.

With the Meta Business Suite, you have the flexibility to access it from either your desktop or mobile device.

You can easily monitor and respond to notifications, as well as create and schedule posts, stories, and ads for your own business. The platform also provides valuable insights to help you optimize your marketing efforts.

Millennials are still using Facebook more than any other social media site. This means that businesses need to be active on Facebook, and the Meta Business Suite makes it easier than ever to accomplish this.

So if you sell products or have a service business, consider the Meta Business Suite to help you maximize your reach and engagement.

Doing so will help you grow your business and build customer loyalty, which will, in turn, increase your revenue.

What Happened to the Facebook Business Suite?

The previously known Facebook company is now operating under the name Meta, and the Facebook Business Suite has been renamed the Meta Business Suite.

Despite the change in their company name, they remain dedicated to providing the same products, including the Meta-branded Facebook app.

How to Set Up the Meta Business Suite

The Meta Business Suite is an incredibly powerful tool for managing a business’s online presence.

Setting it up can seem intimidating, but with the step-by-step guide below, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the suite’s features and start building your brand in no time.

Step 1: Access the Meta Business Suite

To access the Meta Beta Suite, go to business.facebook.com. If you don’t have a Meta business account, you’ll need to create a free one.

Once you have an account and are logged in, you’ll need to create your business account.

If you have an account and need to log in, click “Log In” and you’ll end up on a page that looks like this:

After logging in using either your Facebook or Instagram information, you’ll end up on a screen that should look similar to this:

Step 2: Create Your Business Page

To use the Meta Business Suite to its full potential, you’ll need to create at least one Facebook Page, if you don’t already have one. To create one, click on Settings.”

Click on “Business Assets” then “Pages” and click “Add Pages.”

You can create a page, claim an existing page, or request to share a page. For this guide, we’ll select “Create a new Facebook Page.”

Fill in the requested information as shown in the images below, and your Page is good to go!

Now that we’ve gone through how to create a Facebook business page, make sure to research tips for your small business Facebook page to make the most of yours. Small business Facebook pages can be a great marketing tool.

Step 3: Begin Using Suite Features

Now that your business account and new Page are set up, you’re not able to start using all of the features the Meta Business Suite has to offer.

Click “Home” in the left menu to return you back to your account’s home where you should see your newly created Facebook Business Page. If you don’t see it, try refreshing your screen.

How to Use Meta Business Suite and Scale Your Facebook Business Page

Using the Meta Business Suite and Facebook Business Pages can help you maximize your business’s online presence.

Read on to find out how to use the suite and get the most out of your Facebook Page…

Step 1: Edit Your Page

The first thing you’ll want to do with your new Facebook Page is to upload a profile picture and cover photo for branding. Click “Edit” as shown below to do so…

Step 2: Create a Post

To create your posts, click on “Create post,” enter your post details, and click “Publish” when you’re ready.

Step 3: Boost Your Post

To get more eyeballs and engagement on your post and page, you can choose to boost your post when you create it, or at a later time.

To boost your post at the time of creation, you would click the “Boost post” toggle as shown above.

To boost your post after it’s been created, click on “Boost post” below the post you’re looking to promote as shown below.

Modify audience details, your start date, and your budget. Once you’re satisfied with your ad settings, click on “Boost post now.”

Step 4: Get Page Likes and Post Engagement

To get likes on your Facebook Page and likes, comments, and shares on your posts, you may want to consider running other Facebook ads.

To do so, click on “Ads” in the left margin, then “Create ad.”

You’ll need to choose from the available goals and set up your specific ad campaign on the next page.

If you’re marketing on Instagram, use popular hashtags on Instagram that are relevant to what you’re promoting.

For example, if you’d like to get more Page Likes, click on “Promote your Page” and fill in the details to start your campaign.

Meta Business Suite Tools to Use

From content creation and optimization to analytics and insights, there’s something for everyone.

Read on to find out how you can make the suite work for you and take your business to the next level.

A/B split testing

Meta Business Suite offers an invaluable feature to its users: A/B testing. With this tool, businesses and creators can experiment with two variations of a post and determine which version performs better.

A/B testing is an essential aspect of marketing, as it provides valuable insights into what makes a post successful.

By comparing two variations of a post, users can pinpoint the exact elements that contributed to its success.

Did the copy resonate with the audience? Was it visually appealing graphics? Did a certain format or hashtag help? All of these questions can be answered through A/B testing.

With the results from A/B testing, users can make informed decisions for their future posts. This feature not only saves time and effort but also helps optimize content for better performance and results.

In short, A/B testing with Meta Business Suite can provide a strategic advantage for businesses and personal brands looking to succeed on Facebook and Instagram.

Commerce Manager

In Meta Business Suite, accessing the commerce features is as simple as clicking on the “Commerce” option located on the left-side menu.

Once selected, you will be redirected to the Commerce Manager where you can set up your very own shop or catalog.

This is a great way to showcase your products and make them easily accessible to potential customers.

By setting up your shop or catalog, you can make the purchasing process seamless and effortless for your customers. They can even access your products through Facebook, Instagram, and Instagram stories.

To take advantage of this feature, it is recommended to connect your Instagram account to your Facebook page. This integration will make it even easier for your customers to discover and purchase your products.

Content Planner

The use of a content calendar is a crucial aspect of effective social media management. Having a clear overview of your content plan for the month or week can greatly help in the organization of your marketing strategy.

Meta Business Suite provides a solution to this need by offering its users the ability to schedule posts and stories for both Facebook and Instagram directly within the platform.

This eliminates the need for additional and often expensive scheduling tools, freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on other important aspects of your business.

Create and manage ads

If you’re looking to boost your online presence, reach a wider audience, and create greater brand recognition, Facebook advertising can be a powerful tool. And with the Meta Business Suite, managing your ads has never been easier.

With the Ads Manager, you can create and manage all of your ads in one place, choosing your goals, ad placements, and budget with ease.

So, make sure you take advantage of this convenient and effective tool to begin promoting your business using Facebook ads and help you reach your business objectives.

Insights

Meta Business Suite provides its users with insightful analytics and metrics to help evaluate the performance of their Facebook page.

The platform’s Insights feature allows you to set specific goals for your page and track your progress over time.

This makes it easier to identify what strategies are working and what areas need improvement.

By analyzing the results of your page, you can make data-driven decisions to enhance your social media marketing efforts and reach your desired outcomes.

Whether you’re managing a personal brand or a large business, this tool is a valuable asset in maximizing your online presence and achieving your goals.

Collaborate with others

The “All Tools” section on the left side of your Meta Business Suite dashboard provides the opportunity to manage and organize access to your business account.

With this feature, you can invite your team members, delegate tasks, and assign specific roles to each person involved in managing your accounts.

The available roles include Admin, Editor, Advertiser, Analyst, and Moderator, all designed to protect your valuable assets and customer base.

This is a critical component for ensuring the security and success of your business’s social media presence.

Benchmarking tool

This tool, found within Insights, allows you to see how your page is performing in relation to others in your industry and make changes to your strategy to improve your reach and engagement.

Additionally, you can analyze the type of content your competitors are posting and see what works for them.

This information can be used to create content that resonates with your audience and sets you apart from your competitors.

With the Benchmarking tool, you can stay ahead of the game and continually improve your social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

How to Make the Most of Meta Business Suite Insights

Before you dive into the insights, it’s important to have a clear understanding of what you want to achieve with your social media pages. This could include increasing engagement, reaching new audiences, or boosting sales.

Here are some expanded tips for utilizing Meta Business Suite Insights:

Establish Clear Goals: Before you delve into the insights, you should have clear objectives for your social media presence. Are you aiming to increase engagement, reach new audiences, or drive sales? These goals will guide your focus on the metrics that truly matter and help you make data-driven decisions. Focus on Relevant Metrics: The Meta Business Suite Insights provides a range of key performance indicators (KPIs) like reach, engagement, and audience demographics. Select and closely monitor the metrics that align with your goals to measure your progress and pinpoint areas for improvement. Understand Your Audience: The demographics of your audience play a crucial role in tailoring content that resonates with them. Utilize the audience insights to gain a deep understanding of your followers – their interests, their active times on social media, and other relevant information. Monitor Trends Over Time: The Meta Business Suite Insights tool allows you to evaluate your performance over time. This is essential for identifying trends and understanding how your content and strategies are performing over the long term. Competitive Analysis: Additionally, this tool allows you to compare your performance against competitors. Understanding how you stand against others in your industry can provide valuable insights and help you adjust your strategies accordingly. Informed Strategy Adjustments: Use the insights generated to adapt and refine your social media strategy. Identify what’s working well and what isn’t, and modify your approach based on this feedback. The continuous use of insights will help you fine-tune your strategy for better results. Frequent Review: Regularly review and analyze your insights data. This is not a one-time process but rather an ongoing one. Frequent reviews help you stay updated on the effectiveness of your strategies and allow for timely adjustments. Leverage Insights for Ad Campaigns: If you run ad campaigns, use the insights to understand which content performs better and has higher engagement rates. This can help you create more effective ad campaigns that resonate with your audience and yield better returns.

By properly utilizing Meta Business Suite Insights, you can make data-driven decisions, create engaging content, and optimize your social media strategy. It’s about learning, adapting, and growing your social media presence based on your unique audience and business goals.

Meta Business Suite Vs. Facebook Business Manager

Meta Business Suite and Facebook Business Manager are management platforms for businesses to access Meta accounts and tools, with the ability to separate professional tasks from personal Facebook use and collaborate with colleagues and clients.

The key differences include the age of the platforms, with Business Manager being older, and the accessibility, with Business Manager being desktop only and Business Suite having both desktop and mobile options.

Business Suite manages both Facebook and Instagram business accounts, while Business Manager focuses on Facebook pages and ad accounts.

Feature Meta Business Suite Facebook Business Manager Age Newer Older Accessibility Desktop and Mobile Desktop Only Platforms Managed Facebook and Instagram Facebook Only Collaboration Features Allows collaboration with colleagues and clients Allows collaboration with colleagues and clients Separation from Personal Accounts Provides clear separation from personal Facebook use Provides clear separation from personal Facebook use Ad Management Yes Yes Cross-Posting Yes (Facebook and Instagram) Limited (mainly Facebook) Inbox Management Yes Yes Insights and Reports Comprehensive (for both Facebook and Instagram) Limited (mainly for Facebook)

Meta Business Suite Tips

Whether you’re looking to grow your brand, engage with customers or track performance, the Meta Business Suite has new tools for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram.

To help you get the most out of the platform, here are six tips for optimizing your Meta Business Suite strategy:

Create a content calendar: Planning your content in advance helps ensure a consistent and coherent brand message. Use the Meta Business Suite to schedule posts and keep your content organized. This will help streamline your content creation process.

Planning your content in advance helps ensure a consistent and coherent brand message. Use the Meta Business Suite to schedule posts and keep your content organized. This will help streamline your content creation process. Leverage Facebook Ads: The Meta Business Suite makes it easy to create and manage Facebook Ads campaigns. Use this feature to reach new audiences and drive conversions. Doing so allows you to reach potential customers who may not be familiar with your brand. You can also use ads to increase the visibility of certain products or services that you want to promote.

The Meta Business Suite makes it easy to create and manage Facebook Ads campaigns. Use this feature to reach new audiences and drive conversions. Doing so allows you to reach potential customers who may not be familiar with your brand. You can also use ads to increase the visibility of certain products or services that you want to promote. Track your results: The Meta Business Suite provides detailed analytics that can help you measure the success of your social media efforts. Use this data to make informed decisions about what works and what doesn’t.

The Meta Business Suite provides detailed analytics that can help you measure the success of your social media efforts. Use this data to make informed decisions about what works and what doesn’t. Engage with your audience: Respond to comments and messages promptly to build a relationship with your customers. The Meta Business Suite makes it easy to keep track of all your interactions.

Respond to comments and messages promptly to build a relationship with your customers. The Meta Business Suite makes it easy to keep track of all your interactions. Integrate with other tools: The Meta Business Suite integrates with a range of other tools, such as Hootsuite and Buffer, to help streamline your workflow and save time.

The Meta Business Suite integrates with a range of other tools, such as Hootsuite and Buffer, to help streamline your workflow and save time. Try new features: The Meta Business Suite is constantly adding new features and updates, so be sure to try them out and see how they can benefit your business. Stay ahead of the curve and experiment with new ways to reach and engage your audience.

Integrating Meta Business Suite with Other Marketing Tools

In the dynamic world of digital marketing, the integration of various tools and platforms is crucial for creating a comprehensive and effective strategy. The Meta Business Suite, a powerful tool in its own right, can be significantly enhanced when combined with other marketing technologies. Here’s how you can integrate the Meta Business Suite with other marketing tools:

CRM Integration : Connect your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software with Meta Business Suite. This integration can provide a more holistic view of your customer interactions, enabling personalized marketing efforts and better customer service.

: Connect your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software with Meta Business Suite. This integration can provide a more holistic view of your customer interactions, enabling personalized marketing efforts and better customer service. Email Marketing Platforms : Link your email marketing platform with the Meta Business Suite. By doing this, you can create more cohesive campaigns that span social media and email, leveraging insights from both to optimize your overall marketing strategy.

: Link your email marketing platform with the Meta Business Suite. By doing this, you can create more cohesive campaigns that span social media and email, leveraging insights from both to optimize your overall marketing strategy. E-commerce Platforms : For businesses with an e-commerce presence, integrating your e-commerce platform with Meta Business Suite can streamline the process of showcasing products on Facebook and Instagram. This includes syncing your product catalog and using Meta’s shopping features to drive sales directly through social media.

: For businesses with an e-commerce presence, integrating your e-commerce platform with Meta Business Suite can streamline the process of showcasing products on Facebook and Instagram. This includes syncing your product catalog and using Meta’s shopping features to drive sales directly through social media. Analytics and Reporting Tools : While Meta Business Suite provides its own analytics, integrating it with additional analytics tools can offer deeper insights. This can help in understanding customer behavior across different digital platforms, not just on Meta-owned properties.

: While Meta Business Suite provides its own analytics, integrating it with additional analytics tools can offer deeper insights. This can help in understanding customer behavior across different digital platforms, not just on Meta-owned properties. Content Management Systems (CMS) : If you use a CMS for your website or blog, integrating it with Meta Business Suite can simplify content sharing. Automate the process of posting new content from your website directly to your Facebook page or Instagram account.

: If you use a CMS for your website or blog, integrating it with Meta Business Suite can simplify content sharing. Automate the process of posting new content from your website directly to your Facebook page or Instagram account. Advertising Tools : Leverage third-party advertising tools in conjunction with Meta Business Suite for more advanced advertising capabilities. This can include more detailed targeting, ad performance optimization, and cross-platform ad management.

: Leverage third-party advertising tools in conjunction with Meta Business Suite for more advanced advertising capabilities. This can include more detailed targeting, ad performance optimization, and cross-platform ad management. Social Media Management Tools: Tools like Hootsuite or Buffer can be integrated to manage posts and analyze data across multiple social platforms alongside Facebook and Instagram. This provides a more unified approach to managing all your social media channels.

Measuring and Analyzing Social Media ROI with Meta Business Suite

Measuring and analyzing social media ROI with Meta Business Suite involves defining specific goals like sales, website traffic, or engagement rates. The suite offers detailed analytics on engagement, reach, and conversion rates, allowing businesses to gauge the effectiveness of their content and campaigns.

It’s crucial to compare the costs of social media efforts against the generated returns to calculate ROI accurately. The insights gained can inform future strategies, focusing on high-performing content and adjusting less effective tactics.

Additionally, businesses should consider both quantitative measures, like sales, and qualitative aspects, like brand awareness, for a comprehensive understanding of social media ROI.

Final Words

The Meta Business Suite provides businesses with a powerful, streamlined tool to manage their online presence in 2024. With its intuitive dashboard and range of tools, it’s the perfect platform for businesses to create an efficient and effective social media campaign.

Whether you’re new or experienced with using social media in this day and age, the Meta Business Suite is a great way to build your brand and engage with customers.

Can you use Meta Business Suite and Business Manager simultaneously?

Meta has introduced a new and improved platform, the Meta Business Suite, as a replacement for the older Meta Business Manager. Both platforms can’t be used simultaneously, but if you need to revert back to Business Manager, Meta does provide the option.

Keep in mind that switching back will limit your ability to manage content scheduled in Business Suite, but the posts will still be published according to the planned schedule.

What is Meta business suite for?

Meta Business Suite is a comprehensive social media management solution that was introduced in 2020 to help businesses manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts. It’s an all-in-one platform that provides a native solution for businesses to streamline their social media efforts.

From creating and scheduling content and responding to customer interactions to measuring the impact of campaigns, the Meta Business Suite has everything you need to effectively manage your social media presence. Businesses can also plan organic campaigns, run ads, and efficiently organize their digital assets.

Do I need Meta business suite?

Meta Business Suite is the ideal solution for streamlining and elevating your marketing efforts on Facebook and Instagram. This platform is designed to meet the needs of creators, personal brands, and businesses looking to improve their social media presence.

Whether you’re looking to grow your brand or increase your reach, Meta Business Suite has everything you need to succeed on social media.

How can I access Meta Business Suite?

To access Meta Business Suite, simply visit business.facebook.com on your desktop or download the app on your iOS or Android device. To fully utilize its features, connect both your Facebook Page and Instagram account within the platform.

Whether you prefer the desktop version or the mobile app, the Meta Business Suite makes it easy to manage your social media presence from one central location.

When is Facebook changing to Meta?

On June 9, 2022, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms solidified its dedication to the Metaverse by changing its stock symbol from FB to META. The company, which owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, made this change to align with its rebranding efforts.

This move marked the end of the company’s association with its former name, Facebook, and signaled a new era for Meta Platforms.